Zach Bryan announces Grand Forks tour stop

GRAND FORKS — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has announced dates for his 2024 “The Quittin Time Tour,” including a stop at the Alerus Center next August.

Bryan will be joined by Matt Maeson and Levi Turner at the Alerus Center on Aug. 25, 2024. Fans can preregister for ticket presale at www.zachbryanpresale.com ; the presale opens Wednesday, Sept. 6 and the general sale starts Friday, Sept. 8.

Bryan is currently wrapping up his sold-out “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour, which saw him setting new attendance records at several venues. “The Quittin Time Tour” will start in Chicago on March 6 and 7 and take Bryan across the country and end in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Bryan is from.

Bryan most recently released his entirely self-written and self-produced fourth studio album “Zach Bryan” from Time Warner Records. Bryan's music, which has previously featured collaborations with artists like Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Farrell and The War and Treaty, leans heavily on literary influences and the singer's southern roots — according to a release from the Alerus Center, his genre might best be described as "Zach Bryan music."

"The 27-year-old has built a hard-won reputation as an in-concert force of nature, second to nun, as evidenced by anyone who attended shows from his 'Burn, Burn, Burn' tour," the release states.