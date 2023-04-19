99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Winter storm watch issued for Thursday morning to Friday morning

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks issued a winter storm watch for portions of northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota for Thursday morning through Friday morning.

NWS Winter storm watch.jpg
A graphic issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday, April 19, shows the areas under a winter storm watch from Thursday morning, April 20, to Friday morning, April 21.
Contributed / National Weather Service
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 2:47 PM

GRAND FORKS – Another round of wintry weather is on its way to northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

On Wednesday, April 19, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks issued a winter storm watch for portions of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota north of U.S. Highway 2 for Thursday morning, April 20, through Friday morning, April 21. The storm is expected to bring rain and snow, with heavy snow possible, especially in northern Minnesota. Accumulations of six inches or more and wind gusts of 45 mph are possible in some locations.

Thursday’s system comes after a light system from Tuesday to Wednesday that brought rain, sleet and snow to much of the region. The second round of precipitation is expected to arrive Thursday morning, spreading from east to west.

READ MORE
Winter storm watch for north parts of the area
Weather
Winter storm watch for north parts of the area
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
North Dakota
Drones to help with flood mitigation efforts in North Dakota
April 19, 2023 01:29 PM
Weather
Wind trend and chances of snow to finish out this week
April 19, 2023 11:57 AM
Weather
John Wheeler: There has been enough winter this winter for two winters
April 19, 2023 05:00 AM

Most impacts of the storm will last from Thursday morning to Friday morning, but impacts in some areas may last into early Saturday, said Austin Perroux, a NWS meteorologist.

“That is difficult to determine just because of the fact that we’re dealing with a warmer ground than we typically see with these winter events, so melting may occur as we get accumulating snow,” Perroux said. “In addition to that, we do have varied precipitation types so we don’t know how severe impacts are going to end up being or how widespread they’ll end up being.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential impacts include difficult travel, and with flooded ditches, any slide-offs while driving could cause additional problems for travelers. A majority of the system’s impacts will be related to heavy snowfall, Perroux said.

Snowfall accumulations of at least 2 inches are likely north of Highway 2, but during the day on Thursday, warmer temperatures could prevent snow from accumulating initially. Snowfall amounts and the snow depth at the end of the event may not match because of warm ground temperatures and melting when snow is falling, Perroux said.

Moving into the storm, the biggest challenge for forecasters is predicting where heavy snow will fall, Perroux said. Heavy snow could occur anywhere between northeastern North Dakota and northeastern Minnesota, outside of the Grand Forks NWS forecast range.

“We just don’t know where that heavy snow is going to be,” Perroux said. “We do know it’s going to exist somewhere, but as of right now, the greatest potential is within that winter storm watch area.”

Flooding along the Red River of the North and its tributaries is underway, and while Wednesday’s flood forecasts did not include precipitation past Thursday morning, Amanda Lee, service hydrologist, said snow will impact river levels less than rain would

“At least the snow is beneficial for the flood, rather than rain,” Lee said.

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
What To Read Next
041923 flood2023.jpg
North Dakota
Red River in Grand Forks reaches minor flood stage as tributaries continue to crest
April 18, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: You are about to start hearing a lot about Tulare Lake
April 18, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Forest River flooding.jpg
North Dakota
Forest River flooding closes roads in part of northeast North Dakota
April 17, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ND elk
Northland Outdoors
Here are the 2023 North Dakota elk and moose license recipients
April 17, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2a1944-20221222-travelers-snowstorm-yucel-b02-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota will soon have a new area code: 924
April 19, 2023 02:46 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Krueger / MPR News
4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks announces flood-related closures
April 19, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly