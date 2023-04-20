Winter storm bringing heavy snow moves across region

GRAND FORKS – The most recent winter storm’s impact on overland and river flooding will depend on the type of precipitation and where it falls, forecasters say.

A winter storm moving across northeastern North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota on Thursday, April 20, and into Friday, April 21, is expected to bring multiple rounds of heavy snow to the region. While the National Weather Service says Grand Forks is expected to get at least 6 inches of snow, some northern towns will likely see more. Langdon, North Dakota, is expected to receive at least 8 inches of snow, and Baudette, Minnesota, is expected to receive at least 10 inches.

Langdon and Lake of the Woods also have the greatest potential to receive more than 12 inches of snow.

Northeast North Dakota is under a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, and northwest Minnesota is under winter storm warning from 1 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

The storm is expected to mostly drop snow, which bodes well for areas along the Red River of the North, which continues to gradually rise, said Amanda Lee, service hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. The storm’s snowfall is expected to contain between a half and 1 inch of liquid water content in most areas.

“The good news with that, depending on who you ask, is it is expected to be snow, so it will not run off into the rivers immediately and will take a little bit of time to melt,” Lee said.

Additionally, lower-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue across the region for the next seven days, she said.

Most snow is expected to fall Thursday during the day and night. A band on Thursday afternoon will drop moderate to heavy snow on the Langdon area. Later on Thursday, a second band of heavy snow is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow to the Roseau and Lake of the Woods area.

Nathan Rick, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said the storm will impact travel conditions on Thursday and Friday.

“We’re not seeing too much on the roads just yet, as the warm ground temperatures and April sun angle keep things a touch warmer, but we’re probably going to see some slushy accumulations, especially as we get into the overnight and evening hours,” Rick said.

Heavy snowfall rates and wind gusts could also cause visibility issues for drivers, he said. With flooded ditches along some roads, any slide-offs could cause more problems for travelers. Potential impacts could linger into early Saturday, April 22, depending on the speed and track of the system, he said.

Already on Thursday morning, travel conditions had begun to deteriorate around the region. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to stay off the roads if possible as slush-covered roads and low visibility led to a rollover crash on North Dakota Highway 15.

Stay up to date with North Dakota and Minnesota road conditions at https://www.grandforksherald.com/north-dakota-road-conditions and https://www.grandforksherald.com/minnesota-road-conditions .

Flood outlook

Thursday’s flood forecasts include precipitation from the system that brought rain, sleet and snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday, as well as forecast precipitation from Thursday’s winter storm.

As of Thursday at 11:45 a.m., the Red River at Grand Forks had reached 38 feet. The river is forecast to pass the moderate flood stage of 40 feet sometime on Friday. The flood forecast on Thursday shows the Red River at Grand Forks cresting around 43 feet early next week, under the major flood stage of 46 feet.

North of Grand Forks, the Red River at Oslo, Minnesota, has risen above the moderate flood stage, which starts at 30 feet. A gauge reading at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday showed the river at 34.5 feet. Thursday’s flood forecast shows the river passing the major flood stage of 36 feet over the weekend.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews closed Highways 220 and 317 north of Oslo on Thursday due to flooding. North Dakota State Highway 54 is covered at 36.5 feet.

The Red River at Drayton has passed the minor flood stage of 32 feet, with an 11:45 a.m. Thursday gauge reading at 32.8 feet. Thursday’s forecast shows it passing the moderate flood stage of 38 feet on Monday, April 24.

The Red River of the North at Pembina had nearly risen above the minor flood stage of 39 feet on Thursday morning, and is expected to reach the moderate flood stage of 44 feet on Monday.

Most tributaries of the Red River in North Dakota and Minnesota have already crested. The Goose River at Hillsboro is expected to crest at 14 feet, considered moderate flooding, on Friday.

“The timing of the tributaries emptying into the Red have all been offset and the impact hasn’t been as great as expected because of that timing,” Lee said. “Getting rid of water from certain places before it hits in other places has been really helpful in keeping some things down.”

