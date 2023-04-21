Wet spring snow in Greater Grand Forks causes delays for schools, local entities

GRAND FORKS — A spring storm that brought wet snow to the region is prompting a number of entities to open late Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, light to moderate snow will continue through the morning hours. The snow is expected to diminish throughout the day, with precipitation gradually ending for most of the region. Winds will continue through the day, but blowing impacts will be limited.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, no-travel advisories are in effect for roads throughout northeast North Dakota, an area from the Canada border to Hillsboro, and from Rugby to Grand Foks.

Among the announcements Friday morning:

