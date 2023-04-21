Wet spring snow in Greater Grand Forks causes delays for schools, local entities
According to the National Weather Service, light to moderate snow will continue through the morning hours.
GRAND FORKS — A spring storm that brought wet snow to the region is prompting a number of entities to open late Friday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, light to moderate snow will continue through the morning hours. The snow is expected to diminish throughout the day, with precipitation gradually ending for most of the region. Winds will continue through the day, but blowing impacts will be limited.
According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, no-travel advisories are in effect for roads throughout northeast North Dakota, an area from the Canada border to Hillsboro, and from Rugby to Grand Foks.
Among the announcements Friday morning:
- UND will delay the start of normal operations by two hours. This change includes the Student Wellness Center and Memorial Union. The university will open for normal operations at 10 a.m., to allow campus and city crews time to prepare roadways. A release sent to the media said “classes and all other scheduled events on campus are included in this delayed start. If it’s not safe for you to travel or if you have individual questions about the delayed start, please work with your supervisor.”
- Public schools in East Grand Forks will start two hours late.
- The Grand Forks School District will open two hours late.
- The Grand Forks County Office Building and Courthouse are on delayed reporting Friday due to inclement weather. Staff should report at 10 a.m. The facilities will open at 10.
- The Grand Forks Public Library will delay opening until noon on Friday.
