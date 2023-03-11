Travel advisories issued throughout Grand Forks region as Blizzard Emily settles in

GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is advising no travel on roads throughout the state as a wide-reaching blizzard settles in.

Those who enjoyed the sunny and moderate weather Friday in and around Grand Forks were greeted with an altogether different scene on Saturday morning. Steady snow already was falling under dark gray skies, and more snow is expected throughout the day.

A large portion of North Dakota is under a blizzard warning; only a handful of counties in the extreme southwest corner of the state are outside of the warning. The blizzard warning also includes a number of counties in northwest Minnesota, from the U.S.-Canada border down to Fergus Falls.

The Herald has named the storm Blizzard Emily, in honor of state Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks. The Herald has been naming blizzards since 1990, giving storms alphabetically alternating male/female names in an effort to honor local residents and also to log storms for the sake of history. The Herald generally uses the names of people in the news, famous or mythical figures, or those with connections to the Herald.

The record of named blizzards is eight, during the winter of 1996-97 and 2021-22.

Other named blizzards this season include Blizzard Alexandra (Nov. 10), Blizzard Barry (Dec. 23), Blizzard Caitlin (Jan. 27) and Blizzard David (Feb. 14-15).

A blog post on WDAY early Saturday noted that "snow continues to expand across the Red River Valley this morning. Most places at this time are already seeing snow, with the exception of a few locations in the extreme northeastern portion of the region. Nonetheless, the snow will likely move into those areas fairly soon. A steady snow will be likely through the morning, and at times it may be heavy."

The National Weather Service says 5 to 9 inches of snow is possible in Grand Forks during the day on Saturday, with winds gusting as high as 38 mph. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible Saturday evening. On Sunday, light snow is possible, but it will be blustery, with winds possibly reaching 32 mph.

The National Weather Service, in a post to its website shortly before 7 a.m., said "bands of moderate to heavy snow are pushing northeastward across eastern North Dakota into western Minnesota. The combination of falling and blowing snow will bring extremely poor visibilities through much of the morning. No travel is advised for all of eastern North Dakota, and snow is continuing to move into Minnesota, so conditions will be deteriorating."