Tornado warning issued for area south of Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — A tornado warning was issued late Saturday afternoon, June 24, for areas south and east of Greater Grand Forks.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes was located near Mahnomen, Minnesota.

The storm prompted a tornado warning for

portions of southern Polk County.

In Grand Forks, Saturday has generally been wet and cool, with steady rains throughout the afternoon.

