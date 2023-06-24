Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Tornado warning issued for area south of Grand Forks

Strong thunderstorm prompts warning near Mahnomen late Saturday afternoon, June 24.

National Weather Service logo sign tower grand forks .jpg
A Herald file photo shows the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks in May of 2023.
Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 5:27 PM

GRAND FORKS — A tornado warning was issued late Saturday afternoon, June 24, for areas south and east of Greater Grand Forks.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes was located near Mahnomen, Minnesota.

The storm prompted a tornado warning for
portions of southern Polk County.

In Grand Forks, Saturday has generally been wet and cool, with steady rains throughout the afternoon.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
