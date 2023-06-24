Tornado warning issued for area south of Grand Forks
Strong thunderstorm prompts warning near Mahnomen late Saturday afternoon, June 24.
GRAND FORKS — A tornado warning was issued late Saturday afternoon, June 24, for areas south and east of Greater Grand Forks.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes was located near Mahnomen, Minnesota.
The storm prompted a tornado warning for
portions of southern Polk County.
In Grand Forks, Saturday has generally been wet and cool, with steady rains throughout the afternoon.
