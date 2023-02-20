Snow, winds and cold temps on tap for Greater Grand Forks region

GRAND FORKS — Cold, gusty breezes, up to 6 inches of snow and a return to frigid conditions are on tap for the northern Red River Valley on Monday, Feb. 20.

Snow fell overnight, starting the event. In a packet sent to the media on Monday morning, the National Weather Service said “areas of blowing snow will persist into the evening hours within the Red River Valley, creating near-blizzard conditions at times in open country.”

East-northeast winds likely will be in the mid-20 mph range Monday, with gusts reaching 36 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulation could be from 4 to 6 inches in Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, Fosston and Bemidji. Towns north and west of Grand Forks likely will see a bit less snow.

Monday evening, wind chills could fall to minus-21. On Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of snow, mainly after noon, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures this week, according to the NWS, will be around 14 on Monday, 6 on Tuesday and minus-5 on Wednesday.

