Snow — possibly heavy — on the way to Grand Forks region

A winter storm watch has been issued for eastern North Dakota, while a blizzard warning has been issued for portions of central North Dakota.

National Weather Service graphic from March 10, 2023 (b).JPG
By Korrie Wenzel
March 10, 2023 06:38 AM

GRAND FORKS — Snow, sometimes heavy, is likely for the Grand Forks region on Saturday, weather forecasters are saying.

The National Weather Service puts the chance of precipitation in Greater Grand Forks at 100% during daylight hours Saturday, predicting “widespread blowing snow, mainly before noon.” The chance of precipitation Saturday evening is 80%, according to the agency, while Sunday has a 30% chance of snow before noon.

Due to the likelihood of snow and gusty winds, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the northern Red River Valley, in effect from Friday evening through 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

The watch is for the North Dakota counties of Towner, Cavalier, Pembina, Benson, Ramsey, Walsh, Eddy, Nelson, Grand Forks, Griggs, Steele and Traill. It also includes a number of counties in northwest Minnesota, including the communities of Hallock, Thief River Falls, Bemidji and Alexandria.

Total snow accumulation could reach 8 to 14 inches in Grand Forks, according to the National Weather Service, and blizzard conditions are possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, a blizzard warning is in effect in portions of central and northern North Dakota from midnight to noon Saturday. Communities within the blizzard warning are McLean, Sheridan, Wells, Foster, Burleigh, Kidder, Stutsman, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh and Dickey. More specifically, it includes the communities of Rugby, Bottineau, Carrington, Wishek, Napoleon and Jamestown, among others.

Grand Forks received light snow overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, after also getting light snow between Wednesday and Thursday.

“We haven’t had any big snowstorms this week. We’ve just had these very inconvenient snows, making the roads a slippery mess and, of course, this morning is no different,” WDAY meteorologist Lydia Blume said during the station’s broadcast early Friday morning. “Those conditions will improve throughout (Friday) just in time for that bigger snow to hit us first thing (Saturday) morning.

Blume predicts that on Saturday, it will be “snowing heavily in the valley before the sun even comes up” and also that it will snow throughout most of the day, with a lull in the afternoon.

Sunday, look for “a whole lot of wind” that will gust into the range of 40 mph, Blume said.

High temperatures in the coming days likely will be 28 on Saturday, 22 on Sunday and 15 on Monday, according to WDAY.

Korrie Wenzel has been publisher of the Grand Forks Herald and Prairie Business Magazine since 2014.

Over time, he has been a board member of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., Junior Achievement, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, United Way, Empire Arts Center, Cornerstones Career Learning Center and Crimestoppers.

As publisher, Wenzel oversees news, advertising and business operations at the Herald, as well as the newspaper's opinion content.

In the past, Wenzel was sports editor for 14 years at The Daily Republic of Mitchell, S.D., before becoming editor and, eventually, publisher.

Wenzel can be reached at 701-780-1103.
