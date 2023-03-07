99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Snow likely on the way to Grand Forks region

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Grand Forks region, from 7 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday.

Snow logo
Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
March 07, 2023 09:36 AM

GRAND FORKS – Snow is expected in the Grand Forks region, with as much as 4 inches possible.

In an online post Tuesday morning, WDAY noted that “a fresh 1 to 3 inches of snow will be on the ground by (Wednesday) evening. An isolated 4-inch report cannot be ruled out.”

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Grand Forks region, from 7 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday.

The advisory includes a number of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota counties. Affected counties in the Grand Forks region include Grand Forks, Walsh, Traill, Steele, Nelson, Griggs, Eddy and Foster in North Dakota and Marshall, Polk, Pennington, Norman, Clearwater and Mahnomen in Minnesota.

According to WDAY, “the snow will move in from the west late Tuesday evening), last through the overnight, and then wrap up from west to east as we head throughout Wednesday. Similar to Sunday night's event, there will be a dry, northeasterly breeze that the snow will have to overcome in order to pile up. We'll watch how the moisture of the snow and the dry air collide. This could once again undercut snowfall amounts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Grand Forks and the immediate region have notably been missed by three consecutive snow events in the past two weeks. While places like Fargo and the Twin Cities have been inundated with snow, Grand Forks has escaped unscathed.

This time, Grand Forks could be in the path for at least some snow. And then comes another round.

Both WDAY and the National Weather Service are saying another pattern could be moving into the area Thursday.

According to WDAY: “Another round of snow is expected Thursday into Friday. At the moment, it looks to be a little more impressive, but it’s too soon for amounts just yet. And another round takes aim at our region on Saturday. Check back for updates as we navigate this active pattern.”

The National Weather Service puts the chance of precipitation during the daytime hours on Thursday at 80% for Grand Forks and 90% into the evening. On Saturday, the chance of snow in Grand Forks is 60%, according to the NWS.

High temperatures this week are likely to be around 27 on Wednesday, 31 on Thursday and 29 on Friday and Saturday.

Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Korrie Wenzel has been publisher of the Grand Forks Herald and Prairie Business Magazine since 2014.

Over time, he has been a board member of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., Junior Achievement, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, United Way, Empire Arts Center, Cornerstones Career Learning Center and Crimestoppers.

As publisher, Wenzel oversees news, advertising and business operations at the Herald, as well as the newspaper's opinion content.

In the past, Wenzel was sports editor for 14 years at The Daily Republic of Mitchell, S.D., before becoming editor and, eventually, publisher.

Wenzel can be reached at 701-780-1103.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Despite a lot of snow on the ground, spring drought is still a possibility
March 07, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Winter Weather Advisory
Weather
MORE SNOW COMING: three rounds of snow into the weekend, starting tonight
March 07, 2023 04:30 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The 3 core winter months have been colder and snowier than average
March 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler