Snow likely on the way to Grand Forks region

GRAND FORKS – Snow is expected in the Grand Forks region, with as much as 4 inches possible.

In an online post Tuesday morning, WDAY noted that “a fresh 1 to 3 inches of snow will be on the ground by (Wednesday) evening. An isolated 4-inch report cannot be ruled out.”

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Grand Forks region, from 7 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday.

The advisory includes a number of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota counties. Affected counties in the Grand Forks region include Grand Forks, Walsh, Traill, Steele, Nelson, Griggs, Eddy and Foster in North Dakota and Marshall, Polk, Pennington, Norman, Clearwater and Mahnomen in Minnesota.

According to WDAY, “the snow will move in from the west late Tuesday evening), last through the overnight, and then wrap up from west to east as we head throughout Wednesday. Similar to Sunday night's event, there will be a dry, northeasterly breeze that the snow will have to overcome in order to pile up. We'll watch how the moisture of the snow and the dry air collide. This could once again undercut snowfall amounts.”

Greater Grand Forks and the immediate region have notably been missed by three consecutive snow events in the past two weeks. While places like Fargo and the Twin Cities have been inundated with snow, Grand Forks has escaped unscathed.

This time, Grand Forks could be in the path for at least some snow. And then comes another round.

Both WDAY and the National Weather Service are saying another pattern could be moving into the area Thursday.

According to WDAY: “Another round of snow is expected Thursday into Friday. At the moment, it looks to be a little more impressive, but it’s too soon for amounts just yet. And another round takes aim at our region on Saturday. Check back for updates as we navigate this active pattern.”

The National Weather Service puts the chance of precipitation during the daytime hours on Thursday at 80% for Grand Forks and 90% into the evening. On Saturday, the chance of snow in Grand Forks is 60%, according to the NWS.

High temperatures this week are likely to be around 27 on Wednesday, 31 on Thursday and 29 on Friday and Saturday.

