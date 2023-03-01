Snow hits southern Red River Valley, but little snow in Greater Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Although the snowfall has generally missed Greater Grand Forks, a strong storm is affecting travel here nonetheless.

Interstate 29 was closed from Grand Forks to Fargo on Wednesday morning, March 1, but reopened around 2 p.m. The storm also closed Interstate 94 through much of North Dakota.

"March is rolling in like a lion today," WDAY meteorologist Lydia Blume said during the station's early morning broadcast Wednesday.

Fargo had some 13 inches of snowfall as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to WDAY, "bands of heavy snow moved right through the Fargo-Moorhead metro overnight. There will be vast differences in snow reports over short distances because of these heavy snow bands. Winds are gusting to 40 mph this morning, causing blowing and drifting snow paired with poor visibility on top of snow covered roads. The morning commute is going to be a mess."

ADVERTISEMENT

In Grand Forks, snow accumulation likely will not be more than an inch Wednesday.

According to WDAY, it'll be chilly in the Grand Forks region for the remainder of the week, with highs around 14 on Thursday and in the mid- to high-20s over the weekend. There's a chance of snow on Sunday and Tuesday.