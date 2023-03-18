Saturday dawns with roads still closed throughout much of North Dakota

GRAND FORKS — It’s mid-March, but there is still some winter weather left – and some very dangerous driving conditions, too.

High winds and blowing snow Friday caused a number of road closures throughout North Dakota, a number of which remained in effect early Saturday morning.

As the sun rose Saturday morning, Interstate 29 was closed from the Canada border to Fargo. Also, portions of I-94 were closed. On the two stretches of interstate within North Dakota that were still open – I-94 in the far western part of the state and I-29 from Fargo to South Dakota – the Department of Transportation was advising no travel Saturday morning. U.S. Highway 2 from Grand Forks to Devils Lake and I-94 from Dickinson to Bismarck reopened around 9 a.m.

Also, no-travel advisories were in effect on a handful of roads in northwest Minnesota, including Highway 2 from East Grand Forks to Erskine.

In a release sent to the media Friday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said "road conditions continue to deteriorate and there is zero visibility in certain areas. If you cannot see the road, neither can we. Please do not risk your safety, others or ours. Please check weather conditions prior to travel and you can also check the MN511 website for updates."

Bright and sunny in towns Friday, it was an entirely different story in rural areas. At approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider made a video along a stretch of road in rural Grand Forks County, warning motorists that driving conditions were dangerous.

“No travel advised in Grand Forks County and this is why,” Schneider said in the video, taken near a car that had slid off the road. “We have cars in the ditch all over the place."

Schneider said visibility was reduced to “about nothing” in some areas. He also said the county had, at that point, seen more than 100 vehicles in ditches in the previous four days.

“Do not use your cruise control – stay home,” he said.

Wind gusts surged past 40 mph, whipping light snow across roads. Temperatures Friday afternoon were in the single digits, with chills reaching down to nearly minus-20.

According to WDAY, the high temperature in the Grand Forks area was expected to be around 13 Saturday and then in the low to mid-20s on Sunday and Monday. There’s a chance of snow Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the high 20s.