Rain heading into region, National Weather Service predicts, but its impact to flooding isn't yet known

GRAND FORKS — As workers in Mayville and other communities fill sandbags , the National Weather Service predicts more precipitation is moving in, although the potential rain’s impact to the region’s water levels cannot yet be determined.

In a packet sent to the media Thursday, the weather service says precipitation chances in the northern Red River Valley might last into the weekend. Even so, the NWS said that on the central and northern portions of the Red River, not much will change in the flood outlook in the coming few days.

“Rises are expected with the anticipated warm period, but no flood thresholds are expected to be crossed in the next seven days,” the NWS said in its media packet.

The agency also said that “precipitation impacts to river levels are possible but exact responses remain uncertain at this time.”

Along the southern stretches of the Red, overland flooding has begun, according to the NWS. Those flood impacts are expected to increase throughout the coming week, the agency predicted.

Emergency coordinators, law enforcement agencies and volunteers throughout the region have been diligently preparing for the big melt and the opening of rivers. Earlier this week, the Herald reported that sandbagging efforts were underway in places like Mayville, Minto and Red Lake Falls. The National Weather Service has reported major flooding could occur in the northern Red River Valley.

It comes after a winter and spring of heavy snowfall, with more than 75 inches falling in Greater Grand Forks, including 11 inches last week’s Blizzard Fred .

Now comes the chance of more precipitation Thursday and into Friday, the National Weather Service predicts. Grand Forks, Fargo, Grafton, Thief River Falls and Hallock all could get up to a quarter inch of rain.

In its Thursday release to the media, the National Weather Service focused on four key points. Specifically, the weather service said:



“Snowmelt continues across the basin.

“Precipitation chances increase (Thursday) lasting into the weekend. Current river forecasts do not encompass all forecast precipitation at this time so impacts to river levels are uncertain.

“River responses will become more widespread in the coming days. The rate of rise and ultimate crest remains uncertain due to the rate of ongoing snowmelt runoff, anticipated rain/snow, and colder temperatures in the forecast.

“Overland flooding has also begun in some locations across the southern Red River Valley. Overland flooding impacts are expected to increase through the next week.”

Also Thursday, Chris Larson, public information officer for Mayville Fire and Rescue, said volunteers have completed the sandbag filling effort that was undertaken this week.

“We were able to increase our sandbag output on Wednesday, thanks much in part to the participation of the Mayville State University football team,” Larson said in a release sent to the media. “Thanks goes out to football coach Rocky Larson and his staff for allowing the players to participate in the sandbagging effort on Wednesday.”

According to Larson, more than 80 volunteers put in more than 250 hours collectively throughout the two-day event. Also assisting were Mayville Fire and Rescue, Traill County Emergency Management, Steele County Emergency Management and the city of Mayville.