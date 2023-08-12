Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Picturesque clouds over Grand Forks bring a bit of rain; more likely on Sunday

The clouds were worthy of photos, and the episode was punctuated by a perfect rainbow.

Storm clouds over Grand Forks .JPG
Storm clouds roll in over Grand Forks on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. This image of the clouds over the city's downtown was captured by Brittany Borgen.
Contributed / Brittany Borgen
By Staff reports
Today at 8:26 AM

GRAND FORKS — A fast-moving front moved through the region Friday evening, but at least in Grand Forks, it was more picturesque than fruitful in terms of precipitation. The storm resulted in less than a quarter of an inch of rain — officially 0.15 — according to the National Weather Service.

The front was picturesque as it moved over the community at 8 p.m. and after the rain stopped, a perfect rainbow formed.

More rain is possible on Sunday, according to the NWS. The agency's Sunday forecast for Grand Forks says "showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 70. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible."

And after that? The NWS expects it to be sunny throughout the rest of the coming work week, with highs in the high 70s to mid-80s

rainbow over Grand Forks .JPG
A rainbow forms over Grand Forks after a storm passed through on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Korrie Wenzel / Grand Forks Herald

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
