Picturesque clouds over Grand Forks bring a bit of rain; more likely on Sunday

GRAND FORKS — A fast-moving front moved through the region Friday evening, but at least in Grand Forks, it was more picturesque than fruitful in terms of precipitation. The storm resulted in less than a quarter of an inch of rain — officially 0.15 — according to the National Weather Service.

The front was picturesque as it moved over the community at 8 p.m. and after the rain stopped, a perfect rainbow formed.

More rain is possible on Sunday, according to the NWS. The agency's Sunday forecast for Grand Forks says "showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 70. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible."

And after that? The NWS expects it to be sunny throughout the rest of the coming work week, with highs in the high 70s to mid-80s