Interstate 29 reopens, things returning to normal after Blizzard Fred

Some highways still closed in North Dakota, but at least the snow is over. Some areas got more than a foot of snow.

040623 Blizzard2.jpg
Kim Verke clears the sidewalk on her block on 10th Avenue South in Grand Forks on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Today at 8:01 AM

GRAND FORKS — Interstate 29 reopened Thursday morning, local students returned to classrooms — albeit late — and things slowly began returning to normal after a spring blizzard dumped nearly a foot of snow on Greater Grand Forks.

I-29 reopened shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday after being closed portions of Tuesday and throughout Wednesday.

Highway 2 from Devils Lake to Grand Forks, however, remained closed early Thursday morning, as did I-94 from Fargo to Bismarck. A number of other roads throughout eastern North Dakota also remained closed.

In Minnesota, there were no roads in the Grand Forks region closed, although many were still listed as icy or snow-covered Thursday morning.

Grand Forks School District students returned to class two hours late. It was the same for students in East Grand Forks.

WDAY, during its 6 p.m. broadcast on Wednesday, reported that Grand Forks received 10.7 inches of snow. Other area towns and their snowfall from the storm were Thompson, 15 inches; Park River, 14 inches; Larimore, 12.4 inches; Roseau, 12 inches; Thief River Falls, 12 inches; Warroad, 10.5 inches; Cavalier, 10 inches; Hillsboro, 9.5 inches; and Devils Lake, 7 inches.

Blizzard Fred — as named by the Herald — first hit the northern Red River Valley Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and stiff breezes. Although snow generally stopped falling by Wednesday, the winds kicked up the new snow, reducing visibility in rural areas and keeping highways closed. A wind gust in Rolla reached 58 mph, WDAY reported.

The coming days should bring melting conditions, with highs expected to be 34 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 43 on Sunday and Monday and 46 on Tuesday.

Fred was the sixth named blizzard of the season. Other blizzards were Alexandra (Nov. 10), Barry (Dec. 23), Caitlin (Jan. 27), David (Feb. 14-15) and Emily (March 11).

Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Korrie Wenzel has been publisher of the Grand Forks Herald and Prairie Business Magazine since 2014.

Over time, he has been a board member of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., Junior Achievement, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, United Way, Empire Arts Center, Cornerstones Career Learning Center and Crimestoppers.

As publisher, Wenzel oversees news, advertising and business operations at the Herald, as well as the newspaper's opinion content.

In the past, Wenzel was sports editor for 14 years at The Daily Republic of Mitchell, S.D., before becoming editor and, eventually, publisher.

Wenzel can be reached at 701-780-1103.
