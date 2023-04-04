50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
I-29 closes from Grand Forks to South Dakota; travel advisories posted elsewhere

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions, the DOT warns.

Interstate 29 I-29 closed gate Hylden road.jpg
This Herald file photo shows a gate across an entrance to I-29, alerting motorists that the interstate was closed due to inclement weather.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Today at 6:37 PM

GRAND FORKS — Interstate 29 has closed from Grand Forks to Fargo as a strong snowstorm takes hold of much of North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

The announcement came at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. Earlier in the day, the North Dakota Department of Transportation closed I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border, as well as I-94 from Fargo to Jamestown.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions, the DOT warns.

It's all part of storm that has been headed toward the region for several days, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a blizzard warning for all of eastern North Dakota and a number of counties in northwest Minnesota. The warning will last until Thursday morning.

Snow began falling in Grand Forks Tuesday morning and became heavy as the day progressed. Winds were expected to pick up as evening approached.

Along with the interstate closures, roads throughout eastern North Dakota are included in no-travel advisories.

Further, the DOT says "motorists should be warned that secondary roads across North Dakota could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely."

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at  travel.dot.nd.gov . 

In Minnesota, the state Department of Transportation has declared a no-travel advisory on multiple highways in the northwest part of the state due to blizzard conditions. In a release sent to the media, the agency said snowplows continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve. Check 511mn.org for specific route information.

Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Korrie Wenzel has been publisher of the Grand Forks Herald and Prairie Business Magazine since 2014.

Over time, he has been a board member of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., Junior Achievement, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, United Way, Empire Arts Center, Cornerstones Career Learning Center and Crimestoppers.

As publisher, Wenzel oversees news, advertising and business operations at the Herald, as well as the newspaper's opinion content.

In the past, Wenzel was sports editor for 14 years at The Daily Republic of Mitchell, S.D., before becoming editor and, eventually, publisher.

Wenzel can be reached at 701-780-1103.
