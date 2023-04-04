How much snow will Grand Forks region get? Some say as much as 15 inches; others, up to 22 inches

GRAND FORKS — How much snow will the Grand Forks region get in this latest round of winter weather?

It could be 8 to 15 inches, according to forecasters at WDAY, the region’s local ABC affiliate. Or it could be as high as 22 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

“The snowfall forecast has been tricky with this one, with a wide swath of snow – heavy snow at that – moving in from the southwest and pushing up toward the northeast,” WDAY meteorologist Lydia Blume said during the station’s Tuesday morning broadcast.

She predicts the highest amounts will be in the 8- to 15-inch range in Grand Forks and Fargo. But, she said, pockets in the neighborhood of 18 inches are possible.

According to a National Weather Service outlook – issued early Tuesday morning – Grand Forks could get as much as 14 to 22 inches, while Fargo is looking more like 13 to 20 inches. Other possible snow totals in the region, according to the NWS, are 9 to 15 inches in Devils Lake and Langdon; 12 to 21 inches in Grafton; 12 to 22 inches in Hallock; 13 to 19 inches in Thief River Falls; 12 to 19 inches in Roseau and 12 to 18 inches in Baudette.

The NWS, in a social media post early Tuesday, said "there remains some uncertainty in (projected) snowfall amounts." The agency continued: "The lower end amount you see, such as the 13 (inches) in Fargo and 14 in Grand Forks, is the 75 percent chance number and is much more likely."

No matter how much snow comes, the entire region – almost all of North Dakota, plus counties in extreme northwest Minnesota – is in a blizzard warning through Thursday morning.

The Herald has named the storm Blizzard Fred, after Fred Wittmann, who on Jan. 3 retired as director of ceremonies and university events in UND’s Division of Marketing and Communications. He worked at UND for five decades.

It's the sixth named blizzard this season. The record is eight, set in 1997 and 2022. The current storm arrives on the anniversary of Blizzard Hannah, the historic storm that hit the region on April 4, 1997, which preceded the historic flood that devastated Greater Grand Forks later that month.

A number of closures were announced as the current storm headed in. In Grand Forks, public schools are conducting remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday. UND is closed until Friday morning.

WDAY, in an online post Tuesday on Forum Communications Co. websites, said the storm is bringing heavy, wet snow – “something a lot of folks call ‘heart attack snow.’”

The station’s meteorologists say it’s important to “listen to your body when shoveling and take breaks.”

In its web post, WDAY expected the snow to come to the Highway 2 region around midday Tuesday, hitting the U.S.-Canada border by suppertime.

“The snow will meet an increasing wind (Tuesday) out of the northeast gusting around 30 to 40 mph. The heavy snow continues (Tuesday night), and the wind ramps up even more. By (Wednesday), we'll see the snow start to wrap up slowly from west to east. However, the wind only gets stronger for Wednesday with gusts around 50 mph.”

Beyond that, WDAY predicts, “the snow is done by Thursday morning, but we still have a decent breeze. Be aware of blowing snow on Thursday morning.”

And then?

“We’ll see sunny skies and melting on Friday,” the WDAY post said.

Blume, in the station’s Tuesday broadcast, agreed.

“First, of course, we have the blizzard to get through for (Tuesday), into (Wednesday) and lasting into Thursday morning,” she said. “By Thursday afternoon, we’ll see improvement, especially when it comes to those winds settling down.”

Temperatures Friday will reach about 33, according to WDAY, followed by a high of 38 on Saturday and 37 on Sunday. Temperatures should hit the mid-40s by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Among the closures announced so far:



