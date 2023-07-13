Heavy rain, lightning pass through Greater Grand Forks Thursday afternoon

GRAND FORKS — A brief but strong rain shower brought nearly an inch of precipitation to Greater Grand Forks on Thursday afternoon.

It also brought some impressive lightning and claps of thunder.

“We are seeing storms to again fire up,” WDAY meteorologist Robert Poynter said during a broadcast just as the storms approached Grand Forks. “We will expect to see a couple more of these storms fire up as the afternoon goes on.”

The storm started after 3 p.m., darkening the skies and almost instantly bringing heavy rain. The National Weather Service reported .64 of an inch of rainfall at its Grand Forks office, and one rain gauge in south Grand Forks showed .82 of an inch at 4:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect south of Grand Forks, in Grand Forks, Steele and Traill counties. The warning ended at approximately 3:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday’s weather generally will be quiet – mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.