Check out every Herald blizzard name from the last 30 years

With a winter storm on its way to the region this week, the Herald wanted to share a look back at all of the blizzard names from the last 30 years.

—

Some parts of the country have hurricanes. North Dakota and Minnesota have blizzards.

And in Grand Forks, the Herald names local blizzards. That's been the case since at least 1990.

How does the Herald determine the names? Traditionally, the Herald’s publisher or other top news administrators make the call, but collaboration and submissions from the newsroom and elsewhere are always welcome.

The season’s first blizzard carries a male or female name starting with the letter A, and nameworthy storms will continue with the alphabet while alternating genders. Each winter season starts fresh from the top of the alphabet, but reversing the gender order.

Since the 1989-90 winter, the Herald has named at least 56 blizzards or storms. The most memorable was Blizzard Hannah, the final storm of the infamous 1996-97 winter that preceded the devastating flood of that spring.

The Herald’s record-keeping on blizzards has improved over the years. Some of the reasons for naming blizzards in the 1990s and early 2000s have been lost over time, but recent years have seen the Herald make greater efforts to log the blizzard names for the sake of history.

“That’s why we name blizzards – for history’s sake,” said Publisher Korrie Wenzel. “We all remember some of these blizzards, and usually many people remember the names, too. And when you remember a blizzard with a name that starts with an ‘F’ or ‘G,’ for instance, you’ll pretty quickly realize that particular winter was probably a rough one.”

Here are some rules and other notable facts related to naming blizzards:



The Herald doesn't name blizzards until the National Weather Service declares one officially for Grand Forks County. There have been a few times the Herald has named winter storms, often because the storms were downgraded yet still notable.

Typically, only storms that strike Grand Forks are named but an occasional exception is made. One recent notable example was Blizzard Barack in 2009, which hit Devils Lake.

The brainchild of naming blizzards is Greg Turosak, who was the Herald's city editor at the time. He later became managing editor before taking a job with the Rochester (Minn.) Post-Bulletin.

Names normally have some meaning: usually it's a person with local or regional ties, provides some symbolism or offers up a unique, funny or attention-worthy connection. Ideally, the name is creative.

“We decided to name blizzards because they are as much a part of our culture and environment as hurricanes and typhoons are elsewhere, and those are named,” the Herald wrote in the 1991 story about Blizzard Chester. “We hope that eventually, in regional weather lore, people will start remembering Blizzard Arne the way they would remember Hurricane Camille or Hurricane Hugo – a name to help fix the time and the events.”

A snowplow clears snow off of Gateway Drive near I-29 in Grand Forks as blizzard Gigi moves through the Red River Valley in 2014. JOHN STENNES/GRAND FORKS HERALD

Here’s a look back at blizzards over the past three decades and, when possible, how they got their names:

1989-1990

Arnie – Jan. 11, 1990

Berta – March 15, 1990

1991-1992

Chester – Nov. 30, 1991



Blizzard Chester was named after Chester Fritz, noted benefactor of the UND campus and after whom its library and performing auditorium are named.

Dagmar – Dec. 1991



Blizzard Dagmar was named after the common Scandinavian female name.

1995-1996

Anna – Dec. 8, 1995

Bruno – Jan. 17, 1996

Cruella – Feb. 11, 1996



Blizzard Cruella was named for the movie villainess, Cruella De Vil, who wanted to make fur coats out of 101 Dalmatians.

Darrel – Feb. 28, 1996



Blizzard Darrel was named for then-staff writer Darrel Koehler, who was noted as the Herald's weather guru, who had correctly predicted many blizzards, the Herald noted in its 1996 story.

Erin – March 24, 1996

1996-1997

Andy – Nov. 16-17, 1996

Betty – Dec. 16-18, 1996

Christopher – Dec. 20, 1996

Doris – Jan. 9-11, 1997

Elmo – Jan. 14-16, 1997



Blizzard Elmo, named for the furry, red Muppet with the lovable laugh. In short supply and all the rage, "Tickle Me Elmo" dolls were flying off toy shelves faster than they could be stocked that winter.

Blizzard Hannah, the fiercest of the eight blizzards in the winter of 1996-97, was the namesake of Hannah Vonasek, who was not yet 2 at the time and the daughter of Herald Enterprise Editor Janelle Vonasek. Hannah's beloved toy, Tickle Me Elmo, also had a blizzard named after him in 1997. (Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald)

Franzi – Jan. 22-23, 1997



The Herald named the latest blizzard Franzi after a German exchange student in Langdon, N.D. The student, Franziska Vogel, lived with the Rev. Kitch Shatzer of Langdon and had been quite enthralled by our blizzards, friends told the Herald.

Gust – March 4, 1997

Hannah – April 4-6, 1997



Named after the daughter of Herald staffer Janelle Vonasek, Blizzard Hannah was the final winter storm of the 1996-1997 and happened just before the Flood of 1997. The blizzard – to this day one of the most famous of the named blizzards – not only brought 7 inches of snow in Grand Forks, but brought rain, ice, snow and winds that snapped power lines like twigs and triggered power outages across the region.

Rural power lines were snapped like toothpicks in Norman County, Minn., after Blizzard Hannah (No. 8) coated them with ice and leveled them with winds of 44 mph. (Photo by Bill Alkofer)

1997-1998

Aurora – March 13, 1998



The blizzard was named after Aurora Jimenez, who operated the Mexican-American eatery Aurora's Cocina in South Forks Plaza at the time.

1998-2000

Alex – Nov. 10, 1998

Brigid – Nov. 18, 1998



While not technically a blizzard, Brigid was named after Brigid Kavanagh, who was director of the Koinonia Spirituality Center at the time.

2000-2001

Adele – Nov. 19, 2000



The Herald named the storm Adele for Adele Kupchella, UND president Charles Kupchella's wife.

Bill – Dec. 15, 2000



Ground Blizzard Bill was named after Bill Cosby, who was set to open the Alerus Center in the months following.

Carol – Dec. 20, 2000

Dale – Feb. 24-25, 2001

2001-2002

Al – Oct. 24, 2001

Bonnie – Dec. 22, 2001

Cory – Feb. 9, 2002



Blizzard Cory was the blizzard that never happened. “It was the blizzard that wasn't, at least in the Grand Forks region. The Herald even had a name for it: Cory. But there's not much to go with the name,” the Herald wrote in 2002. “Winds whipped across North Dakota on Saturday as predicted, but the state avoided heavy snowfalls that blanketed parts of other Plains states. The National Weather Service canceled winter weather advisories for southwest North Dakota and most of central and eastern North Dakota, including Grand Forks.”

2002-2003

Arlys – Feb. 11, 2003

2004-2005

Ann – Jan. 21, 2005



Blizzard Ann was named for actress Ann Sothern, who was born Jan. 22, 1909, in Valley City, N.D., and lived in North Dakota for a short time.

Blizzards are a regular occurrence in the upper Midwest. (Herald photo by Tess Williams)

2005-2006

Zach – Oct. 5, 2005



The Herald made the unique decision to start with the end of the alphabet to name blizzards during the 2005-2006 winter season. The storm arrived in early October 2005 and was

York – Nov. 15, 2005

2008-2009

Ali – Dec. 14, 2008



The blizzard was named after Grand Forks’ playground queen.

Barack – Jan. 12, 2009



While “Blizzard-elect Barack” technically missed Grand Forks, the storm did hit Devils Lake. It was named after then-President-elect Barack Obama.

Coyote – March 10, 2009



This blizzard was named for the female Husky on the sled dog team mushed by Nancy Yoshida of Thompson, North Dakota, which competed in the Iditarod in Alaska.

2009-2010

Alvin – Dec. 25-26, 2009



This Christmas blizzard was named for mischievous ringleader of the cartoon “Alvin and The Chipmunks” who famously sang “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas, Don’t Be Late)" (If this Christmas storm – the mischievous Alvin – meddled with your holiday plans, join us in bellowing, “Aaaaalviiiin!”)

Brett – Jan. 23-25, 2010



The weather event was first a winter storm on Jan. 23-24 before it was upgraded to a blizzard on Jan. 25. It was named after NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

2010-2011

Adeline – Oct. 26-27, 2010



This blizzard name was picked by readers in an online poll.

Byron – Nov. 24, 2010



The storm was named after U.S. Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D.

Casey – Dec. 29, 2010



Blizzard Casey was named after then-WDAZ-TV reporter Casey Wonnenberg.

Dave – Dec. 31, 2010



The Herald named the New Year’s Eve storm for then-UND men's hockey coach Dave Hakstol. Hakstol now coaches the Seattle Kraken in the NHL.

Estra – March 11, 2011



This blizzard was named after the pagan goddess of the sunrise and spring.

2012-2013

Aaron – Jan. 11, 2013



The first blizzard of the season was named after then-UND star basketball guard Aaron Anderson.

Beth – Jan. 19, 2013



This January 2013 was named after two Beths, Elizabeth Anderson, a well-known Grand Forks resident and Beth Winkler, a Herald employee who had retired from the newspaper just two days before.

Cooper – Feb. 10, 2013



This storm was named for media personality Anderson Cooper, who befriended local columnist Marilyn Hagerty in 2012.

Dolley – Feb. 18, 2013



Blizzard Dolley was named after First Lady Dolley Madison.

Eric – March 4, 2013



Winter Storm Eric was named for Herald photographer Eric Hylden, who often trudges out into the bad weather to capture blizzard photos. The fifth major storm of the year left behind up to a foot of snow in some areas.

Eric Hylden

Fiona – March 18, 2013



On the cusp of spring, Blizzard Fiona brought about 4.6 inches on the Grand Forks area. The Herald named the storm Fiona, which is Celtic for "white, fair."

Grayson -- April 14-15, 2013



Winter Storm Grayson dropped as much as 10 inches of snow in the region. The Herald named the storm Grayson, the firstborn son of Mary Jo Hotzler, a departing Herald editor at the time.

2013-14

Anita -- Dec. 28, 2013



Blizzard Anita, named for then-Herald Director of Finance Anita Geffre, who spearheaded the Santa Claus Girls at the time, brought poor visibility to the region and stranded some motorists.

Bubba – Jan. 3, 2014



Short-lived Blizzard Bubba was more bluster than bite as it quickly blew through the Grand Forks region in January 2014. The storm was named after UND football coach Bubba Schweigert.

File photo of UND head football coach Bubba Schweigert. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Corene – Jan. 16, 2014



The Herald named the blizzard for Corene Vaughn, a former Pembina County commissioner from Cavalier, North Dakota.

Dillon -- Jan. 22, 2014



Dillon was the fourth blizzard in the region that winter. The Herald named it after Dillon Simpson, a senior defenseman on the UND men's hockey team at the time.

Era Bell – Jan. 26, 2014



This blizzard was named after UND alumnae Era Bell Thompson who was editor of Ebony magazine, received the North Dakota Roughrider Award in 1976 and had the multicultural center on the UND campus named after her.

Fred – Feb. 13, 2014



UND meteorologist Fred Remer was the inspiration for the name of this blizzard.

Gigi – March 31, 2014



The final blizzard of the 2013-2014 season was named after U.S. Olympic silver medal winner Gigi Marvin, a Warroad, Minnesota native.

Gigi Marvin, a member of the 2018 USA Olympic gold medal women's hockey team, talks about her experiences and her faith during a Day One event at Sacred Heart School in East Grand Forks in 2019. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

2014-15

Andrew -- Jan. 3, 2015



The winter storm was named after Andrew Freeman, inventor of the engine block heater and Grand Forks native.

Beryl – Jan. 8, 2015



Blizzard Beryl was named for Beryl Levine, the first woman named to the North Dakota Supreme Court and a UND grad.

2015-16

No blizzards.

2016-17

Alivia – Dec. 6-7, 2016



Grand Forks’ first snowstorm of the 2016-2017 season dumped more than a foot of snow across the Red River Valley. The blizzard was named for Alivia Fraase. Alivia was one of the starters on the UND women’s volleyball team that won the conference championship and advanced to national Division I playoffs for the first time.

Will, left, and Collin Rohrich work together to clear a neighbor's driveway in the southend of East Grand Forks on Dec. 6, 2016 during blizzard Alivia. More than 10 inches of snow had fallen in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks overnight. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Blitzen – Christmas weekend, Dec. 25-26, 2016.



Grand Forks received 4 inches but some parts of the state had 10 or more inches and highways and interstates were closed and no travel was advised in almost the entire state. The storm was named for one of Santa’s reindeer, Blitzen.

Carrie – Jan. 12, 2017.



Blizzard Carrie was named in honor of actress Carrie Fisher of Star Wars fame, who died at the end of December 2016. High winds this day caused a ground blizzard, prompting a no travel advisory across much of eastern, northeastern and central North Dakota.

A vehicle turns off Fifth Avenue Northeast near Stauss Park in East Grand Forks on Jan. 12, 2017. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

2017-2018

Axl – Dec. 4, 2017



The first major winter storm of the 2017-2018 season shut down most of the Red River Valley, and included gusting winds, blowing snow and icy conditions. The storm was named after the son of North Dakota-born actor Josh Duhamel

Talon Novak, a Grand Forks sixth-grader, races to his mother's car on Dec. 4, 2017 from Schroeder Middle School, which let children out at 12:30 p.m. as a blizzard hit Grand Forks. (April Baumgarten/Grand Forks Herald)

Betsy – Jan. 10, 2018



The Herald named the storm after Betsy Perkins of Grand Forks. Perkins was the longtime manager of the former Amazing Grains food co-op, and at the time she and her husband were building an innovative energy-efficient home in town to see them through cold winters.

Kyle Schlieman wheels shopping carts back to the East Grand Forks Hugo's supermarket during the after-work rush in the early stage of the first blizzard of 2018. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

2018-2019

Alice – Dec. 27, 2018



The first blizzard of the 2018-2019 season was named after Alice Brekke, who served as UND’s vice president of finance for many years. The storm produced 4-8 inches of snow and brought wind gusts of around 50 mph.

Tanner Boushee uses a four-wheeler to clear snow along a sidewalk in front of River Cinema in East Grand Forks on Dec. 27, 2018. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Bob – Dec. 31, 2018



Blizzard Bob was named after former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and U.S. Rep. Bob Bergland, who represented Minnesota’s 7th District and had recently died. The New Year’s Eve storm included biting winds and subzero temperatures to the region, but little snow.

A tow truck driver works to pull a pickup out of the ditch south of East Grand Forks after the vehicle became stuck on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Cheryl – Jan. 24, 2019



Blizzard Cheryl was named after the wife of Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel. The storm made traffic difficult for motorists across the upper Red River Valley.

Duane – Jan. 26, 2019



The Herald named the blizzard Duane for Duane Wages II. A photo of Wages walking through a blizzard with his face buried in his coat frequently appears online with Herald winter weather stories. In the days following the blizzard, the region saw extreme cold.

Duane Wages faces a stiff north wind during a blizzard in this undated photo. (Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald)

Emilia – Feb. 7, 2019



The storm was named after Emilia Hodgson, a Giving Hearts Day collaboration member. Giving Hearts Day is an annual event of matched fundraising set for Feb. 14. It closed schools and roads in the region.

Mike Simmers clears the sidewalk on his block of 12th Street North in Grand Forks on Feb. 7, 2019. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Fido – Feb. 24, 2019



Due to Blizzard Fido’s high winds and reduced visibility, trucks carrying perishable food items were unable to deliver to the Grand Forks Target in February 2019. The Herald named the blizzard after hockey legend Fido Purpur.

Geraldine – March 14, 2019



The March 2019 blizzard was named after longtime Herald carrier Geraldine Pearson.

Randy Miller, of Johnson's Lawn Service, blows snow from a property near the corner of North Fourth St. and First Avenue North in downtown Grand Forks on March 14, 2019. Photo by Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

2019-2020

Adam – Oct. 11, 2019



Blizzard Adam, named after then-UND hockey goalie Adam Scheel, was an early season blizzard that came shortly after September flooding in the region.

Janelle Strouse finds walking on the street easier than the sidewalk as she makes her way to volunteer at the Northlands Rescue Mission in Grand Forks on Oct. 11, 2019. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Brenda – Dec. 29-30, 2019



Noted as a “major, major blizzard,” Blizzard Brenda was named for Brenda Decker, a longtime UND football gameday crew member whose birthday was Dec. 30. It dumped more than 12 inches of snow in the region.

Nick Johnson digs out his car along University Avenue near downtown Grand Forks on Dec. 30, 2019 after the weekend blizzard. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald

Carl – Jan. 18, 2020



Carl, named after Carl Jones, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Grand Forks office, brought 3.4 inches of snow and high winds to Grand Forks in January 2020.

DeAnna – Feb. 12, 2020



The storm, which stranded a UND atmospheric sciences professor on Highway 2 for eight hours , was named after DeAnna Carlson Zink, CEO of UND Alumni Association and Foundation.

2020-21

Aaliyah – Dec. 23, 2020



The Christmas week blizzard was named for Aaliyah Bramer, 9, of rural Oklee, Minn., who was featured in a Herald story after she wrote a letter to Santa with a wish: “I just want my family together.” It was the only blizzard in Grand Forks in 2020-21 and brought less than an inch of snow, the Herald reported.

2021-22

Alan – Dec. 4-5, 2021



As much as 10 inches of snow fell on the Greater Grand Forks region during the weekend blizzard that closed roads and delayed school openings. The Herald named the storm Blizzard Alan, in honor of Alan "Al" Palmer, who died Nov. 16 at the age of 69 from COVID-19 complications. Palmer was a retired brigadier general in the North Dakota Air National Guard who was a leader of the effort to build Veterans Memorial Park in Grand Forks.

Scott Hamilton finishes digging out in front of his house on Fifth Avenue NW in East Grand Forks after the Dec. 4-5, 2021 blizzard dumped nearly 9 inches of snow in the Greater Grand Forks area. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald

Becca – Jan. 4-5, 2022



Schools were late, travel was hindered and winds gusted past 50 mph as Blizzard Becca swept through eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. The blizzard was named Becca Cruger, workforce development manager at the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation.

Darin Meulebroeck clears his driveway during the blizzard early Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022, on Eighth Street Southeast in East Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Chuck – Jan. 18, 2022



What started as a winter weather advisory during a relatively calm Tuesday morning, Jan. 18, was upgraded to a blizzard warning by mid-afternoon, as winds gusted toward 50 mph and affected visibility, especially in the open country outside of towns. The Herald named the storm Blizzard Chuck, in honor of longtime Grand Forks Herald columnist Chuck Haga.

A sundog encircles the sky, but partially blocked out by a large cloud that was hanging on the horizon just west of Grand Forks late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022. Korrie Wenzel / Grand Forks Herald

Daphne — Jan. 31-Feb. 1



The Herald named the storm Blizzard Daphne, in honor of Daphne Enger, a 6-year-old from Grand Forks. In December, the Herald profiled Enger, who suffers from the brain disease Batten Disease-CLN2. Her parents, Brice and Lindsey, hope to raise awareness about the disease and asked readers to sign a petition to the FDA urging clinical trials and gene therapy. Curt Wollman and other basketball fans face a stiff south wind and heavy snowfall as they leave the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center after Monday's UND and SDSU men's game. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Earl — Feb. 11-12



The Herald named the storm Blizzard Earl, in honor of Earl Haugen, director of the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Metropolitan Planning Organization. The MPO has been in the news lately as it charts a path forward for a proposed bridge over the Red River in Grand Forks-East Grand Forks.

Letter carrier Wade Haugland delivers mail on Greenwood Dr. in East Grand Forks during Friday's blizzard. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Finley — Feb. 18



Blizzard Finley brought high winds and poor visibility to the area. It also pushed back the North Dakota East Region boys hockey tournament by a day. The Herald has named the storm Blizzard Finley, in honor of young Finley Evenson, born last year in Grand Forks and the daughter of TJ and Lynn Evenson, of Bottineau. Lynn Evenson is a former Herald employee and now works for the newspaper in Bottineau, the Courant. Finley is the niece of longtime Herald and Forum Communications Co. employee Lori Weber Menke.

Gerald — Feb. 20



The Herald named the storm Blizzard Gerald, in honor of Gerald Sieg, who had recently retired from the Grand Forks County Highway Department. Sieg worked for the department for 59 years and among his duties during that time was driving snowplows and managing staff and snow removal on the county's roads.

2022-23

Alexandra (Nov. 10, 2022)



The Herald named the blizzard after Alexandra Lunseth, of Manvel, who was named Mrs. North Dakota America in November 2021.

Lacy LeBlanc clears snow from the season's first blizzard on 10th St SE in East Grand Forks Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Barry (Dec. 23, 2022)



The pre-Christmas storm didn't bring much snow, but it did bring high winds and cold temperatures. The Herald named the storm Blizzard Barry, for Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry Wilfahrt.

Caitlin (Jan. 27)



It wasn't a blizzard for long, but the late January storm made travel dangerous in some parts of the region. Despite the short duration of the blizzard warning, the Herald named the storm Blizzard Caitlin after Caitlin Olson, of East Grand Forks, who won the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald's Pie Bake-off last summer.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol cruiser was struck while in the northbound lane of Interstate 29 during harsh winter weather on Interstate 29 on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The trooper was responding to a crash at the time of the incident. Highway Patrol photo

David (Feb. 14-15)

