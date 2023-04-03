Grand Forks region braces for yet another shot of winter weather

GRAND FORKS – The entirety of eastern North Dakota is in a blizzard warning as a major winter storm moves into the region.

The warning was expanded Monday by the National Weather Service; previously, only portions of central and southern North Dakota were included in the warning. Also included in the warning are a number of counties in northwest Minnesota, including all of those that border North Dakota, plus Roseau, Pennington and Red Lake counties.

The warning issued by the National Weather Service came with an ominous message.

“A powerful late-season winter storm will impact the area Tuesday through Thursday morning,” the NWS statement read. “This could be the most impactful storm of the season.”

Considering the severity and longevity of the 2022-23 winter, that’s quite a prediction.

Grand Forks has seen more than 66 inches of snow this year, coming during what has been a long stretch of cold weather. From Nov. 26 through Saturday, April 1, the immediate Grand Forks area did not see temperatures rise above 39 degrees. That streak finally was broken on Sunday, when the high reached 40.

The Herald has named the coming storm Blizzard Fred, after Fred Wittmann, who on Jan. 3 retired as director of ceremonies and university events in UND’s Division of Marketing and Communications. He worked at UND for five decades.

The Herald has been naming blizzards since 1990, giving storms alphabetically alternating male/female names in an effort to honor local residents and also to log storms for the sake of history. Blizzard Fred is the first time the Herald has repeated a name. The Herald also named a storm Blizzard Fred in 2014.

Other blizzards this season have included Alexandra (Nov. 10), Barry (Dec. 23), Caitlin (Jan. 27), David (Feb. 14-15) and Emily (March 11).

News about closures already is coming in. UND, for instance, will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For some Grand Forks businesses, it’s a continuation of a long season of removing snow and selling snowblowers.

Ice forms an artistic appearance on a tree in Grand Forks in this photo sent the Herald by Diane Sylvester. Diane Sylvester

“November and December were busy months for us. January and February were pretty mellow for the most part, and now March and into April is busy again,” said Andy Fruetel, co-owner of the Garden Hut. This week’s blizzard could raise concerns about heavy snow on roofs and ice dams in troughs, Fruetel said.

“There have been some roofs that have collapsed, and I think that gets people worried,” he said.

And for anyone who’s wondering, snowblowers are still in stock, Fruetel said.

The storm is sweeping into the area on a northeasterly track, from western South Dakota.

“Snow will begin to move into the region during the day on Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday evening before tapering off. The snow may be heavy at times, and total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches (with locally higher amounts) will be likely across most of the region,” according to a WDAY report on Forum Communications Co. websites. “The blizzard warning has been issued as winds are expected to increase noticeably over the next 24 hours, with gusts up to 40 mph likely by the late afternoon Tuesday. Winds may gust even higher on Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will lead to widespread blowing and drifting snow, which will greatly impact travel.”

The National Weather Service, in the packet it sent to the media Monday, said to expect “long-duration blizzard conditions” of 18 hours or more. The National Weather Service is predicting gusts up to 40 mph during the day Tuesday, 49 mph Tuesday evening and as high as 55 mph on Wednesday.

Notably, the National Weather Service's predicted snowfall comes in at 14 to 22 inches in the immediate Grand Forks area.

During a broadcast Monday, WDAY meteorologist Jared Piepenburg said “the main event is going to occur on Tuesday, Tuesday night and into Wednesday as a low-pressure system slides on through” the region.

“By the time we’re commuting home on Tuesday, that’s when the winds will really be revving up. Gusts will be hitting 20s and 30s and some open areas may hit some 40 mph marks there,” he said. “(By) 7 a.m. on Wednesday and most of the day on Wednesday, those winds are really going to be gusting across parts of North Dakota and the (Red River) Valley.”

As for snowfall, keep the shovel handy and be sure the snowblower has gas.

“Generally speaking, a lot of us are going to have a lot to dig out by Thursday,” Piepenburg said.

Interestingly, Tuesday is the anniversary of the April 4, 1997, Blizzard Hannah, which crippled the region and added severity to the historic Flood of 1997.

Following are the announced closures as of late Monday afternoon:

