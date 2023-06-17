Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Despite a bit of rain, a day for outdoor activities in Grand Forks

A burst of rain came shortly after noon, but in June, 70-degree temps prompt many to head outdoors. There was plenty to do on Saturday, especially before sweltering temperatures move in next week.

Home of Economy car show June 2023.JPG
Nick Rubbert, of Grand Forks, walks with sons Kasyn (left) and Karson during a car show at the Grand Forks Home of Economy on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 12:50 PM

GRAND FORKS — Cloudy and partly-sunny skies were accompanied by temperatures in the 70s on Saturday in Grand Forks, making for perfect conditions to be outdoors.

Summerfest Grand Forks 2023 (b).JPG
Charissa Kadrmas, left, and Kim Bowe check out free plants at the Grand Forks Horticulture Society table during Summerfest on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Grand Forks' University Park.
Sav Kelly/Grand Forks Herald

Although rain came to the city shortly after noon, many took advantage of the moderate temperatures and uncharacteristic lack of wind.

On the far north side of Grand Forks, car enthusiasts filed through the parking lot of Home of Economy, located along North Washington Street, during a Northern Cruz Car Club show. Approximately 20 cars were parked in the lot; attendees of all ages stopped to see the vehicles, with various models ranging from roughly the 1950s to the 2000s.

Also in north Grand Forks Saturday, Summerfest was underway in University Park, while farther south on Washington Street, another car show was held in the parking lot adjacent to Southgate Casino Bar and Grill.

Later Saturday, Blues on the Red — an annual summertime concert series — was scheduled to take place in Town Square. At 6 p.m., Vivian Hayes and the Hi-Praise were to take the stage, followed by the Lamont Cranston Band at 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summerfest Grand Forks 2023.JPG
Danielle Masurky, a volunteer for the Blue Zones Project in Grand Forks, hangs artwork that was created by peddling a bike while pouring paint during Grand Forks' Summerfest, held Saturday, June 17, 2023, in University Park.
Sav Kelly/Grand Forks Herald

Sunday's high in Grand Forks will be around 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with south winds from 6 to 13 mph and gusting toward 20 mph.

After the weekend, however, look for temperatures to rise. Monday will see a high of around 91, according to the National Weather Service, with gusts as high as 30 mph. It'll likely be hotter (at 94 degrees) and breezier (at 32 mph) on Tuesday, before the temps will decrease slightly by Wednesday.

Summerfest 2023 (c).JPG
Eli Kurtyka, Addie Foley (center) and Mira Bry (right) create "spin art" during Summerfest on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Grand Forks' University Park.
Sav Kelly/Grand Forks Herald

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Hail is a fascinating but destructive product of summer thunderstorms
June 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: 100 degree days and 30 below nights are about as common
June 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Weather death tolls can be difficult to calculate
June 15, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
East Grand Forks tower sign logo.jpg
Local
With interim superintendent in place, East Grand Forks to seek permanent replacement later in year
June 17, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
FSA north dakota brief.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Grand Forks County
June 17, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hive flood May 7 2023.JPG
Local
Roof replacement on city-owned HIVE building in downtown Grand Forks scheduled for next month
June 17, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Deb K, Deb W and Anne paddling.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘Ladies from the River’ embark on second leg of canoe trek to Hudson Bay
June 17, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken