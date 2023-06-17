Despite a bit of rain, a day for outdoor activities in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Cloudy and partly-sunny skies were accompanied by temperatures in the 70s on Saturday in Grand Forks, making for perfect conditions to be outdoors.

Charissa Kadrmas, left, and Kim Bowe check out free plants at the Grand Forks Horticulture Society table during Summerfest on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Grand Forks' University Park. Sav Kelly/Grand Forks Herald

Although rain came to the city shortly after noon, many took advantage of the moderate temperatures and uncharacteristic lack of wind.

On the far north side of Grand Forks, car enthusiasts filed through the parking lot of Home of Economy, located along North Washington Street, during a Northern Cruz Car Club show. Approximately 20 cars were parked in the lot; attendees of all ages stopped to see the vehicles, with various models ranging from roughly the 1950s to the 2000s.

Also in north Grand Forks Saturday, Summerfest was underway in University Park, while farther south on Washington Street, another car show was held in the parking lot adjacent to Southgate Casino Bar and Grill.

Later Saturday, Blues on the Red — an annual summertime concert series — was scheduled to take place in Town Square. At 6 p.m., Vivian Hayes and the Hi-Praise were to take the stage, followed by the Lamont Cranston Band at 8.

Danielle Masurky, a volunteer for the Blue Zones Project in Grand Forks, hangs artwork that was created by peddling a bike while pouring paint during Grand Forks' Summerfest, held Saturday, June 17, 2023, in University Park. Sav Kelly/Grand Forks Herald

Sunday's high in Grand Forks will be around 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with south winds from 6 to 13 mph and gusting toward 20 mph.

After the weekend, however, look for temperatures to rise. Monday will see a high of around 91, according to the National Weather Service, with gusts as high as 30 mph. It'll likely be hotter (at 94 degrees) and breezier (at 32 mph) on Tuesday, before the temps will decrease slightly by Wednesday.