Blizzard Fred prompts closure of interstates and roads throughout eastern North Dakota

GRAND FORKS — At least 10 inches of snow has fallen on the immediate Grand Forks region, winds are expected to pick up and roads throughout eastern North Dakota have closed.

A treacherous spring snowstorm, named Blizzard Fred by the Grand Forks Herald, has moved into the region. Although snow is expected to taper off Wednesday, high winds are likely to follow.

According to WDAY, Grand Forks has received at least 10 inches of snow from the storm so far. Other snowfall amounts throughout the region include 11 inches at Michigan, North Dakota; 9 inches in Thief River Falls; and 6 inches in Roseau, Minnesota. Those totals are from Tuesday, and not current as of daybreak Wednesday.

"The thing is, though, even as the snow is wrapping up (Wednesday), the strongest of the wind has not even gotten to us yet," WDAY meteorologist Lydia Blume said during the station's Tuesday morning broadcast.

Throughout Wednesday, winds likely will gust to 40 mph and possibly even 50 mph, she said.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 29 from the U.S.-Canada border to the South Dakota border. Also, Interstate 94 is closed from Bismarck to the Minnesota border and U.S. Highway 2 is closed from Devils Lake to Grand Forks. A number of other roads are closed in eastern North Dakota, as well.

In northwest Minnesota, roads are not technically closed, but that state's Department of Transportation is advising no travel in an area that includes Hallock, Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, Crookston and Ada.

The Polk County (Minnesota) Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay off the roads.

"With the heavy snowfall throughout the overnight hours and into the morning, the road conditions have continued to deteriorate. Ice, snow and limited visibility have created hazardous driving conditions," said a media release from the department. "Deputies are reporting drifting and blowing snow, causing reduced visibility in open areas."

The statement said motorists should just stay home.

"Do not attempt to travel," it said. "If you are planning to avoid our warnings, please be sure you have a charged cell phone and warm clothing. We may not be able to get to you right away."

According to the National Weather Service, the "heaviest snowfall will be done with by daybreak Wednesday, (with the) exception being around Lake of the Woods, where up to 6 additional inches is forecast. ... As snow tapers off elsewhere, look for northwest winds to increase into the 35 to 45 mph range in gusts. Blowing and drifting snow today open country."

The Herald has named the storm after Fred Wittmann, who on Jan. 3 retired as director of ceremonies and university events in UND’s Division of Marketing and Communications. He worked at UND for five decades.

