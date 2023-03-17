6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
Weather

As I-29 closes and roads ice over Friday afternoon, Grand Forks County sheriff tells motorists to 'stay home'

Sheriff Andy Schneider posted a video from a rural area near a car that had slid off the road. "We have cars in the ditch all over the place," he said.

Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider weather update March 17
Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider shows what travel conditions are like on county roads on Friday, March 17. (Screenshot from video provided by Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider)
Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Today at 3:02 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider said highways in the region are treacherous after a hard wind and blowing snow have caused slippery conditions.

In a video he recorded Friday afternoon, Schneider urged motorists to stay home.

“No travel advised in Grand Forks County and this is why,” Schneider said in the video, taken near a car that had slid off the road. “We have cars in the ditch all over the place.

"... If you aren’t in Grand Forks County, just stay home — don’t come. And if you are here, turn around and go back to your house. We don’t need any more cars in the ditch.”

About the same time Schneider took the video, Interstate 29 closed from Manvel — just north of Grand Forks — to Fargo. Shortly thereafter, I-29 was closed all the way from Fargo to the Canada border.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, a number of roads and highways in the region have no-travel advisories, including Highway 2 from Grand Forks to Lakota.

According to a social media post by the North Dakota Department of Transportation, "secondary roads across North Dakota could be blocked or impassable due to high winds creating severe snow drifts. Drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas."

Schneider said cars were slowed Friday due to the blowing snow and visibility was reduced to “about nothing” in some areas.

He also said the county has seen more than 100 vehicles in ditches in the past four days.

According to the National Weather Service, more snow was likely Friday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 39 mph. Although not much snow is expected — less than a half-inch, according to the NWS — the winds likely will reduce visibility. Temperatures Friday afternoon were in the single digits, with chills reaching down to nearly minus-20.

Saturday, it’ll be mostly cloudy early, becoming gradually sunny. The high temperature will be around 14, but wind chills will again dip to nearly minus-20 as winds gust past 30 mph.

As for anyone venturing out onto rural roads Friday, Schneider didn’t mince words in his video.

“Do not use your cruise control – stay home,” he said.

Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Korrie Wenzel has been publisher of the Grand Forks Herald and Prairie Business Magazine since 2014.

Over time, he has been a board member of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., Junior Achievement, the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, United Way, Empire Arts Center, Cornerstones Career Learning Center and Crimestoppers.

As publisher, Wenzel oversees news, advertising and business operations at the Herald, as well as the newspaper's opinion content.

In the past, Wenzel was sports editor for 14 years at The Daily Republic of Mitchell, S.D., before becoming editor and, eventually, publisher.

Wenzel can be reached at 701-780-1103.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: It is okay to be frustrated with our cold and snowy March
March 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Pluto is no longer a planet because of a necessary definition
March 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Capture.PNG
Weather
Extending winter into April
March 15, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crappie closeup 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Crappie resurgence offers bonus winter action on Upper Red Lake
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Oleary.jpg
Business
'Shark Tank' star touts North Dakota as a good place to invest on Fox Business
March 17, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
house_ND.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota House tosses bills for child care relief but aid could come later
March 17, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
North Dakota State Capitol building in Bismarck
North Dakota
Bills prohibiting foreign ownership of land in state heard by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee
March 17, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast