Another storm is headed in, but street cleaning challenges persist all winter in Greater Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS – A winter weather advisory will go into effect for Greater Grand Forks on Tuesday evening, ending a weeklong respite that saw moderate temperatures and thawing. Although not much snow is expected in the coming storm, all severe weather adds an element of difficulty for city and UND employees tasked with cleaning streets and parking lots.

“The elements make it way harder,” said Matt Aarvig, street supervisor in Grand Forks.

According to the National Weather Service, the winter weather advisory is expected to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday and likely will last until noon on Wednesday. Winds are expected to gust as high as 55 mph overnight. On Wednesday, look for more windy conditions, with temperatures around 3 and a wind chill as low as minus-25.

A blizzard warning has been issued for portions of North Dakota south and east of Greater Grand Forks. The warning takes effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and includes Fargo and Wahpeton in North Dakota and Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Ada, McIntosh, Fosston, Erskine, Mahnomen and a number of others in Minnesota. It's expected to bring upwards of 3 inches of snow to that area.

In the northern Red River Valley around Greater Grand Forks, however, only about an inch of new snow is expected.

It’s unlikely to trigger a snow emergency, which may be declared when weather conditions warrant it. During a snow emergency, vehicles must be moved so streets can be cleaned.

In fact, snow emergencies within Grand Forks are rare. Lt. Andrew Stein, of the Grand Forks Police Department, said the city hasn’t had a snow emergency in the recent past.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time that actually happened,” Stein said.

Grand Forks city code doesn’t have a strict definition of when a snow emergency may be declared. It’s more common in East Grand Forks, where a snow emergency automatically goes into effect with 2 or more inches of snow.

“That’s the way the code reads,” said East Grand Forks Police Chief Michael Hedlund. “Our actual standard practice is usually around that amount, but in many cases if we only get about 2 inches they might not call a snow emergency – it depends on how much blowing would go along with it.”

Hedlund believes the last snow emergency took place in December in East Grand Forks. There have been “a couple of pretty significant storms” this winter, though.

When a snow emergency is declared, vehicles left on the street can be ticketed and even towed. Stein and Hedlund said vehicles are towed when it’s impossible for plows to clear snow from the surrounding area.

Residents of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks can contact their respective street department or police department if they are unable to move their vehicle.

“We’ll try to work with them and give them a little bit of extra time. Again, that might come down to what the plows need to do, and the type of road. If it’s a road where that’s going to create a major obstruction, we might still have to tow [the vehicle],” Hedlund said.

On the UND campus, if tenants can’t start their vehicle, they can contact the University Police Department for assistance.

Kerrie Peltier, parking manager at UND, said Parking Services works with students and faculty if they’re in “a very unique situation” and can’t move their vehicle in time.

“But they have to reach out,” Peltier said.

When vehicles are left in a parking lot that is scheduled to be cleaned, and the owner has not contacted Parking Services, the vehicle will be relocated at the owner’s expense.

“We do everything we can to avoid doing that,” Peltier said.

Parking Services works with the housing department to inform tenants when parking lots need to be cleared for snow removal. Housing emails the dates and time frames of snow removal, as well as where tenants can park during that time.

Peltier said towing does not happen often. During the current school year, no vehicles have been towed.

In some cases, when snow removal has to be done during a school break, the department doesn’t do any enforcement because they know many students are not in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Street Department doesn’t issue notifications for snow emergencies and related parking instructions, according to Aarvig.

Snow emergencies in East Grand Forks are announced to the public in a few ways. The city shares the information on its website and the EGFPD shares it on its Facebook page. Additionally, the city’s website has a notification system that issues text and email notifications regarding weather, emergencies and other announcements.

“So that's how we try to get the word out to try to minimize the impact, because obviously we would much rather people get their vehicles off the road than potentially get ticketed or towed,” Hedlund said.

According to WDAY, look for temperatures to be in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday, but rising back into the 20s by Friday. Saturday, the high likely will be 27, with partly sunny skies and winds of 10 mph, according to WDAY.