Another hot day coming Tuesday for Grand Forks and region

GRAND FORKS — For those paying attention, the signs of a dry summer are starting to add up.

It’s not so obvious in the region’s rivers and wells, says WDAY Chief Meteorologist John Wheeler, but “lawns are stressed.”

“Our weather has been consistently warmer than average and also drier than average since the latter part of May,” Wheeler told the Grand Forks Herald on Monday. “This has caused a short-term moisture shortage.”

Perhaps rains will help quench the landscape later this week in the Red River Valley, a region that’s expecting hot, windy weather to continue through Tuesday before cooler temperatures return later in the week.

According to forecasts from WDAY and the National Weather Service, temperatures will likely rise to around 95 or 96 on Tuesday, following temperatures in the low 90s on Monday. Along with those higher temperatures, Wheeler said, there are chances of showers or thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

However, “it’s not likely that we will get widespread heavy rain,” he said. “There appears to be a better chance for a nice rain this weekend, but that is too far away for a confident forecast,” Wheeler said.

That would help alleviate the dry conditions, if only a little.

“A continued worsening of the dry conditions into full blown drought is a concern, but our Northern Plains weather is notorious for taking sudden turns,” Wheeler said. “We will be dependent on the whims of scattered thunderstorms and that is exceedingly difficult to forecast long term.”

According to data from the National Weather Service’s Grand Forks office, the city has received approximately 5.8 inches of precipitation this year. That’s down from the average of 8.7 inches for mid-June.

“We are definitely getting to that point where if we don’t get rain soon and if you aren’t watering your lawn, it’s going to start burning up fast,” said Tyler Thomas, a Grand Forks-based meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Looking forward, though, rain could be on the way, he said. Severe storms are possible, but probably a bit west of the Red River Valley. On Monday, the National Weather Service posted on social media that “isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible west of the Red River Valley Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hail up to golf ball size, heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 60 mph are the main hazards.”

In the valley, any showers that do come probably won’t be part of a severe system.

“It’s looking pretty good that we will see at least an inch over the next seven days,” Thomas said.

Until then, be careful as temperatures rise. The National Weather Service shows that heat index values could go as high as 98 on Tuesday, accompanied by a gusty wind of up to 36 mph.

“Take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and find shade if you can. Do anything you can do to avoid the heat,” Thomas said.

And by the way, temperatures in the 90s aren’t too out of the ordinary this time of year, both Thomas and Wheeler said. Wheeler noted that it reached 100 in Grand Forks a year ago this week and two years ago, the region had a short streak of 100-degree days in early June.

“It’s a heat wave,” Wheeler said of the current high temperatures, “so people will be hot.”