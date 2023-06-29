After dry period, recent rain helps crops throughout Grand Forks region

GRAND FORKS — With the hot dry days of spring and summer, the rain is a welcomed relief, especially for farmers.

According to Jacob Spender of the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota were both abnormally dry, and South Dakota and central Minnesota were experiencing a moderate drought.

With this recent dry weather, “any kind of rainfall across the area is very beneficial,” Spender said.

On June 24 and 25, the area stretching from the James River Valley into west, central and northwestern Minnesota saw around 1 to 3 inches of rain, according to Spender. Some isolated areas received more rain. Southern Pembina County received 7 inches and Clearwater County saw up to 6 to 7 inches, prompting flash flood warnings in both areas.

The rain expected this week, according to Spender, should be tracking across the area with around half an inch up to an inch.

Spender said it is normal to see droughts this time of year, though the 7 inches of rain is more unusual. He said it is better to experience “prolonged periods of rain instead of everything at once.”

Curtis Knutson, a farmer near Fisher, Minnesota, spoke about how the lack of rain was affecting his wheat and sugar beets, and how futile it is to try and beat the dry weather.

“You can farm too wet, but when it’s too dry there’s nothing you can do but watch it every day,” he said. “So pray for rain.”

With the help of these recent showers, his wheat and sugar beets have shown some revitalization, but not all farmers are as lucky.

“We had enough spotty rains early that the wheat was still growing,” Knutson said. “It’s not dwarfed like it is in some areas. But yeah, there are certain areas where the grain was done. There is no recovering from where it was with the recent rain.”

As for the future weather Knutson wants, there’s one word: “perfect.”

“We need timely rains,” he said. “The subsoil moisture was so drawn out from last fall that we just didn’t have anything. The snow that we had helped get the crop going. All that water soaked in. But now we need timely rains to keep the crop going.”

Terry Ellington, a farmer near Petersburg, also says the recent rains have helped his wheat, though more frequent rainfall will be needed for it and his other small grains to recover after the dry and windy weather. His alfalfa and pastures will benefit from the rain as well for the livestock.

“It’s beneficial all the way around,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, northern Grand Forks received .76 inches of rain overnight on Tuesday, southern Grand Forks received 1.27 inches and Michigan, North Dakota, received 4.55.

The Devils Lake basin received varied amounts of rain Tuesday, with many areas reporting more than 2 inches, according to Jeff Frith, manager at the Devils Lake Basin Joint Water Resource Board.