Virtual event landscape: Four tips for planning

The world of corporate event planning is, and always will be, changing. But nothing beats the changes we saw as a result of COVID-19. Fully virtual events posed a HUGE adjustment for not only the attendees and presenters, but the planning was a different beast all together. Even though we have seen the world returning to normal, the mark made on events has changed forever: there is no escaping the virtual landscape. When I stepped into my first role planning corporate events, it was the height of the pandemic, and I was also a student at NDSU. So luckily for me, virtual events have always been a part of my event knowledge base. Though this column focuses on a fully virtual event, all these tips can transfer into a hybrid layout as well. Here are Four things I keep in mind when planning a virtual event.

Consider the journey your virtual attendees will take

Try to put yourself in their shoes. You want it to be as clear and as simple as possible. In contrast to an in-person event, at any point during your virtual event, (especially the beginning) your attendees can easily leave if they get frustrated just by closing the window. So, consider what roadblocks or confusion they might have and think about how you can remedy them early on.

Unpopular opinion alert!

How many virtual bells and whistles do you need to make an impact on your attendees? In the past three years we’ve seen an explosion of new virtual event platforms coming out of the woodwork. Many offer fancy features for attendees to utilize like avatars, virtual lounges, interactive VR experiences and more. I understand and appreciate the desire to engage your virtual audience with a more interactive experience. However, from my experience, when I attempt to use the bells and whistles, I become frustrated and give up. My goal is to learn and consume the content in session(s), not create an avatar. Now I’m not saying these bells and whistles do not have a place in the event world; however, I would argue in the corporate landscape, a simple chat or question pane will suffice. In the end, when making your decision, consider your target audience, industry and investment.

Prepare, prepare, prepare.

Every time I host a virtual event, the stress of technical mishaps, network bandwidth and presenter confusion are top of mind. Whether you’re hosting a 1-hour webinar, or a full day event, preparation and testing is key. Start early and make sure you are familiar with the platform you are using to host. If you are leveraging an outside vendor, meet with them to get a tour of the program and ask questions. Next, set up time with each of your presenters to do a tech check. If you are leveraging an outside vendor to host your event, ask if you can conduct the tech checks on their platform so everyone can see how the event will run. I recommend scheduling a time slot about 10 days in advance for the total time of their presentation slot, plus 10-15 minutes for them to ask questions.

For example, if their presentation is 45 minutes long, I would schedule a 60-minute meeting. For a full day event, this can be a considerable block of time for you to invest. However, I highly recommend making it a priority for many reasons. One, this gives each presenter time to rehearse their entire presentation in front of a small audience, while still giving them enough time until event day to make changes. Two, they have an opportunity to get comfortable with the platform from a presenter perspective: how their sideshow will advance and show their notes, how to see questions from the attendees, if they can use a virtual background or not etc. Last, but certainly not least, you are able to thank the presenter for all their time and hard work they

are putting into the event. Us event planners can’t do it without people willing to be on stage! Use this time to genuinely thank them. I firmly believe having a rehearsal makes everyone more comfortable and confident throughout the entire event.

Learn from others.

Now, more than ever, we can hop onto the internet and see how others are hosting virtual events. Sign up for events relating to your industry or even one outside of it. When you find one you want to attend, take note of your experience. How did you enjoy the journey? Were you confused? Did you get frustrated and need a support ticket for help? Were other attendees leveraging the bells and whistles available? Overall, see what pieces a good fit for your next event might be and what might not.

At the end of the day, we all want to give our attendees the best experience possible. That starts with the preparation and considerations by those planning the event.

I hope these four things help make your next event a huge success! Happy planning!

McGinness is the marketing manager at Network Center Inc.

