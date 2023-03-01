2/27/23

Rocco Grimaldi takes over AHL goal lead

Despite playing on a last-place team, Rocco Grimaldi is now leading the American Hockey League in goals. He scored his 27th on Sunday. It was an overtime winner for the San Diego Gulls.

Rocco Grimaldi nets one in overtime and becomes the new league-leader in goals scored this year. @SDGullsAHL | #SDvsONT pic.twitter.com/CMuLziRJ8M — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) February 27, 2023

2/23/23

UND skates in Ed Robson Arena

UND's travel day was a bit longer than expected after a two-and-a-half hour delay getting out of Grand Forks, but the Fighting Hawks arrived in Colorado Springs and held practice at 5 p.m. in Ed Robson Arena.

This is UND's second trip to Robson. Last season, the Fighting Hawks swept a series in December.

After not holding a weekly shootout competition last week due to canceled Thursday practice, the Fighting Hawks were back at it in Colorado Springs.

The goalies were hot Thursday. Not many advanced to the second round. The biggest roar came when head coach Brad Berry sniped one off the notch between the crossbar and post for a goal.

In the end, Owen McLaughlin was the only player to go two-for-two. He won the weekly shootout for the third time in the last six weeks. He is the only player with three shootout wins this season. Three others have won it twice — Jackson Blake, Riese Gaber and Griffin Ness.

Shootout winners by week: Gavin Hain (Week 1), Ryan Sidorski (Week 2), Griffin Ness (Week 3), goalies (Week 4), Tyler Kleven (Week 5), Louis Jamernik V (Week 6), Jackson Blake (Week 7), goalies (Week 8), Riese Gaber (Week 9), Judd Caulfield (Week 10), Cooper Moore (Week 11), Jake Schmaltz (Week 12), Owen McLaughlin (Week 13), Ness (Week 14), Gaber (Week 15), McLaughlin (Week 16), Blake (Week 17), no shootout held (Week 18), McLaughlin (Week 19).

NCHC rules allow teams to travel with 23 players, which mean four get left back. The players who did not travel are forward Griffin Ness, forward Dane Montgomery (upper body), defenseman Brent Johnson and goalie Kaleb Johnson.

UND practices in Ed Robson Arena on Feb. 23, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Brad E. Schlossman / Grand Forks Herald

2/22/23

Twenty UND players honored by NCHC

Twenty UND players were named to the NCHC's academic all-conference team, tying the Fighting Hawks with Colorado College for the most in the league. The recognized players are Carson Albrecht, Luke Bast, Judd Caulfield, Matteo Costantini, Ethan Frisch, Riese Gaber, Gavin Hain, Jakob Hellsten, Louis Jamernik V, Chris Jandric, Brent Johnson, Tyler Kleven, Jackson Kunz, Dane Montgomery, Cooper Moore, Griffin Ness, Nick Portz, Jake Schmaltz and Mark Senden.

Twelve of them earned the distinguished scholar-athlete recognition — Albrecht, Bast, Caulfield, Frisch, Gaber, Hellsten, Jamernik V, B. Johnson, K. Johnson, Kleven, Portz and Schmaltz.

2/21/23

Nelson hits 25-goal mark

Former UND and Warroad High star Brock Nelson scored two goals for the New York Islanders on Monday night, surpassing the 25-goal mark for the fifth time in his career. Nelson has been hot lately, tallying seven goals in the last six games. He's now at 25 goals for the season.

2/20/23

Wolanin gets the call from Vancouver

Christian Wolanin, who has been dominating in the AHL this season, finally got the call-up and into the lineup for the Vancouver Canucks this weekend. Wolanin was a plus-three in his first game, a 6-2 win over Philadelphia. Vancouver is the fourth NHL team Wolanin has played for. He also suited up for the Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres.

Wolanin is the 19th former UND player to play in the NHL this season, joining Jacob Bernard-Docker (Ottawa), Brock Boeser (Vancouver), Drake Caggiula (Pittsburgh), Aaron Dell (San Jose), Derek Forbort (Boston), Tyson Jost (Minnesota, Buffalo), Matt Kiersted (Florida), Brad Malone (Edmonton), Brock Nelson (New York Islanders), T.J. Oshie (Washington), Zach Parise (Islanders), Shane Pinto (Ottawa), Tucker Poolman (Vancouver), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa), Nick Schmaltz (Arizona), Cole Smith (Nashville), Troy Stecher (Arizona) and Jonathan Toews (Chicago).