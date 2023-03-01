99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND Hockey Central banner

Welcome to the UND Hockey Page where Herald reporter Brad Elliott Schlossman serves up the the latest Fighting Hawks headlines, breaking news, stats and much more.

UND Hockey news
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: The final weekend of the regular season
Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's 4-point weekend at Colorado College, the upcoming final regular season series against Omaha and more.
March 01, 2023 06:17 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0113.jpg
UND Hockey
What to know about each NCHC team entering the regular-season's final weekend
February 27, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Local Scoreboard
Sports
Sunday's local scoreboard for Feb. 26
February 27, 2023 12:05 AM
 · 
By  Nick Nelson
CC Hockey vs North Dakota, Robson Arena, Feb. 25, 2023
UND Hockey
UND plays to scoreless tie against Colorado College
February 25, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

CC Hockey vs North Dakota, Robson Arena, Feb. 24, 2023
Members Only
UND Hockey
GameCenter final: UND 0, Colorado College 0, tie
Both goaltenders posted 26-save shutouts. UND grabbed the extra point in the shootout on a Tyler Kleven goal.
February 25, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP20111.jpg
UND Hockey
Jackson Blake's overtime winner lifts UND past Colorado College
The freshman forward scored twice as the Fighting Hawks won the series opener against the Tigers.
February 24, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
UND CC Jandric7.jpg
UND Hockey
GameCenter final: UND 2, Colorado College 1, OT
Jackson Blake scored twice to lift UND past the Tigers.
February 24, 2023 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
031322 S GFH UNDMHKYvsCC-2.jpg
UND Hockey
Preview: UND at Colorado College
The Fighting Hawks are making their second trip to play in the new Ed Robson Arena, which was built by Grand Forks-based JLG Architects.
February 24, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
021923 UND1.jpg
UND Hockey
Jackson Kunz looking to build upon breakthrough weekend
The former Grand Forks Red River winger has a knack for scoring goals from the top of the crease, and he did just that against the Huskies.
February 23, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

MORE UND HOCKEY NEWS...

Schedule and stats

2/27/23
Rocco Grimaldi takes over AHL goal lead

Despite playing on a last-place team, Rocco Grimaldi is now leading the American Hockey League in goals. He scored his 27th on Sunday. It was an overtime winner for the San Diego Gulls.

2/23/23
UND skates in Ed Robson Arena

UND's travel day was a bit longer than expected after a two-and-a-half hour delay getting out of Grand Forks, but the Fighting Hawks arrived in Colorado Springs and held practice at 5 p.m. in Ed Robson Arena.

This is UND's second trip to Robson. Last season, the Fighting Hawks swept a series in December.

After not holding a weekly shootout competition last week due to canceled Thursday practice, the Fighting Hawks were back at it in Colorado Springs.

The goalies were hot Thursday. Not many advanced to the second round. The biggest roar came when head coach Brad Berry sniped one off the notch between the crossbar and post for a goal.

In the end, Owen McLaughlin was the only player to go two-for-two. He won the weekly shootout for the third time in the last six weeks. He is the only player with three shootout wins this season. Three others have won it twice — Jackson Blake, Riese Gaber and Griffin Ness.

Shootout winners by week: Gavin Hain (Week 1), Ryan Sidorski (Week 2), Griffin Ness (Week 3), goalies (Week 4), Tyler Kleven (Week 5), Louis Jamernik V (Week 6), Jackson Blake (Week 7), goalies (Week 8), Riese Gaber (Week 9), Judd Caulfield (Week 10), Cooper Moore (Week 11), Jake Schmaltz (Week 12), Owen McLaughlin (Week 13), Ness (Week 14), Gaber (Week 15), McLaughlin (Week 16), Blake (Week 17), no shootout held (Week 18), McLaughlin (Week 19).

NCHC rules allow teams to travel with 23 players, which mean four get left back. The players who did not travel are forward Griffin Ness, forward Dane Montgomery (upper body), defenseman Brent Johnson and goalie Kaleb Johnson.

robson22323.jpg
UND practices in Ed Robson Arena on Feb. 23, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Brad E. Schlossman / Grand Forks Herald

2/22/23
Twenty UND players honored by NCHC

Twenty UND players were named to the NCHC's academic all-conference team, tying the Fighting Hawks with Colorado College for the most in the league. The recognized players are Carson Albrecht, Luke Bast, Judd Caulfield, Matteo Costantini, Ethan Frisch, Riese Gaber, Gavin Hain, Jakob Hellsten, Louis Jamernik V, Chris Jandric, Brent Johnson, Tyler Kleven, Jackson Kunz, Dane Montgomery, Cooper Moore, Griffin Ness, Nick Portz, Jake Schmaltz and Mark Senden.

Twelve of them earned the distinguished scholar-athlete recognition — Albrecht, Bast, Caulfield, Frisch, Gaber, Hellsten, Jamernik V, B. Johnson, K. Johnson, Kleven, Portz and Schmaltz.

2/21/23
Nelson hits 25-goal mark

Former UND and Warroad High star Brock Nelson scored two goals for the New York Islanders on Monday night, surpassing the 25-goal mark for the fifth time in his career. Nelson has been hot lately, tallying seven goals in the last six games. He's now at 25 goals for the season.

2/20/23
Wolanin gets the call from Vancouver

Christian Wolanin, who has been dominating in the AHL this season, finally got the call-up and into the lineup for the Vancouver Canucks this weekend. Wolanin was a plus-three in his first game, a 6-2 win over Philadelphia. Vancouver is the fourth NHL team Wolanin has played for. He also suited up for the Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres.

Wolanin is the 19th former UND player to play in the NHL this season, joining Jacob Bernard-Docker (Ottawa), Brock Boeser (Vancouver), Drake Caggiula (Pittsburgh), Aaron Dell (San Jose), Derek Forbort (Boston), Tyson Jost (Minnesota, Buffalo), Matt Kiersted (Florida), Brad Malone (Edmonton), Brock Nelson (New York Islanders), T.J. Oshie (Washington), Zach Parise (Islanders), Shane Pinto (Ottawa), Tucker Poolman (Vancouver), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa), Nick Schmaltz (Arizona), Cole Smith (Nashville), Troy Stecher (Arizona) and Jonathan Toews (Chicago).

THE PODCAST

More episodes coming soon...








Sign up for the Daily Skate newsletter

The roster

More UND hockey news
021923 UND5.jpg
UND Hockey
Mindful of energy levels, UND alters practice schedules
The Fighting Hawks will take on Colorado College in Ed Robson Arena this weekend.
February 22, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Image (1).jpeg
UND Hockey
Loss of Omaha assistant Paul Jerrard hits home for UND coach Brad Berry
Berry and Jerrard met at Minnesota North Stars training camp in 1991 and became close friends.
February 22, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: Building some momentum
Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's good play against St. Cloud State, Riese Gaber's exciting night on Friday, a great effort on Saturday and the upcoming series at Colorado College.
February 21, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
UND Hockey
Former UND star Jonathan Toews, dealing with Long COVID, won't be moved at the trade deadline
The former UND star has been out for the Chicago Blackhawks since Jan. 28.
February 20, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
021923 UND2.jpg
UND Hockey
UND only has a tie to show for strong performance against St. Cloud State
The Fighting Hawks held the No. 6 Huskies to just 13 shots on goal, their lowest in three-and-a-half years.
February 18, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
021823 UND5.jpg
UND Hockey
GameCenter final: UND 2, SCSU 2
UND used goals from Jackson Kunz and Riese Gaber to get a 2-2 tie in the series finale against St. Cloud State.
February 18, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Load More


PHOTOS
Photos of UND Fighting Hawks hockey players and action.


A clickable image linking to the UND photo gallery

UND HOCKEY HISTORY PAGE
Check out vintage UND hockey news clips, historic Herald front pages and more on the "UND Hockey History" page.


Banner linking to teh UND Hockey History page
More cool UND hockey stuff
UND alums playing in the pros
UND men's hockey committed recruits
Future nonconference games, NCAA hockey regional sites and Frozen Fours
Historic UND hockey records
Articles from UND's storied history
Historic Herald front pages