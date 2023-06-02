U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to Grand Forks Monday to announce several multi-million-dollar rail infrastructure grants alongside local leaders.

The grants will be funded by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a release from Buttigieg's office.

The infrastructure law, described by Buttigieg's office as the most significant of its kind in generations, aims to help grow the American economy and rebuild the nation's infrastructure.