U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Grand Forks

Buttigieg will appear alongside local leaders to announce rail infrastructure investments in North Dakota.

A water tower in Grand Forks smiles at passersby. (Grand Forks Herald)
By Herald staff
Today at 3:45 PM

GRAND FORKS — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to Grand Forks Monday to announce several multi-million-dollar rail infrastructure grants alongside local leaders.

The grants will be funded by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a release from Buttigieg's office.

The infrastructure law, described by Buttigieg's office as the most significant of its kind in generations, aims to help grow the American economy and rebuild the nation's infrastructure.

