Thief River Falls art show highlights work of K-12 students from northwest Minnesota

Arts council hosts Student Art Exhibit at NCTC

An exhibit with artwork by students in grades K-12 is on display at the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council Gallery at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

The exhibit, continuing through July 26, showcases art from Sacred Heart School in East Grand Forks Forks as well as schools in Crookston, Fosston, Roseau, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, Ada-Borup West, Kittson Central in Hallock, and Tri-County in Karlstad.

The show, which includes 105 pieces, is presented in sections: Mask Making, Write On, Art Inspired by Art, and General Student art chosen by art teachers.

The Write On section features essays written for the Roseau Times-Region newspaper by Roseau School District students. The essays were published in the weekly newspaper between January and May 2023.

The artwork includes paintings, woodblock prints, pen and ink, watercolor pencil, pottery, mixed media, chalk, aluminum metal embossing, digital artwork and glass casting jewelry.

For more information, visit www.NWArtsCouncil.org , call the council office at (218) 745-8886, or email NWArtsCouncil@gmail.com .

‘Art in the Park’ session set for Tuesday

Heather Moore will lead a free session on screen printing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the large shelter in Sherlock Park in East Grand Forks.

Participants will create a piece of art under Moore’s guidance. All supplies are provided at no charge.

Moore, who lives in East Grand Forks, runs a business, “Lucy Girl and Company,” creating screen prints and repurposed home goods.

Participants at Tuesday’s event will make a library tote bag and customize it with fabric markers, Moore said. She will also demonstrate and answer questions about screen printing. She’ll also bring shirts, totes and home goods for participants to see or purchase.

The “Art in the Park” series, which usually draws about 30 to 40 participants for each session, is coordinated by the East Grand Forks Campbell Library.

Free Japanese film, festival set for Friday, Saturday

A free Japanese film will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Empire Arts Center. The film, “Dad’s Lunch Box,” is sponsored by the Japan Outreach Initiative, based at Mayville State University at Mayville, North Dakota.

Ron Leonhardt of Minneapolis, Japan Honorary Consul serving Minnesota and the Dakotas, is expected to give remarks at the film showing, said Aiko Hatano, volunteer coordinator for the Japan Outreach Initiative, funded by the Japan Foundation, which is part of the Japanese government.

Japanese culture will also be celebrated Saturday, July 8, at Town Square, said Hatano, who is from Kamakura, Japan. Activities include a karate demonstration; origami and calligraphy; bon dance (a Japanese summer festival dance) by Schroeder Elementary students; and dance performances by UND Japanese Cultural Association members. Japanese food will be sold at a Thai-Japanese food truck.

Hatano, who works in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at MSU, has hosted many events on campus and has visited area schools to promote understanding of Japanese culture, she said.

Grand Forks has a sister city relationship with Kanuma, Japan, Hatano said, noting that she is working to restart the exchange program which was paused during the pandemic.

Summer Reading Program continues at EGF library

The free Summer Reading Program for kids continues at East Grand Forks Campbell Library through July 27.

Children receive a stamp for each 15 minutes of reading. A weekly prize is awarded to encourage reading.

In addition to reading challenges, kids who’ve completed grades K-5 can experiment, create and explore something new, said Robyn Benda, public services librarian. Craft supplies are provided by the library.

“Each week we have a different activity, presentation or new adventure,” Benda said.

Morning and afternoon sessions are offered Tuesdays, and an afternoon session is conducted Thursdays. Each session runs 45 minutes. Kids are divided into groups by age.

About 115 kids are participating in the program this year, Benda said.

The program features visiting artists, Global Friends representatives, Summer Performing Arts performers, and UM-Crookston plant and animal scientists, as well as a tour of the local Heritage Village.

Children may still join the program, Benda said. If interested, call (218) 773-9121 or email her at rbenda@egflibrary.org . The library is at 422 Fourth St. N.W.