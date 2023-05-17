Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Post Bulletin News Editor Sydney Mook

Sydney Mook

News Editor

Sydney Mook has been the news editor at the Post Bulletin since June 2023. In her role she edits and assigns stories and helps reporters develop their work for readers.

Mook was previously with the Grand Forks Herald from May 2018 to June 2023. She served as the Herald's managing editor, as well as the higher education reporter.

For story pitches contact her at smook@postbulletin.com or call her at 507-285-7771.

Mook is originally from northwest Iowa and loves the New York Yankees. She graduated from the University of South Dakota in 2015.

Prior to working at the Herald, Mook worked at the Dickinson Press from 2016 to May 2018 where she covered a variety of topics from cops and courts to schools and health care.

020423 EERC.jpg
North Dakota
Federal agency invests $38 million in carbon capture in North Dakota, EERC
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven said North Dakota is leading the way in carbon capture, utilization and storage.
May 17, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
4275382+Square_academic_cap_(graduation_hats).JPG
North Dakota
Five North Dakotans will graduate from high school and Lake Region State this month
All five students will be attending universities in North Dakota for the next steps in their education.
May 12, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
Burgum mug.jpg
North Dakota
Burgum vetoes school choice bill, says it 'falls short' of enhancing educational options for parents
He commended supporters of the bill for “championing change and school choice,” adding school choice is needed for “all parents, regardless of income or geography.”
April 21, 2023 07:07 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
UAS flood photo.JPG
North Dakota
Drones to help with flood mitigation efforts in North Dakota
Northern Plains UAS Test Site leverages Vantis, Grand Sky in response to flood emergency
April 19, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
Secure entrance Grand Forks Schools referendum.png
Local
Grand Forks School District leaders emphasize security improvements as part of upcoming referendum
As part of that additional $18 million, $4.5 million would go toward a mass notification system meant to help response time from emergency responders and internal communications during a crisis.
April 11, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
A doctor uses a stethoscope listen to the heartbeat of a patient.
Prairie Business
Essentia Health advances heart disease research through All of Us program
Since national enrollment began in 2018, more than 400,000 participants have joined the program.
April 04, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
BTS08.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Chester Fritz Auditorium to host screening of North Dakota film on Saturday
The film will have a red carpet premiere at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND campus in Grand Forks.
March 31, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
Border flags.PNG
North Dakota
Border Patrol expands hours at three North Dakota ports of entry
Currently, traffic volumes in North Dakota are about 39% below their 2019 levels, according to CBP’s press release.
March 27, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
The North Dakota State Capitol stands over the mall July 14, 2016, in Bismarck.
North Dakota
North Dakota House revives, kills resolution on UND medical school property tax levy
Rep. Donald Longmuir, R-Stanley, said the property tax also gives stable funding to the school, even when a state budget may be in flux.
March 24, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
ND_CAPITOL_14652171.JPG
North Dakota
House votes to remove UND medical school property tax levy
The amended version of the resolution heads back to North Dakota Senate. The resolution would need voter approval
March 23, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
