World of Outlaws driver James McFadden comes to Grand Forks on a hot streak

GRAND FORKS — The Knoxville Nationals did not go as planned for James McFadden.

The sprint car driver from Australia blew a tire, flipped his car and was unable to start the A-Main in the Super Bowl of sprint car racing at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.

"That was a bad end to that week," McFadden said. "It would have been nice to make the A-Main, but that happens. That's racing. We rebounded well."

McFadden returned to the track last weekend and won two of three features in Jackson, Minn., to continue the best run of his career.

Jackson has led 69 of 85 laps with the World of Outlaws since the crash in Knoxville.

"I think you have to have a lot of trust in your team and abilities," McFadden said. "We have good cars, engines and a team behind me. We dug deep, put another car together. It was a really good rebound from the headache at Knoxville."

McFadden and the World of Outlaw sprints will be in Grand Forks at 6:15 p.m. Friday night for their second show at The Bullring this summer. Late models also will race at the track Friday night.

David Gravel won the World of Outlaws race at River Cities Speedway on June 3, but McFadden was a factor in that race. McFadden led 25 of 40 laps.

"It's one of my favorite places to race," McFadden said. "I've run in the top five either four or five times there. I'm always excited to get there. Obviously, I need to keep an eye on the track. Last race, I didn't get to the rubber quick enough. I need to learn a little from that. But I'm excited to have another crack at it. It's one of my favorite tracks."

McFadden has raced with the Outlaws — with varying frequency — in the past.

In 245 starts from 2008-22, McFadden won five features.

In 44 starts this season, he has six wins.

"I'm in my third (full) season in the Outlaw tour," McFadden said. "My qualifying has really stepped up. That puts us in a really good position. The Outlaw guys are so good, you need to start in the top few rows to have a shot at it. We've been doing a lot of that this year. Along with the combination of the engine program and learning the ropes, that has helped."

Brad Sweet is the current points leader with 6,568. Carson Macedo, Gravel and Logan Schuchart — all previous winners at River Cities Speedway — round out the top four.

North Dakota native Donny Schatz, who has won 12 World of Outlaw features at The Bullring, is sixth in points.

World of Outlaws at The Bullring

When: 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Where: River Cities Speedway.

Classes: Sprints, late models.

Of note: David Gravel won on June 3 in Grand Forks.

James McFadden (left), filling in for driver Kasey Kahne in the Wicked Energy Gum No. 9 car, and David Gravel lead the World of Outlaws sprint car drivers in a lap around the Dirt Ring track Friday night in Grand Forks. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

World of Outlaw winners in Grand Forks

2023 — David Gravel

2022 — Carson Macedo, Brad Sweet

2021 — Brad Sweet

2020 — Kyle Larson

2019 — Logan Schuchart, Donny Schatz

2018 — Donny Schatz, Donny Schatz

2017 — David Gravel, Donny Schatz

2016 — Donny Schatz, Donny Schatz

2015 — Donny Schatz, Donny Schatz

2014 — Donny Schatz, Daryn Pittman

2013 — Cody Darrah, Donny Schatz

2012 — Kraig Kinser, Sammy Swindell

2011 — Craig Dollansky, Craig Dollansky, Steve Kinser

2010 — Steve Kinser, Joey Saldana

2009 — Donny Schatz, Craig Dollansky

2008 — Donny Schatz

2007 — Joey Saldana