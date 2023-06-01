Wednesday's local scoreboard for May 31
Featuring area boys golf tournament results, N.D. Class A Duals tournament pairings, and much more!
Prep softball
N.D. Class A tournament
At Tharaldson Park in Fargo
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 11 a.m.
No. 3 West Jamestown vs. No. 2 East Red River, 35 minutes after first game ends
No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 4 p.m.
No. 1 East West Fargo vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Century, 35 minutes after third game ends
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends
Saturday’s games
Fifth place, 10 a.m.
Third place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship, 3 p.m.
N.D. Class B tournament
In Minot
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson (second random draw), 11 a.m.
No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean (third random draw), 35 minutes after first game ends
No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark (first random draw), 4 p.m.
No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-CG, 35 minutes after third game ends
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Seventh place, 10 a.m.
Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends
Championship, 4 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s results
In Greenbush
Elimination bracket
East Polk 2, Mahnomen-Waubun 1
Championship semifinals
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 5, Red Lake Falls 4
Wednesday’s result
Elimination bracket
Red Lake Falls 2, East Polk 0
Thursday’s championship
Red Lake Falls at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 4 p.m. at highest seed (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Tuesday’s results
In Frazee
Consolation semifinals
Park Rapids 3, Barnesville 2
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4, Thief River Falls 2
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 8, Park Rapids 6
Championship semifinals
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 8, Hawley 2
Thursday’s games
In Frazee
Loser-out
Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Hawley, noon
Championship
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Breckenridge-Wahpeton/Hawley winner, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Scheels All-Star Series
East All-Stars
Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen
Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley
West All-Stars
Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen
Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton
Prep baseball
N.D. Class A state tournament
At Young Field, West Fargo
Thursday’s quarterfinals
East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Legacy, 11:30 a.m.
West No. 2 Bismarck Century vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 35 minutes after previous game ends
West No. 1 Mandan vs. East No. 4 Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.
East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Jamestown, 35 minutes after previous game ends
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends
Saturday’s games
Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.
Third place, 35 minutes after fifth place game ends
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
N.D. Class B tournament
In Minot
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Shiloh Christian, 35 minutes after Game 1
Thompson vs. Minot Ryan, 4:30 p.m.
North Star vs. Central Cass, 35 minutes after Game 3
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s results
Play-in round
Kelliher-Northome 5, Bagley 3
First round
Fosston 10, Kelliher-Northome 0
Lake of the Woods 1, Win-E-Mac 0
Norman County East/UH 3, Lake Park-Audubon 1
Sacred Heart 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1
Red Lake County 15, Fertile-Beltrami 8
Ada-Borup/West 12, Northern Freeze 2
West Marshall 6, Kittson County Central 1
No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Blackduck, delayed to 5/31 due to weather
Wednesday’s first round result
Blackduck 7, Mahnomen-Waubun 2
Thursday’s second round games
At Bemidji State
Fosston vs. Blackduck, 10 a.m.; Lake of the Woods vs. Norman County East/UH, 12:30 p.m.
In Ada
Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake County, 10 a.m.; Ada-Borup/West vs. West Marshall Fusion, 12:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Bemidji State and in Ada, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
At Bemidji State
Semifinals, 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
At Bemidji State
Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Tuesday’s first round
Red Lake EGF Senior High, Green Wave win by forfeit
Thief River Falls/Goodridge 10, Warroad 0
Roseau 7, Crookston 4
Menahga 8, Park Rapids 6
Perham 11, Pelican Rapids 0
Barnesville 9, Frazee 8
Ottertail Central 2, Fergus Falls 1
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2, Hawley 1
Thursday’s second round
In East Grand Forks
EGF Senior High vs. Thief River Falls/Goodridge, noon; Roseau vs. Menahga, 2:30 p.m.
In Perham
Perham vs. Barnesville, noon; Ottertail Central vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 2:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
In East Grand Forks, 7:30 p.m.
In Perham, 5 p.m.
Monday, June 5
In Perham
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
In Perham
Championship, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Girls soccer
N.D. state tournament
At Fargo Davies High School
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, noon
No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.
No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 2:15 p.m.
Fargo Shanley (No. 2 East) vs. Mandan (No. 3 West) 6:45 p.m.
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.
Championship semifinals, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Fifth place, 11 a.m.
Third place, 1:15 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
N.D. Class A duals tournament
At Choice Health and Fitness and Grand Forks area courts
Thursday’s quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies
East No. 2 GF Central vs. West No. 3 Bismarck
East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Century
West No. 2 Bismarck Legacy vs. East No. 3 Valley City
Semifinals, 1 p.m.
Consolation semifinals, at Wynne Tennis Courts
At championship semifinals, at Choice Health and Fitness
Team places
Fifth place, 4:30 p.m. at Wynne Tennis Courts
Third place, 4:30 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness
Championship, 6 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness
Boys golf
N.D. East Region tournament
At Oxbow Country Club, Wednesday
Team totals
Red River 296, West Fargo Sheyenne 305, Fargo Davies 319, West Fargo 322, Fargo North 324, Fargo South 327, GF Central 327, Shanley 331, Horace 348, Valley City 374, Wahpeton 387
Top individual placers
1. Carson Skarperud, RR, 72, 2. Nate Peyerl, WF Sheyenne, 73; 3. Evan Panzer, GF Central, 74; 4. Kolby Koerner. RR, 74; 5. Tommy Baumgartner, Shanley, 74
Other Red River scorers – Saylor Kuenzel 75, Silas Dusenbury 75
Other GF Central scorers – Cole Wilber 78, Mack Blue 86, Dylin Harildstad 87
All-EDC team
Andrew Wilhelm, Nate Peyerl, West Fargo Sheyenne; Carson Skarperud, GF Red River; Evan Booth, Fargo South; Charlie Solberg, Porter Seidel, Fargo Davies; Zach Skarperud, Shanley; Quinn Breidenbach, Aiden Knodel, WF Sheyenne; Jack Josephsen, West Fargo
Outstanding senior athlete – Andrew Wilhelm, West Fargo Sheyenne
Coach of the year – Dan Wolf, West Fargo Sheyenne
Minn. Section 8AA North Subsection tournament
At Valley Golf Course, Wednesday
Team totals
1. Roseau 298, 2. Warroad 327, 3. Thief River Falls 334
Top individual placers
1. Nolan Eckman, Park Rapids, 78; 2. (tie) Garrett Fischer, Crookston(, and Gavin Rude, EGF, 81; 4. Micah Ellis, EGF, 82; 5. Keegan Stromme, EGF, 86; 6. Nick Corbett, EGF, 87
Women’s golf
Tuesday Women’s Golf League
At Valley Golf Course, Tuesday
First Flight
First: Gail Ingwalson
Second: Kelly Anderson
Event: Jane Solseng
Low putts: Tie – Gail Ingwalson, Darlene Schommer, Joyce Murray
Second Flight
First: Becky Gellner and Sharon Wick (tie)
Second: Margaret Tweten
Event: Mary Asleson
Low putts: Margaret Tweten
Third Flight
First: Kaye Vanderpas
Second: Mary Koponen
Event: Barb Brend
Low putts: Mary Koponen
Fourth Flight
First: Sherryl Weisenberger
Second: Tie – Kathy Ashe, Faye Dunnigan
Event: Ellie Schnell
Low putts: Ellie Schnell
Chip-ins: Gail Ingwalson, Becky Gellner and Sharon Wick
