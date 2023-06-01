Wednesday's local scoreboard for May 31

Prep softball

N.D. Class A tournament

At Tharaldson Park in Fargo

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 11 a.m.

No. 3 West Jamestown vs. No. 2 East Red River, 35 minutes after first game ends

No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 4 p.m.

No. 1 East West Fargo vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Century, 35 minutes after third game ends

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 10 a.m.

Third place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship, 3 p.m.

N.D. Class B tournament

In Minot

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson (second random draw), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean (third random draw), 35 minutes after first game ends

No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark (first random draw), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-CG, 35 minutes after third game ends

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Seventh place, 10 a.m.

Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends

Championship, 4 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s results

In Greenbush

Elimination bracket

East Polk 2, Mahnomen-Waubun 1

Championship semifinals

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 5, Red Lake Falls 4

Wednesday’s result

Elimination bracket

Red Lake Falls 2, East Polk 0

Thursday’s championship

Red Lake Falls at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 4 p.m. at highest seed (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday’s results

In Frazee

Consolation semifinals

Park Rapids 3, Barnesville 2

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4, Thief River Falls 2

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 8, Park Rapids 6

Championship semifinals

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 8, Hawley 2

Thursday’s games

In Frazee

Loser-out

Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Hawley, noon

Championship

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Breckenridge-Wahpeton/Hawley winner, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Scheels All-Star Series

East All-Stars

Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen

Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley

West All-Stars

Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen

Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton

Prep baseball

N.D. Class A state tournament

At Young Field, West Fargo

Thursday’s quarterfinals

East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Legacy, 11:30 a.m.

West No. 2 Bismarck Century vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 35 minutes after previous game ends

West No. 1 Mandan vs. East No. 4 Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.

East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Jamestown, 35 minutes after previous game ends

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.

Third place, 35 minutes after fifth place game ends

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

N.D. Class B tournament

In Minot

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Shiloh Christian, 35 minutes after Game 1

Thompson vs. Minot Ryan, 4:30 p.m.

North Star vs. Central Cass, 35 minutes after Game 3

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s results

Play-in round

Kelliher-Northome 5, Bagley 3

First round

Fosston 10, Kelliher-Northome 0

Lake of the Woods 1, Win-E-Mac 0

Norman County East/UH 3, Lake Park-Audubon 1

Sacred Heart 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1

Red Lake County 15, Fertile-Beltrami 8

Ada-Borup/West 12, Northern Freeze 2

West Marshall 6, Kittson County Central 1

No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Blackduck, delayed to 5/31 due to weather

Wednesday’s first round result

Blackduck 7, Mahnomen-Waubun 2

Thursday’s second round games

At Bemidji State

Fosston vs. Blackduck, 10 a.m.; Lake of the Woods vs. Norman County East/UH, 12:30 p.m.

In Ada

Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake County, 10 a.m.; Ada-Borup/West vs. West Marshall Fusion, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Bemidji State and in Ada, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

At Bemidji State

Semifinals, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

At Bemidji State

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday’s first round

Red Lake EGF Senior High, Green Wave win by forfeit

Thief River Falls/Goodridge 10, Warroad 0

Roseau 7, Crookston 4

Menahga 8, Park Rapids 6

Perham 11, Pelican Rapids 0

Barnesville 9, Frazee 8

Ottertail Central 2, Fergus Falls 1

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2, Hawley 1

Thursday’s second round

In East Grand Forks

EGF Senior High vs. Thief River Falls/Goodridge, noon; Roseau vs. Menahga, 2:30 p.m.

In Perham

Perham vs. Barnesville, noon; Ottertail Central vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

In East Grand Forks, 7:30 p.m.

In Perham, 5 p.m.

Monday, June 5

In Perham

Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

In Perham

Championship, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Girls soccer

N.D. state tournament

At Fargo Davies High School

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, noon

No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.

No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 2:15 p.m.

Fargo Shanley (No. 2 East) vs. Mandan (No. 3 West) 6:45 p.m.

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 11 a.m.

Third place, 1:15 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

N.D. Class A duals tournament

At Choice Health and Fitness and Grand Forks area courts

Thursday’s quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies

East No. 2 GF Central vs. West No. 3 Bismarck

East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Century

West No. 2 Bismarck Legacy vs. East No. 3 Valley City

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, at Wynne Tennis Courts

At championship semifinals, at Choice Health and Fitness

Team places

Fifth place, 4:30 p.m. at Wynne Tennis Courts

Third place, 4:30 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness

Championship, 6 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness

Boys golf

N.D. East Region tournament

At Oxbow Country Club, Wednesday

Team totals

Red River 296, West Fargo Sheyenne 305, Fargo Davies 319, West Fargo 322, Fargo North 324, Fargo South 327, GF Central 327, Shanley 331, Horace 348, Valley City 374, Wahpeton 387

Top individual placers

1. Carson Skarperud, RR, 72, 2. Nate Peyerl, WF Sheyenne, 73; 3. Evan Panzer, GF Central, 74; 4. Kolby Koerner. RR, 74; 5. Tommy Baumgartner, Shanley, 74

Other Red River scorers – Saylor Kuenzel 75, Silas Dusenbury 75

Other GF Central scorers – Cole Wilber 78, Mack Blue 86, Dylin Harildstad 87

All-EDC team

Andrew Wilhelm, Nate Peyerl, West Fargo Sheyenne; Carson Skarperud, GF Red River; Evan Booth, Fargo South; Charlie Solberg, Porter Seidel, Fargo Davies; Zach Skarperud, Shanley; Quinn Breidenbach, Aiden Knodel, WF Sheyenne; Jack Josephsen, West Fargo

Outstanding senior athlete – Andrew Wilhelm, West Fargo Sheyenne

Coach of the year – Dan Wolf, West Fargo Sheyenne

Minn. Section 8AA North Subsection tournament

At Valley Golf Course, Wednesday

Team totals

1. Roseau 298, 2. Warroad 327, 3. Thief River Falls 334

Top individual placers

1. Nolan Eckman, Park Rapids, 78; 2. (tie) Garrett Fischer, Crookston(, and Gavin Rude, EGF, 81; 4. Micah Ellis, EGF, 82; 5. Keegan Stromme, EGF, 86; 6. Nick Corbett, EGF, 87

Women’s golf

Tuesday Women’s Golf League

At Valley Golf Course, Tuesday

First Flight

First: Gail Ingwalson

Second: Kelly Anderson

Event: Jane Solseng

Low putts: Tie – Gail Ingwalson, Darlene Schommer, Joyce Murray

Second Flight

First: Becky Gellner and Sharon Wick (tie)

Second: Margaret Tweten

Event: Mary Asleson

Low putts: Margaret Tweten

Third Flight

First: Kaye Vanderpas

Second: Mary Koponen

Event: Barb Brend

Low putts: Mary Koponen

Fourth Flight

First: Sherryl Weisenberger

Second: Tie – Kathy Ashe, Faye Dunnigan

Event: Ellie Schnell

Low putts: Ellie Schnell

Chip-ins: Gail Ingwalson, Becky Gellner and Sharon Wick