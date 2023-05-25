Wednesday's local scoreboard for May 24

Prep softball

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West Fargo 10, West Fargo Horace 0

Fargo North, Fargo Davies 4

West Fargo Sheyenne 26, GF Central 2

Red River 10, Valley City 0

Friday’s games

At West Fargo High School

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; GF Central vs. Valley City, 30 minutes after previous game

Championship semifinals

West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Red River, 30 minutes after previous game

Saturday’s games

At West Fargo High School

State qualifiers, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

EDC championship, 3 p.m.

N.D. Class B Region 1 tournament

Senior athlete of the year -- Tori Richter, Central Cass

Coach of the year -- Cory Erickson, Hillsboro-Central Valley

All-Region 1 team

Casselton -- Tori Richter, Catie Sinner, Grace Fletschock, Taylor Siverson and Miki Prochnow; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose, Peyton Quam, Kailee Kittelson and Sanna Kirtzberger; Kindred -- Leah Rolland, Avery Maerman and Danica Rath; Hankinson -- Kirstan Loewen and Kylee Falk; Enderlin -- Genevieve Gruba; Northern Cass -- Eleise Sand

N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament

In Thompson

Tuesday’s results

State qualifier

Thompson 9, Pembina County North 3

Championship

May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood 5, Thompson 2

Senior athlete of the year -- Olivia Dick, Thompson

Region coach of the year -- Traci Murphy, Langdon-Edmore-Munich

All-Region 2 team

Olivia Dick, Sydney Schwabe, Dru Schwab, Mya Warcken, Thompson; Rylee Satrom, Danica Hanson, Raina Satrom Maysa Larson, May-Port-C-G; Nicole Johnson, Hailey Berg, Siri Olson, Grafton; Jalynn Swanson, McKenna Schneider, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Kalli DeMars, Kaylee Kemp, Pembina County; Kaydence VanRay, Carrington; Madilynn Hoverson, Larimore; Mya Luehring, Nelson County

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s play-in games

In Greenbush

Mahnomen-Waubun 4, Sacred Heart 3

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 13, Mahnomen-Waubun 3

M-W 000 03 --3 5 3

BAD 353 2X --13 11 2

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Alaina Bevins

Highlights -- MW: Kendra Syverson 1x3, R, Maddie Bass 1x3, 2 RBI, Katherine Lunde 1x2, R, Olivea Rushmeier R; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 1x2, R, Jordan Lee 3x4, 3R, Kin. Hanson 1x3, 3 RBI, 6 SO, Jaci Hanson 2x2, 2R, 4 RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x2, 2R, RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 3R, Tessany Blazek R

In Fosston

Fertile-Beltrami 7, Marshall County Central 0

East Polk 12, Red Lake County Central 5

East Polk 5, Fertile-Beltrami 1

In Twin Valley

Norman County East/UH 13, Bagley 3

Kelliher-Northome 9, Ada-Borup/West 4

Norman County East/UH 11, Kelliher-Northome 8

In Red Lake Falls

Blackduck 5, Lake of the Woods 4

Red Lake Falls 15, West Marshall 0

Red Lake Falls 7, Blackduck 0

Thursday’s games

Championship semifinals, 4 p.m.

East Polk at Badger-Greenbush-MR

Norman County East/UH at Red Lake Falls

Elimination bracket

Mahnomen-Waubun vs. Fertile-Beltrami, 4 p.m. in Red Lake Falls

Kelliher-Northome vs. Blackduck, 4 p.m. in Greenbush

Thursday, June 1

At highest seed, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday’s play-in results

North subsection

Thief River Falls win by forfeit over Red Lake

Roseau 11, Warroad 1

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Crookston 0

Park Rapids 3, EGF Senior High 2

EGF 000 200 000 --2 4 1

P-R 000 101 001 --3 2 1

WP: Rachel Ulvin; LP: Karlee Walsh

Highlights -- EGF: Ellie Marcott 2x4, R, Walsh 17 SO; P-R: Anna Vliniemi 1x2, RBI

South subsection

Pigtail round, at Breckenridge

Perham 15, Ottertail Central 5

Play-in games

Breckenridge 14, Perham 0

Hawley 11, Fergus Falls 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 13, Frazee 4

Barnesville 9, Pelican Rapids 2

Thursday’s second round

At Thief River Falls and Frazee, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30

In Frazee

Championship and consolation semifinals, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

In Frazee

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Scheels All-Star Series

East All-Stars

Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen

Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley

West All-Stars

Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen

Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton

Prep baseball

Tuesday’s results

EGF Senior High 19-20, Detroit Lakes 2-24

D-L 020 00 --2 3 5

EGF 555 31 --19 18 3

WP: R. Hams; LP: J. Thomas

Highlights -- DL: B. Okeson R, H. Korth 1x2, R, RBI; EGF: Hams 3x3, 3R, 6 SO, N. Frize 1x4, R, D. Carpenter 3x4, 4R, RBI, T. Nowacki 2x3, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, C. Schmiedeberg 2x3, 4R, 2 RBI, L. Anderson 2x4, R, 2 RBI, J. Van Eps 1x3, R, RBI, C. Kofstad 1x4, R, 2 RBI, J. Nowacki 3x4, 2 RBI, H. Varnson R

D-L 321 161 (10)0 --24 20 5

EGF 532 503 2X --20 11 8

WP: C. Eckhoff; LP: C. McDonald

Highlights -- DL: N. Rieber 2x3, 2R, RBI, G. Kirchner 4x6, 3R, 5 RBI, HR, J. Thomas 3x5, 2R, RBI, H. Korth 2x5, 4R, 3 RBI, HR, B. Okeson 1x5, R, 2 RBI, M. Omberg 1x3, 4R, J. Mack 1x5, R, N. Besser 3x5, 3R, RBI, C. Jackson 2x4, 3R, 2 RBI, C. Eckhoff 1x4, R, 3 RBI; EGF: D. Carpenter 4 SO, N. Frize R, RBI, R. Hams 4x5, 4R, 2 RBI, D. Carpenter 2x3, 4R, 3 RBI, HR, T. Nowacki 1x1, 4R, 2 RBI, HR, C. Schmiedeberg 1x4, 2R, RBI, L. Anderson 2x5, 2R, 5 RBI, J. Van Eps 1x5, R, RBI, C. Kofstad R, 2 RBI, H. Varnson R

Roseau 14, Badger-Greenbush-MR 0

RSVR 10 1 1 2 0 14 14 0

BDGR 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4

WP: T. Mertens; LP: G. Warne

Highlights -- R: Mertens 9 SO, G. Jensen 2x4, 2R, C. Flaig 1x4, R, RBI, A. Wensloff 2x2, 3R, RBI, HR, A. Wensloff 2x3, R, 3 RBI, E. Wensloff 1x2, R, RBI, T. Kvien 1x1, R, A. Klint 1x1, 2R, RBI, HR, J. Haugen 1x2, R, C. Bachleitner 1x3, R, 2 RBI, J. Halvorson R, 2 RBI, J. Tangen 1x1, RBI; BGMR: T. Davy 1x2, T. Christian 1x2

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West Fargo 10, West Fargo Horace 0

Fargo North 5, Fargo Davies 4

West Fargo Sheyenne 26, GF Central 2

Red River 10, Valley City 0

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; GF Central vs. Valley City, 30 min. after previous game

Championship semifinals

West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Red River, 30 min. after previous game

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers and EDC championship at John Randall Field in Wahpeton

N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament

Tuesday’s result

May-Port-CG 13, Hillsboro-Central Valley 5

HCV 101 201 0 --5 9 4

MAY 122 800 X --13 13 2

WP: Marshall Kloster; LP: Chase Haffely

Highlights -- HCV: Kyle Haffely 2x5, R, Cole Hebl 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 2B, Andrew Dullum 2x5, R, 2B, James Fortman RBI, Chase Haffely 1x3, R; MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Marshall Judisch 2x3, 2R, Lucas Fugleberg 3x4, R, 3 RBI, Landon Koenig 2R, Walker McGillis 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Jake Hutter 2R, RBI, Sayer McGillis 2R, Andrew Aarsvold 1x3, 2 RBI, Jase Erickson R, Cole Kritzberger 1x3, RBI

Wednesday’s games

First championship

May-Port-CG 7, Thompson 6

MAY 320 002 0 --7 11 5

THO 033 000 0 --6 7 2

WP: Marshall Judisch; LP: Reece Berberich

Highlights -- MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 3x4, R, Marshall Judisch 1x3, 2R, RBI, Lucas Fugleberg 2x4, 3B, 2 RBI, Landon Koeinig R, Walker McGillis RBI, Marshall Kloster 1x4, 2B, Bryce Juliuson 2R, Cole Kritzberger 2x3, R, RBI; T: Will Welke 2x4, 2R, Brody Gibson 1x3, 2R, Jonathan Muhs 1x4, 2R, 2B, Shawn O'Hearn 1x3, RBI, Braden Tyce RBI

Second championship

Thompson 11, May-Port-CG 5

MAY 220 010 0 --5 8 1

THO 120 143 X --11 9 0

WP: Drew Odenbach; LP: Ethan Bergstrom

Highlights -- MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 1x3, 2R, RBI, 3B, Marshall Judisch 2x4, R, Lucas Fugleberg 2x3, R RBI, Landon Koenig RBI, Marshall Kloster RBI, Cole Kritzberger 1x4, R, 2B; T: Reece Berberich 1x3, 3R, RBI, Brayden Wolfgram 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, Tommy Schumacher 1x2, 2R, RBI, 2B, Will Welke 1x3, 6 RBI, 2B, Brody Gibson RBI, Jonathan Muhs 2x4, 2 2B, Shawn O'Hearn 1x4, R, Braden Tyce 1x3, 2R

NOTE: Thompson wins seventh consecutive Region 2 title following 11-5 win over May-Port-CG on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

All-Region 2 team

Brayden Wolfgram, Thomas Schumacher, Reece Berberich, Shawn O’Hearn, Thompson; Cole Hebl, Andrew Dullum, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Landon Koenig, Lucas Fugleberg, Marshall Judisch, May-Port-C-G; Jacob Warnke, Larimore; Derek Carpenter, Michael Ethan Steinbrink, Hatton-Northwood; Liam Satrom, Maple River

Senior player of the year – Cole Hebl, Hillsboro-Central Valley

Coach of the year – Nathan Soulis, Thompson

N.D. Class B Region 4 tournament

In Grafton

Tuesday’s results

Winners bracket

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 5, Grafton 3

Loser out

Park River Area def. Midway-Minto

Park River Area 6, Grafton 1

Wednesday’s championship

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 0

N.D. Class B Region 5 tournament

In Cando

Tuesday’s results

Championship semifinals

North Star 7, Bottineau 3

Loser-out games

Rugby 10, Northern Lights 0

Rugby 10, Bottineau 3

Wednesday’s championship

North Star 6, Rugby 3

RUG 200 000 1 --3 9 2

N-S 001 014 X --6 11 3

WP: Karsen Simon; LP: Jacob Ripplinger

Highlights -- NS: Dane Hagler 13 SO, Zack Jorde 1x3, RBI, Garrett Westlind 3x4, 2R, 3 RBI, HR, Simon 1x3, 2B, Jack Ahlberg 2x3, R, Brody Svir 2x3, 2R, RBI; R: Jacob Ripplinger 4x4, 2R, Erik Foster 2x3, 3 RBI

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s results

Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Fargo South 1

GF Central 0, Fargo North 0

First half – No scoring.

Second half – No scoring.

Goalie saves – GFC: Hannah Biby 5; FN: Anna Nelson 10

Fargo Davies 4, Red River 0

First half – 1. Bjerke (Roberson) 17:00

Second half – 2. Bjerke 46:00; 3. Liekelma 60:00; 4. Larson 61:00

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “Davies is the top team in the EDC and a bounce here and there and the score would have been much closer. The Riders kept the pressure up and a header by O'Halloran off a corner by DeLong just went wide and a drive by Kulack also just went wide.”

Girls tennis

N.D. East Region Dual tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Valley City vs. Fargo South

No. 4 GF Central vs. No. 5 Red River

No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Fargo North

No. 3 Fargo Davies vs. No. 6 Fargo Shanley

Boys tennis

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s championship

At Crookston High School

Thief River Falls 6, New London-Spicer 1

Singles

1. Reece Janisch, TRF, def. Kenneth Schmiesing 7-5, 4-6, 10-5; 2. Jett Cornelius, TRF, def. Jowell Gamez 6-3, 6-3; 3. Spencer Hempel, TRF, def. Joe Brouwer 6-0, 6-1; 4. Andy Dagg, TRF, def. Owen Lee 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

1. Janisch/JJ Cornelius, TRF, def. Jack Barney/Ethan Spors 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; 2. Geran Gonsorowski/Lucas Rantanen, TRF, def. Josh Soto/Sam Gamez 6-0, 6-1; 3. Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Kaleb Funk/Ike Olson 6-1/6-0

Girls golf

Minn. Section 8AA North Preview

At Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks, Wednesday

Team totals

1. Park Rapids 364, 2. Crookston 394, 3. Roseau 406, 4. EGF Senior High 462, 5. Thief River Falls 512

Top individual placers

1. Anna Eckmann, PR, 79; 2. Madysen Maninga, PR, 87; 3. (tie) Kayla Thompson, EGF, and 3. Grace Fischer, CRO, 91; 5. Hannah Brouse, CRO, 92

College baseball

Summit League tournament

In Fargo

Wednesday’s first round

S.D. State 17, N.D. State 4

Oral Roberts 9, Omaha 2

Thursday’s games

Consolation first round

N.D. State vs. Omaha, 12:05 p.m.

Championship second round

S.D. State vs. Oral Roberts, 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals, 4:05 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Championship, 1:05 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at 4:35 p.m.)

Women’s golf

Valley Tuesday women’s league

First flight

Low gross: Kelly Anderson

Second low gross: Joyce Murray, Jane Solseng (tie)

Event: Vicki Thompson

Low putts: Joyce Murray, Erin Erickson, Dawn Botsford (tie)

Second flight

Low gross: Joyce Nefs

Second low gross: Becky Gellner, Kim Thorson, Margaret Tweten, Sharon Wick (tie)

Event: Sue Petterson

Low putts: Kim Thorson, Sharon Wick (tie)

Third flight

Low gross: Patti Berg

Second low gross: Nan Campbell

Event: Genny Olson

Low putts: Melanie Hedlund

Fourth flight

Low Gross: Carol Schneweis

Second low gross: Renae Huseby, Mary Koponen (tie)

Event: Ellie Schnell, Laurie Charette (tie)

Low putts: Carol Schneweis

Chip-in: Pat Roos