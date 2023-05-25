Wednesday's local scoreboard for May 24
Featuring N.D. Class B prep softball and baseball tournament results, N.D. East Region girls tennis duals tournament pairings, Summit League baseball tournament scores and much more!
Prep softball
N.D. East Region tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
West Fargo 10, West Fargo Horace 0
Fargo North, Fargo Davies 4
West Fargo Sheyenne 26, GF Central 2
Red River 10, Valley City 0
Friday’s games
At West Fargo High School
Consolation semifinals
West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; GF Central vs. Valley City, 30 minutes after previous game
Championship semifinals
West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Red River, 30 minutes after previous game
Saturday’s games
At West Fargo High School
State qualifiers, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
EDC championship, 3 p.m.
N.D. Class B Region 1 tournament
Senior athlete of the year -- Tori Richter, Central Cass
Coach of the year -- Cory Erickson, Hillsboro-Central Valley
All-Region 1 team
Casselton -- Tori Richter, Catie Sinner, Grace Fletschock, Taylor Siverson and Miki Prochnow; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose, Peyton Quam, Kailee Kittelson and Sanna Kirtzberger; Kindred -- Leah Rolland, Avery Maerman and Danica Rath; Hankinson -- Kirstan Loewen and Kylee Falk; Enderlin -- Genevieve Gruba; Northern Cass -- Eleise Sand
N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament
In Thompson
Tuesday’s results
State qualifier
Thompson 9, Pembina County North 3
Championship
May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood 5, Thompson 2
Senior athlete of the year -- Olivia Dick, Thompson
Region coach of the year -- Traci Murphy, Langdon-Edmore-Munich
All-Region 2 team
Olivia Dick, Sydney Schwabe, Dru Schwab, Mya Warcken, Thompson; Rylee Satrom, Danica Hanson, Raina Satrom Maysa Larson, May-Port-C-G; Nicole Johnson, Hailey Berg, Siri Olson, Grafton; Jalynn Swanson, McKenna Schneider, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Kalli DeMars, Kaylee Kemp, Pembina County; Kaydence VanRay, Carrington; Madilynn Hoverson, Larimore; Mya Luehring, Nelson County
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s play-in games
In Greenbush
Mahnomen-Waubun 4, Sacred Heart 3
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 13, Mahnomen-Waubun 3
M-W 000 03 --3 5 3
BAD 353 2X --13 11 2
WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Alaina Bevins
Highlights -- MW: Kendra Syverson 1x3, R, Maddie Bass 1x3, 2 RBI, Katherine Lunde 1x2, R, Olivea Rushmeier R; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 1x2, R, Jordan Lee 3x4, 3R, Kin. Hanson 1x3, 3 RBI, 6 SO, Jaci Hanson 2x2, 2R, 4 RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x2, 2R, RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 3R, Tessany Blazek R
In Fosston
Fertile-Beltrami 7, Marshall County Central 0
East Polk 12, Red Lake County Central 5
East Polk 5, Fertile-Beltrami 1
In Twin Valley
Norman County East/UH 13, Bagley 3
Kelliher-Northome 9, Ada-Borup/West 4
Norman County East/UH 11, Kelliher-Northome 8
In Red Lake Falls
Blackduck 5, Lake of the Woods 4
Red Lake Falls 15, West Marshall 0
Red Lake Falls 7, Blackduck 0
Thursday’s games
Championship semifinals, 4 p.m.
East Polk at Badger-Greenbush-MR
Norman County East/UH at Red Lake Falls
Elimination bracket
Mahnomen-Waubun vs. Fertile-Beltrami, 4 p.m. in Red Lake Falls
Kelliher-Northome vs. Blackduck, 4 p.m. in Greenbush
Thursday, June 1
At highest seed, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Tuesday’s play-in results
North subsection
Thief River Falls win by forfeit over Red Lake
Roseau 11, Warroad 1
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Crookston 0
Park Rapids 3, EGF Senior High 2
EGF 000 200 000 --2 4 1
P-R 000 101 001 --3 2 1
WP: Rachel Ulvin; LP: Karlee Walsh
Highlights -- EGF: Ellie Marcott 2x4, R, Walsh 17 SO; P-R: Anna Vliniemi 1x2, RBI
South subsection
Pigtail round, at Breckenridge
Perham 15, Ottertail Central 5
Play-in games
Breckenridge 14, Perham 0
Hawley 11, Fergus Falls 1
Wadena-Deer Creek 13, Frazee 4
Barnesville 9, Pelican Rapids 2
Thursday’s second round
At Thief River Falls and Frazee, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30
In Frazee
Championship and consolation semifinals, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
In Frazee
Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Scheels All-Star Series
East All-Stars
Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen
Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley
West All-Stars
Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen
Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton
Prep baseball
Tuesday’s results
EGF Senior High 19-20, Detroit Lakes 2-24
D-L 020 00 --2 3 5
EGF 555 31 --19 18 3
WP: R. Hams; LP: J. Thomas
Highlights -- DL: B. Okeson R, H. Korth 1x2, R, RBI; EGF: Hams 3x3, 3R, 6 SO, N. Frize 1x4, R, D. Carpenter 3x4, 4R, RBI, T. Nowacki 2x3, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, C. Schmiedeberg 2x3, 4R, 2 RBI, L. Anderson 2x4, R, 2 RBI, J. Van Eps 1x3, R, RBI, C. Kofstad 1x4, R, 2 RBI, J. Nowacki 3x4, 2 RBI, H. Varnson R
D-L 321 161 (10)0 --24 20 5
EGF 532 503 2X --20 11 8
WP: C. Eckhoff; LP: C. McDonald
Highlights -- DL: N. Rieber 2x3, 2R, RBI, G. Kirchner 4x6, 3R, 5 RBI, HR, J. Thomas 3x5, 2R, RBI, H. Korth 2x5, 4R, 3 RBI, HR, B. Okeson 1x5, R, 2 RBI, M. Omberg 1x3, 4R, J. Mack 1x5, R, N. Besser 3x5, 3R, RBI, C. Jackson 2x4, 3R, 2 RBI, C. Eckhoff 1x4, R, 3 RBI; EGF: D. Carpenter 4 SO, N. Frize R, RBI, R. Hams 4x5, 4R, 2 RBI, D. Carpenter 2x3, 4R, 3 RBI, HR, T. Nowacki 1x1, 4R, 2 RBI, HR, C. Schmiedeberg 1x4, 2R, RBI, L. Anderson 2x5, 2R, 5 RBI, J. Van Eps 1x5, R, RBI, C. Kofstad R, 2 RBI, H. Varnson R
Roseau 14, Badger-Greenbush-MR 0
RSVR 10 1 1 2 0 14 14 0
BDGR 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4
WP: T. Mertens; LP: G. Warne
Highlights -- R: Mertens 9 SO, G. Jensen 2x4, 2R, C. Flaig 1x4, R, RBI, A. Wensloff 2x2, 3R, RBI, HR, A. Wensloff 2x3, R, 3 RBI, E. Wensloff 1x2, R, RBI, T. Kvien 1x1, R, A. Klint 1x1, 2R, RBI, HR, J. Haugen 1x2, R, C. Bachleitner 1x3, R, 2 RBI, J. Halvorson R, 2 RBI, J. Tangen 1x1, RBI; BGMR: T. Davy 1x2, T. Christian 1x2
N.D. East Region tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
West Fargo 10, West Fargo Horace 0
Fargo North 5, Fargo Davies 4
West Fargo Sheyenne 26, GF Central 2
Red River 10, Valley City 0
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals
West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; GF Central vs. Valley City, 30 min. after previous game
Championship semifinals
West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Red River, 30 min. after previous game
Saturday’s games
State qualifiers and EDC championship at John Randall Field in Wahpeton
N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament
Tuesday’s result
May-Port-CG 13, Hillsboro-Central Valley 5
HCV 101 201 0 --5 9 4
MAY 122 800 X --13 13 2
WP: Marshall Kloster; LP: Chase Haffely
Highlights -- HCV: Kyle Haffely 2x5, R, Cole Hebl 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 2B, Andrew Dullum 2x5, R, 2B, James Fortman RBI, Chase Haffely 1x3, R; MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Marshall Judisch 2x3, 2R, Lucas Fugleberg 3x4, R, 3 RBI, Landon Koenig 2R, Walker McGillis 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Jake Hutter 2R, RBI, Sayer McGillis 2R, Andrew Aarsvold 1x3, 2 RBI, Jase Erickson R, Cole Kritzberger 1x3, RBI
Wednesday’s games
First championship
May-Port-CG 7, Thompson 6
MAY 320 002 0 --7 11 5
THO 033 000 0 --6 7 2
WP: Marshall Judisch; LP: Reece Berberich
Highlights -- MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 3x4, R, Marshall Judisch 1x3, 2R, RBI, Lucas Fugleberg 2x4, 3B, 2 RBI, Landon Koeinig R, Walker McGillis RBI, Marshall Kloster 1x4, 2B, Bryce Juliuson 2R, Cole Kritzberger 2x3, R, RBI; T: Will Welke 2x4, 2R, Brody Gibson 1x3, 2R, Jonathan Muhs 1x4, 2R, 2B, Shawn O'Hearn 1x3, RBI, Braden Tyce RBI
Second championship
Thompson 11, May-Port-CG 5
MAY 220 010 0 --5 8 1
THO 120 143 X --11 9 0
WP: Drew Odenbach; LP: Ethan Bergstrom
Highlights -- MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 1x3, 2R, RBI, 3B, Marshall Judisch 2x4, R, Lucas Fugleberg 2x3, R RBI, Landon Koenig RBI, Marshall Kloster RBI, Cole Kritzberger 1x4, R, 2B; T: Reece Berberich 1x3, 3R, RBI, Brayden Wolfgram 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, Tommy Schumacher 1x2, 2R, RBI, 2B, Will Welke 1x3, 6 RBI, 2B, Brody Gibson RBI, Jonathan Muhs 2x4, 2 2B, Shawn O'Hearn 1x4, R, Braden Tyce 1x3, 2R
NOTE: Thompson wins seventh consecutive Region 2 title following 11-5 win over May-Port-CG on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
All-Region 2 team
Brayden Wolfgram, Thomas Schumacher, Reece Berberich, Shawn O’Hearn, Thompson; Cole Hebl, Andrew Dullum, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Landon Koenig, Lucas Fugleberg, Marshall Judisch, May-Port-C-G; Jacob Warnke, Larimore; Derek Carpenter, Michael Ethan Steinbrink, Hatton-Northwood; Liam Satrom, Maple River
Senior player of the year – Cole Hebl, Hillsboro-Central Valley
Coach of the year – Nathan Soulis, Thompson
N.D. Class B Region 4 tournament
In Grafton
Tuesday’s results
Winners bracket
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 5, Grafton 3
Loser out
Park River Area def. Midway-Minto
Park River Area 6, Grafton 1
Wednesday’s championship
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 0
N.D. Class B Region 5 tournament
In Cando
Tuesday’s results
Championship semifinals
North Star 7, Bottineau 3
Loser-out games
Rugby 10, Northern Lights 0
Rugby 10, Bottineau 3
Wednesday’s championship
North Star 6, Rugby 3
RUG 200 000 1 --3 9 2
N-S 001 014 X --6 11 3
WP: Karsen Simon; LP: Jacob Ripplinger
Highlights -- NS: Dane Hagler 13 SO, Zack Jorde 1x3, RBI, Garrett Westlind 3x4, 2R, 3 RBI, HR, Simon 1x3, 2B, Jack Ahlberg 2x3, R, Brody Svir 2x3, 2R, RBI; R: Jacob Ripplinger 4x4, 2R, Erik Foster 2x3, 3 RBI
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s results
Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Fargo South 1
GF Central 0, Fargo North 0
First half – No scoring.
Second half – No scoring.
Goalie saves – GFC: Hannah Biby 5; FN: Anna Nelson 10
Fargo Davies 4, Red River 0
First half – 1. Bjerke (Roberson) 17:00
Second half – 2. Bjerke 46:00; 3. Liekelma 60:00; 4. Larson 61:00
Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “Davies is the top team in the EDC and a bounce here and there and the score would have been much closer. The Riders kept the pressure up and a header by O'Halloran off a corner by DeLong just went wide and a drive by Kulack also just went wide.”
Girls tennis
N.D. East Region Dual tournament
Thursday’s quarterfinals
At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts, 10 a.m.
No. 1 Valley City vs. Fargo South
No. 4 GF Central vs. No. 5 Red River
No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Fargo North
No. 3 Fargo Davies vs. No. 6 Fargo Shanley
Boys tennis
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s championship
At Crookston High School
Thief River Falls 6, New London-Spicer 1
Singles
1. Reece Janisch, TRF, def. Kenneth Schmiesing 7-5, 4-6, 10-5; 2. Jett Cornelius, TRF, def. Jowell Gamez 6-3, 6-3; 3. Spencer Hempel, TRF, def. Joe Brouwer 6-0, 6-1; 4. Andy Dagg, TRF, def. Owen Lee 6-4, 7-5
Doubles
1. Janisch/JJ Cornelius, TRF, def. Jack Barney/Ethan Spors 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; 2. Geran Gonsorowski/Lucas Rantanen, TRF, def. Josh Soto/Sam Gamez 6-0, 6-1; 3. Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Kaleb Funk/Ike Olson 6-1/6-0
Girls golf
Minn. Section 8AA North Preview
At Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks, Wednesday
Team totals
1. Park Rapids 364, 2. Crookston 394, 3. Roseau 406, 4. EGF Senior High 462, 5. Thief River Falls 512
Top individual placers
1. Anna Eckmann, PR, 79; 2. Madysen Maninga, PR, 87; 3. (tie) Kayla Thompson, EGF, and 3. Grace Fischer, CRO, 91; 5. Hannah Brouse, CRO, 92
College baseball
Summit League tournament
In Fargo
Wednesday’s first round
S.D. State 17, N.D. State 4
Oral Roberts 9, Omaha 2
Thursday’s games
Consolation first round
N.D. State vs. Omaha, 12:05 p.m.
Championship second round
S.D. State vs. Oral Roberts, 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals, 4:05 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Championship, 1:05 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at 4:35 p.m.)
Women’s golf
Valley Tuesday women’s league
First flight
Low gross: Kelly Anderson
Second low gross: Joyce Murray, Jane Solseng (tie)
Event: Vicki Thompson
Low putts: Joyce Murray, Erin Erickson, Dawn Botsford (tie)
Second flight
Low gross: Joyce Nefs
Second low gross: Becky Gellner, Kim Thorson, Margaret Tweten, Sharon Wick (tie)
Event: Sue Petterson
Low putts: Kim Thorson, Sharon Wick (tie)
Third flight
Low gross: Patti Berg
Second low gross: Nan Campbell
Event: Genny Olson
Low putts: Melanie Hedlund
Fourth flight
Low Gross: Carol Schneweis
Second low gross: Renae Huseby, Mary Koponen (tie)
Event: Ellie Schnell, Laurie Charette (tie)
Low putts: Carol Schneweis
Chip-in: Pat Roos
