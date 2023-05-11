Wednesday's local scoreboard for May 10

Prep softball

Wednesday’s results

Red River 12, GF Central 0

Warroad 13-11, EGF Senior High 3-1

Tuesday’s results

Red River 4, Fargo Davies 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 8, Devils Lake 0

Fargo North 14, Valley City 9

West Fargo Horace 22, Fargo South 13

West Fargo 23, Fargo Shanley 1

Norman County East/UH 11, Barnesville 10

Red Lake Falls 18, Warroad 8

Mahnomen-Waubun 12, Bagley 2

Lake of the Woods 12-5, Indus 11-2

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 10, Laporte 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7-13, Hawley 2-1

Hillsboro-Central Valley 6, Kindred-Richland 3

K-R 000 300 0 --3 5 1

HCV 000 312 X --6 8 3

WP: Serrina Klose; LP: Danica Rath

Highlights -- HCV: Klose 2x3, RBI, 9 SO, Sanna Kritzberger 2x2, RBI, 2B, Megan Ensign 1x3, 2 RBI; KR: Leah Rolland 1x4, 3B, RBI, Braya Mauch 1x3, 2B

East Polk 18, Crookston 13

CRO 422 002 3 --13 13 X

E-P 008 208 X --18 9 X

Highlights -- CRO: Emily Bowman 3x4, 3R, Madi Bruggeman 2x4, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, Reese Swanson 1x2, 2R, RBI, Dani Kresl 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI

Prep baseball

Wednesday’s results

Wahpeton 10, Fargo South 0

May-Port-CG 11, Hillsboro-CV 0

HCV 000 00 --0 1 3

MAY 251 3X --11 8 0

WP: Jake Hutter; LP: Caleb Hattlestad

Highlights -- HCV: Andrew Dullum 1x2; MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 2x4, 2R, Marshall Judisch 1x2, 3R, 2B, Lucas Fugleberg 1x1, 2R, Landon Koenig 2x2, R, 3 RBI, Walker McGillis R, RBI, Jake Hutter R, 2 RBI, 10 SO, Andrew Aarsvold 1x2, 2 RBI, HR, Marshall Kloster 1x3, 2 RBI, 2B

Tuesday’s results

West Fargo 3, Red River 1

Fargo North 11, GF Central 1

Devils Lake 10, GF Central 3

Sacred Heart 10, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 0

Valley City 3, West Fargo Horace 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Shanley 1

Fargo South 5-3, Fargo Davies 0-4

Perham 6, Frazee 0

Norman County East/UH 7, Blackduck 4

Red Lake County 11, Kittson County Central 1

New York Mills 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

EGF Senior High 10, Barnesville 0

BAR 000 00 --0 5 3

EGF 005 5X --10 10 0

WP: D. Carpenter; LP: C. Hagen

Highlights -- BAR: Hagen 2x2; EGF: N. Frize 2x3, 2R, RBI, R. Hams 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, D. Carpenter 1x1, 2R, RBI, T. Nowacki 1x3, R, RBI, C. Kofstad 1x3, RBI, J. Van Eps 1x3, R, L. Anderson 1x2, R, J. Nowacki 1x2, R

Thompson 10, Larimore 0

LAR 000 00 --0 1 4

THO 250 3X --10 11 1

WP: Brayden Wolfgram; LP: Jace Collison

Highlights -- LAR: Dyllan Rethmeier 1x2; T: Brody Gibson R, Brayden Wolfgram 1x2, R, RBI, Thomas Schumacher 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, Reece Berberich 1x2, R, RBI, 2B, William Welke 2x2, 2 RBI, Drew Overby R, RBI, Jonathan Muhs 1x1, R, RBI, 3B, Shawn O'Hearn 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Braden Tyce 1x2, R, Jordan Gustafson 1x1, 2B

Thompson 13, Maple River 0

M-R 000 00 --0 0 3

THO 336 1X --13 6 0

WP: Brody Gibson; LP: Liam Satrom

Highlights -- T: Brody Gibson R, Brayden Wolfgram 2x4, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, Tommy Schumacher 3R, RBI, Reece Berberich R, 2 RBI, William Welke 1x1, 2R, RBI, Drew Odenbach R, RBI, Drew Overby 2x2, R, 3 RBI, Jonathan Muhs 1x2, 2 RBI, 2B, Braden Tyce 2R

May-Port-CG 5, Hatton-Northwood 0

MAY 003 100 1 --5 4 0

H-N 000 000 0 --0 3 4

WP: M. Judish; LP: H. Twete

Highlights -- MPCG: L. Fugleberg 2x3, R, RBI, W. McGillis 2x4, R, A. Aarsvold 2 RBI, M. Judish 11 SO; HN: Twete 4 SO, T. Peterick 4 SO

Warroad 7-3, Crookston 6-2

CRO 020 300 1 --6 8 2

WAR 004 100 2 --7 5 1

WP: Kason Pietruszewski; LP: Tanner Giese

Highlights -- CRO: Alex Longoria 3x4, HR, Gavyn Hlucny 2x3, RBI, Matt Contreras 1x3, R, 2 RBI; WAR: Ben Norris 1x2, 2R, Brock Thompson 1x3, 3 RBI, Pietruszewski 4 SO

CRO 000 020 --2 4 0

WAR 000 021 --3 7 2

WP: Jacob McFarlane; LP: Gavyn Hlucny

Highlights -- CRO: Matt Conteras 1x2, RBI; WAR: Murray Marvin-Cordes 2x3, RBI, Kannon Hoffman 1x2, R, Ryan Chamernick 1x2, R

Thief River Falls 3, Roseau 2

ROS 101 00 --2 5 0

TRF 000 21 --3 4 1

WP: J. Hurst; LP: C. Otto

Highlights -- R: N. Urness 2x3, R, A. Wensloff 1x2, R, C. Claig 1x2, RBI; TRF: Hurst 4 SO, J. Erickson R, B. Mossestad 1x3, R, J. Rosendahl 1x3, RBI, N. Gonzales R, E. Pasche 1x2, RBI

Girls golf

East Grand Forks 9-Hole tournament

At Valley Golf Course, Wednesday

Top 10 individual placers

1. Kayla Thompson, EGF, 49; 2. Emelia Hoerner, CRO, 51; 3. (tie) Grace Fischer and Hannah Brouse, CRO, 52; 5. Addie Fee, CRO, 53; 6. Taylor Schulz, CRO, 54; 7. (tie) Georgia Sanders, CRO, and Jordan Larson, TRF, 55; 9. (tie) Jillian Frost, EGF, and Lucy Smith, CRO, 56

EGF Senior High junior golfer Kayla Thompson sinks a putt on hole eight at Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Thompson was the medalist in the tournament on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Paula Devine / EGF Athletics

Boys golf

Roughrider Invitational

At King’s Walk Golf Course, Tuesday

Team totals

1. West Fargo Sheyenne 291, 2. Fargo Davies 300, 3. Fargo North 302, 4. Red River 303, 5. Fargo Shanley 308, 6. West Fargo 317, 7. Fargo South 320, 8. GF Central 336, 9. West Fargo Horace 359, 10. Wahpeton 368, 11. Valley City 379

Top 10 placers

1. Evan Booth, FS, 68; 2. Zach Skarperud, FSH, 69; 3. Porter Seidel, FD, 70; 4. Nate Peyerl, WFS, 71; 5. (tie) Carson Skarperud, RR, Andrew Wilhelmi, WFS, and Carson Hannestad, FN, 72; 8. (tie) Kolby Koerner, RR, Aiden Knodel, WFS, and Liam Olson, FN, 73

Other Red River placers

Grant Gradner 78, Silas Dusenbury 79, Saylor Kuenzel 80, Zach Laframboise and Ross Koerner 81, Carter Olson 87, Jack Miller 88, Rylan Bures and Espen Schneider 92, Ryan Wasvick 93

GF Central placers

Evan Panzer and Dylin Harildstad 80, Cole Wilber 82, Jakob Mankie 85, Mack Blue 86, Ryder Rivard 88, Seth Wilhelmi and Trevor Anderson 91, Gunner Spicer 95, Jonah Ohnstad 96, Kasen Panzer 97

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s results

Fargo Shanley 2, Fargo North 1

Fargo Davies 15, Fargo South 0

GF Central 4, West Fargo 1

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1. WF, Miriley Simon 48:00; 2. GFC, Clara Flores (Claire Hynek) 58:00; 3. GFC, Madisyn McLaughlin 66:00; 4. GFC, Flores 72:00; 5. GFC, Hynek 73:00

Goalie saves -- WF: Amber Pyle 9; GFC: Hannah Biby 13

Red River 2, West Fargo Sheyenne 2, tie

First half -- 1. RR, Reese Remz (Addi Kotrba) 28:00; 2. RR, Morgan Hartze (Remz) 37:00

Second half -- 3. WF, Haley Von Bank (Tenley McMenamy) 63:00; 4. WF, McMenamy 70:00

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “Both teams traded long periods of possession until Reese Remz curled one in off the far post on a nice switch from Addi Kotrba to give the Riders the lead. Remz then returned the favor by playing a through ball up to Morgan Hartze who put it in for a 2-0 lead. At halftime the Riders knew that the Mustangs would push back and they held off for quite a bit but could not put another one past the Mustang keeper. The Mustangs scored on a beautiful volley off of a cross. They then tied it up with a deflection that landed on the foot of McMenamy who scored from inside the box to tie it up.”

Girls tennis

Tuesday’s results

Fargo Davies 9, Fargo North 0

Fargo Shanley at West Fargo, postponed

Fargo South at Wahpeton, postponed

GF Central 5, Valley City 4

Singles

1. Madi Stauss, GFC, def. Breck Sufficool 6-2, 7-5; 2. Magdalene Spicer, GFC, def. Abby Martineck 6-1, 7-5; 3. Kailee Nielson, VC, def. Gianna Blue 6-1, 6-4; 4. Georgia Zaun, VC, def. Sydnee Lemieux 6-1, 6-2; 5. Jennifer Wang, GFC, def. Abby Redfearn 6-1, 6-1; 6. Skye Nielson, VC, def. Lauren Tran 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Sufficool/Martineck, VC, def. Stauss/Spicer 1-6, 7-6(6), 10-3; 2. G. Blue/Wang, GFC, def. Zaun/Redfearn 6-0, 6-4; 3. Stella Blue/Alli Wilhelmi, GFC, def. K. Nielson/Alyssa Thomasen 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Red River 3

Singles

1. Sarea Gu, WFS, def. Farrah Spicer 6-3, 6-3; 2. Alyssa Somerfeld, WFS, def. Addison Lommen 6-1, 6-4; 3. Jayne Thompson, WFS, def. Naomi Rahman 6-3, 6-4; 4. Shireen Durrani, WFS, def. Kate Hinschberger 6-2, 6-2; 5. Grace Paranic, RR, def. Sofie Layfield 2-6, 7-5 (10-6); 6. Anna Mauch, WFS, def. Dana Chahal 1-6, 7-5 (10-7)

Doubles

1. Spicer/Lommen, RR, def. Sommerfeld/Thompson 6-1, 6-4; 2. Gu/Layfield, WFS, def. Hinschberger/Chahal 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; 3. Paranica/Maddie Nelson, RR, def. Durrani/Mauch 6-2, 6-1

Boys tennis

Tuesday’s result

Crookston 7, Moorhead 0

Singles

1. Isaac Thomforde def. Oscar Bergeson 6-2, 6-0; 2. Ethan Erdman def. Jinn Lee 7-5, 6-2; 3. Jack Everett, def. Will Hazeldine 6-3, 6-2; 4. Colton Osborn, def. Keaton Enlandson 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

1. Reggie Winjum/Nathan Kelly def. Brody Hanson/Ben Voxland 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; 2. Tatum Lubinski/Sam Widseth def. Noah Meyer/Drew Hancock 2-6, 7-5, 10-7; 3. Gunnar Groven/Grant Funk def. Ben Hazeldine/Zach Dolan 7-6(0), 6-1

Prep track

Minn. Section 8A True Team meet

In Ada, Tuesday

Girls team totals

1. West Marshall 816.5, 2. International Falls 646.5, 3. Fertile-Beltrami 619.5, 4. Bagley/Fosston 618.5, 5. Ada-Borup-West 514, 6. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 512.5, 7. Crookston 489.5, 8. Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 486, 9. Warroad 483.5, 10. Roseau 402, 11. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 359, 12. Kittson County Central 336.5, 13. Lake of the Woods/Indus/Rainy River 267, 14. Red Lake County 194

Girls winners and local top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Ava Phrakonkham, BF, 12.78

200 dash -- 1. Paige Haack, LOW, 27.16

400 run -- 1. Katrina Hitchen, FB, 1:02.31

800 run -- 1. Carlota Lopez Santamarina, BF, 2:30.91

1,600 run -- 1. Ella Arntson, F/SH/C, 5:43.21

3,200 run -- 1. Arntson, F/SH/C, 12:24.07; 4. Norah Hanson, F/SH/C, 13:48.83

100 hurdles -- 1. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 17.21

300 hurdles -- 1. Kim Hitchen, FB, 48.22

4x100 relay -- 1. Crookston 53.31

4x200 relay -- 1. Crookston 1:54.70; 2. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 1:55.01

4x400 relay -- 1. Bagley-Fosston 4:26.63

4x800 relay -- 1. West Marshall 10:36.90; 4. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 11:24.03

Discus -- 1. Libby Salentine, CRO, 110-02

High jump -- 1. Olivia Thostenson, IF, 5-02.00

Long jump -- 1. Avery Horken, Fisher/SH/C, 15-03.50

Pole vault -- 1. Maddie Hanson, CRO, 9-00.00

Shot put -- 1. McKinley Folland, KCC, 34-05.25

Triple jump -- 1. Hannah Pederson, WM, 33-04.50; 4. Horken, F/SH/C, 31-11.00

Boys team totals

1. Fertile-Beltrami 640, 2. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 556, 3. Northome-Kelliher-Blackduck 519, 4. West Marshall 488.5, 5. Ada-Borup-West 478.5, 6. Roseau 456.5, 7. Bagley/Fosston 434, 8. Warroad 398, 9. Lake of the Woods/Indus/Rainy River 296, 10. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 294, 11. Red Lake County 288, 12. Crookston 162.5

Boys winners and local top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Isaiah Wright, FB, 11.55

200 dash -- 1. Wright, FB, 24.09

400 run -- 1. Charles Scholl, ABW, 53.83

800 run -- 1. Jack Goulet, WAR, 2:12.55

1,600 run -- 1. Seth Meikle, LOW, 4:44.10; 4. Grant Martin, F/SH/C, 5:04.22

3,200 run -- 1. Meikle, LOW, 10:32.13; 3. Martin, F/SH/C, 11:20.24

110 hurdles -- 1. Jonah Harstad, FB, 17.81

300 hurdles -- 1. Gerald Melin, RLC, 45.49

4x100 relay -- 1. Bagley-Fosston 45.73

4x200 relay -- 1. West Marshall 1:38.49

4x400 relay -- 1. Fertile-Beltrami 3:49.82

4x800 relay -- 1. Lake of the Woods/Indus/Rainy River 9:20.51

Discus -- 1. Jake Borowicz, R, 139-06

High jump -- 1. Gerald Melin, RLC, 6-02.00; 5. Elijah Wellumson, F/SH/C, 5-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Wright, FB, 18-09.25

Pole vault -- 1. Tyson Mortimer, WM, 11-00.00

Shot put -- 1. Jake Borowicz, R, 47-04.00

Triple jump -- 1. Mortimer, WM, 37-10.50

College softball

Summit League

Summit League championship tournament

In Brookings

Wednesday’s first round

No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 Kansas City, game suspended at bottom of fifth inning due to lighting with NDSU up 2-0. Will resume 5/11 at 10:30 a.m.

South Dakota 2, North Dakota 0

UND 000 000 0 --0 5 0

USD 002 000 X --2 3 0

WP: Clara Edwards; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- UND: Katie Joten 1x3, Madison Pederson 1x3, Mariah Peters 1x3, Isabella Haslett 1x2, Baylee Howley 1x3; USD: Edwards 4 SO, Tatum Villotta RBI, Courtney Wilson 1x2, RBI, Gabby Moser R, Alecea Mendoza 2x2, R

Thursday’s games

No. 1 S.D. State vs. South Dakota, noon; No. 2 Omaha vs. N.D. State/Kansas City winner, 2:30 p.m.

Loser-out, 5 p.m.

Friday’s games

Championship semifinals, 1 p.m.

Loser-out, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at 3:30 p.m.)

College baseball

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

Wednesday’s first round results

At BNC Field in Mandan

Augustana 6, Wayne State 5

MSU Mankato 10, Winona State 1

At Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck

St. Cloud State 10, Southwest Minnesota State 3

Minnesota Crookston 7, Minot State 3

MST 100 110 000 --3 6 0

UMC 300 004 00X --7 7 1

WP: Jake Dykhoff; LP: Bryant Bagshaw

Highlights -- MS: Bagshaw 4 SO, Gunnar Kozlowitz 1x4, R, RBI, Matt Malone 2x4, R, Javier Gutierrez 1x4, RBI, Dalin Ludlow 1x3, R, Shane Kary RBI; UMC: Danny Wensloff 1x5, R, RBI, HR, Ja. Dykhoff 14 SO, Mike Hallquist 1x4, 2R, RBI, HR, Josh Dykhoff 1x3, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, Sawyer Satrom 3x4, R, RBI, Matt Nunn R

Thursday’s games

In Mandan

Wayne State vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 11 a.m.; Minnesota Crookston vs. MSU Mankato, 2:30 p.m.

In Bismarck

Winona State vs. Minot State, 11 a.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Augustana, 2:30 p.m.

NSIC All-Conference

First team

Minnesota Crookston -- Jake Dykhoff, Mike Hallquist, Jake Hjelle and Alex Koep; Minot State -- Derek Kay, Gunnar Kozlowitz and Matt Malone; UMary -- Calvin James; Augustana -- Nick Banowetz, Adam Diedrich, Drey Dirksen, Seth Miller and Caleb Saari; Sioux Falls -- Brady Klehr; Southwest Minnesota State -- Chase McDaniel; St. Cloud State -- John Nett and Sam Riola; Winona State -- Derek Baumgartner

Second team

Minnesota Crookston -- Josh Dykhoff and Brody Sorenson; MSU Moorhead -- Nathan Culley, Dylan Gotto, Mikey Gottschalk and Jackson Hauge; Minot State -- Javier Gutierrez and Brent Riddle; UMary -- Noah Hull, Jonathan Draheim and Derek Shoen; Augustana -- Jack Hines; Minnesota Duluth -- Tim Pokornowski; St. Cloud State -- Drew Bulson; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ansen Dulas, Kolby Kiser and Keenan Wenzel; Wayne State -- Colin Lynam

All-defensive team

Minot State -- Gunnar Kozlowitz; Minnesota Duluth -- Ethan Cole and Alex Wattermann; St. Cloud State -- Tate Wallat and John Nett; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ryan Chmielewski; Augustana -- Drey Dirksen; Upper Iowa -- Ryan Hull; Concordia-St. Paul -- Mason Wolf

NSIC regular season individual awards

Player of the year -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher of the year -- Alex Koep, Minnesota Crookston

Newcomer of the year -- Mike Hallquist, Minnesota Crookston

Freshman of the year -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Coach of the year -- Paul Blanchard, Southwest Minnesota State

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher -- Drew Lingen, Winona State

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato

Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Fane Sauvakacolo, Dakota State

Field -- Traia Hubbard, Dakota State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana

Field -- James Gilbert, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Riley Greenhoff, Dakota State

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State