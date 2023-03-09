Wednesday's local scoreboard for March 9
Featuring the prep honor roll, area boys and girls basketball tournament results and pairings, Minn. state Class A and AA boys hockey tournament scores and much more!
Girls basketball
Minn. Section 8A tournament
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Tuesday’s semifinals
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Goodridge-Grygla 30
Fosston 53, Cass Lake-Bena 39
Halftime: Fosston 33, Cass Lake-Bena 14
Cass Lake-Bena – Fineday 18, LaRose 15, Wind 3, Mitchell 1, Wind 1, Graves-Desjarlait 1
Fosston – Vesledahl 20, Duppong 13, Lexi Mahlen 11, Manecke 5, Brynlea Mahlen 4
Friday’s championship
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Fosston, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
In Detroit Lakes
Wednesday’s semifinals
Perham 54, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36
Wadena-Deer Creek 51, Thief River Falls 44
Friday’s championship
Perham vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 6A tournament
Tuesday’s semifinals
At Perham
Underwood 56, Henning 47
At Minnewaska
Hancock 53, Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunberg 42
Friday’s championship
At Fergus Falls
Underwood vs. Hancock, 7 p.m.
N.D. Miss Basketball finalists
Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg
Halle Crockett, Northern Cass
Bergan Kinnebrew, Bismarck Century
Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century
Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian
Miriley Simon, West Fargo
Decontee Smith, Central Cass
Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells
Boys basketball
N.D. Region 2 tournament
At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
Thursday’s games
Third place
May-Port-CG vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Championship
Thompson vs. Grafton, 7:30 p.m.
N.D. Region 4 tournament
In Devils Lake
Tuesday’s semifinals
North Star 51, Four Winds-Minn. 46
Halftime: North Star 19, Four Winds-Minn. 19
North Star -- K. Simon 9, G. Westlind 2, P. Simon 2, D. Hagler 16, H. Hagler 19, O. Kurtti 3
Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- D. Deng 8, K. St. Pierre 5, J. Delorme 3, W. Nestell 13, T. Dauphinais 6, Kelson Keja 11
Warwick 58, North Prairie 52
Halftime: Warwick 32, North Prairie 26
Warwick -- D. McKay 4, D. Hunt 13, E. Black 5, E. Feather 13, M. Fasset 13, J. Lenoir 10
North Prairie -- N. Mears 2, M. Grant 4, B. Mattson 8, J. Rosinski 14, M. Leas 17, N. Tastad 7
Thursday’s games
Third place
Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. North Prairie, 6 p.m.
Championship
North Star vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Thursday’s second round
West Subsection
At Minnesota Crookston
No. 1 Sacred Heart vs. No. 9 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Red Lake County vs. No. 5 Goodridge-Grygla, 7:45 p.m.
At Northland CTC
No. 2 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No. 7 Stephen-Argyle, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Northern Freeze vs. No. 6 Kittson County Central, 7:45 p.m.
East subsection, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 1 Fosston
No. 5 Blackduck at No. 4 Ada-Borup/West
No. 6 Win-E-Mac at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami
No. 7 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 2 Cass Lake-Bena
Saturday’s quarterfinals
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls at noon, 1:45, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.
Monday, March 13
Semifinals
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls at 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Friday, March 17
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Championship, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Wednesday’s first round
EGF Senior High 77, Frazee 62
Halftime: EGF Senior High 37, Frazee 25
Frazee -- Asher Blaine 4, Adam Vigen 15, Kale Ovsak 4, Alex Helmers 12, Carter Sonnenberg 20, Zach Longfors 7
EGF Senior High -- Ausin Rusling 10, Clyde Anderson 12, Chase Lindgren 4, Caleb Johnson 3, Drew Carpenter 15, Cooper Smith 6, Damian Bushaw 2, Brady Loer 4, Caleb Zedjlek 4, Carson McDonald 17
Thursday’s first round, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Menahga at No. 1 Thief River Falls
No. 9 Pelican Rapids at No. 8 Red Lake
No. 13 Crookston at No. 4 Hawley
No. 12 Park Rapids at No. 5 Wadena-Deer Creek
No. 15 Roseau at No. 2 Perham
No. 10 Fergus Falls at No. 7 Barnesville
No. 14 Warroad at No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Saturday’s quarterfinals
At high seeds, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
At Detroit Lakes
Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Friday, March 17
At Detroit Lakes
Championship, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 6A tournament
Thursday’s play-in games, 7 p.m.
North subsection
No. 8 Underwood at No. 1 Henning
No. 5 Park Christian at No. 4 Hillcrest
No. 7 Breckenridge at No. 2 Battle Lake
No. 6 Norman County East/UH at No. 3 Lake Park-Audubon
South subsection
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 88, Ortonville 57
Hancock 56, Parkers Prairie 55
Border West 70, Brandon-Evansville 59
KMS 58, Ashby 42
Saturday’s quarterfinals
North subsection
At Perham, 1 and 2:45 p.m.
South subsection
At Minnewaska
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Hancock, 1 p.m.; Border West vs. KMS, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Semifinals
At Perham and Minnewaska, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 17
In Fergus Falls
Championship, 7 p.m.
N.D. Class B
Week 14 poll
1. Central Cass (11 first-place votes) 119 total points, 20-0 overall record
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) 109, 20-1
3. Bishop Ryan 86, 20-2
4. Shiloh Christian 73, 17-4
5. Bowman County 71, 18-2
6. Sargent County 59, 18-2
7. North Border 57, 19-2
8. Beulah 32, 17-4
9. Garrison 14, 18-3
10. (tie) North Prairie 12, 18-3 and Thompson 12, 14-7
Others receiving votes: Ellendale 12-9, Standing Rock 18-3
Boys hockey
N.D. all-state
Red River — Mikey Coleman, Carter Sproule; GF Central — Colton Bjorge, Wyatt Wockenfuss; Bismarck Legacy — Tyler Miller, Jameson Johnson, Marcus Butts; Fargo South-Shanley — Noel Olsonawski, Zach Boren; West Fargo Sheyenne — Riley Swanson, Zachary Moser; Minot — Jaxon Bradley, Mackley Morelli; Fargo Davies — Jack Bullinger; Fargo North — Peter Dorsher; Bismarck Century — Maxon Vig; West Fargo — Colten Bossert; Grafton-Park River — Landon Carter; Bottineau-Rugby — Colton Getzlfaff; Mandan — Matthew Haider; Jamestown — Brooks Roaldson
Outstanding senior athlete -- Mikey Coleman, Red River
Coach of the year -- Tim Skarperud, Red River
Minn. All-Section 8A
First team
Forwards – Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad; Carson Pilgrim, Warroad; Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central
Defensemen – Erick Comstock, Warroad; Ryan Lund, Warroad
Goalie – Hampton Slukynsky, Warroad
Second team
Forwards – Brock Schultz, EGF Senior High; Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad; Evan Girdler, Red Lake Falls
Defensemen – Grady Magner, EGF Senior High; Cole Bies, EGF Senior High
Goalie – Sawyer Torkelson, Park Rapids
Third team
Forwards – Max Arlt, Thief River Falls; Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls; Landon Jamieson, EGF Senior High; Markus Olson, Bagley-Fosston
Defensemen – Jace Fields, Detroit Lakes; Jace Erickson, Thief River Falls
Goalies – Josh Mack, Detroit Lakes; Chase Mero, EGF Senior High
Coach of the year – Jay Hardwick, Warroad
Assistant coach of the year – Michael Tveit, Warroad
Minn. state Class A tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hermantown 6, Luverne 0
Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria Area 3
Orono 2, Northfield, 1, OT
Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
First period -- 1. WAR, Carson Pilgrim PP (Ryan Lund, Erick Comstock) 13:01
Second period -- 2. SCC, Joey Gillespie (John Hirschfeld, Vince Gebhardt) 9:19; 3. WAR, Pilgrim PP (Jayson Shaugabay, Comstock) 16:46
Third period -- 4. WAR, Shaugabay (Murray Marvin-Cordes, Comstock) 4:40; 5. WAR, Marvin-Cordes (Pilgrim) 9:01; 6. WAR, Pilgrim empty net (Shaugabay) 16:59
Goalie saves -- SCC: Nick Hansen 38; WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 22
Friday’s semifinals
Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi, 11 a.m.; Warroad vs. Orono, 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Championship, noon
Minn. state Class AA tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Cretin-Durham Hall vs. No. 1 Maple Grove, 11 a.m.
Moorhead vs. No. 3 Edina, 1 p.m.
Hill-Murray vs. No. 1 Minnetonka, 6 p.m.
Lakeville South vs. Andover, 8 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals
6 and 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Championship, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Summit League
Summit League tournament
Tuesday’s championship
S.D. State 93, Omaha 51
NAIA tournament
Wednesday’s second road
Dordt (Iowa) 82, Mayville State 66
Tuesday’s first round result
Mayville State 77, Science and Arts 67
Great Plains
Tuesday’s result
Jamestown 73, Indiana-South Bend 68
Men’s basketball
Summit League tournament
In Sioux Falls, S.D.
Tuesday’s championship
Oral Roberts 92, N.D. State 58
Big Ten
Wednesday’s tournament first round
Minnesota 78, Nebraska 75
NAIA tournament
Wednesday’s result
Jamestown 95, Peru (Neb.) 88
Tuesday’s first round results
Peru State 101, Mayville State 92
Jamestown 81, Bethel College 70
Men’s hockey
Wednesday’s results
Providence 2, New Hampshire 1, OT
Vermont 4, Maine 2
Boston College 5, UMass 2
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 24 poll
1. Minnesota (29 first-place votes) 675 total points, 25-8-1 overall record
2. Quinnipiac (5) 640, 28-3-3
3. Denver 621, 28-8-0
4. Michigan 563, 22-11-3
5. Harvard 527, 21-6-2
6. Boston 521, 24-10-0
7. St. Cloud State 461, 20-11-3
8. Western Michigan 441, 23-12-1
9. Ohio State 416, 20-13-3
10. Michigan Tech 352, 24-9-4
11. Penn State 343, 21-15-1
12. MSU Mankato 307, 23-12-1
13. Cornell 297, 18-9-2
14. Merrimack 212, 21-12-1
15. Alaska Fairbanks 169, 22-10-2
16. Northeastern 154, 17-12-5
17. Michigan State 147, 18-17-3
18. Omaha 99, 18-13-3
19. UConn 88, 20-11-3
20. Notre Dame 38, 16-16-5
Others receiving votes: RIT 31, North Dakota 23, UMass-Lowell 9, Northern Michigan 1
Women’s hockey
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 25 poll
1. Ohio State (15 first-place votes) 279 total points, 31-5-2 overall record
2. Minnesota (3) 266, 29-5-3
3. Colgate 249 , 32-5-2
4. Yale 226, 28-3-1
5. Northeastern (1) 215, 33-2-1
6. Wisconsin 188, 25-10-2
7. Minnesota Duluth 173, 25-9-3
8. Quinnipiac 148, 29-9-0
9. Clarkson 133, 29-10-3
10. Penn State 116, 27-8-2
11. Vermont 85, 22-11-3
12. Providence 71, 22-11-4
13. St. Cloud State 46 , 18-18-1
14. Cornell 44, 16-14-2
15. Boston College 32, 20-15-1
Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 4, MSU Mankato 2, UConn 1, Long Island 1, Princeton 1
College softball
Wednesday’s results
Cal State East Bay 5-5, MSU Moorhead 3-3
Jamestown 12, Dickinson State 1
Jamestown 2, Park University-Gilbert 1
Tuesday’s results
San Diego State 2, Minnesota 1
Millersville 4, Bemidji State 2
Bemidji State 9, Ashland 1
Clarion 7, St. Cloud State 5
Jamestown 6, York College 1
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Trinity Junker, St. Cloud State
Player -- Clara Heisler, Concordia-St. Paul
College baseball
Wednesday’s results
Minnesota 3, S.D. State 2
Minnesota Duluth 17, Davis and Elkins College 0
Minnesota Duluth 3, Wayne State 2
Dakota Wesleyan 10-10, Bemidji State 3-8
Jamestown 10, Park University-Gilbert 5
Tuesday’s results
Minnesota 5, Northern Illinois 3
Florida Tech 11, Minnesota Crookston 5
Southwest Minnesota State 10, Bemidji State 2
Grand Valley State 5, Minnesota Duluth 4
Jamestown 4, Arizona Christian 3
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston
Player -- Mark Ossanna, Minot State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Luke Guest, Dakota State
Player -- Jeremy Green, Dakota State
Women’s tennis
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Oriana Grott, St. Cloud State
Prep honor roll
Girls basketball
Double-doubles
Miriley Simon, West Fargo, 24 points, 15 rebounds vs. Red River
Chloe Pfau, West Fargo, 14 points, 10 rebounds vs. Red River
Boys basketball
Double-doubles
Carter Byron, Red River, 14 points, 10 rebounds vs. Fargo North
Erick Paye, GF Central, 22 points, 11 rebounds vs. Fargo Shanley
Wylee Delorme, Devils Lake, 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. Fargo Shanley
Parker Brodina, Devils Lake, 23 points, 11 rebounds vs. Red River
Carter Zeller, Fargo North, 15 points, 11 rebounds vs. Red River
Conner Kraft, Fargo Shanley, 29 points, 10 rebounds vs. GF Central and 17 points, 11 rebounds vs. Devils Lake
Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County, 16 points, 12 rebounds vs. Win-E-Mac
Chase Nelson, Red Lake County, 11 points, 11 rebounds vs. Win-E-Mac
Boys hockey
Hat tricks
Aaron Reierson, Moorhead, hat trick +1 vs. Roseau