Wednesday's local scoreboard for March 9

Girls basketball

Minn. Section 8A tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Tuesday’s semifinals

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Goodridge-Grygla 30

Fosston 53, Cass Lake-Bena 39

Halftime: Fosston 33, Cass Lake-Bena 14

Cass Lake-Bena – Fineday 18, LaRose 15, Wind 3, Mitchell 1, Wind 1, Graves-Desjarlait 1

Fosston – Vesledahl 20, Duppong 13, Lexi Mahlen 11, Manecke 5, Brynlea Mahlen 4

Friday’s championship

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Fosston, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

In Detroit Lakes

Wednesday’s semifinals

Perham 54, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36

Wadena-Deer Creek 51, Thief River Falls 44

Friday’s championship

Perham vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Tuesday’s semifinals

At Perham

Underwood 56, Henning 47

At Minnewaska

Hancock 53, Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunberg 42

Friday’s championship

At Fergus Falls

Underwood vs. Hancock, 7 p.m.

N.D. Miss Basketball finalists

Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg

Halle Crockett, Northern Cass

Bergan Kinnebrew, Bismarck Century

Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century

Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian

Miriley Simon, West Fargo

Decontee Smith, Central Cass

Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells

Boys basketball

N.D. Region 2 tournament

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Thursday’s games

Third place

May-Port-CG vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Championship

Thompson vs. Grafton, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 4 tournament

In Devils Lake

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Star 51, Four Winds-Minn. 46

Halftime: North Star 19, Four Winds-Minn. 19

North Star -- K. Simon 9, G. Westlind 2, P. Simon 2, D. Hagler 16, H. Hagler 19, O. Kurtti 3

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- D. Deng 8, K. St. Pierre 5, J. Delorme 3, W. Nestell 13, T. Dauphinais 6, Kelson Keja 11

Warwick 58, North Prairie 52

Halftime: Warwick 32, North Prairie 26

Warwick -- D. McKay 4, D. Hunt 13, E. Black 5, E. Feather 13, M. Fasset 13, J. Lenoir 10

North Prairie -- N. Mears 2, M. Grant 4, B. Mattson 8, J. Rosinski 14, M. Leas 17, N. Tastad 7

Thursday’s games

Third place

Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. North Prairie, 6 p.m.

Championship

North Star vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Thursday’s second round

West Subsection

At Minnesota Crookston

No. 1 Sacred Heart vs. No. 9 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Red Lake County vs. No. 5 Goodridge-Grygla, 7:45 p.m.

At Northland CTC

No. 2 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No. 7 Stephen-Argyle, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Northern Freeze vs. No. 6 Kittson County Central, 7:45 p.m.

East subsection, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 1 Fosston

No. 5 Blackduck at No. 4 Ada-Borup/West

No. 6 Win-E-Mac at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami

No. 7 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 2 Cass Lake-Bena

Saturday’s quarterfinals

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls at noon, 1:45, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

Monday, March 13

Semifinals

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls at 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Wednesday’s first round

EGF Senior High 77, Frazee 62

Halftime: EGF Senior High 37, Frazee 25

Frazee -- Asher Blaine 4, Adam Vigen 15, Kale Ovsak 4, Alex Helmers 12, Carter Sonnenberg 20, Zach Longfors 7

EGF Senior High -- Ausin Rusling 10, Clyde Anderson 12, Chase Lindgren 4, Caleb Johnson 3, Drew Carpenter 15, Cooper Smith 6, Damian Bushaw 2, Brady Loer 4, Caleb Zedjlek 4, Carson McDonald 17

Thursday’s first round, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Menahga at No. 1 Thief River Falls

No. 9 Pelican Rapids at No. 8 Red Lake

No. 13 Crookston at No. 4 Hawley

No. 12 Park Rapids at No. 5 Wadena-Deer Creek

No. 15 Roseau at No. 2 Perham

No. 10 Fergus Falls at No. 7 Barnesville

No. 14 Warroad at No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Saturday’s quarterfinals

At high seeds, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

At Detroit Lakes

Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

At Detroit Lakes

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Thursday’s play-in games, 7 p.m.

North subsection

No. 8 Underwood at No. 1 Henning

No. 5 Park Christian at No. 4 Hillcrest

No. 7 Breckenridge at No. 2 Battle Lake

No. 6 Norman County East/UH at No. 3 Lake Park-Audubon

South subsection

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 88, Ortonville 57

Hancock 56, Parkers Prairie 55

Border West 70, Brandon-Evansville 59

KMS 58, Ashby 42

Saturday’s quarterfinals

North subsection

At Perham, 1 and 2:45 p.m.

South subsection

At Minnewaska

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Hancock, 1 p.m.; Border West vs. KMS, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Semifinals

At Perham and Minnewaska, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17

In Fergus Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class B

Week 14 poll

1. Central Cass (11 first-place votes) 119 total points, 20-0 overall record

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) 109, 20-1

3. Bishop Ryan 86, 20-2

4. Shiloh Christian 73, 17-4

5. Bowman County 71, 18-2

6. Sargent County 59, 18-2

7. North Border 57, 19-2

8. Beulah 32, 17-4

9. Garrison 14, 18-3

10. (tie) North Prairie 12, 18-3 and Thompson 12, 14-7

Others receiving votes: Ellendale 12-9, Standing Rock 18-3

Boys hockey

N.D. all-state

Red River — Mikey Coleman, Carter Sproule; GF Central — Colton Bjorge, Wyatt Wockenfuss; Bismarck Legacy — Tyler Miller, Jameson Johnson, Marcus Butts; Fargo South-Shanley — Noel Olsonawski, Zach Boren; West Fargo Sheyenne — Riley Swanson, Zachary Moser; Minot — Jaxon Bradley, Mackley Morelli; Fargo Davies — Jack Bullinger; Fargo North — Peter Dorsher; Bismarck Century — Maxon Vig; West Fargo — Colten Bossert; Grafton-Park River — Landon Carter; Bottineau-Rugby — Colton Getzlfaff; Mandan — Matthew Haider; Jamestown — Brooks Roaldson

Outstanding senior athlete -- Mikey Coleman, Red River

Coach of the year -- Tim Skarperud, Red River

Minn. All-Section 8A

First team

Forwards – Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad; Carson Pilgrim, Warroad; Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central

Defensemen – Erick Comstock, Warroad; Ryan Lund, Warroad

Goalie – Hampton Slukynsky, Warroad

Second team

Forwards – Brock Schultz, EGF Senior High; Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad; Evan Girdler, Red Lake Falls

Defensemen – Grady Magner, EGF Senior High; Cole Bies, EGF Senior High

Goalie – Sawyer Torkelson, Park Rapids

Third team

Forwards – Max Arlt, Thief River Falls; Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls; Landon Jamieson, EGF Senior High; Markus Olson, Bagley-Fosston

Defensemen – Jace Fields, Detroit Lakes; Jace Erickson, Thief River Falls

Goalies – Josh Mack, Detroit Lakes; Chase Mero, EGF Senior High

Coach of the year – Jay Hardwick, Warroad

Assistant coach of the year – Michael Tveit, Warroad

Minn. state Class A tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hermantown 6, Luverne 0

Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria Area 3

Orono 2, Northfield, 1, OT

Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

First period -- 1. WAR, Carson Pilgrim PP (Ryan Lund, Erick Comstock) 13:01

Second period -- 2. SCC, Joey Gillespie (John Hirschfeld, Vince Gebhardt) 9:19; 3. WAR, Pilgrim PP (Jayson Shaugabay, Comstock) 16:46

Third period -- 4. WAR, Shaugabay (Murray Marvin-Cordes, Comstock) 4:40; 5. WAR, Marvin-Cordes (Pilgrim) 9:01; 6. WAR, Pilgrim empty net (Shaugabay) 16:59

Goalie saves -- SCC: Nick Hansen 38; WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 22

Friday’s semifinals

Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi, 11 a.m.; Warroad vs. Orono, 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Championship, noon

Minn. state Class AA tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Cretin-Durham Hall vs. No. 1 Maple Grove, 11 a.m.

Moorhead vs. No. 3 Edina, 1 p.m.

Hill-Murray vs. No. 1 Minnetonka, 6 p.m.

Lakeville South vs. Andover, 8 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Championship, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Summit League tournament

Tuesday’s championship

S.D. State 93, Omaha 51

NAIA tournament

Wednesday’s second road

Dordt (Iowa) 82, Mayville State 66

Tuesday’s first round result

Mayville State 77, Science and Arts 67

Great Plains

Tuesday’s result

Jamestown 73, Indiana-South Bend 68

Men’s basketball

Summit League tournament

In Sioux Falls, S.D.

Tuesday’s championship

Oral Roberts 92, N.D. State 58

Big Ten

Wednesday’s tournament first round

Minnesota 78, Nebraska 75

NAIA tournament

Wednesday’s result

Jamestown 95, Peru (Neb.) 88

Tuesday’s first round results

Peru State 101, Mayville State 92

Jamestown 81, Bethel College 70

Men’s hockey

Wednesday’s results

Providence 2, New Hampshire 1, OT

Vermont 4, Maine 2

Boston College 5, UMass 2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 24 poll

1. Minnesota (29 first-place votes) 675 total points, 25-8-1 overall record

2. Quinnipiac (5) 640, 28-3-3

3. Denver 621, 28-8-0

4. Michigan 563, 22-11-3

5. Harvard 527, 21-6-2

6. Boston 521, 24-10-0

7. St. Cloud State 461, 20-11-3

8. Western Michigan 441, 23-12-1

9. Ohio State 416, 20-13-3

10. Michigan Tech 352, 24-9-4

11. Penn State 343, 21-15-1

12. MSU Mankato 307, 23-12-1

13. Cornell 297, 18-9-2

14. Merrimack 212, 21-12-1

15. Alaska Fairbanks 169, 22-10-2

16. Northeastern 154, 17-12-5

17. Michigan State 147, 18-17-3

18. Omaha 99, 18-13-3

19. UConn 88, 20-11-3

20. Notre Dame 38, 16-16-5

Others receiving votes: RIT 31, North Dakota 23, UMass-Lowell 9, Northern Michigan 1

Women’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 25 poll

1. Ohio State (15 first-place votes) 279 total points, 31-5-2 overall record

2. Minnesota (3) 266, 29-5-3

3. Colgate 249 , 32-5-2

4. Yale 226, 28-3-1

5. Northeastern (1) 215, 33-2-1

6. Wisconsin 188, 25-10-2

7. Minnesota Duluth 173, 25-9-3

8. Quinnipiac 148, 29-9-0

9. Clarkson 133, 29-10-3

10. Penn State 116, 27-8-2

11. Vermont 85, 22-11-3

12. Providence 71, 22-11-4

13. St. Cloud State 46 , 18-18-1

14. Cornell 44, 16-14-2

15. Boston College 32, 20-15-1

Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 4, MSU Mankato 2, UConn 1, Long Island 1, Princeton 1

College softball

Wednesday’s results

Cal State East Bay 5-5, MSU Moorhead 3-3

Jamestown 12, Dickinson State 1

Jamestown 2, Park University-Gilbert 1

Tuesday’s results

San Diego State 2, Minnesota 1

Millersville 4, Bemidji State 2

Bemidji State 9, Ashland 1

Clarion 7, St. Cloud State 5

Jamestown 6, York College 1

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Trinity Junker, St. Cloud State

Player -- Clara Heisler, Concordia-St. Paul

College baseball

Wednesday’s results

Minnesota 3, S.D. State 2

Minnesota Duluth 17, Davis and Elkins College 0

Minnesota Duluth 3, Wayne State 2

Dakota Wesleyan 10-10, Bemidji State 3-8

Jamestown 10, Park University-Gilbert 5

Tuesday’s results

Minnesota 5, Northern Illinois 3

Florida Tech 11, Minnesota Crookston 5

Southwest Minnesota State 10, Bemidji State 2

Grand Valley State 5, Minnesota Duluth 4

Jamestown 4, Arizona Christian 3

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Player -- Mark Ossanna, Minot State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Luke Guest, Dakota State

Player -- Jeremy Green, Dakota State

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Oriana Grott, St. Cloud State

Prep honor roll

Girls basketball

Double-doubles

Miriley Simon, West Fargo, 24 points, 15 rebounds vs. Red River

Chloe Pfau, West Fargo, 14 points, 10 rebounds vs. Red River

Boys basketball

Double-doubles

Carter Byron, Red River, 14 points, 10 rebounds vs. Fargo North

Erick Paye, GF Central, 22 points, 11 rebounds vs. Fargo Shanley

Wylee Delorme, Devils Lake, 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. Fargo Shanley

Parker Brodina, Devils Lake, 23 points, 11 rebounds vs. Red River

Carter Zeller, Fargo North, 15 points, 11 rebounds vs. Red River

Conner Kraft, Fargo Shanley, 29 points, 10 rebounds vs. GF Central and 17 points, 11 rebounds vs. Devils Lake

Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County, 16 points, 12 rebounds vs. Win-E-Mac

Chase Nelson, Red Lake County, 11 points, 11 rebounds vs. Win-E-Mac

Boys hockey

Hat tricks

Aaron Reierson, Moorhead, hat trick +1 vs. Roseau