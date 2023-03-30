Wednesday's local scoreboard for March 29

Girls track and field

Heart-of-the-Lakes Indoor Meet

In Moorhead, Tuesday

Team totals

1. Barnesville 97.5, 2. Perham 97, 3. Park Christian 67.5, 4. Pelican Rapids 48.5, 5. EGF Senior High 43, 6. Staples-Motley 37, 7. United Clay-Becker 35.5, 8. Crookston 35, 9. (tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 27, 11. United North Central 17.5, 12. West Central Area 12.5

Winners and EGF Senior High top 5

55 dash -- 1. Skylar Bitzan, ABE, 7.87; 3. Grace Jordheim, EGF, 8.13

200 run -- 1. Megan Guler, PR, 27.63

400 run -- 1. Lindsey Rotz, BAR, 1:03.42; 5. Camryn Adams, EGF, 1:07.82

800 run -- 1. Ashley Robben, SM, 2:40.04

1,600 run -- 1. Lindsey Rotz, BAR, 5:29.53

3,200 run -- 1. Kyanna Burton, SM, 12:08.69; 5. Ainsley Swanson, EGF, 13:18.56

55 hurdles -- 1. Lauryn Rustad, PER, 8.88; 3. Shali Anderson, EGF, 9.85

4x200 relay -- 1. Pelican Rapids (Sadie Funk, Kelsey Isaman, Morgan Korf, Megan Guler) 1:55.34

4x400 relay -- 1. Perham (Gracie Morris, Mya Morris, Jaden Hackel, Lauryn Rustad) 4:25.02; 4. EGF Senior High (Lydia Floden, Camryn Adams, Erin Wolff, Jerzey Perkerewicz) 4:41.14

4x800 relay -- 1. Staples-Motley (Audrey Brownell, Aften Robinson, Bella Hines, Ashley Robben) 10:39.08; 4. EGF Senior High (Lydia Floden, Jessa Robles, Katherine Allard, Meredith Allard) 11:29.08

Shot put -- 1. Rumely Biewer, BAR, 34'10

High jump -- 1. Annika Aakre, PC, 5'3

Pole vault -- 1. Gracie Morris, PER, 10'9

Long jump -- 1. Cassie Solheim, CRO, 15'5

Triple jump -- 1. Jaden Hackel, PER, 34'11

Boys track and field

Heart-of-the-Lakes Indoor Meet

In Moorhead, Tuesday

Team totals

1. United Clay-Becker 96, 2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 92.5, 3. Perham 87, 4. Staples-Motley 60, 5. EGF Senior 53, 6. Park Christian 39, 7. Pelican Rapids 38, 8. Barnesville 33, 9. West Central Area 14.5, 10. Norman County East/UH 12, 11. Rothsay 9, 12. Crookston 7, 13. (tie) United North Central and Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 2

Winners and EGF Senior High top 5

55 dash -- 1. Braeden Bredman, BAR, 6.62

200 run -- 1. Braeden Bredman, BAR, 23.43

400 run -- 1. Blake Swenson, PER, 55.15; 3. Brayden Carlson, EGF, 56.20

800 run -- 1. Charlie Larson, PR, 2:08.80

1,600 run -- 1. Bjorn Anderson, PER, 4:38.65

3,200 run -- 1. Taylor Johnson, UCB, 10:38.64; 2. Hunter Jordheim, EGF, 10:43.54

55 hurdles -- 1. Joseph Molstre, DGF, 8.95; 2. Cooper Smith, EGF, 9.14

4x200 relay -- 1. Perham (Aiden Kennedy, Noah Thompson, Dayton Koetke, Tyrus Coudron) 1:39.27

4x400 relay -- 1. Perham (Bjorn Anderson, Aiden Kennedy, Blake Swenson, Carter Flatau) 3:45.70; 3. EGF Senior High (Cooper Smith, Brayden Carlson, Jace Fore, Jezrael Jones) 3:51.25

4x800 relay -- 1. United Clay-Becker (Seth Torgerson, Landon Bakke, Thor Erickson, Taylor Johnson) 9:10.06; 4. EGF Senior High (Brayden Carlson, Brady Loer, Charles Nelson, Weston Mahar) 9:44.16

Shot put -- 1. Victor Sosa, DGF, 45'0; 3. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 43'11

High jump -- 1. Sam Senske, UCB, 6'0

Pole vault -- 1. Aiden Kennedy, PER, 12'3

Long jump -- 1. Brenner Spaeth, PC, 20'1.5; 4. Cooper Smith, EGF, 18'4.5

Triple jump -- 1. Isaiah Tofibam, PC, 38'10.5

College softball

Wednesday’s results

Presentation 8-3, Jamestown 2-10

Tuesday’s results

Minnesota Crookston DH at Bemidji State, postponed due to freezing temperatures

MSU Moorhead 5-7, Northern State 4-4

Minot State 3-8, UMary 2-0

St. Cloud State 3-0, Minnesota Duluth 1-4

Concordia-St. Paul 8-4, MSU Mankato 5-5

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Andrea Cain, Augustana

Pitcher -- Hailey Houston, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Player -- Reese Floro, Bellevue

Pitcher -- Sarah Shevenell, Presentation

College baseball

Tuesday’s results

Nebraska 4, N.D. State 1

Winona State 8-8, Minot State 4-9

MSU Mankato 17-18, Bemidji State 1-4

St. Cloud State 2-3, Upper Iowa 1-6

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Player -- Caden Wagner, Northern Colorado

Pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Player -- Jake Lacey, Bellevue

Pitcher -- Easton Brinton, Bellevue

Men’s hockey

NCAA Frozen Four tournament

At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Thursday, April 6

National semifinals, on ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 27 poll

1. Minnesota (30 first-place votes) 693 total points, 28-9-1 overall record

2. Michigan (4) 643, 26-11-3

3. Quinnipiac 636, 32-4-3

4. Boston 598, 29-10-0

5. St. Cloud State 505, 25-13-3

6. Ohio State 501, 33-6-2

7. Denver 482, 30-10-0

8. Penn State 476, 22-16-1

9. Cornell 402, 21-11-2

10. Harvard 357, 24-8-2

11. Western Michigan 348, 23-15-1

12. MSU Mankato 338, 25-13-1

13. Michigan Tech 279, 24-11-4

14. Merrimack 274, 23-14-1

15. Alaska-Fairbanks 153, 22-10-2

16. North Dakota 106, 18-15-6

17. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2

18. Northeastern 90, 17-13-5

19. Notre Dame 50, 16-16-5

20. Colgate 48, 19-16-5

Others receiving votes: Omaha 37, Canisius 10, UMass-Lowell 10, UConn 12, RIT 1

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Patty Jo English, Augustana

Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Faith Younce, Iowa Wesleyan

Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana

Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Riley Greenhoff, Dakota State

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State

Women’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Molly Stevens, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athlete of the week

Taylor Saifoloi, Bellevue

Men’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Gavin Metz, Sioux Falls

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athlete of the week

Baptiste Bonnet, Bellevue