Wednesday's local scoreboard for March 22

Girls basketball

N.D. Class A all-state

First team

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller; Bismarck Century -- Bergan Kinnebrew and Logan Nissley; West Fargo -- Miriley Simon; Minot -- Leelee Bell

Second team

Minot -- Maggie Fricke; Fargo Davies -- Ashton Safranski; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Brenna Dick; Jamestown -- Ella Falk; West Fargo -- Chloe Pfau; Bismarck Legacy -- Brooklyn Felchle; Turtle Mountain -- Amya Gourneau; Wahpeton -- Scout Woods

N.D. Class B all-state

First team

Westhope-Newburg -- Ellie Braaten; Northern Cass -- Halle Crockett; Central Cass -- Decontee Smith; Shiloh Christian -- Hailey Quam; Kenmare-Bowbells -- Brenna Stroklund

Second team

Cavalier -- Rylen Burgess; Central Cass -- Klaire Cotton; St. John -- Natalie Decoteau; Rugby -- Mykell Heidlebaugh; Garrison -- Karli Klein; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier -- Mataeya Mathern; Bowman County -- Ellie Powell; Oakes -- Laikyn Roney; May-Port CG -- Rylee Satrom; Stanley -- Ava Schuster; Our Redeemer's -- Maya Vibeto

Minn. Pine to Prairie Conference

All-conference

First team

Mahnomen-Waubun -- Kendra Syverson; Norman-County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Izzy Klemetson; Fosston -- Brynlea Mahlen; Fertile-Beltrami -- Josie Iverson; Park Christian -- Avery Aakre

Second team

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Sophie Lien; Fosston -- Katelyn Vesledahl and Kinsley Duppong; Fertile-Beltrami -- Kasia Wilson; Park Christian -- Libby Suckert

Third team

Climax-Fisher -- Payton Hoffman; Ada-Borup-West -- Morgan Smart; Lake Park-Audubon -- Myah Rosing; Park Christian -- Kaycee Endreson; Fertile-Beltrami -- Tori Erickson

Honorable mention

Mahnomen-Waubun -- Alaina Bevins and Alexis Pazdernik; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Jerran Madson; Fertile-Beltrami -- Brooklyn Strem; Park Christian -- Annika Johnson; Climax-Fisher -- Halle Reitmeier; Lake Park-Audubon -- Thea Mattson; Fosston -- Lex Mahlen

Most valuable player -- Josie Iverson, Fertile-Beltrami

Defensive player of the year -- Kendra Syverson, Mahnomen-Waubun

Coach of the year -- Zach Kakela, Park Christian

Boys basketball

Minn. Class A tournament

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

At Williams Arena

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Nevis 62

Cherry 68, Border West 55

Spring Grove 39, Mankato Loyola 38

New Life Academy 62, Sacred Heart 46

Halftime: New Life Academy 29, Sacred Heart 15

Sacred Heart -- Ethan Arntson 9, Landen Denney 6, Breck Bloom 6, Greg Downs 6, Mike Gapp 4, Isaac Ortiz 4, Johnny Speicher 3, Josiah Sunby 2, Parker Erickson 2, Isaac Sundby 2, Mantana Jorgenson 2

New Life Academy -- Erick Reader 14, Colton Hendricks 11, Maxwell Briggs 8, Austin Woolf 8, Tyler Huebsch 8, Colter Stone 6, Noah Hann 4, John Kirschling 3

Thursday’s consolation semifinals

At Concordia University in St. Paul

Nevis vs. Border West, 10 a.m.; Sacred Heart vs. Mankato Loyola, noon

Friday’s semifinals

At Target Center

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Cherry, noon; New life Academy vs. Spring Grove, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At Concordia University in St. Paul

Consolation championship, 8 a.m.

Third place, 10 a.m.

At Target Center

Championship, 11 a.m.

N.D. Class A all-state

First team

Minot -- Darik Dissette; Fargo Davies -- Mason Klabo; Fargo North -- Jeremiah Sem; Dickinson -- Alex Dvorak; Bismarck Century -- Ryan Erikson

Second team

Red River -- Zach Kraft and Reis Rowekamp; Fargo Shanley -- Conner Kraft; Fargo South -- James Hamilton; Bismarck Century -- Anthony Doppler; Mandan -- Hudsen Sheldon; Williston -- Isiah St. Romain; Turtle Mountain -- Parker Wallette

Minn. Pine to Prairie Conference

All-conference

First team

Fertile-Beltrami -- Caiden Swenby; Win-E-Mac -- Justin Courneya; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Tyson McArthur; Ada-Borup/West -- Cameron Spaeth; Fosston -- Zach Theis

Second team

Fosston -- Aaron Norland and Cullen Norland; Win-E-Mac -- Ryan Kangas; Fertile-Beltrami -- Derek Sorenson; Lake Park-Audubon -- Colby Poegel

Third team

Ada-Borup/West -- Cadyn Dahl; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Aidan Flaten; Fosston -- Carsen Boushee and Darren Skala; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Dennis Ashley

Honorable mention

Climax-Fisher -- Ryan Morris; Park Christian -- Kyler Card; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Cole Bentley; Lake Park-Audubon -- Mark Peterson and Teigan Bjerk; Ada-Borup/West -- Charlie Scholl and Austin McCraven; Win-E-Mac -- Jonas Spry; Fertile-Beltrami -- Ryan Van Den Einde

Most valuable player -- Caiden Swenby, Fertile-Beltrami

Defensive player of the year -- Cullen Norland, Fosston

Coach of the year -- Ben Hemberger, Fosston

Prep gymnastics

N.D. all-state

First team

Dickinson -- Rylee Olson, Elizabeth Karsky, Brooklyn Wariner and Reygan Strommen; Valley City -- Karina Olson; Jamestown -- Julia Skari; Minot -- Haley Conklin; Bismarck -- Alyson Krug

Second team

Grand Forks -- Taryn Swanson; Dickinson -- Aspen Roadarmel; Bismarck Century -- Teah Schulte and Jenna Jackson; Minot -- Keira Davis; Mandan -- Jericah Lockner; Jamestown -- Emma Hillerud; Bismarck Legacy -- Alexa Evanger

Outstanding senior athlete -- Emma Hillerud, Jamestown

Coach of the year -- Rachel Johnson Krug, Bismarck

Men’s hockey

NCAA National Championship tournament

Manchester (NH) Regional

Thursday’s games

Western Michigan vs. Boston University, 1 p.m.

Cornell vs. Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Regional final, 4 p.m.

Fargo Regional

Thursday’s games

Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Canisius vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, March 25

Regional final, 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional

Friday’s games

Ohio State vs. Harvard, 1 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Regional final, 3 p.m.

Allentown (Penn.) Regional

Friday’s games

Michigan Tech vs. Penn State, 4 p.m.

Colgate vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Regional final, 5:30 p.m.

Frozen Four tournament

At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Thursday, April 6

National semifinals, 4 and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, April 8

National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 26 poll

1. Minnesota (27 first-place votes) 664 total points, 26-9-1 overall record

2. Michigan (4) 615, 24-11-3

3. Quinnipiac (1) 611, 30-4-3

4. Denver 578, 30-9-0

5. Boston (2) 558, 27-10-0

6. St. Cloud State 516 , 24-12-3

7. Harvard 494, 24-7-2

8. Ohio State 422, 20-14-3

9. MSU Mankato 373, 25-12-1

10. Penn State 355, 21-15-1

11. Western Michigan 353, 23-14-1

12. Cornell 325, 20-10-2

13. Michigan Tech 292, 24-10-4

14. Merrimack 266, 23-13-1

15. Alaska Fairbanks 132, 22-10-2

16. North Dakota 108, 18-15-6

17. Northeastern 94, 17-13-5

18. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2

19. Colgate 76, 19-15-5

20. Notre Dame 65, 16-16-5

Others receiving votes: Omaha 63, UMass-Lowell 40, UConn 15, Canisius 14, Northern Michigan 12, RIT 6, Providence 2

Women’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Final poll

1. Wisconsin (19 first-place votes) 285 total points, 29-10-2 overall record

2. Ohio State 266, 33-6-2

3. Minnesota 246, 30-6-3

4. Northeastern 223, 34-3-1

5. Colgate 207, 32-6-2

6. Yale 191, 28-4-1

7. Minnesota Duluth 173, 26-10-3

8. Quinnipiac 152, 30-10-0

9. Clarkson 133, 29-11-2

10. Penn State 119, 27-9-2

11. Vermont 78, 22-11-3

12. Providence College 64, 22-11-4

13. St. Cloud State 62, 18-18-1

14. Cornell 38, 16-14-2

15. Boston College 23, 20-15-1

Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 10, UConn 5, Princeton 3, Mercyhurst 2

College softball

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of week

Pitcher -- Reegan Floyd, Minot State

Player -- Jasmin Estrada, St. Cloud State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of week

Pitcher -- No nominees

Player -- Marissa Hawkins, Valley City State

College baseball

Wednesday’s results

Minnesota at Illinois State, canceled due to rain

Concordia-St. Paul 6-7, UMary 5-6

Minnesota Duluth 10-7, Sioux Falls 1-5

Tuesday’s results

Minnesota 10, Illinois State 3

Winona State 4-0, Minnesota Crookston 3-15

Upper Iowa 13-10, Bemidji State 2-0

Morningside 7-10, Jamestown 2-7

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Jonah Lewis, Concordia-St. Paul

Player -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of week

Pitcher -- Blake Crippen, Bellevue

Player -- Nick Grade, Bellevue

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Freia Lawrence, MSU Mankato

Prep honor roll

Boys basketball

Double-doubles

Jack Rosendahl, Thief River Falls, 23 points, 10 rebounds vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Jack Manning, Thief River Falls, 26 points, 15 rebounds vs. Hawley