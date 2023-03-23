Wednesday's local scoreboard for March 22
Featuring the prep honor roll, Minn. state Class A boys basketball tournament results, and much more!
Girls basketball
N.D. Class A all-state
First team
Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller; Bismarck Century -- Bergan Kinnebrew and Logan Nissley; West Fargo -- Miriley Simon; Minot -- Leelee Bell
Second team
Minot -- Maggie Fricke; Fargo Davies -- Ashton Safranski; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Brenna Dick; Jamestown -- Ella Falk; West Fargo -- Chloe Pfau; Bismarck Legacy -- Brooklyn Felchle; Turtle Mountain -- Amya Gourneau; Wahpeton -- Scout Woods
N.D. Class B all-state
First team
Westhope-Newburg -- Ellie Braaten; Northern Cass -- Halle Crockett; Central Cass -- Decontee Smith; Shiloh Christian -- Hailey Quam; Kenmare-Bowbells -- Brenna Stroklund
Second team
Cavalier -- Rylen Burgess; Central Cass -- Klaire Cotton; St. John -- Natalie Decoteau; Rugby -- Mykell Heidlebaugh; Garrison -- Karli Klein; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier -- Mataeya Mathern; Bowman County -- Ellie Powell; Oakes -- Laikyn Roney; May-Port CG -- Rylee Satrom; Stanley -- Ava Schuster; Our Redeemer's -- Maya Vibeto
Minn. Pine to Prairie Conference
All-conference
First team
Mahnomen-Waubun -- Kendra Syverson; Norman-County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Izzy Klemetson; Fosston -- Brynlea Mahlen; Fertile-Beltrami -- Josie Iverson; Park Christian -- Avery Aakre
Second team
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Sophie Lien; Fosston -- Katelyn Vesledahl and Kinsley Duppong; Fertile-Beltrami -- Kasia Wilson; Park Christian -- Libby Suckert
Third team
Climax-Fisher -- Payton Hoffman; Ada-Borup-West -- Morgan Smart; Lake Park-Audubon -- Myah Rosing; Park Christian -- Kaycee Endreson; Fertile-Beltrami -- Tori Erickson
Honorable mention
Mahnomen-Waubun -- Alaina Bevins and Alexis Pazdernik; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Jerran Madson; Fertile-Beltrami -- Brooklyn Strem; Park Christian -- Annika Johnson; Climax-Fisher -- Halle Reitmeier; Lake Park-Audubon -- Thea Mattson; Fosston -- Lex Mahlen
Most valuable player -- Josie Iverson, Fertile-Beltrami
Defensive player of the year -- Kendra Syverson, Mahnomen-Waubun
Coach of the year -- Zach Kakela, Park Christian
Boys basketball
Minn. Class A tournament
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
At Williams Arena
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Nevis 62
Cherry 68, Border West 55
Spring Grove 39, Mankato Loyola 38
New Life Academy 62, Sacred Heart 46
Halftime: New Life Academy 29, Sacred Heart 15
Sacred Heart -- Ethan Arntson 9, Landen Denney 6, Breck Bloom 6, Greg Downs 6, Mike Gapp 4, Isaac Ortiz 4, Johnny Speicher 3, Josiah Sunby 2, Parker Erickson 2, Isaac Sundby 2, Mantana Jorgenson 2
New Life Academy -- Erick Reader 14, Colton Hendricks 11, Maxwell Briggs 8, Austin Woolf 8, Tyler Huebsch 8, Colter Stone 6, Noah Hann 4, John Kirschling 3
ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday’s consolation semifinals
At Concordia University in St. Paul
Nevis vs. Border West, 10 a.m.; Sacred Heart vs. Mankato Loyola, noon
Friday’s semifinals
At Target Center
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Cherry, noon; New life Academy vs. Spring Grove, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s games
At Concordia University in St. Paul
Consolation championship, 8 a.m.
Third place, 10 a.m.
At Target Center
Championship, 11 a.m.
N.D. Class A all-state
First team
Minot -- Darik Dissette; Fargo Davies -- Mason Klabo; Fargo North -- Jeremiah Sem; Dickinson -- Alex Dvorak; Bismarck Century -- Ryan Erikson
Second team
Red River -- Zach Kraft and Reis Rowekamp; Fargo Shanley -- Conner Kraft; Fargo South -- James Hamilton; Bismarck Century -- Anthony Doppler; Mandan -- Hudsen Sheldon; Williston -- Isiah St. Romain; Turtle Mountain -- Parker Wallette
Minn. Pine to Prairie Conference
All-conference
First team
Fertile-Beltrami -- Caiden Swenby; Win-E-Mac -- Justin Courneya; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Tyson McArthur; Ada-Borup/West -- Cameron Spaeth; Fosston -- Zach Theis
Second team
Fosston -- Aaron Norland and Cullen Norland; Win-E-Mac -- Ryan Kangas; Fertile-Beltrami -- Derek Sorenson; Lake Park-Audubon -- Colby Poegel
Third team
Ada-Borup/West -- Cadyn Dahl; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Aidan Flaten; Fosston -- Carsen Boushee and Darren Skala; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Dennis Ashley
Honorable mention
Climax-Fisher -- Ryan Morris; Park Christian -- Kyler Card; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Cole Bentley; Lake Park-Audubon -- Mark Peterson and Teigan Bjerk; Ada-Borup/West -- Charlie Scholl and Austin McCraven; Win-E-Mac -- Jonas Spry; Fertile-Beltrami -- Ryan Van Den Einde
Most valuable player -- Caiden Swenby, Fertile-Beltrami
Defensive player of the year -- Cullen Norland, Fosston
Coach of the year -- Ben Hemberger, Fosston
Prep gymnastics
N.D. all-state
First team
Dickinson -- Rylee Olson, Elizabeth Karsky, Brooklyn Wariner and Reygan Strommen; Valley City -- Karina Olson; Jamestown -- Julia Skari; Minot -- Haley Conklin; Bismarck -- Alyson Krug
Second team
Grand Forks -- Taryn Swanson; Dickinson -- Aspen Roadarmel; Bismarck Century -- Teah Schulte and Jenna Jackson; Minot -- Keira Davis; Mandan -- Jericah Lockner; Jamestown -- Emma Hillerud; Bismarck Legacy -- Alexa Evanger
Outstanding senior athlete -- Emma Hillerud, Jamestown
Coach of the year -- Rachel Johnson Krug, Bismarck
Men’s hockey
NCAA National Championship tournament
Manchester (NH) Regional
Thursday’s games
Western Michigan vs. Boston University, 1 p.m.
Cornell vs. Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Regional final, 4 p.m.
Fargo Regional
Thursday’s games
Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, 4 p.m. on ESPNU
Canisius vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Saturday, March 25
Regional final, 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional
Friday’s games
Ohio State vs. Harvard, 1 p.m.
Merrimack vs. Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
Regional final, 3 p.m.
Allentown (Penn.) Regional
Friday’s games
Michigan Tech vs. Penn State, 4 p.m.
Colgate vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
Regional final, 5:30 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Frozen Four tournament
At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
Thursday, April 6
National semifinals, 4 and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Saturday, April 8
National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 26 poll
1. Minnesota (27 first-place votes) 664 total points, 26-9-1 overall record
2. Michigan (4) 615, 24-11-3
3. Quinnipiac (1) 611, 30-4-3
4. Denver 578, 30-9-0
5. Boston (2) 558, 27-10-0
6. St. Cloud State 516 , 24-12-3
7. Harvard 494, 24-7-2
8. Ohio State 422, 20-14-3
9. MSU Mankato 373, 25-12-1
10. Penn State 355, 21-15-1
11. Western Michigan 353, 23-14-1
12. Cornell 325, 20-10-2
13. Michigan Tech 292, 24-10-4
14. Merrimack 266, 23-13-1
15. Alaska Fairbanks 132, 22-10-2
16. North Dakota 108, 18-15-6
17. Northeastern 94, 17-13-5
18. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2
19. Colgate 76, 19-15-5
20. Notre Dame 65, 16-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 63, UMass-Lowell 40, UConn 15, Canisius 14, Northern Michigan 12, RIT 6, Providence 2
Women’s hockey
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Final poll
1. Wisconsin (19 first-place votes) 285 total points, 29-10-2 overall record
2. Ohio State 266, 33-6-2
3. Minnesota 246, 30-6-3
4. Northeastern 223, 34-3-1
5. Colgate 207, 32-6-2
6. Yale 191, 28-4-1
7. Minnesota Duluth 173, 26-10-3
8. Quinnipiac 152, 30-10-0
9. Clarkson 133, 29-11-2
10. Penn State 119, 27-9-2
11. Vermont 78, 22-11-3
12. Providence College 64, 22-11-4
13. St. Cloud State 62, 18-18-1
14. Cornell 38, 16-14-2
15. Boston College 23, 20-15-1
Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 10, UConn 5, Princeton 3, Mercyhurst 2
College softball
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of week
Pitcher -- Reegan Floyd, Minot State
Player -- Jasmin Estrada, St. Cloud State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of week
Pitcher -- No nominees
Player -- Marissa Hawkins, Valley City State
College baseball
Wednesday’s results
Minnesota at Illinois State, canceled due to rain
Concordia-St. Paul 6-7, UMary 5-6
Minnesota Duluth 10-7, Sioux Falls 1-5
Tuesday’s results
Minnesota 10, Illinois State 3
Winona State 4-0, Minnesota Crookston 3-15
Upper Iowa 13-10, Bemidji State 2-0
Morningside 7-10, Jamestown 2-7
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Jonah Lewis, Concordia-St. Paul
Player -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston
ADVERTISEMENT
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of week
Pitcher -- Blake Crippen, Bellevue
Player -- Nick Grade, Bellevue
Women’s tennis
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Freia Lawrence, MSU Mankato
Prep honor roll
Boys basketball
Double-doubles
Jack Rosendahl, Thief River Falls, 23 points, 10 rebounds vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Jack Manning, Thief River Falls, 26 points, 15 rebounds vs. Hawley
ADVERTISEMENT