Wednesday's local scoreboard for March 1
Featuring the prep honor roll, Summit League men's and women's basketball tournament pairings and much more!
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s results
Win-E-Mac 53, Blackduck 38
Halftime: Blackduck 16, Win-E-Mac 16
Blackduck -- Aunika Sundvall 9, Ella Larson 2, Jenddra Sparby 4, Kenley Anderson 4Marissa Mills 11, Chloe Cook 8
Win-E-Mac -- Nadelly Neubert 3, Bret DuChamp 10, Kianna Tadman 9, Lauren Kaupang 11, Kiersten Anderson 7, Shelby Mandt 2, Emily Strom 2, Ava Howard 9
N.D. East Region tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Fargo Davies 87, West Fargo Horace 37
West Fargo Sheyenne 61, Fargo Shanley 48
West Fargo 91, Wahpeton 63
Red River 68, Fargo North 35
Halftime: Red River 38, Fargo North 15
Fargo North -- Grace Thiel 12, Arden Faulkner 9, Carrie Osier 6, Olivia Hammes 3, Grayce Anderson 3, Nora Fluge 1, Viola Sandstrom 1
Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 18, Rylie McQuillan 14, Cassidy O’Halloran 9, Hannah Litzinger 7, Morgan Hartze 5, Ella Speidel 4, Brooklyn Bergeron 4, Brenna Shock 3, Ella Weippert 2, Addison Fargo 2
Thursday’s games
At the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo
Consolation semifinals
West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Shanley, 2 p.m.
Fargo North vs. Wahpeton, 3:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 5:30 p.m.
Red River vs. West Fargo, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday’s games
At the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo
State qualifiers, 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
N.D. state Class B tournament
Thursday’s quarterfinals
In Minot
No. 2 seed Central Cass vs. Bowman County (second random draw), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Area (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.
No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s first round
East
Win-E-Mac 53, Blackduck 38
Bagley 56, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45
West
Red Lake Falls 63, Lake of the Woods 41
Northern Freeze 65, Climax-Fisher 41
Halftime: Northern Freeze 29, Climax-Fisher 24
Climax-Fisher -- Peyton Hoffman 13, Claire Erickson 13, Ava Larson 7, Danika Motl 4, Halle Reitmeier 2, Sarah Thoreson 2
Northern Freeze -- Rylie Klopp 27, Addison Bakke 13, Kadence Augustine 11, Ada Pearson 7, Isabel Pearson 2, Emma Nelson 2, Emma Blazejewski 2, Jessica Larson 1
Thursday’s second round
East
Win-E-Mac at No. 1 Kelliher-Northome
No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Cass Lake-Bena
Bagley at No. 2 Fosston
No. 6 Red Lake County at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami
West
At Northland Community Technical College
Northern Freeze at No. 1 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No 4. Kittson County Central
At Minnesota Crookston
Red Lake Falls vs. No. 2 Goodridge-Grygla
No. 6 Stephen-Argyle vs. No. 3 Sacred Heart, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Quarterfinals games at noon, 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Semifinals at 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Friday, March 10
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Championship, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Thursday’s first round
No. 16 Warroad at No. 1 Perham
No. 9 Roseau at No. 8 Fergus Falls
No. 13 Park Rapids at No. 4 Barnesville
No. 12 East Grand Forks at No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
No. 15 Red Lake at No. 2 Thief River Falls
No. 10 Menahga at No. 7 Crookston, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Frazee at No. 3 Pelican Rapids
No. 11 Wadena-Deer Creek at No. 6 Hawley
Saturday’s quarterfinals
At higher seed
Tuesday, March 7
At Detroit Lakes
Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10
At Detroit Lakes
Championship, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 6A tournament
Thursday’s play-in games
North
No. 8 Norman County East/UH at No. 1 Underwood
No. 5 Park Christian at No. 4 New York Mills
No. 10 Ada-Borup/West at No. 2 Henning
No. 6 Hillcrest at No. 3 Breckenridge
South
No. 8 at No. 1 Hancock
No 5 Parkers Prairie at No. 4 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley
No. 7 Ortonville at No. 2 Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunberg
No. 6 Brandon/Evansville at No. 3 Wheaton/H-N
Saturday’s quarterfinals
At Perham, 1 and 2:45 p.m.
At Minnewaska, 1 and 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Semifinals
At Perham and Minnewaska, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 10
At Fergus Falls
Championship, 7 p.m.
N.D. Class A
Week 12 poll
1. Bismarck Century (17 first-place votes) 89 total points, 18-2 overall record
2. Fargo Davies (1) 71, 19-1
3. Red River 56, 20-1
4. Minot 36, 17-4
5. West Fargo 11, 17-4
Others receiving votes: Bismarck 17-4 and Bismarck Legacy 15-6
Boys basketball
Tuesday’s results
Breckenridge at EGF Senior High, canceled
Fertile-Beltrami 90, Clearbrook-Gonvick 35
Thief River Falls 48, Perham 46
Fosston 62, Hawley 59
Henning 58, Norman County East/UH 49
Detroit Lakes 74, Park Rapids 49
Willmar 68, Fergus Falls 56
Cass Lake-Bena 85, Blackduck 73
Wadena-Deer Creek 66, Frazee 58
Red Lake 97, Badger-Greenbush-MR 54
Halftime: Red Lake 49, Badger-Greenbush-MR 34
Red Lake -- Jack Brown 19, Cade Beaulieu 5, David Dudley Jr. 5, Tyrone Beaulieu 6, Gerald Kingbird 27, Austin Perkins 2, Kenneth Fox III 14, Douglas Feather 4, William Kingbird Jr. 5, Justin Brown 10
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Zach Blawat 1, Gabe Warne 14, Ivan Olafson 6, Ty Christian 9, Masen Swenson 9, Brennan Collins 8, Masen Scharf 1, Cole Blazek 6
ADVERTISEMENT
Goodridge-Grygla 66, Warroad 63
Halftime: Goodridge-Grygla 38, Warroad 31
Warroad -- Kason Pietruszewski 10, Tedd Eastvold 6, Kolden Gustafson 2, Liam Grover 24, Ayden Gustafson 6, Gage Thompson 13, Logan Kvarnlov 2
Goodridge-Grygla -- Blake Rychlock 28, Spencer Coan 5, Carson Rubischko 13, Lewis Jones 16, Elliot Philipp 1, Russel Rian 2, Reece Sundberg 1
Thief River Falls 48, Perham 46
Halftime: Thief River Falls 25, Perham 24
Perham -- N/A
Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 4, C. Rosendahl 6, J. Rosendahl 7, J. Freidrich 10, J. Manning 21
Crookston 73, Bagley 58
Halftime: Crookston 32, Bagley 20
Crookston -- Tanner Giese 32, Hunter Nicholas 11, Ryan Abeld 8, Isaac Thomforde 7, Brannon Tangquist 3, Reggie WInjum 3, Caden Boike 2, Michael Deng 2, Jack Everett 2, Gavin Winger 2, Tyler Michaelson 1
Bagley -- Jackson Kaiser 13, Paul Ramsrud 13, Isaiah Tramm 13, Presentation Derheim 11, Peyton Auginaush 4, Austin Coyle 2, Zacary Bergeson 1, Evan LaFond 1
N.D. Region 4 tournament
Monday, March 6
Quarterfinals
In Devils Lake
No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Lakota, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Dunseith vs. North Star, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 North Prairie vs. St. John, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Harvey-Wells County vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Third place, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
N.D. East Region tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Fargo Davies 97, West Fargo 74
Fargo North 72, West Fargo Sheyenne 57
Red River 90, GF Central 81
Halftime: GF Central 39, Red River 34
GF Central -- Jack Simmers 27, Erick Paye 13, Ross Wilber 16, Brooklyn Bruce 10, Cole Wilber 9, Kendall Kjonaas 6
Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 23, Carter Byron 19, Zac Kraft 17, Pearce Parks 12, Zach Oehlke 10, Cam Klefstad 4, Hudson Flom 2, James Walters 2, Logan Arason 1
Fargo Shanley 46, Devils Lake 45
Halftime: Fargo Shanley 23, Devils Lake 21
Fargo Shanley -- K. Christmann 10, A. Wheelock 9, I. Perkerewicz 4, L. Hollcraft 2, J. Leininger 2, V. Hakim 2, C. Kraft 17
Devils Lake -- D. Hofstrand 3, B. Goss 2, P. Brodina 8, G. Meyer 2, M. Palmer 5, B. Brodina 13, O. Wirth 2
Friday’s games
At the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo
Consolation semifinals
West Fargo vs. Devils Lake, 2 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne vs. GF Central, 3:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Fargo Davies vs. Fargo Shanley, 5:30 p.m.
Fargo North vs. Red River, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday’s games
At the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo
State qualifiers, 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
N.D. Class A
Week 12 poll
1. Bismarck Century (18 first-place votes) 90 total points, 21-0 overall record
2. Minot 70, 18-3
3. Fargo Davies 56, 19-2
4. Mandan 26, 15-6
5. Red River 23, 15-6
Others receiving votes: Fargo North 14-7
N.D. Class B
Week 12 poll
1. Central Cass (16 first-place votes) 187 total points, 20-0 overall record
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3) 174, 20-1
3. Bishop Ryan 149, 19-2
4. Shiloh Christian 119, 17-4
5. Bowman County 100, 18-2
6. Sargent County 88, 18-2
7. North Border 81, 18-2
8. Ellendale 45, 11-8
9. Beulah 38, 17-4
10. Thompson 20, 14-6
Others receiving votes: Garrison 18-3, North Prairie 18-3, Des Lacs-Burlington 16-5, Standing Rock 18-3
Girls hockey
N.D. state tournament
In Minot
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Game 1 -- No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. No. 8 Bismarck Century, noon
Game 2 -- No. 4 West Fargo vs. No. 5 Minot, 30 minutes after Game 1 ends
No. 7 Grand Forks vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Mandan vs. No. 6 Bismarck Legacy, 30 minutes after Game 3 ends
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals, noon and 30 minutes after prior game ends
Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 30 minutes after prior game ends
Saturday’s games
Fifth place, 10 a.m.
Third place, 30 minutes after first game ends
Championship, 3 p.m.
Boys hockey
Minn. Section 6A tournament
At Mac St. Cloud
Tuesday’s semifinals
Alexandria 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 2
Fergus Falls 4, Northern Lakes 2
Thursday’s championship
Fergus Falls vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
In Thief River Falls
Thursday’s championship
Warroad vs. EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
In Thief River Falls
Wednesday’s championship
Roseau vs. Moorhead, postponed to Thursday in East Grand Forks, 7 p.m.
Northwest (Minn.) Hockey Conference
All-conference team
Forwards -- Tyler Hennen and Hayden Olsonawski, Kittson County Central; Evan Girdler and Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls; Markus Olson and Breckin Levin, Bagley-Fosston
Defense -- Brock Seeger, Red Lake Falls; Ethan Hanson, Kittson County Central; Jordan Kvernen, Lake of the Woods; Isaac Schermerhorn, Bagley/Fosston
Goalies -- Jameson Turner, Kittson County Central; Kassandra Fontaine, Bagley-Fosston; Pacey Struthers and Ashtin Fredrickson, Red Lake Falls
Honorable mention
Blake Breiland and Jace Seeger, Red Lake Falls; Charlie Eck, Lake of the Woods; Quinten Friborg and Casey Hanson, Bagley-Fosston
Women’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
S.D. State 18-0 25-5
N.D. State 12-6 18-10
North Dakota 11-7 18-10
South Dakota 10-8 14-15
Oral Roberts 8-10 11-18
Denver 8-10 12-17
Omaha 8-10 13-16
St. Thomas 7-11 11-16
Western Ill. 5-13 10-19
Kansas City 3-15 7-28
ADVERTISEMENT
Summit League tournament
Friday’s first-round games
No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois, 12:30 p.m.
No. 7 Denver vs. No. 10 Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
St. Thomas-WIU winner vs. No. 1 S.D. State, 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 N.D. State vs. Denver-KC winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 ORU, 12:30 p.m.
No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 6 Omaha, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Big Ten Tournament first round
Penn State 72, Minnesota 67
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC tournament
In Sioux Falls
Tuesday’s championship
Minnesota Duluth 80, MSU Mankato 74
All-NSIC first team
Minnesota Crookston -- Emma Miller; MSU Moorhead -- Peyton Boom; Minot State -- Kate Head; Augustana -- Aislinn Duffy and Lauren Sees; Bemidji State -- Trinity Yoder; UMary -- Megan Zander; Minnesota Duluth -- Brooke Olson; MSU Mankato -- Joey Batt; Northern State -- Kailee Oliverson; St. Cloud State -- Katrina Theis; Upper Iowa -- Lydia Haack
All-NSIC second team
Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox; MSU Moorhead -- Mariah McKeever; Augustana -- Michaela Jewett; Concordia-St. Paul -- Ally Gietzel; Minnesota Duluth -- Maesyn Thiesen; MSU Mankato -- Destinee Bursch and Natalie Bremer; Northern State -- Laurie Rogers; Southwest Minnesota State -- Bri Stoltzman and Sam Wall; St. Cloud State -- Jada Eggebrecht; Wayne State -- Lauren Zacharias
NSIC individual awards
North division player of the year -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth
South division player of the year -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana
Defensive player of the year -- Joey Batt, MSU Mankato
Freshman of the year -- Emma Miller, Minnesota Crookston
Coach of the year -- Mandy Pearson, Minnesota Duluth
Men’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
Oral Roberts 18-0 27-4
S.D. State 13-5 18-12
N.D. State 11-7 14-16
St. Thomas 9-9 18-13
Western Ill. 9-9 16-13
South Dakota 7-11 12-18
Kansas City 7-11 11-20
Denver 6-12 15-16
North Dakota 6-12 12-19
Omaha 4-14 8-22
Summit League tournament
In Sioux Falls, S.D.
Friday’s first-round games
No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 North Dakota, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Kansas City vs. No. 10 Omaha, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
North Dakota/Denver winner vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.
Kansas City/Omaha winner vs. S.D. State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 Western Illinois vs. No. 5 St. Thomas
No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 South Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC tournament
In Sioux Falls
Tuesday’s championship
MSU Moorhead 79, Minnesota Duluth 69
All-NSIC first team
MSU Moorhead -- Gavin Baumgartner and Jacob Beeninga; Augustana -- Isaac Fink; Bemidji State -- John Sutherland; Concordia-St. Paul -- Antwan Kimmons; Minnesota Duluth -- Drew Blair; MSU Mankato -- Malik Willingham; Northern State -- Sam Masten and Jacksen Moni; Sioux Falls -- Matt Cartwright; Upper Iowa -- Jake Hilmer; Wayne State -- Jordan Janssen
All-NSIC second team
MSU Moorhead -- Lorenzo McGhee; Minot State -- Khari Broadway; Bemidji State -- Mohamed Kone; Minnesota Duluth -- Charlie Katona; MSU Mankato -- Trevor Moore; Northern State -- Jordan Belka; Southwest Minnesota State -- Dunwa Omot and Jake Phipps; Upper Iowa -- Lucas Duax and Nick Reid; Wayne State -- Nate Mohr; Winona State -- Connor Dillon
NSIC individual awards
North division player of the year -- Sam Masten, Northern State
South division player of the year -- Jake Hilmer, Upper Iowa
Defensive player of the year -- Lucas Duax, Upper Iowa
Newcomer of the year -- Antwan Kimmons, Concordia-St. Paul
Coach of the year -- Saul Phillips, Northern State
ADVERTISEMENT
Great Plains
Tuesday’s GPAC championship
Dordt 86, Jamestown 81
Men’s hockey
Tuesday’s result
Alaska Anchorage 5, Long Island 3
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 23 poll
1. Minnesota (27 first-place votes) 673 total points, 25-8-1 overall record
2. Quinnipiac (7) 645, 28-3-3
3. Denver 621, 26-8-0
4. Michigan 535, 20-11-3
5. Harvard 524, 21-6-2
6. St. Cloud State 519, 19-10-3
7. Boston 489, 22-10-0
8. Western Michigan 535, 21-12-1
9. Ohio State 416, 18-12-3
10. Penn State 373, 20-13-1
11. Michigan Tech 334, 22-9-4
12. Minnesota State 292, 21-12-1
13. Cornell 287, 18-9-2
14. Omaha 201, 18-11-3
15. Merrimack 160, 20-12-1
16. Northeastern 140, 16-11-5
17. Notre Dame 137, 15-14-5
18. UConn 117, 19-10-3
19. Alaska-Fairbanks 114, 20-10-2
20. Michigan State 76, 16-16-2
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 18, RIT 18, UMass-Lowell 10, Bemidji State 5, Boston College 1
Women’s hockey
Wednesday’s results
Long Island 2, Franklin Pierce 1, OT
Northeastern 3, Boston College 0
St. Anselm 4, Stonehill 2
Providence 1, Vermont 0
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 24 poll
1. Ohio State (14 first-place votes) 280 total points, 30-4-2 overall record
2. Yale (4) 268, 28-2-1
3. Minnesota 238, 27-5-3
4. Colgate 228, 30-5-2
5. Northeastern (1) 212, 31-2-1
6. Wisconsin 196, 25-9-2
7. Minnesota Duluth 170, 25-8-3
8. Quinnipiac 146, 29-8-0
9. Clarkson 133, 28-9-2
10. Penn State 122, 26-8-2
11. Vermont 86, 22-10-3
12. St. Cloud State 59 , 18-18-1
13. Cornell 53, 16-14-2
14. Providence 49, 21-10-4
15. Boston 29, 20-14-1
Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 5, Mercyhurst 2, Princeton 2, UConn 1, St. Lawrence 1
College softball
Tuesday’s results
Lindenwood 8-5, North Dakota 0-7
UND 000 000 --0 4 1
LIN 400 103 --8 9 0
WP: Amanda Weyh; LP: Camryn Lasota
Highlights -- UND: Madison Pederson 2x3, Jackie Albrecht 7 SO; LIN: Irelynn West 1x3, 2R, Tori Hatton 2x3, 2R, RBI, Mya Bethany 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Whitney Kinser R, Lauren Pelton 1x3, R, RBI, Chloe Honchar 2x3, 3 RBI, Theresa Snaidauf R, Weyh 5 SO
UND 202 010 2 --7 12 0
LIN 000 212 0 --5 8 0
WP: Makaela Carr; LP: Keighlan Cronin
Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 1x4, R, Cassie Castaneda 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Kaycee Hayes R, Mariah Peters 3x4, 2R, Logan Gronberg 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Taya Hopfauf 4x4, R, 3 RBI, Carr 4 SO; LIN: Tori Hatton R, Whitney Kinser 1x4, R, RBI, Snaidauf R, Honchar 2x3, RBI, Morgan Gersch 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Ally McArdle 2x3, R
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Maggie Fitzgerald, St. Cloud State
Pitcher -- Allyssa Williams, Minnesota Duluth
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Camile Vestal, Presentation
Pitcher -- N/A
ADVERTISEMENT
College baseball
Wednesday’s results
Arizona State 10, N.D. State 9
Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 0
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Balas Buckmaster, Dickinson State
Pitcher -- Marc Luna, Waldorf
Women’s tennis
Wednesday’s result
UMary 5, Adrian College 2
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Chloe Chong, UMary
Prep honor roll
Girls basketball
Double-doubles
Halle Winjum, Crookston, 24 points, 13 rebounds vs. Stephen-Argyle
Emma Bontjes, Wahpeton, 19 points, 10 rebounds vs. GF Central
Karson Sanders, West Fargo Sheyenne, 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. GF Central
Boys basketball
Double-doubles
Erick Paye, GF Central, 20 points, 16 rebounds vs. Fargo North; 14 points, 14 rebounds vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; 14 points, 12 rebounds vs. West Fargo Horace
Carter Byron, Red River, 22 points, 11 rebounds vs. Devils Lake
Wylee Delorme, Devils Lake, 35 points, 10 rebounds vs. Red River
Hunter Nicholas, Crookston, 16 points, 15 rebounds vs. Win-E-Mac
Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County, 16 points, 10 assists vs. Stephen-Argyle and 12 points, 10 assists vs. Fertile-Beltrami
Tommy Ahneman, West Fargo Sheyenne, 18 points, 18 rebounds vs. GF Central
Karter Peterson, Thompson, 12 points, 12 rebounds vs. Grafton; 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. Midway-Minto; 12 points, 14 rebounds vs. EGF Sacred Heart
Girls hockey
Hat tricks
Rylee Bartz, Warroad, hat trick +1 vs. Albert Lea
Madilyn Skogman, Warroad, hat trick vs. Albert Lea
Kate Johnson, Warroad, hat trick vs. Albert Lea
Olivia Dronen, Moorhead, hat trick vs. Rosemount
Boys hockey
Hat tricks
Noah Urness, Roseau, hat trick +1 vs. Bemidji
Ryan Lund, Warroad, hat trick vs. Park Rapids
Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad, hat trick vs. Thief River Falls
Jordan Kvernen, Lake of the Woods, hat trick vs. Bagley-Fosston
Kellen Stenstrom, Fergus Falls, hat trick vs. Prairie Centre
Milestones
Boys basketball
Sacred Heart senior Ethan Arntson scored his 1,000th career point during a home boys basketball game against Goodridge-Grygla on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
In a Feb. 16 win over Park River-Fordville-Lankin, North Border’s T.J. Cosley became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,441 career points.
May-Port-C-G’s Landon Koenig passed 1,000 career points in a 71-38 win over Larimore.
North Star’s Dane Hagler has surpassed 1,500 career points.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan’s Deng Deng has surpassed 1,000 career points.
Commitments
Wrestling
Grand Forks Central senior Allyssa Johnson has signed a letter of intent to continue her wrestling career at Chadron State College (Neb.).
Football
Red River’s Jaden Rustad has committed to play college football at Concordia College in Moorhead.