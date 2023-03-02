Wednesday's local scoreboard for March 1

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s results

Win-E-Mac 53, Blackduck 38

Halftime: Blackduck 16, Win-E-Mac 16

Blackduck -- Aunika Sundvall 9, Ella Larson 2, Jenddra Sparby 4, Kenley Anderson 4Marissa Mills 11, Chloe Cook 8

Win-E-Mac -- Nadelly Neubert 3, Bret DuChamp 10, Kianna Tadman 9, Lauren Kaupang 11, Kiersten Anderson 7, Shelby Mandt 2, Emily Strom 2, Ava Howard 9

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Fargo Davies 87, West Fargo Horace 37

West Fargo Sheyenne 61, Fargo Shanley 48

West Fargo 91, Wahpeton 63

Red River 68, Fargo North 35

Halftime: Red River 38, Fargo North 15

Fargo North -- Grace Thiel 12, Arden Faulkner 9, Carrie Osier 6, Olivia Hammes 3, Grayce Anderson 3, Nora Fluge 1, Viola Sandstrom 1

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 18, Rylie McQuillan 14, Cassidy O’Halloran 9, Hannah Litzinger 7, Morgan Hartze 5, Ella Speidel 4, Brooklyn Bergeron 4, Brenna Shock 3, Ella Weippert 2, Addison Fargo 2

Thursday’s games

At the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Shanley, 2 p.m.

Fargo North vs. Wahpeton, 3:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 5:30 p.m.

Red River vs. West Fargo, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo

State qualifiers, 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

N.D. state Class B tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

In Minot

No. 2 seed Central Cass vs. Bowman County (second random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Area (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.

No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s first round

East

Bagley 56, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45

West

Red Lake Falls 63, Lake of the Woods 41

Northern Freeze 65, Climax-Fisher 41

Halftime: Northern Freeze 29, Climax-Fisher 24

Climax-Fisher -- Peyton Hoffman 13, Claire Erickson 13, Ava Larson 7, Danika Motl 4, Halle Reitmeier 2, Sarah Thoreson 2

Northern Freeze -- Rylie Klopp 27, Addison Bakke 13, Kadence Augustine 11, Ada Pearson 7, Isabel Pearson 2, Emma Nelson 2, Emma Blazejewski 2, Jessica Larson 1

Thursday’s second round

East

Win-E-Mac at No. 1 Kelliher-Northome

No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Cass Lake-Bena

Bagley at No. 2 Fosston

No. 6 Red Lake County at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami

West

At Northland Community Technical College

Northern Freeze at No. 1 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No 4. Kittson County Central

At Minnesota Crookston

Red Lake Falls vs. No. 2 Goodridge-Grygla

No. 6 Stephen-Argyle vs. No. 3 Sacred Heart, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Quarterfinals games at noon, 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Semifinals at 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 10

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Thursday’s first round

No. 16 Warroad at No. 1 Perham

No. 9 Roseau at No. 8 Fergus Falls

No. 13 Park Rapids at No. 4 Barnesville

No. 12 East Grand Forks at No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

No. 15 Red Lake at No. 2 Thief River Falls

No. 10 Menahga at No. 7 Crookston, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Frazee at No. 3 Pelican Rapids

No. 11 Wadena-Deer Creek at No. 6 Hawley

Saturday’s quarterfinals

At higher seed

Tuesday, March 7

At Detroit Lakes

Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

At Detroit Lakes

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Thursday’s play-in games

North

No. 8 Norman County East/UH at No. 1 Underwood

No. 5 Park Christian at No. 4 New York Mills

No. 10 Ada-Borup/West at No. 2 Henning

No. 6 Hillcrest at No. 3 Breckenridge

South

No. 8 at No. 1 Hancock

No 5 Parkers Prairie at No. 4 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

No. 7 Ortonville at No. 2 Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunberg

No. 6 Brandon/Evansville at No. 3 Wheaton/H-N

Saturday’s quarterfinals

At Perham, 1 and 2:45 p.m.

At Minnewaska, 1 and 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Semifinals

At Perham and Minnewaska, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

At Fergus Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Week 12 poll

1. Bismarck Century (17 first-place votes) 89 total points, 18-2 overall record

2. Fargo Davies (1) 71, 19-1

3. Red River 56, 20-1

4. Minot 36, 17-4

5. West Fargo 11, 17-4

Others receiving votes: Bismarck 17-4 and Bismarck Legacy 15-6

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s results

Breckenridge at EGF Senior High, canceled

Fertile-Beltrami 90, Clearbrook-Gonvick 35

Thief River Falls 48, Perham 46

Fosston 62, Hawley 59

Henning 58, Norman County East/UH 49

Detroit Lakes 74, Park Rapids 49

Willmar 68, Fergus Falls 56

Cass Lake-Bena 85, Blackduck 73

Wadena-Deer Creek 66, Frazee 58

Red Lake 97, Badger-Greenbush-MR 54

Halftime: Red Lake 49, Badger-Greenbush-MR 34

Red Lake -- Jack Brown 19, Cade Beaulieu 5, David Dudley Jr. 5, Tyrone Beaulieu 6, Gerald Kingbird 27, Austin Perkins 2, Kenneth Fox III 14, Douglas Feather 4, William Kingbird Jr. 5, Justin Brown 10

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Zach Blawat 1, Gabe Warne 14, Ivan Olafson 6, Ty Christian 9, Masen Swenson 9, Brennan Collins 8, Masen Scharf 1, Cole Blazek 6

Goodridge-Grygla 66, Warroad 63

Halftime: Goodridge-Grygla 38, Warroad 31

Warroad -- Kason Pietruszewski 10, Tedd Eastvold 6, Kolden Gustafson 2, Liam Grover 24, Ayden Gustafson 6, Gage Thompson 13, Logan Kvarnlov 2

Goodridge-Grygla -- Blake Rychlock 28, Spencer Coan 5, Carson Rubischko 13, Lewis Jones 16, Elliot Philipp 1, Russel Rian 2, Reece Sundberg 1

Halftime: Thief River Falls 25, Perham 24

Perham -- N/A

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 4, C. Rosendahl 6, J. Rosendahl 7, J. Freidrich 10, J. Manning 21

Crookston 73, Bagley 58

Halftime: Crookston 32, Bagley 20

Crookston -- Tanner Giese 32, Hunter Nicholas 11, Ryan Abeld 8, Isaac Thomforde 7, Brannon Tangquist 3, Reggie WInjum 3, Caden Boike 2, Michael Deng 2, Jack Everett 2, Gavin Winger 2, Tyler Michaelson 1

Bagley -- Jackson Kaiser 13, Paul Ramsrud 13, Isaiah Tramm 13, Presentation Derheim 11, Peyton Auginaush 4, Austin Coyle 2, Zacary Bergeson 1, Evan LaFond 1

N.D. Region 4 tournament

Monday, March 6

Quarterfinals

In Devils Lake

No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Lakota, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Dunseith vs. North Star, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Prairie vs. St. John, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Harvey-Wells County vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Fargo Davies 97, West Fargo 74

Fargo North 72, West Fargo Sheyenne 57

Red River 90, GF Central 81

Halftime: GF Central 39, Red River 34

GF Central -- Jack Simmers 27, Erick Paye 13, Ross Wilber 16, Brooklyn Bruce 10, Cole Wilber 9, Kendall Kjonaas 6

Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 23, Carter Byron 19, Zac Kraft 17, Pearce Parks 12, Zach Oehlke 10, Cam Klefstad 4, Hudson Flom 2, James Walters 2, Logan Arason 1

Fargo Shanley 46, Devils Lake 45

Halftime: Fargo Shanley 23, Devils Lake 21

Fargo Shanley -- K. Christmann 10, A. Wheelock 9, I. Perkerewicz 4, L. Hollcraft 2, J. Leininger 2, V. Hakim 2, C. Kraft 17

Devils Lake -- D. Hofstrand 3, B. Goss 2, P. Brodina 8, G. Meyer 2, M. Palmer 5, B. Brodina 13, O. Wirth 2

Friday’s games

At the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo vs. Devils Lake, 2 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne vs. GF Central, 3:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Fargo Davies vs. Fargo Shanley, 5:30 p.m.

Fargo North vs. Red River, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo

State qualifiers, 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Week 12 poll

1. Bismarck Century (18 first-place votes) 90 total points, 21-0 overall record

2. Minot 70, 18-3

3. Fargo Davies 56, 19-2

4. Mandan 26, 15-6

5. Red River 23, 15-6

Others receiving votes: Fargo North 14-7

N.D. Class B

Week 12 poll

1. Central Cass (16 first-place votes) 187 total points, 20-0 overall record

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3) 174, 20-1

3. Bishop Ryan 149, 19-2

4. Shiloh Christian 119, 17-4

5. Bowman County 100, 18-2

6. Sargent County 88, 18-2

7. North Border 81, 18-2

8. Ellendale 45, 11-8

9. Beulah 38, 17-4

10. Thompson 20, 14-6

Others receiving votes: Garrison 18-3, North Prairie 18-3, Des Lacs-Burlington 16-5, Standing Rock 18-3

Girls hockey

N.D. state tournament

In Minot

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Game 1 -- No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. No. 8 Bismarck Century, noon

Game 2 -- No. 4 West Fargo vs. No. 5 Minot, 30 minutes after Game 1 ends

No. 7 Grand Forks vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Mandan vs. No. 6 Bismarck Legacy, 30 minutes after Game 3 ends

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals, noon and 30 minutes after prior game ends

Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 30 minutes after prior game ends

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 10 a.m.

Third place, 30 minutes after first game ends

Championship, 3 p.m.

Boys hockey

Minn. Section 6A tournament

At Mac St. Cloud

Tuesday’s semifinals

Alexandria 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Fergus Falls 4, Northern Lakes 2

Thursday’s championship

Fergus Falls vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

In Thief River Falls

Thursday’s championship

Warroad vs. EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

In Thief River Falls

Wednesday’s championship

Roseau vs. Moorhead, postponed to Thursday in East Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Northwest (Minn.) Hockey Conference

All-conference team

Forwards -- Tyler Hennen and Hayden Olsonawski, Kittson County Central; Evan Girdler and Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls; Markus Olson and Breckin Levin, Bagley-Fosston

Defense -- Brock Seeger, Red Lake Falls; Ethan Hanson, Kittson County Central; Jordan Kvernen, Lake of the Woods; Isaac Schermerhorn, Bagley/Fosston

Goalies -- Jameson Turner, Kittson County Central; Kassandra Fontaine, Bagley-Fosston; Pacey Struthers and Ashtin Fredrickson, Red Lake Falls

Honorable mention

Blake Breiland and Jace Seeger, Red Lake Falls; Charlie Eck, Lake of the Woods; Quinten Friborg and Casey Hanson, Bagley-Fosston

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 18-0 25-5

N.D. State 12-6 18-10

North Dakota 11-7 18-10

South Dakota 10-8 14-15

Oral Roberts 8-10 11-18

Denver 8-10 12-17

Omaha 8-10 13-16

St. Thomas 7-11 11-16

Western Ill. 5-13 10-19

Kansas City 3-15 7-28

Summit League tournament

Friday’s first-round games

No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois, 12:30 p.m.

No. 7 Denver vs. No. 10 Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

St. Thomas-WIU winner vs. No. 1 S.D. State, 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 N.D. State vs. Denver-KC winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 ORU, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 6 Omaha, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Big Ten Tournament first round

Penn State 72, Minnesota 67

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

In Sioux Falls

Tuesday’s championship

Minnesota Duluth 80, MSU Mankato 74

All-NSIC first team

Minnesota Crookston -- Emma Miller; MSU Moorhead -- Peyton Boom; Minot State -- Kate Head; Augustana -- Aislinn Duffy and Lauren Sees; Bemidji State -- Trinity Yoder; UMary -- Megan Zander; Minnesota Duluth -- Brooke Olson; MSU Mankato -- Joey Batt; Northern State -- Kailee Oliverson; St. Cloud State -- Katrina Theis; Upper Iowa -- Lydia Haack

All-NSIC second team

Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox; MSU Moorhead -- Mariah McKeever; Augustana -- Michaela Jewett; Concordia-St. Paul -- Ally Gietzel; Minnesota Duluth -- Maesyn Thiesen; MSU Mankato -- Destinee Bursch and Natalie Bremer; Northern State -- Laurie Rogers; Southwest Minnesota State -- Bri Stoltzman and Sam Wall; St. Cloud State -- Jada Eggebrecht; Wayne State -- Lauren Zacharias

NSIC individual awards

North division player of the year -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth

South division player of the year -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana

Defensive player of the year -- Joey Batt, MSU Mankato

Freshman of the year -- Emma Miller, Minnesota Crookston

Coach of the year -- Mandy Pearson, Minnesota Duluth

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 18-0 27-4

S.D. State 13-5 18-12

N.D. State 11-7 14-16

St. Thomas 9-9 18-13

Western Ill. 9-9 16-13

South Dakota 7-11 12-18

Kansas City 7-11 11-20

Denver 6-12 15-16

North Dakota 6-12 12-19

Omaha 4-14 8-22

Summit League tournament

In Sioux Falls, S.D.

Friday’s first-round games

No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 North Dakota, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Kansas City vs. No. 10 Omaha, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

North Dakota/Denver winner vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.

Kansas City/Omaha winner vs. S.D. State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 Western Illinois vs. No. 5 St. Thomas

No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 South Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

In Sioux Falls

Tuesday’s championship

MSU Moorhead 79, Minnesota Duluth 69

All-NSIC first team

MSU Moorhead -- Gavin Baumgartner and Jacob Beeninga; Augustana -- Isaac Fink; Bemidji State -- John Sutherland; Concordia-St. Paul -- Antwan Kimmons; Minnesota Duluth -- Drew Blair; MSU Mankato -- Malik Willingham; Northern State -- Sam Masten and Jacksen Moni; Sioux Falls -- Matt Cartwright; Upper Iowa -- Jake Hilmer; Wayne State -- Jordan Janssen

All-NSIC second team

MSU Moorhead -- Lorenzo McGhee; Minot State -- Khari Broadway; Bemidji State -- Mohamed Kone; Minnesota Duluth -- Charlie Katona; MSU Mankato -- Trevor Moore; Northern State -- Jordan Belka; Southwest Minnesota State -- Dunwa Omot and Jake Phipps; Upper Iowa -- Lucas Duax and Nick Reid; Wayne State -- Nate Mohr; Winona State -- Connor Dillon

NSIC individual awards

North division player of the year -- Sam Masten, Northern State

South division player of the year -- Jake Hilmer, Upper Iowa

Defensive player of the year -- Lucas Duax, Upper Iowa

Newcomer of the year -- Antwan Kimmons, Concordia-St. Paul

Coach of the year -- Saul Phillips, Northern State

Great Plains

Tuesday’s GPAC championship

Dordt 86, Jamestown 81

Men’s hockey

Tuesday’s result

Alaska Anchorage 5, Long Island 3

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 23 poll

1. Minnesota (27 first-place votes) 673 total points, 25-8-1 overall record

2. Quinnipiac (7) 645, 28-3-3

3. Denver 621, 26-8-0

4. Michigan 535, 20-11-3

5. Harvard 524, 21-6-2

6. St. Cloud State 519, 19-10-3

7. Boston 489, 22-10-0

8. Western Michigan 535, 21-12-1

9. Ohio State 416, 18-12-3

10. Penn State 373, 20-13-1

11. Michigan Tech 334, 22-9-4

12. Minnesota State 292, 21-12-1

13. Cornell 287, 18-9-2

14. Omaha 201, 18-11-3

15. Merrimack 160, 20-12-1

16. Northeastern 140, 16-11-5

17. Notre Dame 137, 15-14-5

18. UConn 117, 19-10-3

19. Alaska-Fairbanks 114, 20-10-2

20. Michigan State 76, 16-16-2

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 18, RIT 18, UMass-Lowell 10, Bemidji State 5, Boston College 1

Women’s hockey

Wednesday’s results

Long Island 2, Franklin Pierce 1, OT

Northeastern 3, Boston College 0

St. Anselm 4, Stonehill 2

Providence 1, Vermont 0

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 24 poll

1. Ohio State (14 first-place votes) 280 total points, 30-4-2 overall record

2. Yale (4) 268, 28-2-1

3. Minnesota 238, 27-5-3

4. Colgate 228, 30-5-2

5. Northeastern (1) 212, 31-2-1

6. Wisconsin 196, 25-9-2

7. Minnesota Duluth 170, 25-8-3

8. Quinnipiac 146, 29-8-0

9. Clarkson 133, 28-9-2

10. Penn State 122, 26-8-2

11. Vermont 86, 22-10-3

12. St. Cloud State 59 , 18-18-1

13. Cornell 53, 16-14-2

14. Providence 49, 21-10-4

15. Boston 29, 20-14-1

Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 5, Mercyhurst 2, Princeton 2, UConn 1, St. Lawrence 1

College softball

Tuesday’s results

Lindenwood 8-5, North Dakota 0-7

UND 000 000 --0 4 1

LIN 400 103 --8 9 0

WP: Amanda Weyh; LP: Camryn Lasota

Highlights -- UND: Madison Pederson 2x3, Jackie Albrecht 7 SO; LIN: Irelynn West 1x3, 2R, Tori Hatton 2x3, 2R, RBI, Mya Bethany 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Whitney Kinser R, Lauren Pelton 1x3, R, RBI, Chloe Honchar 2x3, 3 RBI, Theresa Snaidauf R, Weyh 5 SO

UND 202 010 2 --7 12 0

LIN 000 212 0 --5 8 0

WP: Makaela Carr; LP: Keighlan Cronin

Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 1x4, R, Cassie Castaneda 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Kaycee Hayes R, Mariah Peters 3x4, 2R, Logan Gronberg 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Taya Hopfauf 4x4, R, 3 RBI, Carr 4 SO; LIN: Tori Hatton R, Whitney Kinser 1x4, R, RBI, Snaidauf R, Honchar 2x3, RBI, Morgan Gersch 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Ally McArdle 2x3, R

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Maggie Fitzgerald, St. Cloud State

Pitcher -- Allyssa Williams, Minnesota Duluth

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Player -- Camile Vestal, Presentation

Pitcher -- N/A

College baseball

Wednesday’s results

Arizona State 10, N.D. State 9

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 0

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Player -- Balas Buckmaster, Dickinson State

Pitcher -- Marc Luna, Waldorf

Women’s tennis

Wednesday’s result

UMary 5, Adrian College 2

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Chloe Chong, UMary

Prep honor roll

Girls basketball

Double-doubles

Halle Winjum, Crookston, 24 points, 13 rebounds vs. Stephen-Argyle

Emma Bontjes, Wahpeton, 19 points, 10 rebounds vs. GF Central

Karson Sanders, West Fargo Sheyenne, 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. GF Central

Boys basketball

Double-doubles

Erick Paye, GF Central, 20 points, 16 rebounds vs. Fargo North; 14 points, 14 rebounds vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; 14 points, 12 rebounds vs. West Fargo Horace

Carter Byron, Red River, 22 points, 11 rebounds vs. Devils Lake

Wylee Delorme, Devils Lake, 35 points, 10 rebounds vs. Red River

Hunter Nicholas, Crookston, 16 points, 15 rebounds vs. Win-E-Mac

Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County, 16 points, 10 assists vs. Stephen-Argyle and 12 points, 10 assists vs. Fertile-Beltrami

Tommy Ahneman, West Fargo Sheyenne, 18 points, 18 rebounds vs. GF Central

Karter Peterson, Thompson, 12 points, 12 rebounds vs. Grafton; 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. Midway-Minto; 12 points, 14 rebounds vs. EGF Sacred Heart

Girls hockey

Hat tricks

Rylee Bartz, Warroad, hat trick +1 vs. Albert Lea

Madilyn Skogman, Warroad, hat trick vs. Albert Lea

Kate Johnson, Warroad, hat trick vs. Albert Lea

Olivia Dronen, Moorhead, hat trick vs. Rosemount

Boys hockey

Hat tricks

Noah Urness, Roseau, hat trick +1 vs. Bemidji

Ryan Lund, Warroad, hat trick vs. Park Rapids

Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad, hat trick vs. Thief River Falls

Jordan Kvernen, Lake of the Woods, hat trick vs. Bagley-Fosston

Kellen Stenstrom, Fergus Falls, hat trick vs. Prairie Centre

Milestones

Boys basketball

Sacred Heart senior Ethan Arntson scored his 1,000th career point during a home boys basketball game against Goodridge-Grygla on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

In a Feb. 16 win over Park River-Fordville-Lankin, North Border’s T.J. Cosley became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,441 career points.

May-Port-C-G’s Landon Koenig passed 1,000 career points in a 71-38 win over Larimore.

North Star’s Dane Hagler has surpassed 1,500 career points.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan’s Deng Deng has surpassed 1,000 career points.

Commitments

Wrestling

Grand Forks Central senior Allyssa Johnson has signed a letter of intent to continue her wrestling career at Chadron State College (Neb.).

Football

Red River’s Jaden Rustad has committed to play college football at Concordia College in Moorhead.