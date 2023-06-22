Wednesday's local scoreboard for June 21

Legion baseball

Wednesday’s result

Crookston Post 20 14, Fertile 3

CRO 400 253 --14 8 1FER 110 001 --3 4 5

WP: Tanner Giese; LP: Easton Petry

Highlights -- CRO: Giese 2x3, 2R, RBI, Blake Melsa 1x3, 2R, RBI, Lucas Miller 1x3, R, 3 RBI; F: Patry 4 SO

Tuesday’s results

Jamestown Post 14 13-5, GF Royals 11-10

GFR 121 403 0 --11 7 2

JAM 085 000 X --13 8 5

WP: Carson Orr; LP: Chance Colgrove

Highlights -- GFR: Matt Dosch 2R, 4 SO, Braden Brevik 3x4, 3R, RBI, Griffen Haagenson 2x3, 2R, Cole Barta 1x5, R, RBI, Colgrove R, RBI, Zander Waind 1x2, 3 RBI, Gabe Tande RBI, Brady Peterson RBI, Josh Scribner 2R; J: 1x3, R, Orr 4 SO, Mason Lunzman 1x5, 2 RBI, Thomas Newman 2R, Reagan Sortland 1x2, 2R, RBI, Jaxon Kolpin R, Bennett Goehner R, RBI, Nate Walz 3x4, 3R, 3 RBI, Brooks Roaldson 1x3, 2R, RBI, Jacob Webster 1x2, R, 2 RBI

GFR 000 212 05 --10 8 0

JAM 103 100 00 --5 7 1

WP: Cole Barta; LP: Brooks Roaldson

Highlights -- GFR: Barta 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, 5 SO, Chance Colgrove 3x5, 2R, 6 RBI, HR, Brevik 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Brady Peterson R, Adrian Gonzalez R, Keegan Hensrud 1x5, R, Josh Scribner R; J: Thomas Newman 6 SO, Mason Lunzman 1x3, R, RBI, Reagan Sortland 1x4, 2 RBI, Jacob Webster 2x2, R, RBI, Thomas Newman 1x3, R, Orr 1x2, R, Walz RBI, Brooks Roaldson 1x3, R

Crookston 12, Ada-Borup 11

A-B 000 112 7 --11 13 3

CRO 350 030 1 --12 12 5

WP: Lucas Miller; LP: Casper Kritzberger

Highlights -- CRO: George Widman 3x4, 3R, 2 RBI, Alex Longoria 3x4, R, 4 RBI, Tanner Giese 2x3, RBI, Ashton Larson 2x4, 2R, RBI; AB: Brennen Fetting 3x5, 2R 3 RBI, Kritzberger 2x3, R, Austin McCraven 2x4, R, 2 RBI

Women’s golf

Tuesday Women’s Golf League

At Valley Golf Course, Tuesday

First Flight

Low Gross: Becky Gellner

2nd: Darlene Schommer

Event: Debbie Sevigny

Low Putts: Becky Gellner

Second Flight

Low Gross: Erin Erickson

2nd: Joyce Nefs

Event: (tie) Mary Asleson, Barb Brend and Martha Klevay

Low Putts: (tie) Erin Erickson and Joyce Nefs

Third Flight

Low Gross: Sue Petterson

2nd: Genny Olson

Event: Meridee Danks

Low Putts: Melanie Hedlund

Fourth Flight

Low Gross: Faye Dunnigan

2nd: (tie) Sandy Walen, Mary Koponen and Ellie Schnell

Event: Laurie Charette

Low Putts: Mary Koponen

Birdies: Carla Haaven and Mary Koponen

Chipins: Carla Haaven and Kathy Ashe

Prep softball

Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference

All-conference

East Polk -- Ava Howard, Brynlea Mahlen, Lexi Mahlen and Kianna Tadman; Ada-Borup/West -- Matti Stene; Fertile-Beltrami -- Josie Iverson and Riley Moland; Lake Park-Audubon -- Kenna Mattson and Thea Mattson; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Alaina Bevins and Kendra Syverson; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Annabelle Begg, Isabel Klemetson, Jerran Madson and Raegan Oberg; Red Lake County Central -- Marissa Thomas

Honorable mention

East Polk -- Kinsley Duppong and Alyssa Morberg; Fertile-Beltrami -- Julia Netland and Brooklyn Strem; Lake Park-Audubon -- Lydia How; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Malynn Haverkamp; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Maddie Bass; Red Lake County Central -- Paige Olson and Carlee Whalen

Most valuable player -- Alaina Bevins, Mahnomen-Waubun

Coach of the year -- Steve Radniecki, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal

Prep baseball

Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference

All-conference

Ada-Borup/West -- Austin McCraven and Cameron Spaeth; Fertile-Beltrami -- Easton Petry and Bryer Strem; Fosston -- Carsen Boushee Brecken Levin, Cullen Norland and Tommy Simonson; Lake Park-Audubon -- Sean Felker and Tyson Nerdahl; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Dennis Ashley and Easton Bevins; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Drew Jacobson, Ian Jacobson and Reed Klemetson; Win-E-Mac -- Braylon Hamre

Honorable mention

Ada-Borup/West -- Baron Odden; Fertile-Beltrami -- Caleb Sather; Fosston -- Hudson Boushee and Zach Theis; Lake Park-Audubon -- Matt Rabideaux; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Jameson Donner and Braxton Qual; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Aidan Flaten

Most valuable player -- Carsen Boushee, Fosston

Coach of the year -- Ryan Hanlon, Fosston