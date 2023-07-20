6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday's local scoreboard for July 19

Featuring Legion baseball scores from across the region, Tuesday's Women's Golf League result and much more

Local Scoreboard
Today at 10:55 PM

Legion baseball

Tuesday’s results

Grand Forks Royals 9,Fargo Post 400 Stars 5

FP4 010 101 002 --5 10 2
GFR 402 100 02X --9 10 1
WP: Chance Colgrove; LP: Carson Bevill
Highlights -- FP4: Jackson Amerman 1x5, RBI, Matt Bryant 1x5, R, Colby Hanson 2x4, R, RBI, Andre Werk 2x3, 2R, Eli Mach RBI, Caleb Christianson 2x5, RBI, Gunnar Majerus 2x2, R; GFR: Colgrove 2x3, 2R, RBI, 4 SO, Braden Brevik 1x4, 2R, Jacob Chine 1x2, R, Connor Knutson R, Cole Barta 2x5, R, 5 RBI, HR, Zander Waind R, Gabe Tande 2x4, RBI, Josh Scribner 1x2, R

N.D. District 1 tournament

In Haze
Tuesday’s results
Loser out
Washburn 6, Belfield-South Heart 4
Championship
Hazen 2, Washburn 1

N.D. District 2 tournament

In Burlington
Tuesday’s results
Championship bracket
Renville County 9, Surrey 4
Loser out
Ray 5, Tioga 1
Kenmare 18, Ray 8
Surrey 17, Crosby 0
Wednesday’s results
Loser out
Surrey 7, Kenmare 1
Championship bracket
Burlington 9, Renville County 5
Loser out
Renville County 6, Surrey 4
Thursday’s games
Championship (if necessary, second championship to follow)

N.D. District 3 tournament

In Rugby
Tuesday’s results
Championship bracket
Cando 6, Rugby 3
Rolla 5, Bottineau 2
Loser out
Rugby 5, Velva 0
Bottineau 7, Devils Lake 5
Wednesday’s results
Championship bracket
Cando 6, Rolla 5 (8 inns)
Loser out
Rugby 5, Bottineau 0
Rugby 7, Rolla 2
Thursday’s games
Championship (if necessary, second championship to follow)

N.D. District 4 tournament

In Steele
Tuesday’s results
Championship bracket
Carrington 7, Linton/Ashley/Wishek 5
Loser out
New Rockford 6, Kidder County 2
New Rockford 2, Linton/Ashley/Wishek 1
Wednesday’s results
Championship
Carrington 14, New Rockford 0

N.D. District 5 tournament

In Langdon
Tuesday’s results
Championship bracket
Langdon 16, Grafton 6
Loser out
Minto 8, Park River 5
Grafton 8, Minto 1
Wednesday’s results
Championship
Langdon 13, Grafton 5

N.D. District 6 tournament

In Thompson
Tuesday’s results
Championship bracket
Thompson 11, May-Port 1
Loser out
Kindred 4, Oak Grove 3
Gardner 14, Kindred 4
May-Port 19, Hatton-Northwood 14
Wednesday’s results
Loser out
May-Port 5, Gardner 2
Championship bracket
Thompson 8, Hillsboro-Central Valley 4
Loser out
May-Port 14, Hillsboro-Central Valley 12
Thursday’s games
Championship
Thompson vs. May-Port, noon (if necessary, second championship to follow)

N.D. District 7 tournament

In Lisbon
Tuesday’s results
Championship bracket
LaMoure 10, Lidgerwood-Hankinson 2
Lisbon 10, Wahpeton B 0
Loser out
Edgeley 8, Enderlin 0
Oakes 10, Fairmount 0
Wednesday’s results
Loser out
Edgeley 13, Wahpeton B 3
Lidgerwood-Hankinson 7, Oakes 6
Edgeley 9, Lidgerwood-Hankinson 1
Championship bracket
LaMoure 5, Lisbon 2
Thursday’s games
Loser out
Lisbon vs. Edgeley
Championship
LaMoure vs. loser out winner
Friday’s game
Second championship (if necessary)

Minn. Subsection 14

In Perham
Wednesday’s results
Detroit Lakes 5, East Grand Forks 4
Bemidji 12, Fergus Falls 0
Moorhead 14, Brainerd 4
Perham 4, Alexandria 3
Thursday’s games
Loser out – East Grand Forks vs. Fergus Falls, 11 a.m.; Brainerd vs. Alexandria, 1:30 p.m.
Championship bracket – Detroit Lakes vs. Bemidji, 4 p.m.; Moorhead vs. Perham, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Loser out, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Championship bracket, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Third place, noon
Championship, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday’s game
Second championship (if necessary), noon

Women’s golf

Tuesday Women’s Golf League

At Valley Golf Course
First Flight
First: Kelly Anderson
Second: Carla Haaven
Event: Vicki Thompson
Low putts: Kelly Anderson

Second Flight
First: Denise Horpedahl
Second: Joyce Nefs
Event: Martha Klevay
Low putts: Anne Putbrese

Third Flight
First: Kaye Vanderpas
Second: Terry Funk and Melanie Hedlund
Event: Genny Olson
Low putts: Sue Petterson

Fourth Flight
First: Sandy Walen
Second: Ellie Schnell
Event: Carol Schneweis
Low putts: Sandy Walen

Birdie: Faye Dunigan
Chip-ins: Margaret Tweten, Kaye Vanderpas and Ellie Schnell

