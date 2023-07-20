Wednesday's local scoreboard for July 19

Legion baseball

Tuesday’s results

Grand Forks Royals 9,Fargo Post 400 Stars 5

FP4 010 101 002 --5 10 2

GFR 402 100 02X --9 10 1

WP: Chance Colgrove; LP: Carson Bevill

Highlights -- FP4: Jackson Amerman 1x5, RBI, Matt Bryant 1x5, R, Colby Hanson 2x4, R, RBI, Andre Werk 2x3, 2R, Eli Mach RBI, Caleb Christianson 2x5, RBI, Gunnar Majerus 2x2, R; GFR: Colgrove 2x3, 2R, RBI, 4 SO, Braden Brevik 1x4, 2R, Jacob Chine 1x2, R, Connor Knutson R, Cole Barta 2x5, R, 5 RBI, HR, Zander Waind R, Gabe Tande 2x4, RBI, Josh Scribner 1x2, R

N.D. District 1 tournament

In Haze

Tuesday’s results

Loser out

Washburn 6, Belfield-South Heart 4

Championship

Hazen 2, Washburn 1

N.D. District 2 tournament

In Burlington

Tuesday’s results

Championship bracket

Renville County 9, Surrey 4

Loser out

Ray 5, Tioga 1

Kenmare 18, Ray 8

Surrey 17, Crosby 0

Wednesday’s results

Loser out

Surrey 7, Kenmare 1

Championship bracket

Burlington 9, Renville County 5

Loser out

Renville County 6, Surrey 4

Thursday’s games

Championship (if necessary, second championship to follow)

N.D. District 3 tournament

In Rugby

Tuesday’s results

Championship bracket

Cando 6, Rugby 3

Rolla 5, Bottineau 2

Loser out

Rugby 5, Velva 0

Bottineau 7, Devils Lake 5

Wednesday’s results

Championship bracket

Cando 6, Rolla 5 (8 inns)

Loser out

Rugby 5, Bottineau 0

Rugby 7, Rolla 2

Thursday’s games

Championship (if necessary, second championship to follow)

ADVERTISEMENT

N.D. District 4 tournament

In Steele

Tuesday’s results

Championship bracket

Carrington 7, Linton/Ashley/Wishek 5

Loser out

New Rockford 6, Kidder County 2

New Rockford 2, Linton/Ashley/Wishek 1

Wednesday’s results

Championship

Carrington 14, New Rockford 0

N.D. District 5 tournament

In Langdon

Tuesday’s results

Championship bracket

Langdon 16, Grafton 6

Loser out

Minto 8, Park River 5

Grafton 8, Minto 1

Wednesday’s results

Championship

Langdon 13, Grafton 5

N.D. District 6 tournament

In Thompson

Tuesday’s results

Championship bracket

Thompson 11, May-Port 1

Loser out

Kindred 4, Oak Grove 3

Gardner 14, Kindred 4

May-Port 19, Hatton-Northwood 14

Wednesday’s results

Loser out

May-Port 5, Gardner 2

Championship bracket

Thompson 8, Hillsboro-Central Valley 4

Loser out

May-Port 14, Hillsboro-Central Valley 12

Thursday’s games

Championship

Thompson vs. May-Port, noon (if necessary, second championship to follow)

N.D. District 7 tournament

In Lisbon

Tuesday’s results

Championship bracket

LaMoure 10, Lidgerwood-Hankinson 2

Lisbon 10, Wahpeton B 0

Loser out

Edgeley 8, Enderlin 0

Oakes 10, Fairmount 0

Wednesday’s results

Loser out

Edgeley 13, Wahpeton B 3

Lidgerwood-Hankinson 7, Oakes 6

Edgeley 9, Lidgerwood-Hankinson 1

Championship bracket

LaMoure 5, Lisbon 2

Thursday’s games

Loser out

Lisbon vs. Edgeley

Championship

LaMoure vs. loser out winner

Friday’s game

Second championship (if necessary)

Minn. Subsection 14

In Perham

Wednesday’s results

Detroit Lakes 5, East Grand Forks 4

Bemidji 12, Fergus Falls 0

Moorhead 14, Brainerd 4

Perham 4, Alexandria 3

Thursday’s games

Loser out – East Grand Forks vs. Fergus Falls, 11 a.m.; Brainerd vs. Alexandria, 1:30 p.m.

Championship bracket – Detroit Lakes vs. Bemidji, 4 p.m.; Moorhead vs. Perham, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Loser out, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Championship bracket, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Third place, noon

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Second championship (if necessary), noon

Women’s golf

Tuesday Women’s Golf League

At Valley Golf Course

First Flight

First: Kelly Anderson

Second: Carla Haaven

Event: Vicki Thompson

Low putts: Kelly Anderson

Second Flight

First: Denise Horpedahl

Second: Joyce Nefs

Event: Martha Klevay

Low putts: Anne Putbrese

Third Flight

First: Kaye Vanderpas

Second: Terry Funk and Melanie Hedlund

Event: Genny Olson

Low putts: Sue Petterson

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth Flight

First: Sandy Walen

Second: Ellie Schnell

Event: Carol Schneweis

Low putts: Sandy Walen

Birdie: Faye Dunigan

Chip-ins: Margaret Tweten, Kaye Vanderpas and Ellie Schnell