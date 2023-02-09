Wednesday's local scoreboard for Feb. 8

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s results

Cavalier 67, Midway-Minto 23

North Prairie 64, Nelson County 24

West Fargo 90, Fargo Shanley 49

Wahpeton 55, Fargo North 41

West Fargo Horace 79, Fargo South 65

Fargo Davies 93, Valley City 53

Turtle Mountain 78, Williston 51

Mandan 77, Dickinson 49

Fertile-Beltrami 66, Climax-Fisher 42

Ada-Borup/West 73, Bagley 48

Norman County East/UH 75, Lake Park-Audubon 51

Sauk Rapids 57, Fergus Falls 48

Wadena-Deer Creek 80, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 19

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 62, Cass Lake-Bena 44

Kelliher-Northome 82, Pine River-Backus 75

Red River 63, West Fargo Sheyenne 49

Halftime: Red River 37, West Fargo Sheyenne 25

West Fargo Sheyenne -- Brenna Dick 21, Maya Metcalf 7, Karson Sanders 6, Hannah Herford 5, Cora Metcalf 4, Brooke Johnson 3, Kaitlyn Haas 3

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 22, Rylie McQuillan 20, Hannah Litzinger 7, Cassidy O’Halloran 5, Ella Speidel 5, Morgan Hartze 2, Amber Johnson 2

Thief River Falls 54, Sacred Heart 31

Halftime: Thief River Falls 31, Sacred Heart 16

Thief River Falls -- Sophia Kraemer 1, Ali Yuska 2, Kendra Mehrkens 2, Maren Espe 11, Kendal Rantenan 7, Avah Waldal 18, Josie Petertson 8, Jerlyn Lunsetter 2, Brenna Myers 3

Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 2, Leah Sundby 7, Lydia Riskey 9, Ava Knudson 2, Audrey Zaoral 4, Lexi Lawrence 5, Isabel Vonesh 3, Kamryn Buettner 2

Devils Lake 85, GF Central 68

Halftime: Devils Lake 46, GF Central 30

GF Central -- Emily Gereau 8, Morgan Hallgren 4, Aspen Thompson 11, Emily Arnold 5, Lauren Reardon 17, Allison Dub 4, Kiara Holweger 4, Jacie Reardon 15

Devils Lake -- Ava Beck 3, Anna Shock 1, Cabryn Fritel 15, Jadyn Frelich 10, Tylie Brodina 7, Lainey Hall 11, Pressley Brown 12, Claire Heilman 4, Torri Fee 22

Thompson 60, Hatton-Northwood 31

Halftime: Thompson 29, Hatton-Northwood 11

Hatton-Northwood -- MaKenna Gader 3, Amara Howson 3, Elizabeth Pinke 5, Stella Sehrt 5, Kennison Azure 11, Trista Bilden 4

Thompson -- Olivia Dick 12, Sydney Schwabe 6, Jordyn Tozer 3, Addison Sage 13, Clara Stevens 8, Kya Hurst 9, Brenna Martin 9

Grafton 79, Larimore 24

Halftime: Grafton 56, Larimore Larimore 17

Grafton -- Ainsley McLain 7, Addison Fredericksen 16, Kate LeClerc 12, Paityn Ziegelmann 5, Keira Cole 12, Molly Bjorneby 2, Annelise Presteng 7, Savannah Blackcloud 14, Summer Moberg 2

Larimore -- Sadie Aamodt 3, Peyton Benson 2, Kendra Gemmill 9, Brooke Bruske 4, Jacie Pernat 1, Allison Larson 5

North Border 62, Drayton-V-E 28

Halftime: North Border 39

North Border -- Addi Brown 13, Kierra Helland 7, Jaelyn Johnson 3, Jenna Fraser 23, Taelyn Dunnigan 11, Keira Moore 3, Katie Volk 2

Drayton-Valley-Edinburg -- Easton Larson 6, Jacey Nelson 2, Aleah Pkrzywinski 10, Elizabeth Fedje 1, Hailey Berg 9

May-Port-CG 46, Park River/F-L 17

Halftime: May-Port-CG 25, Park River/F-L 7

May-Port-CG -- Mysa Larson 1, Brooklyn Groth 5, Reagan Zerface 14, Danica Hanson 3, Rylee Satrom 20, Kate Bradner 3

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Abby Beneda 4, Hannah Halvorson 7, Allison Gudmundson 2, Ella Johnson 4

Langdon-E-M 74, Benson County 41

Halftime: Langdon-E-M 46, Benson County 11

Benson County -- Aubrey Kenner 15, Katelyn Maddock 7, Haley Seevers 6, Lacie Fautsch 5, Ella Fossen 4, Kale Williams 2, Isabella Engstrom 2

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Cora Badding 29, Meredith Romfo 19, Jalynn Swanson 10, Jaya Henderson 10, Aubrey Badding 4, Tallia Johnston 2

Dilworth-G-F 59, Crookston 48

Halftime: Dilworth-G-F 30, Crookston 15

Crookston -- Halle Winjum 21, Abby Borowicz 9, Chloe Boll 6, Isabelle Smith 6, Libby Salentine 4, Emma Gunderson 2

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- Peyton Backes 19, Aria Garrett 14, Gabbee Tucker 9, Makayla Bjeiland 7, Alyvia Couchman 4, Makayla Winter 3, Kalleigh Peterson 3

Fosston 58, Warren-A-O 47

Halftime: Fosston 32, Warren-A-O 25

Fosston -- Katelyn Vesledahl 22, Brynlea Mahlen 13, Kinsley Duppong 11, Tessa Manecke 6, Lexi Mahlen 4, Vanessa Johnson 2

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Annie Peterson 21, Markelle Pederson 6, Reegan Mortimer 6, Annika Magnusson 6, Ava Oberg 4, Hannah Pederson 2, Kylie Nelson 2

Hawley 65, Pelican Rapids 58

Hawley -- Anna Steer 29, Ingrid Rustad 13, Sophie Cook 9, Emma Brookshire 8, Marissa Ahles 4, Katie Vetter 2

Park Rapids -- N/A

N.D. Class B District 11 tournament

In Rugby

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Rugby, bye; No. 7 Velva vs. No. 2 Bottineau, 4 p.m.; No. 6 Nedrose vs. No. 3 TGU, 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Drake-Anamoose vs. No. 4 Westhope-Newburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 10

Consolation semifinals, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

State qualifiers, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Week 10 poll

1. Bismarck Century (15 first-place votes) 82 total points, 14-2 overall record

2. Fargo Davies (2) 67, 15-1

3. Red River 53, 16-1

4. Minot 36, 14-3

5. Bismarck Legacy 8, 13-3

5. West Fargo 8, 14-3

Others receiving votes: Bismarck 12-4

N.D. Class B

Week 11 poll

1. Thompson (16 first-place votes) 169 total points, 16-1 overall record

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) 138, 17-2

3. Rugby 120, 16-2

4. Central Cass 104, 14-3

5. Central McLean 97, 17-2

6. Shiloh Christian 91, 15-2

7. Garrison 84, 18-1

8. Bowman County 48, 18-1

9. Oakes 46, 16-2

10. May-Port CG 32, 15-3

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass 14-4, Carrington 14-4, Kidder County 15-3

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s results

Central Cass 51, Kindred 44

Edgeley-K-M 61, LaMoure-L-M 56

Carrington 60, Oakes 44

Richland 68, Enderlin 60

Ellendale 69, Linton/HMB 51

Barnes County North 70, Griggs-Midkota 67

Fargo Davies 89, Valley City 37

West Fargo 65, Shanley 61

Fargo South 86, West Fargo Horace 79

Fargo North 71, Wahpeton 66

Fosston 70, Win-E-Mac 47

Northern Freeze 75, Roseau 51

Ada-Borup/West 78, Bagley 23

Bemidji 59, Perham 57

Kittson County Central 66, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 50

Hawley 64, Lake Park-Audubon 52

Henning 73, Wadena-Deer Creek 64

Verndale 51, Menahga 43

Nevis 73, Blackduck 57

Cass Lake-Bena 93, Kelliher-Northome 53

Red River 78, West Fargo Sheyenne 65

Halftime: Red River 33, West Fargo Sheyenne 23

Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 32, Zac Kraft 24, Pearce Parks 9, Carter Byron 7, Logan Arason 3, Hudson Flom 3

West Fargo Sheyenne -- Noah Olson 17, Tommy Ahneman 14, Barieyedum Kpeenu 9, Casey Clemenson 8, Dylan Beyl 7, Turo Moni 5, Bryce Cain 4, Sullivan Ihry 1

Devils Lake 77, GF Central 75

Halftime: Devils Lake 43, GF Central 33

GF Central -- Erick Paye 28, Ross Wilber 18, Jack Simmers 13, Kendall Kjonaas 12, Leo Strandell 3, Cole Wilber 1

Devils Lake -- Aufstad 3, B. Goss 5, P. Brodina 4, Meyer 2, B. Brodina 10, Wirth 7, Enget 3, Delorme 29, Nelson 12, Baeth 2

Thief River Falls 79, Sacred Heart 59

Halftime: Thief River Falls 38, Sacred Heart 26

Thief River Falls -- McDougall 8, C. Rosendahl 19, J. Rosendahl 17, Wilcox 3, Friedrich 11, Manning 21

Sacred Heart -- Josiah Sundby 5, Parker Erickson 6, Breck Bloom 24, Ethan Arntson 11, Landen Denney 8, Greg Downs 5

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Credit to Thief River Falls for jumping out to a quick lead. We got some open looks that didn't go down. Proud of the guys for cutting into the lead in the second half and making a game of it. We couldn't quite get over the hump, but they never quit. That is something to really be proud of. Great game but Breck, he had his career high and played well on the defensive end as well. Congratulations to Josiah Sundby for becoming the all-time leader in assists in Sacred Heart history.”

Hillsboro-CV 88, Drayton-V-E 22

Halftime: Hillsboro-CV 52, Drayton-V-E 16

Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 5, Kaden Kozojed 4, Riley Olsen 2, Carter Limke 13, Dylan Mitzel 2, Brody Rogenes 2, Kyle Haffely 2, Peter Dryburgh 8, Landon Olson 16, Jacob Brandt 19, Boeden Allen 2, Caleb Hatlestad 5, Ben McRitchie 10

Drayton-Valley-Edinburg -- Logan Wieler 3, Calvin Otto 4, Connor Hurtt 6, Jayse Gullickson 2, Everett Fedje 7

Mahnomen-Waubun 79, Climax-Fisher 63

Halftime: Mahnomen-Waubun 37, Climax-Fisher 35

Mahnomen-Waubun -- M. Weaver 14, Ashley 9, McArthur 21, Chilton 5, Clark 19, K. Weaver 2, Lhotka 9

Climax-Fisher -- Chervestad 4, Gieseke 7, Powers 3, Halvorson 2, Melin 16, Duden 22, Nelson 9

Northern Freeze 75, Roseau 51

Halftime: Northern Freeze 39, Roseau 33

Roseau -- Jordan Borowicz 23, Gunnar Lund 16, Levi Dunham 8, Jake Borowicz 2, Max Wilson 2

Northern Freeze -- Everett Nelson 14, Nick Lund 4, Gavin Hockstedler 4, Straet Spilde 6, Noah Underdahl 8, Caleb Bray 10, Cade Knutsen 9, Ryder Blazejewski 16, Jaxon Klegstad 4

Fosston 70, Win-E-Mac 47

Halftime: Fosston 36, Win-E-Mac 23

Fosston -- A. Norland 11, C. Norland 12, C. Boushee 7, Z. Theis 17, H. Boushee 4, D. Skala 9, T. Palubicki 2, T. Carlin 8

Win-E-Mac -- Justin Courneya 22, Cameron Bergman 11, Ryan Kangas 12, Jonas Spry 2,

Park Rapids 80, Crookston 66

Halftime: Park Rapids 37, Crookston 36

Crookston -- Tanner Giese 22, Hunter Nicholas 21, Reggie Winjum 8, Ryan Abeld 5, Caden Boike 5, Jack Everett 3, Isaac Thomooforde 2

Park Rapids -- Ryan Carroll 24, Noah Larson 18, Noah Morris 15, Blake Morris 11, Mason Yliniemi 10, Luke Hartung 2

N.D. Class A

Week 10 poll

1. Bismarck Century (17 first-place votes) 85 total points, 17-0 overall record

2. Minot 64, 15-2

3. Mandan 48, 15-2

4. Fargo Davies 41, 15-2

5. (tie) Fargo North 6, 11-5 and Bismarck Legacy 6, 11-6

Others receiving votes: Devils Lake 11-6

N.D. Class B

Week 10 poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17 first-place votes) 170 total points, 13-0 overall record

2. Central Cass 152, 15-0

3. Sargent County 133, 15-0

4. Ellendale 115, 15-0,

5. Bishop Ryan 87, 13-2

6. Thompson 85, 11-3

7. Beulah 82, 12-1

8. Shiloh Christian 55, 12-3

9. Bowman County 26, 13-2

10. Grafton 14, 9-4

Others receiving votes: North Border 13-2, North Prairie 14-2, Dickinson Trinity 11-5

Boys wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Valley City 43, West Fargo 35

West Fargo 63, Red River 16

106: Brody Ray (RR) over Thomas Johnson 4:23); 113: Grant Sorum (RR) over Landon Geiger MD 10-1; 120: Tanner Thoreson (WF) over Cormac Doty Dec 19-12; 126: Noah Davidson (WF) over Miles Larson 1:21; 132: Owen Magnell (WF) win by forfeit; 138: Tanner Swanson (RR) over Nolan Maus 1:03; 145: Sean Christopherson (WF) over Max McCarthy 5:23; 152: Tyler Porter (WF) over Max Martens 1:15; 160: Lance Iverson (WF) win by forfeit; 170: Waylon Cressell (WF) over Aiden Pelayo 1:42; 182: Kaycey LaRocque (WF) win by forfeit; 195: Connor Lamb (WF) win by forfeit; 220: Logan Moore (WF) win by forfeit; 285: Amaree Williams (WF) win by forfeit.

N.D. Class A dual tournament

In Fargo

Saturday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne (No.1 East) vs. Mandan (No. 4 West)

Bismarck (No. 2 West) vs. West Fargo (No. 3 East)

Williston (No. 1 West) vs. GF Central (No. 4 East)

Fargo Davies (No. 2 East) vs. Bismarck Century (No. 3 West)

N.D. Class A

Fourth coaches’ poll

106 -- 1. Nic Enzminger, Bismarck Legacy; 2. Aaron Morris, Williston; 3. Cade Nieuwsma, Bismarck; 4. Jake Glaser, Dickinson; 5. Grady Iverson, Bismarck Century; 6. Jack Schauer, Jamestown

113 -- 1. Koltyn Grebel, Valley City; 2. Joey Enzminger, Bismarck Legacy; 3. Hudson Egeberg, Bismarck; 4. David Llamas, Minot; 5. Kellan Larson, Williston; 6. Seamus Kuklok, Bismarck Century

120 -- 1. Ben DeForest, Bismarck; 2. Landon Zink, West Fargo Sheyenne; 3. Gage Glaser, Dickinson; 4. Aiden Keilman, Minot; 5. Blaine Hoff, Mandan; 6. Vern Copenhaver, Williston

126 -- 1. Jesse Thompson, Bismarck Legacy; 2. Owen Lindstrom, Devils Lake; 3. Pete Rasmussen, Jamestown; 4. Stetson Gisselbeck, West Fargo Sheyenne; 5. Marquis Richter, Mandan; 6. Jack Coles, Williston

132 -- 1. Gabe Mortensen, Minot; 2. Colin Steidler, Bismarck St Mary's; 3. Brendan Winn-Kelley, GF Central; 4. Brody Ferderer, Bismarck Century; 5. Sam Schlepuetz, Jamestown; 6. Tucker Johnson, Valley City

138 -- 1. Koye Grebel, Valley City; 2. Aden Braun, Jamestown; 3. Kaden DeCoteau, Bismarck Century; 4. Danny Fernandez, Minot; 5. Gus Maughan, Fargo North; 6. Landon McMahen, Bismarck

145 -- 1. Wyatt Kosidowski, Fargo Davies; 2. Ethan Dennis, Watford City; 3. Marcus Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne; 4. Brayden Morris, Bismarck Century; 5. Clark Thompson, Bismarck Legacy; 6. Dylan Kostelecky, Bismarck

152 -- 1. Tyler Porter, West Fargo; 2. Tate Olson, Bismarck; 3. Carter Zink, West Fargo Sheyenne; 4. Tyson Rice, Williston; 5. John Richter, Bismarck St. Mary's; 6. Mason Williams, GF Central

160 -- 1. LJ Araujo, Bismarck; 2. Sawyer Carr, West Fargo Sheyenne; 3. Harrison Grad, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 4. Jax Gums, Bismarck Century; 5. Lance Iverson, West Fargo; 6. Colton Adams, Williston

170 -- 1. Connor Manske, West Fargo Sheyenne; 2. Colton Mewes, Jamestown; 3. Waylon Cressell, West Fargo; 4. Jaxyn Richter, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 5. Cole Radenz, Bismarck Century; 6. DeJarius Jones, Minot

182 -- 1. Jackson Walters, Jamestown; 2. Kaleb Porter, West Fargo; 3. Billy Ward, Fargo North; 4. Max Cunningham, Minot; 5. Ty Wiedrich, Williston; 6. Tate Estenson, Devils Lake

195 -- 1. Ole Taylor, Bismarck Century; 2. Korbyn Draper, Williston; 3. Bridger Owens, Bismarck; 4. Jackson Melvin, Dickinson; 5. Connor Lamb, West Fargo; 6. Zach Lily, Fargo Davies

220 -- 1. Broden Muske, Valley City; 2. Kaydn Turnbow, Minot; 3. Landon Riely, Williston; 4. Ryder Weigel, West Fargo Sheyenne; 5. Michael Torgerson, GF Central; 6. Isaiah Kwandt, Bismarck Century

285 -- 1. Nivon Hayes, Watford City; 2. Dylan Carlquist, Fargo Davies; 3. Dalton Darby, Jamestown; 4. Treyson Renken, Bismarck Legacy; 5. Daniel Suda, GF Central; 6. Gunner Cadreau, Fargo North

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 13-0 20-5

N.D. State 8-4 14-8

Oral Roberts 8-4 11-12

South Dakota 7-6 11-13

North Dakota 6-6 13-9

Omaha 6-7 11-13

Denver 6-7 10-14

Kansas City 3-9 7-16

Western Ill. 3-10 8-16

St. Thomas 3-10 8-15

Big Ten

Wednesday’s result

Ohio State 93, Minnesota 63

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 17-1 20-3

Augustana 15-3 21-3

MSU Mankato 15-3 19-3

St. Cloud St. 12-6 15-7

UMary 12-6 13-8

SW Minn. St. 11-7 14-9

UM Crookston 9-9 10-14

Northern St. 8-10 13-11

Con.-St. Paul 8-10 11-11

MSU Moor. 8-10 11-11

Wayne State 7-11 11-11

Minot State 6-12 10-14

Upper Iowa 5-13 9-14

Winona State 4-14 10-14

Bemidji State 4-14 7-15

Sioux Falls 3-15 6-18

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth

South division -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 10-1 20-5

Mayville State 9-2 17-5

Bellevue 9-2 15-9

Valley City St. 7-4 14-10

Dickinson St. 5-6 10-15

Viterbo 2-9 5-18

Waldorf 2-9 4-17

Presentation 0-11 1-21

NSAA athlete of the week

Ashlyn Diemert, Valley City State

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 12-0 21-4

S.D. State 9-4 14-11

Western Ill. 8-5 15-9

St. Thomas 7-6 16-10

Kansas City 6-6 10-15

N.D. State 6-6 9-15

South Dakota 6-7 11-14

Denver 4-9 13-13

Omaha 3-10 7-18

North Dakota 2-10 8-17

Big Ten

Tuesday’s result

Minnesota at Illinois, postponed

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 15-3 19-5

MSU Moor. 14-4 19-5

Minn. Duluth 12-6 16-8

Bemidji State 11-7 16-8

Sioux Falls 11-7 16-8

Wayne State 11-7 16-8

SW Minn. St. 10-8 14-9

Upper Iowa 10-8 13-11

MSU Mankato 9-9 15-9

Winona St. 8-10 13-10

Augustana 8-10 12-12

UMary 7-11 11-11

Minot State 7-11 10-12

Con.-STPl 6-12 8-16

St. Cloud St. 4-14 7-16

UM Crook 1-17 2-22

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Sam Masten, Northern State

South division -- Connor Dillon, Winona State

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 9-2 19-5

Viterbo 8-3 14-10

Bellevue 7-4 15-10

Valley City St. 6-5 13-12

Dickinson St. 6-5 10-14

Dakota State 5-6 11-14

Waldorf 3-8 7-16

Presentation 0-11 5-18

NSAA athlete of the week

Thomas Gieske, Mayville State

Men’s hockey

Wednesday’s result

Bentley 4, American International 3

Tuesday’s result

Army 4, Sacred Heart 1

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 20 poll

1. Minnesota (31 first-place votes) 677 total points, 20-7-1 overall record

2. Quinnipiac 630, 22-3-3

3. Boston (3) 613, 20-6-0

4. Denver 578, 21-7-0

5. Michigan 548, 18-9-1

6. St. Cloud State 479, 18-8-2

7. Ohio State 455, 17-10-1

8. Penn State 445, 19-10-1

9. Western Michigan 418, 19-10-1

10. Harvard 386, 15-6-1

11. Cornell 334, 15-7-1

12. Michigan Tech 332, 20-7-4

13. MSU Mankato 241, 19-10-1

14. UConn 240, 17-8-3

15. Michigan State 212, 15-13-2

16. Omaha 130, 14-10-2

17. Northeastern 89, 13-10-3

18. RIT 69, 19-8-1

19. Merrimack 68, 16-12-1

20. UMass-Lowell 61, 15-10-2

Others receiving votes: Alaska-Fairbanks 52, Notre Dame 30, North Dakota 24, UMass 10, Boston College 7, Providence 7, Bemidji State 4, Colgate 1

Women’s hockey

Tuesday’s results

Northeastern 4, Boston 1

Boston College 3, Harvard 0

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 21 poll

1. Yale (11 first-place votes) 272 total points, 23-1-1 overall record

2. Ohio State (7) 270, 25-3-2

3. Minnesota 251, 23-4-2

4. Colgate 222, 24-4-2

5. Northeastern (1) 212, 25-2-1

6. Quinnipiac 189, 25-5-0

7. Minnesota Duluth 171, 20-8-2

8. Wisconsin 149, 21-8-1

9. Penn State 131, 22-8-2

10. Clarkson 127, 22-8-2

11. Vermont 88, 19-10-1

12. St. Cloud State 58, 16-15-0

13. Providence 52, 18-9-4

14. Cornell 35, 12-11-2

15. UConn 17, 16-10-4

Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 16, Boston College 12, Princeton 7

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Shay Callaway, Minnesota Duluth

College softball

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. S.D. State (6 first-place votes) 48 total points, 41-13 overall record (18-2 Summit League record)

2. Omaha (1) 41, 32-14 (17-4)

3. N.D. State (1) 40, 30-23 (10-8)

4. South Dakota 28, 28-25 (11-10)

5. Kansas City 25, 13-34 (9-11)

6. St. Thomas 19, 14-36 (8-13)

7. North Dakota 16, 14-39 (4-17)

8. Western Illinois 7, 8-37 (4-17)

Summit League players to watch

North Dakota -- Madi Moore, OF, Sr., Great Falls, Mont. and Cassie Castaneda, C, Sr., Tuscon, Ariz.; N.D. State -- Lainey Lyle, P, Sr., Middleton, Idaho and Emilee Buringa, OF, Jr., St. Charles, Minn.; St. Thomas -- Brooke Ellestad, SS, So., Kimberly, Wis. and Isabelle True, P, Sr., Fruitland, Iowa; S.D. State -- Tori Kniesche, P, Jr., Wayne, Neb. and Rozelyn Carrillo, IF, Jr., Palmdale, Calif.; South Dakota -- Aleesia Sainz, IF, Sr., Casa Grande, Ariz. and Clara Edwards, P, So., Clay Center, Kan.; Omaha -- Kamryn Meyer, P, Sr., Wilton, Iowa and Lynsey Tucker, UTL, Sr., Lincoln, Neb.; Kansas City -- Ally Vonfeldt, IF, Sr., Wichita, Kan. and Camryn Stickel, P, Jr., Raymore, Mo.; Western Illinois -- Georgia Rea, C/UTL, So., Lawrence, Kan. and Savannah Rodriguez, P, Gr., Woodridge, Ill.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Ellie Tallman, MSU Mankato

Pitcher -- Allyssa Williams, Minnesota Duluth

College baseball

Wednesday’s result

Minot State vs. MSU Mankato in Claremore, OK, postponed

Tuesday’s result

Minot State at Rogers State, postponed

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- John Nett, St. Cloud State

Pitcher -- Riley Ahern, St. Cloud State

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Cami Streff, Augustana

Field -- Ashley Hokanson, MSU Moorhead

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Breanna Ihde, Viterbo

Field -- Fane Sauvakacolo, Dakota State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Braxton Bruer, MSU Moorhead

Field -- James Gilbert, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Saba Khvichava, Bellevue

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State

Prep honor roll

Girls basketball

Double-doubles

Halle Winjum, Crookston, 22 points, 12 rebounds vs. Roseau

Jade Reese, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 15 points, 10 rebounds vs. Roseau

Kinsley Hanson, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 14 points, 14 rebounds vs. Roseau

Kenzie Dahl, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 17 points, 10 rebounds vs. Stephen-Argyle

Peyton Hoffman, Climax-Fisher, 32 points, 19 rebounds vs. WIn-E-Mac and 25 points, 14 rebounds vs. Mahnomen-Waubun

Teigan Malo, Fargo South, 20 points, 14 rebounds vs. GF Central

Boys basketball

Double-doubles

Erick Paye, GF Central, 10 points, 12 rebounds vs. Fargo South and 19 points, 12 rebounds vs. Red River

Brett Dilley, North Star, 24 points, 14 rebounds vs. Dakota Prairie

Dane Hagler, North Star, 13 points, 11 steals vs. Dakota Prairie

Jesse McDougall, Thief River Falls, 18 points, 10 steals vs. Crookston

Jack Manning, Thief River Falls, 23 points, 13 rebounds vs. Goodridge-Grygla

Gerald Melin, Red Lake County, 17 points, 14 rebounds vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick

Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County, 13 points, 16 rebounds vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick

James Hamilton, Fargo South, 41 points, 11 rebounds vs. GF Central

Carter Zeller, Fargo North, 24 points, 11 rebounds vs. Red River

Girls hockey

Hat tricks

Kara Ellis, EGF Senior High, hat trick vs. Crookston and hat trick vs. Devils Lake

Ashlyn Abrahamson, Devils Lake, hat trick vs. EGF Senior High

Reagan Wohlers, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, hat trick vs. Prairie Centre; hat trick +1 vs. Worthington; hat trick +2 vs. Morris-Benson Area

Kennedy Schuler, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, hat trick vs. Worthington and hat trick +1 vs. Morris-Benson Area

Boys hockey

Hat tricks

Landon Carter, Grafton-Park River, hat trick vs. Red Lake Falls

Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central, double hat trick vs. Lake of the Woods; hat trick +1 vs. Breckenridge-Wahpeton; hat trick +2 vs. International FallsHayden Olsonawski, Kittson County Central, hat trick vs. Lake of the Woods and hat trick vs. International Falls

Charlie Eck, Lake of the Woods, hat trick +1 vs. Kittson County Central

Evan Girdler, Red Lake Falls, hat trick +1 vs. Park Rapids

Breckin Levin, Bagley-Fosston, hat trick vs. May-Port

Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad, hat trick vs. EGF Senior High

Milestones

Girls basketball

Hawley Nuggets senior guard Anna Steer scored her 1,000th career point during a road girls basketball game against the Crookston Pirates at Crookston High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Commitments

Football

Red River High School running back Mason Bimler has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

Grand Forks Central defensive back Tristan Raymond has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

Grand Forks Central linebacker Jayden Haake has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

Grand Forks Central offensive lineman Michael Torgerson has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

Grand Forks Central offensive lineman Zac Kuznia has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.

Grand Forks Central quarterback Dylan Lamont has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.

East Grand Forks Senior High School defensive lineman Caleb Zejdlik has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.

East Grand Forks Senior High School linebacker Samuel Schumacher has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.

Sacred Heart offensive lineman Daniel Suda has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

Sacred Heart flanker Mantana Jorgenson has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

Thompson defensive end Jacob Brend has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

May-Port-CG wide receiver Ethan Bergstrom has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.

May-Port-CG running back Xyler Carlson has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

May-Port-CG linebacker Christian Cantore has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

Hillsboro-Central Valley linebacker Riley Olsen has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.

Hillsboro-Central Valley nose tackle Jake Swanson has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

Cavalier quarterback Sterling Enerson has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

St. John tight end Isaac Charbonneau has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

Jamestown wide receiver Sam Schlepuetz has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.

Ada-Borup/West quarterback Aiden Marcussen has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State

Warroad’s Gaabi Boucha has signed a letter of intent to play college football at Northern State.

Grand Forks Red River’s Logan Okstad has signed a letter of intent to play college football at Northern State.

Grand Forks Red River’s Nolan Pieper has signed a letter of intent to play college football at Northern State.