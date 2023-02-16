Wednesday's local scoreboard for Feb. 15
Featuring the prep honor roll, N.D. Class A and B prep basketball polls, area boys and girls hockey tournament pairings, and much more!
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s results
West Fargo 75, GF Central 50
Hawley at EGF Senior High, postponed
West Fargo Horace at Devils Lake, postponed to 2/16
Wahpeton 58, West Fargo Sheyenne 55
Fargo Davies 68, Fargo North 42
Fargo Shanley 64, Fargo South 39
Bismarck Legacy 63, Jamestown 60
Bismarck 78, Mandan 46
Bismarck Century 78, Bismarck St. Mary’s 52
International Falls 79, Warroad 58
Barnesville 71, Norman County East/UH 48
Menahga 67, Wadena-Deer Creek 61
Kelliher-Northome 86, Laporte 14
Breckenridge at Ada-Borup/West, postponed
Fergus Falls at Brainerd, postponed
Nevis at Lake of the Woods, postponed
Clearbrook-Gonvick at Red Lake, postponed to 2/17
Park Rapids at Perham, canceled
Red River 59, Valley City 43
Halftime: Red River 30, Valley City 21
Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 33, Rylie McQuillan 9, Hannah Litzinger 6, Alex Stauss 4, Cassidy O’Halloran 3, Ella Speidel 2, Morgan Hartze 2
Valley City -- Carly Goven 23, Brooke Eggermont 13, Faith Peterson 4, Tesa Olson 3
Fosston 62, Stephen-Argyle 38
Halftime: Fosston 29, Stephen-Argyle 21
Stephen-Argyle -- Liv Efta 8, Tessa Durand 16, Charlotte Rogus 2, Britni Kroll 4, Regan Swanson 2, Isabelle Westman 4, Nora Osowski 2
Fosston -- Brynlea Mahlen 3, Vanessa Johnson 4, Katelyn Vesledahl 39, Calli Burrack 2, Kinsley Duppong 9, Lexi Mahlen 2, Tessa Manecke 3
Red Lake County Central 56, Win-E-Mac 44
Halftime: Red Lake County Central 27, Win-E-Mac 21
Red Lake County Central -- Paige Olson 15, Carly Vettleson 10, Quinn Graves 5, Jamie Flatgard 3, Shawna Majeres 9, Carlee Whalen 4, Marissa Thomas 10
Win-E-Mac -- Alyssa Morberg 2, Bret DuChamp 3, Kianna Tadman 10, Lauren Kaupang 10, Kiersten Anderson 6, Shelby Mandt 2, Emily Strom 2, Ava Howard 9
International Falls 79, Warroad 58
Halftime: International Falls 41, Warroad 26
Warroad -- Katherine Schreiner 2, Faith Lilly 18, Rebekah Musgrove 1, Rilynn Anderson 12, Siarah Heddan 9, Leah Loeffler 12, Mara Heinen 4
International Falls -- Sylvia Valenzuela 2, Gracie Swenson 20, Hannah Anderson 7, Piper Tomczak 5, Kale Taylor 8, Lola Valenzuela 29, Cheznee Skrien 3, Ellie Rein 2, Gracie Bissonette 3
Badger-Greenbush-MR 61, Goodridge-Grygla 33
Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 25, Goodridge-Grygla 19
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Jade Reese 10, Kenzie Dahl 10, Hannah Bergsnev 7, Keyasha Housker 2, Jordan Lee 3, Tessany Blazek 8, Kinsley Hanson 15, Jaci Hanson 2, Raegon Kuznia 2, Cassie Dahl 1, Sierra Westberg 1
Goodridge-Grygla -- Ashlyn Nelson 2, Brooklyn Kriel 2, Chesney Salo 10, Caitlyn Jacobson 16, Anna Sundberg 3
N.D. Region 4 Tournament
Thursday’s play-in games
No. 9 North Star at No. 8 Nelson County, 5:30 p.m.; No. 10 Dunseith at No. 7 Harvey/Wells County, 6 p.m.; No. 11 Warwick at No. 6 Benson County, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 20, in Devils Lake
No. 1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Nelson County/North Star winner, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. No. 5 St. John, 20 minutes after previous game; No. 2 North Prairie vs. Harvey-WC/Dunseith winner, 20 minutes after previous game; No. 3 New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Benson County/Warwick winner, 20 minutes after previous game
Semifinals
Feb. 21
6 p.m. and 20 minutes after first game
Feb. 23
Third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 20 minutes after third-place game
Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference
At Win-E-Mac High School in Erskine
Saturday’s championship
Park Christian vs. Fertile-Beltrami, noon
N.D. Class A
Week 11 poll
1. Bismarck Century (15 first-place votes) 87 total points, 16-2 overall record
2. Fargo Davies (3) 73, 17-1
3. Red River 56, 18-1
4. Minot 35, 16-3
5. West Fargo 14, 16-3
Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy 15-4 and Bismarck 15-4
N.D. Class B
Week 12 poll
1. Kenmare-Bowbells (7 first-place votes) 150 total points, 19-2 overall record
2. Thompson (4) 143, 18-2
3. Rugby (2) 134, 18-2
4. Central Cass (2) 122, 16-3
5. Shiloh Christian (2) 98, 17-2
6. Central McLean 92, 19-2
7. May-Port CG 91, 17-3
8. Garrison 43, 19-2
9. Bowman County 21, 19-2
10. Oakes 19, 17-3
Others receiving votes: Northern Cass 16-4, Kidder County 16-3, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 15-5
Boys basketball
Tuesday’s results
Devils Lake at West Fargo Horace, postponed to 2/18
Wahpeton 63, West Fargo Sheyenne 50
Fargo South 62, Fargo Shanley 60
Fargo Davies 92, Fargo North 82
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58, Fosston 55
Wadena-Deer Creek 89, Sebeka 35
Hawley 83, Barnesville 66
Lake Park-Audubon 68, Menahga 49
Pine River-Backus 51, Blackduck 49
Perham at Pelican Rapids, postponed
Brainerd at Fergus Falls, postponed
Kelliher-Northome at Nevis, postponed
Red River 85, Valley City 66
Halftime: Red River 45, Valley City 21
Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 28, Zac Kraft 24, Pearce Parks 15, Logan Arason 8, Carter Byron 6, Zach Oehlke 4
Valley City -- Talon Larson 14, Zach Sykora 12, Carson Eggert 9, Reis Kriewald 7, Aiden Jacobson 7, Robert Fischer 7, Will Eggert 5, Calahan Burchill 3, Arie Bratrud 2
GF Central 75, West Fargo 70
Halftime: GF Central 37, West Fargo 36
GF Central -- Jack Simmers 12, Ross Wilber 20, Cole Wilber 11, Erick Paye 21, Kendall Kjonaas 7, Noah Lund 4
West Fargo -- Nick Parries 13, Max Shell 7, Max Pfau 6, Bonfas Loria 8, Keyton McGregor 13, Tony Leal 20, Becket Pfau 3
Sacred Heart 73, Thompson 59
Halftime: Thompson 42, Sacred Heart 27
Thompson -- Overby 15, Wolfgram 3, Peterson 12, Welke 3, Starcevic 24, Odenbach 2
Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 2, Josiah Sundby 3, Parker Erickson 20, Breck Bloom 8, Ethan Arntson 27, Landen Denney 10, Greg Downs 3
Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “We did not defend really well to start the game. We found ourselves down twenty points and cut it to fifteen at half. We talked about staying focused and bringing our defensive intensity to another level. We held them to 17 second half points. Very proud of how the guys stuck together and found a way to finish the game.”
North Border 84, Hillsboro-CV 60
Halftime: North Border 56, Hillsboro-CV 28
North Border -- Trent Cosley 20, Grant Cosley 2, Grayson Ohmann 18, Kade Schafer 2, Ayden Stainbrook 31, Kyle Thomas 11
Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 3, Riley Olsen 3, Dylan Mitzel 5, Peter Dryburgh 12, Landon Olson 4, Jacob Brandt 33
Cavalier 55, Drayton/V-E 35
Cavalier -- Adam Ratchenski 5, Zack Anderson 13, Talan Devine 15, Breckon Thorpe 8, Kaden Yanish 12, Ethan Longtine 2
Drayton/Valley-Edinburg -- Killian Burrell 1, Quinn Passa 5, Conner Hurst 5, Jayse Gullickson 7, Cayden Quibell 2, Everett Fedje 15
Griggs-Midkota 75, Hatton-Northwood 18
Halftime: Griggs-Midkota 38, Hatton-Northwood 10
Griggs-Midkota -- Wyatt Spickler 17, Carter Spitzer 13, Ben Edland 4, James Woodstead 4, Kyle Johnson 11, Brady Anderson 5, Eli Larson 12, Kindle Carlson 5, Isaac Stadler 4
Hatton-Northwood -- Aiden Feickbert 2, Leonel Borjon 6, Aiden Johnson 7, Westin Enger 3
St. John 57, Langdon-E-M 39
Halftime: St. John 29, Langdon-E-M 16
St. John -- Brayton Baker 11, Tuff Longie 2, Jaydynce McCloud 15, Xander Allery 3, Cashmyn Belgarde 12, Grayson Greybear 3, Ethan DeCoteau 9, Isaac Charbonneau 2
Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 5, Nickolas Kingzett 2, Jack Romfo 6, Cody Amble 3, Rayce Worley 8, Levi Swanson 5, Tanner McDonald 10
North Prairie 55, North Star 43
Halftime: North Prairie 22, North Star 19
North Prairie -- Nicholas Mears 1, Blake Mattson 5, Jeffry Rosinski 11, Mitchell Leas 27, Carter Casavant 7, Nate Tastad 2, Montgomery Grant 2
North Star -- Karsen Simon 3, Brett Dilley 2, Garrett Westlind 3, Parker Simon 9, Dane Hagler 19, Chas Bisbee 3, Hunter Hagler 4
Four Winds-Minn. 80, Dakota Prairie 27
Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 49, Dakota Prairie 14
Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- Deng Deng 26, Keilan Longie 2, Dalen Leftbear 17, Marial Deng 4, Keyshawn St. Pierre 4, Rich Cavanaugh 2, Wade Nestell 9, Brian Alberts 5, Ty Dauphinais 3, Kelson Keja 4, Clayton Dubois 2, Mike Alex 2
Dakota Prairie -- Ladin H. 15, Jake J. 4, Axel A. 2, Caden J. 6
Climax-Fisher 61, Badger-Greenbush-MR 56
Halftime: Climax-Fisher 36, Badger-Greenbush-MR 29
Climax-Fisher -- Jarrett Steinmetz 1, Ty Torrance 2, Gabe Wentzel 3, Ryan Morris 22, Ethan Evitts 13, Dylan Korynta 12, Luis Gonzalez 8
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Taylor Davy 2, Gabe Warne 8, Ty Christian 25, Masen Swenson 9, Brennan Collins 5, Cole Blazek 7
Thief River Falls 89, Bagley 44
Halftime: Thief River Falls 58, Bagley 22
Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 10, C. Rosendahl 13, J. Rosendahl 12, G. Zutz 2, M. Peterson 2, J. Freidrich 20, A. Potucek 5, J. Manning 25
Bagley -- N/A
Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference
At Win-E-Mac High School in Erskine
Saturday’s championship
Ada-Borup/West vs. Fosston, following girls championship game
N.D. Class A
Week 11 poll
1. Bismarck Century (18 first-place votes) 90 total points, 19-0 overall record
2. Minot 70, 17-2
3. Fargo Davies 56, 17-2
4. Mandan 26, 15-4
5. Fargo North 23, 12-6
Others receiving votes: Red River 12-6
N.D. Class B
Week 11 poll
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17 first-place votes) 170 total points, 16-0 overall record
2. Central Cass 152, 17-0
3. Sargent County 136, 17-0
4. Bishop Ryan 116, 14-2
5. Shiloh Christian 77, 15-3
6. Ellendale 76, 16-1
7. Bowman County 70, 15-2
8. Beulah 50, 14-2
9. Thompson 40, 12-5
10. North Border 28, 14-2
Others receiving votes: North Prairie 16-2
Girls hockey
Tuesday’s results
Grand Forks 3, West Fargo United 2
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- 1. GF, Mya Mannausau (Lauren Robinson, Emma Gray) 2:02; 2. GF, Taylor Kilgore (Gray, Averi Greenwood) 4:28; 3. WFU, Zoey Gervais (Courtney Docktor, Maren Hareland) 11:52; 4. WFU, Hareland PP (Reese Rudolph) 15:41
Third period -- 5. GF, Marit Seeger PP (Gray, Mannausau) 16:53
Goalie saves -- GF: Kaylee Baker 7-11-11--29; WFU: Maggie Seeley 4-4-8--16
Grand Forks head coach Alex Hedlund: “Huge win! I was happy to see us play a complete three periods. It was a fun hockey game to be a part of. It was a battle of special teams, and we were able to come out on top with 7 seconds to go with a beautiful point shot from Seeger. The other two goals were from Mannausau and Kilgore. Gray with three assists. Baker was solid in net all night!”
Devils Lake 4, Jamestown 1
First period -- 1. J, Hannah Soulis 5:21; 2. DL, Julia McIvor 7:06; 3. DL, Ashlyn Abrahamson (Delaney Wagner, Siri Olson) 10:52
Second period -- No scoring.
Third period -- 4. DL, Charly Black PP (Olson, Abrahamson) 2:50; 5. DL, Abrahamson 16:56
Goalie saves -- DL: Delaney Parker 5-8-13--26; J: Olivia Sorlie 5-8-4--17
Minn. Section 8A tournament
In Warroad
Thursday’s championship
Warroad vs. Crookston, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
In Thief River Falls
Thursday’s championship
Roseau vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 6A tournament
Tuesday’s semifinals
River Lakes 2, Willmar 1
Fergus Falls 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 0
First period -- 1. Maddie Hulter (Maddie Brimhall) 9:30; 2. Hannah Johnson (Hulter, Ella Starzl) 9:41; 3. Tyra Skjeret (Averie Tonneson, Skye Norgren) 11:03
Second period -- 4. Lydia Johnson SH (Hulter, Maggie Greenagel) 5:35; 5. Brimhall SH (Hulter, Greenagel) 11:43; 6. Hulter (H. Johnson, Greenagel) 14:34; 7. Hulter SH 16:37
Third period -- 8. Aubree Nelson (Isabel Kloster) 3:40; 9. Greenagel 11:16
Goalie saves -- BW: Kolle Schuler 22; FF: Lexi Metcalf 5
Thursday’s championship
In Alexandria
Fergus Falls vs. River Lakes, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey
Tuesday’s results
Fort Frances (Ont.) 5, Lake of the Woods 4
Fergus Falls at Bemidji, postponed
Alexandria at Detroit Lakes, canceled
EGF Senior High 7, Thief River Falls 0
First period – 1. Hunter Varnson (Caleb Schmiedeberg) 13:19; 2. Landon Jamieson (Jace Van Eps, Brock Schultz) 15:30
Second period – 3. Jace Fore (Nick Corbett, Schmiedeberg) 2:05; 4. Schultz 2:55
Third period – 5. Jamieson (Schultz, Van Eps) 8:16; 6. Grady Magner (Schmiedeberg, Sam Frost) 8:54; 7. Van Eps (Cole Bies) 14:40
Goalie saves – TRF: Conor Roff 39; EGF: Chase Mero 12
Moorhead 3, Roseau 0
First period -- 1. Joe Kortan (Ian Ness, Jack Arnold) 2:47
Second period -- 2. Aaron Reierson (Mason Kraft, Caleb Alderson) 5:41
Third period -- 3. Alderson (Kraft, Colby Krier) 16:32
Goalie saves -- R: Atreyu Jones 28; MOR: Kai Weigel 39
Kittson County Central 5, Bagley-Fosston 4
First period -- 1. BF, Casey Hansen PP (Markus Olson) 6:04; 2. KCC, Gavin Johnson PP (Ethan Hanson, Hayden Olsonawski) 9:33; 3. BF, Eric Gerbracht (Alex Christenson, Connor Nelson) 15:18
Second period -- 4. KCC, Tyler Hennen (Hanson, Johnson) 0:30; 5. BF, Olson (Breckin Levin) 3:20; 6. KCC, Hennen (Olsonawski) 3:27; 7. BF, Olson SH 6:56; 8. KCC, Eli Muir PP (Hennen, Olsonawski) 7:27
Third period -- 9. KCC, Hennen (Olsonawski, Gus Gunnarson) 7:40
Goalie saves -- BF: Kassandra Fontaine 21; KCC: Jameson Turner 20
Red Lake Falls 2, Crookston 1, OT
First period -- 1. CRO, Jack Doda 5:23
Second period -- 2. RLF, Jacob Harmoning 9:16
Third period -- No scoring.
Overtime -- 3. RLF, Blake Breiland PP (Brock Seeger, Evan Girdler) (PP) 2:45
Goalie saves -- RLF: Pacey Struthers 9-10-13-0--32; CRO: Jaren Bailey 3-7-3-2--15
Wadena-Deer Creek 8, Willmar 4
First period -- 1. WDC, Connor Davis 3:49; 2. WDC, Cole Woods (Co. Davis, Dalton Moyer) 13:06; 3. W, Cullen Gregory (Jordan Gorans, Henry Michelson) 13:22; 4. W, Ethan Stark PP (Arron Fischer, Dylan Staska) 14:33
Second period -- 5. WDC, Carson Davis (Evan Lunde, Cooper Ness) 1:54; 6. WDC, Woods PP (Co. Davis, Gunner Olson) 3:45; 7. WDC, Aron Sutherland 12:11; 8. WDC, Woods (Sutherland, Austyn Oothoudt) 14:17; 9. W, Elijah Van Buren (Cullen Gregory) 15:11; 10. WDC, Ness (Ca. Davis) 15:21
Third period -- 11. WDC, Woods (Sutherland, Co. Davis) 7:31; 12. W, Arron Fischer 16:57
Goalie saves -- W: Mason Thole 27; WDC: Gunner Olson 25
N.D. East Region Tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Fargo South-Shanley 7, West Fargo 0
Fargo North 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 0
GF Central 3, Fargo Davies 2, 2 OT
First period – 1. FD, Grant Matter (Talon Seckerson, Jack Bullinger) 10:19
Second period – 2. GFC, Donovan Balek (Rylan Hoffman, Bryce Philpot) 7:04; 3. GFC, Dylan LaMont (Hoffman, Markus Lunski) 12:57
Third period – 4. FD, Jobe Freier (Elijah Hayes) :40
Second overtime – 5. GFC, Hoffman (Balek, Philpot) 15:36
Goalie saves – GFC: Preston Diederich 8-7-13-15 – 43; FD: Gavin Erickson 5-7-12-6 – 30
Red River 16, Devils Lake 1
First period – 1. RR, Mikey Coleman (Grant Gardner) 1:09; 2. RR, Coleman (Thomas Peterson, Mason Ray) 4:39; 3. RR, Mason Reynolds (Tyson Ulmer, Hudson Kilgore) 5:02; 4. RR, Dillon Jackson (Coleman, Carson Skarperud) 6:12; 5. RR, Jackson (Ray, Skarperud) 12:16; 6. RR, Reynolds (Ulmer, RyLee Vetsch) 12:58
Second period – 7. RR, Rylan Bydal (Mason Stroh, Keegan Buckley) 2:48; 8. RR, Coleman (Luc Bydal) 4:43; 9. RR, Ulmer (Reynolds) 5:27; 10. RR, Vetsch (Ulmer, Stroh) 9:54; 11. DL, Dayton Lunak (Logan Stokke, Zachary Jorde) 10:34; 12. RR, Jackson (Carter Sproule, SKarperud) 11:01; 13. RR, Gardner (Coleman, L. Bydal) 11:58
Third period – 14. RR, Sproule (Jackson, Skarperud) 1:30; 15. RR, L. Bydal (Gardner, Coleman) 4:05; 16. RR, Jackson (Skarperud, Kilgore) 8:10; 17. RR, Vetsch (R. Bydal, Ray) 11:40
Goalie saves – RR: Jake Jenkins 4-5-x – 9, Bryar Werre x-x-0 – 0; DL: Brody Forsberg 17-18-x – 35, Tucker Halle x-x-10 – 10
Friday, Feb. 17
At Purpur Arena
Consolation semifinals – Devils Lake vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 11 a.m.; West Fargo vs. Fargo Davies, 1:15 p.m.
Semifinals – Red River vs. Fargo North, 5 p.m.; Fargo South-Shanley vs. GF Central, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
State qualifiers, noon and 2:15 p.m.
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday, February 21
Play-in games
No. 9 Crookston at No. 8 Park Rapids, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Lake of the Woods at No. 7 Bagley-Fosston, 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 23
Quarterfinals
No. 6 Kittson County Central at No. 3 Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m.
Lake of the Woods/Bagley-Fosston winner at No. 2 EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.
Crookston/Park Rapids winner at No. 1 Warroad, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Red Lake Falls at No. 4 Thief River Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 25
At Thief River Falls
Semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
At Thief River Falls
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys wrestling
N.D. Class A Duals tournament
In Fargo
Saturday’s quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Mandan
No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo
No. 1 West Williston vs. No. 4 East GF Central
No. 2 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Century
Minn. Section 8A team tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Frazee 74, Fertile-Beltrami 0
Crookston 45, Barnesville 34
Fosston-Bagley 51, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 26
United North Central 66, Mahnomen-Waubun 10
Friday’s semifinals, 6 p.m.
At Fertile
Frazee vs. Crookston; Fosston-Bagley vs. United North Central
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA team tournament
Thursday’s first round matches, 6 p.m.
East No. 1 Perham, bye
East No. 5 Park Rapids at East No. 4 Sauk Centre
East No. 2 Pequot Lakes, bye
East No. 6 Albany at East No. 3 Alexandria
West No. 5 United Clay-Becker at No. 4 West No 4 Fergus Falls
West No. 1 Thief River Falls, bye
West No. 6 Roseau at West No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
West No. 2 Detroit Lakes, bye
Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.
Park Rapids/Sauk Centre winner vs. No. 1 Perham
Albany/Alexandria winner vs. No. 2 Pequot Lakes
United Clay-Becker/Fergus Falls winner vs. West No. 1 Thief River Falls
Roseau/Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton winner vs. West No. 2 Detroit Lakes
Friday, Feb. 17
In Thief River Falls
Semifinals, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
S.D. State 14-0 21-5
North Dakota 8-6 15-9
N.D. State 8-6 14-10
Oral Roberts 8-6 12-13
South Dakota 7-7 12-13
Omaha 6-9 11-15
Denver 6-9 10-16
Western Ill. 5-10 10-16
St. Thomas 5-10 10-15
Kansas City 3-11 7-18
Big Ten
Wednesday’s result
Minnesota 95, Nebraska 92
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Standings
Conference / Overall
Minn. Duluth 19-1 22-3
MSU Mankato 17-3 21-3
Augustana 16-4 22-4
St. Cloud St. 13-7 16-8
SW Minn. St. 13-7 16-9
UMary 12-8 13-10
Northern St. 10-10 15-11
MSU Moor. 10-10 13-11
Con.-St. Paul 9-11 12-12
UM Crookston 9-11 10-16
Wayne State 7-13 11-13
Minot State 7-13 11-15
Upper Iowa 6-14 10-15
Winona State 4-16 10-16
Bemidji State 4-16 7-17
Sioux Falls 4-16 7-19
NSIC athletes of the week
North division -- Kailee Oliverson, Northern State
South division -- Natalie Bremer, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
Standings
Conference / Overall
Dakota State 12-1 22-5
Mayville State 11-2 19-5
Bellevue 10-3 16-10
Valley City St. 7-6 14-12
Dickinson St. 6-7 11-16
Viterbo 3-10 6-19
Waldorf 2-11 4-19
Presentation 1-12 2-22
NSAA athlete of the week
Jordan Zrust, Mayville State
Men’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conf. Overall
Oral Roberts 14-0 23-4
S.D. State 10-4 15-11
N.D. State 8-6 11-15
Western Ill. 8-7 15-11
St. Thomas 8-7 17-11
Kansas City 7-7 11-16
South Dakota 6-8 11-15
North Dakota 4-10 10-17
Denver 4-11 13-15
Omaha 3-12 7-20
Big Ten
Wednesday’s result
Minnesota at Michigan State, canceled due to shooting at MSU
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Standings
Conference / Overall
Northern St. 17-3 21-5
MSU Moor. 15-5 20-6
Minn. Duluth 14-6 18-8
Bemidji State 12-8 17-9
Sioux Falls 12-8 17-9
Wayne State 12-8 17-9
SW Minn. St. 11-9 15-10
Upper Iowa 11-9 14-12
MSU Mankato 10-10 16-10
Augustana 10-10 14-12
Winona St. 9-11 14-11
UMary 7-13 11-13
Minot State 7-13 10-14
St. Cloud St. 6-14 9-16
Con.-STPl 6-14 8-18
UM Crook 1-19 2-24
NSIC athletes of the week
North division -- Sam Masten, Northern State
South division -- Jordan Janssen, Wayne State
North Star Athletic Association
Standings
Conference / Overall
Mayville State 11-2 21-5
Viterbo 9-4 15-11
Valley City St. 8-5 15-12
Dickinson St. 8-5 12-14
Bellevue 7-6 15-12
Dakota State 5-8 11-16
Waldorf 3-10 7-18
Presentation 1-12 6-19
NSAA athlete of the week
Daevonte Munson, Valley City State
Men’s hockey
Tuesday’s result
Canisius 4, Air Force 1
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 21 poll
1. Quinnipiac (21 first-place votes) 663 total points, 24-3-3 overall record
2. Minnesota (12) 642, 21-8-1
3. Denver (1) 607, 23-7-0
4. Michigan 583, 20-9-1
5. Boston 558, 20-7-0
6. St. Cloud State 500, 18-8-2
7. Penn State 467, 19-10-1
8. Western Michigan 429, 19-10-1
9. Ohio State 398, 17-11-2
10. Harvard 396, 17-6-1
11. Cornell 354, 16-7-2
12. MSU Mankato 293, 19-10-1
13. Michigan Tech 288, 21-8-4
14. Michigan State 178, 15-15-2
15. Omaha 166, 15-10-3
16. Northeastern 162, 14-10-4
17. UConn 141, 17-10-3
18. Notre Dame 97, 14-14-4
19. UMass-Lowell 73, 15-10-3
20. Merrimack 51, 16-12-1
Others receiving votes: RIT 40, Alaska-Fairbanks 27, Providence 12, Colgate 6, North Dakota 6, Bemidji State 4
Women’s hockey
Tuesday’s results
Boston 7, Harvard 4
Northeastern 2, Boston College 1
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 22 poll
1. Ohio State (16 first-place votes) 282 total points, 27-3-2 overall record
2. Yale (2) 263, 24-2-1
3. Colgate 241, 26-4-2
4. Minnesota 232, 23-5-3
5. Northeastern (1) 201, 27-2-1
6. Quinnipiac 183, 27-5-0
7. Wisconsin 182, 22-8-2
8. Minnesota Duluth 155, 21-8-3
9. Penn State 132, 22-8-2
10. Clarkson 123, 24-8-2
11. Vermont 85, 20-10-2
12. St. Cloud State 59, 16-16-1
13. Providence 47, 19-9-4
14. Cornell 42, 13-12-2
15. MSU Mankato 22, 15-16-1
Others receiving votes: Boston College 14, UConn 9, Princeton 7
Women’s tennis
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Madeleine Schneider, Minnesota Crookston
College softball
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Sidney Zavoral, Minnesota Duluth
Pitcher -- Trinity Junker, St. Cloud State
College baseball
Wednesday’s result
Minot State at Washburn (Kan.), canceled due to field conditions
Tuesday’s results
UMary 26-10, Southern Nazarene 14-26
Summit League
2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll
1. Oral Roberts (6 first-place votes) 42 total points, 38-20 overall record (17-7 Summit League record)
2. N.D. State (1) 36, 31-19 (17-5)
3. Omaha 30, 26-31 (12-12)
4. S.D. State 24, 22-23 (13-9)
5. St. Thomas 17, 16-29 (10-14)
6. Northern Colorado 12, 12-39 (8-16)
7. Western Illinois 7, 8-44 (5-19)
Players to watch -- Peter Brookshaw, N.D. State, SS; Jake King, Northern Colorado, OF; Mike Boeve, Omaha, 3B; Mac McCroskey, Oral Roberts, 2B; Dylan O’Connell, St. Thomas, IF/OF; Luke Ira, S.D. State, SS; Nick Mitchell, Western Illinois, OF
Pitchers to watch -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State, RHP; Trey Cruz, Northern Colorado, LHP; Caleb Riedel, Omaha, LHP; Cade Denton, Oral Roberts, RHP; Nolan Kemp, St. Thomas, RHP; Ryan Bourassa, S.D. State, RHP; Mitchel Sampson, Western Illinois, RHP
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- John Nett, St. Cloud State
Pitcher -- Bryant Bagshaw, Minot State
Women’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato
Field -- Makayla Jackson, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Kaitlyn McColly, Dickinson State
Field -- Kori Nagel, Dickinson State
Men’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Jared Gregoire, MSU Moorhead
Field -- Shyrone Kemp, MSU Moorhead
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Marcus Brown, Waldorf
Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State
Prep honor roll
Girls basketball
Double-doubles
Jacie Reardon, GF Central, 17 points, 13 rebounds vs. Devils Lake
Eden Carrier, Cavalier, 12 points, 10 rebounds vs. Midway-Minto
Jaiden Haile, West Fargo Horace, 21 points, 15 rebounds vs. Red River
Boys basketball
Double-doubles
Erick Paye, GF Central, 28 points, 17 rebounds vs. Devils Lake and 23 points, 17 rebounds vs. Wahpeton
Reis Rowekamp, Red River, 32 points, 11 rebounds vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
Parker Brodina, Devils Lake, 19 points, 14 rebounds vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
Ethan Manock, Wahpeton, 35 points, 13 rebounds vs. GF Central and 12 points, 19 rebounds vs. Fargo North
Girls hockey
Hat tricks
Kara Ellis, EGF Senior High, hat trick vs. Detroit Lakes
Ashlyn Abrahamson, Devils Lake, hat trick vs. Grand Forks
Addison Fee, Crookston, hat trick +1 vs. Thief River Falls
Jasmine Hovda, Roseau, hat trick vs. Buffalo
Kali Knutson, Thief River Falls, hat trick vs. International Falls
Rylee Bartz, Warroad, hat trick +2 vs. EGF Senior High
Olivia Dronen, Moorhead, hat trick vs. Sartell-Sauk Rapids
Boys hockey
Hat tricks
Colton Bjorge, GF Central, hat trick vs. Fargo North
Jack Doda, Crookston, hat trick vs. Wahpeton-Breckenridge
Markus Olson, Bagley-Fosston, hat trick vs. Prairie Centre and hat trick vs. Becker-Big Lake
Breckin Levin, Bagley-Fosston, hat trick vs. Prairie Centre
Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls, hat trick vs. Thief River Falls and hat trick vs. St. Paul Johnson
Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad, hat trick vs. Bemidji
Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central, hat trick +1 vs. Wadena-Deer Creek
Hayden Olsonawski, Kittson County Central, hat trick vs. Park Rapids
Aaron Reierson, Moorhead, hat trick vs. Rogers
Milestones
Boys basketball
Grand Forks Red River head coach Kirby Krefting registered his 100th career win during a home game against West Fargo Horace on February 9, 2023.