Wednesday's local scoreboard for April 26

Prep softball

Tuesday’s results

Red River 7, Fargo North 6

Fargo Davies 10, Devils Lake 9

West Fargo Sheyenne 25, Valley City 1

West Fargo 16, West Fargo Horace 1

Thief River Falls-Goodridge 8, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6

Detroit Lakes 8-6, Park Rapids 2-16

Mahnomen-Waubun 16, Red Lake County 2

Red Lake Falls 10, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 7

Moorhead 3-11, Bemidji 0-1

Fergus Falls at Perham, postponed

Hillsboro-Central Valley 10, Northern Cass 0

N-C 000 000 X --0 2 0

HCV 313 003 X --10 13 0

WP: Serrina Klose; LP: Eleise Sand

Highlights -- HCV: Ellie Vice 3x3, RBI, 2B, Sanna Kritzberger 2x3, 3 RBI, 2B, Klose 14 SO; NC: B. Hoiland 1x3, O. Olson 1x3

Warroad 12, Crookston 5

WAR 421 020 3 --12 11 1

CRO 010 021 1 --5 6 7

WP: Tayanna Cole; LP: Dani Kresl

Highlights -- CRO: Reese Swanson 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, Shayla Azure 1x3, RBI, Isabel Pahlen 1x4, Kresl 5 SO; WAR: Cole 8 SO, Kate Johnson 2x4, R, RBI, HR, 2B, Abby Chamernick 3x5, 2R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, Abbey Reule 2x2, 2R

Prep baseball

Tuesday’s results

Thief River Falls-Goodridge at EGF Senior High, postponed

Sacred Heart at Warroad, postponed

West Marshall 7, Red Lake County 4

Fertile-Beltrami 10, Bagley 1

Rocori 4-9, Fergus Falls 1-6

Moorhead 5-4, Bemidji 4-13

Hawley 10, Lake Park-Audubon 2

Fosston 4, Ada-Borup 3

Red River 3, West Fargo Horace 1

RR 001 110 0 -- 3 10 1

WFH 000 000 1 -- 1 1 2

WP: Mason Stroh; LP: Carson Borchardt

Highlights -- RR: Stroh 2x4, Adrian Gonzalez-Rodriguez 2x4

Thompson 5, Hillsboro-Central Valley 1

THO 001 202 0 --5 7 1

HCV 100 000 0 --1 4 4

WP: B. Wolfgram; LP: G. Beliles

Highlights -- T: Wolfram 2x4, R, 5 SO, D. Overby R, T. Schumacher 2x3, R, RBI, R. Berberich 1x4, R, RBI, W. Welke 1x3, RBI, S. O'Hearn 1x4, RBI, J. Muhs R; HCV: Beliles 4 SO, C. Hebl 1x2, R, RBI

Roseau 10-12, Crookston 3-2

ROS 117 10 --10 12 0

CRO 000 30 --3 4 2

WP: A. Wensloff; LP: B. Melsa

Highlights -- R: A. Wensloff 2x4, R, 4 SO, N. Urness 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, A. Klint 2x3, R, RBI, C. Flaig 2x4, 2R, 3 RBI, G. Jensen 2x3, R, RBI, E. Wensloff 2R, T. George 2x3, R, RBI, O. Jaenicke 1x3, RBI; CRO: Melsa 5 SO, G. Widman 2x3, 2 RBI, E. Boll R, J. Doda R, C. Coauette R, E. Trudeau 1x1, RBI

ROS 140 70 --12 7 0

CRO 020 00 --2 3 1

WP: Jaenicke; LP: T. Giese

Highlights -- R: Urness 2x3, 2R, RBI, Jensen 1x3, R, A. Wensloff 2x2, 3R, 3 RBI, Flaig 1x2, R, 2 RBI, E. Wensloff R, RBI, J. Halvorson R, George 1x2, R, RBI, A. Ballard R, RBI, C. Bachleitner RBI, Klint R, RBI; CRO: E. Boll 1x2, R, J. Demarais 1x2, RBI, M. Conteras R

Win-E-Mac 11, Mahnomen-Waubun 1

M-W 010 000 --1 2 0

WEM 100 631 --11 9 1

WP: B. Hamre; LP: L. Adams

Highlights -- MW: J. Refshaw R, E. Bevins 1x3, RBI, Adams 9 SO; WEM: Hamre 3x3, 3R, RBI, 13 SO, N. Spry R, RBI, B. Howard 2x4, 2R, 4 RBI, W. Davis 2x4, R, RBI, C. Below 2x4, 3 RBI, B. Sander R, RBI

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s results

GF Central 2, Red River 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 2, West Fargo 1

Fargo South 1, Fargo North 0

Fargo Davies 2, Fargo Shanley 1

Girls tennis

Wednesday’s result

GF Central 6, Fargo Shanley 3

Singles

1. Madeline Abbott, FSH, def. Madi Stauss 6-4, 6-0; 2. Mary Wolf, FSH, def. Magdalene Spicer 6-4, 6-3; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, def. Lucy Tharaldson 6-4, 6-4; 4. Sydnee Lemieux, GFC, def. Kayla Mathison 6-2, 2-6, 10-6; 5. Lauren Tran, GFC, def. Ryan Careaga 6-2, 6-0; 6. Paige Friederichs, FSH, def. Alli Wilhelmi 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

1. Stauss/Spicer, GFC, def. Abbott/Wolf 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; 2. G. Blue/Jennifer Wong, GFC, def. Tharaldson/Mathison 6-1, 6-1; 3. Lemieux/Stella Blue, GFC, def. Friederichs/Taylor Sandin 6-4, 6-4

Tuesday’s results

Fargo Davies 9, Wahpeton 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, West Fargo 0

Valley City 8, Fargo North 1

GF Central 9, Fargo South 0

Singles

1. Madi Stauss def. Ruby Hawley 6-3, 6-0; 2. Magdalene Spicer def. Reese Aarestad 6-2, 6-3; 3. Gianna Blue def. Emma Powers 6-0, 6-1; 4. Sydnee Lemieux def. Cassie Youngquist 6-2, 6-4; 5. Jennifer Wang def. Abby Heggen 6-3, 6-0; 6. Lauren Tran def. Katie Hopp 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1. Stauss/Spicer def. Hawley/Aarestad 6-1, 6-1; 2. G. Blue/Lemieux def. Powers/Youngquist 6-1, 6-2; 3. Stella Blue/Alli Wilhelmi def. Heggen/Della Phillips 6-1, 6-1

Boys tennis

Tuesday’s result

Thief River Falls 4, EGF Senior High 3

Singles

1. Reece Janisch, TRF, def. Carson Knutson 6-0, 7-5; 2. Jett Cornelius, TRF, def. Thomas McMahon 6-2, 6-1; 3. Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, def. Andy Dagg 6-4, 6-3; 4. Luke Hanson, EGF def. Noah Burkel 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1. JJ Cornelius/Rhett Janisch, TRF, def. Ryan McMahon/Trey D’Heilly 6-2, 6-2; 2. Geran Gonsorowski/Lucas Rantanen, TRF, over Tate Steenerson/Bauer Walter 6-2, 6-0; 3. Austin Kovar/Jeb Haaven-Farstad, EGF, over Ike Olson/Mathias Carlson 6-1, 6-4

EGF Senior High head coach Kyle Hanson: “What a great day to have some tennis. We finally got to play a match outside and for most of it the sun was shining. Might’ve been a touch cool for the fans, but the players didn’t mind. Even the 3-4 loss to Thief River Falls doesn’t seem so bad when they are ranked seventh in the state.

Our team played very well. At times it was our athleticism shining and then other times it was our shot making. The top of the TRF lineup are some of the best in the section. But I liked what I saw at our top spots as they didn’t back down and forced their opponents to make plays.

It’s looking more and more like we have some depth. We still have many unknowns so we tried guys in different positions. Nolan Meulebroeck was lights out running around the singles court. He had a year off from tennis and is better than I remember. He was keeping his opponent moving, but was also getting to balls and forcing action by coming up towards the net.

Luke Hanson at fourth singles also played extremely well. He limited his mistakes and yet kept putting pace on the ball. This forced his opponent to overswing and commit errors. All our singles players did a very good job of hitting the ball deep into the court.

Our other win was Jeb Haaven-Farstad and Austin Kovar at third doubles. Jeb communicates so well and is analytical in his approach of what is working and what isn’t. He did a great job of finding spots and keeping opponents off balance even with a lob. Austin was serving quite well today and got to some tough balls. He also did well at the net, but overall was consistent. Finally, congratulations to Luke and Austin for winning their first varsity matches! They are only freshmen and have worked hard out at Choice to improve. This is the first of many!”

Boys golf

West Fargo Sheyenne Invite

In Harrisonburg (S.D.), Wednesday

Team totals

Red River 296, WF Sheyenne 299, Fargo Davies 314, Fargo North 321, Fargo South 321, GF Central 321, West Fargo 323, Shanley 327, Horace 353, Wahpeton 367, Valley City 376,

Top 5 individuals

1. Carson Skarperud,, RR, 70; 2. (tie) Evan Booth, South, 73; Charlie Solberg, FD, 73; Nate Peyerl, WFS, 73; Cole Wilber, GFC, 73

Red River scorers – Jack Miller 75, Zach Laframboise 75, Saylor Kuenzel 76, Ross Koerner 77

GF Central scorers – Evan Panzer 80, Mack Blue 83, Trevor Anderson 85, Ryder Rivard 87

At Madison Country Club (S.D.), Tuesday

Team totals

West Fargo Sheyenne 318, GF Red River 335, Fargo Shanley 339, Fargo North 339, Fargo South 342, Fargo Davies 346, West Fargo 357, GF Central 366, West Fargo Horace 379, Wahpeton 393, Valley City 408

Top 5 individuals

1. Zach Skarperud, Shanley, 71; 2. Andrew WIlhelm, WFS, 76; 3. Chase Swenson, WFS, 78; 4. (tie) Porter Seidel, Davies, 80; Evan Booth, South, 80

Red River scorers

Carson Skarperud 83, Saylor Kuenzel 84, Jack Miller 84, Ross Koerner 84, Grant Gardner 84

GF Central scorers

Ryder Rivard 90, Cole Wilber 90, Trevor Anderson 93, Evan Panzer 93

Pequot Lakes Invite

At Grand View Lodge in Nisswa, Wednesday

Team totals

1. Cloquet 303, 2. Brainerd 312, 3. Staples-Motley 315, 4. Bemidji 319, 5. Pequot Lakes 321, 6. (tie) Roseau and Hermantown 327, 8. Hill-Murray 329, 9. Grand Rapids 347, 10. EGF Senior High 352, 11. Community Christian 354, 12. Crosby-Ironton 362, 13. Hibbing 374, 14. Crookston 385, 15. St. Cloud Crush 387, 16. Pine River-Backus 395

Crookston scorers

Garrett Fischer 92, Ashton Shockman 94, Gavin Winger 97, Connor Maruska 102, Brannon Tangquist 104, Hunter Nicholas 108

College softball

Wednesday’s results

Minnesota Duluth 6-6, Minnesota Crookston 4-0

Midland 4-5, Jamestown 0-9

Tuesday’s results

Minnesota 9-7, Wisconsin 0-0

Minot State 3-1, MSU Moorhead 2-5

Northern State 2-2, UMary 1-4

St. Cloud State 8-5, Bemidji State 0-1

MSU Mankato 6-4, Winona State 5-2

Mayville State 8-7, Valley City State 4-15

MAY 431 000 0 --8 11 1

VCS 101 100 1 --4 7 1

WP: Courtney Boll; LP: M. Zander

Highlights -- MAY: Boll 6 SO, Sam Shumway 1x3, 2R, Mackenzie Hughes 2x4, R, RBI, Erika Howell 1x4, R, 2 RBI, Brooke Roeges 3x4, R, RBI, Miquela Pino 2x3, R, RBI, Mackenzie Iverson 1x3, R, Alyssa Avila 1x4, 2 RBI, Desiree Lawrence R; VCSU: M. Hawkins 1x4, RBI, 8 SO, A. Copinga 2x4, R, A. Diemert RBI, R. Perryman 1x3, R, RBI, Zander 1x3, R, RBI, A. Rodriguez 1x3, R

MAY 403 000 --7 12 4

VCS 820 032 --15 12 0

WP: Zander; LP: Aimee Fafard

Highlights -- MAY: Shumway 1x2, R, RBI, Hughes 2x3, R, 3 RBI, Howell 1x4, R, Roeges 1x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Pino 3x4, R, Isis Johnson 1x4, R, RBI, Avila 3x3; VCSU: J. Lamontagne 4 SO, Copinga 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, A. Diemert 1x3, 3R, 2 RBI, Perryman 2x5, R, RBI, Hawkins 2x4, 2R, RBI, S. Crocker x4, 2R, 2 RBI, A. DePoorter 2x3, 2R, 4 RBI, M. Stone R, RBI, S. Forseth 1x2, R, RBI, Rodriguez 1x4, R, 2 RBI

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lexi Lander, Augustana

Player -- Kennedy Buckman, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Katie Cunningham, Bellevue

Player -- Sami Reding, Bellevue

College baseball

Wednesday’s results

Minnesota 9, St. Thomas 4

UMary 16-5, Northern State 3-4

Minnesota Duluth 18-13, Southwest Minnesota State 6-18

MSU Mankato 4, Winona State 3

Tuesday’s results

N.D. State 10, Minnesota 3

Valley City State at Jamestown, postponed

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Player -- Sam Riola, St. Cloud State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Grant Svikulis, Dakota State

Player -- Gavin Daniel, Viterbo

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Robynn Rolle-Curry, MSU Moorhead

Field -- Brooklynn Chipps, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Dickinson State

Field -- Kaitlyn McColly, Dickinson State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Micade Shumway, Sioux Falls

Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Jalen Anderson, Viterbo

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State

Women’s golf

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athlete of the week

Tylah Saifoloi, Bellevue

Men’s golf

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athlete of the week

Thomas Houdayer, Waldorf