Wednesday's local scoreboard for April 19

Girls tennis

Tuesday’s results

GF Central at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/8

West Fargo at Red River, postponed

Wahpeton at Valley City, postponed to 4/22

Fargo South at Fargo North, postponed

Boys tennis

Wednesday’s result

EGF Senior High 4, Detroit Lakes 3

Singles

1. Reed Henderson, DL, over Carson Knutson 6-1, 6-2; 2. Thomas McMahon, EGF, over Connor Zamzo 7-6 (9-7), 7-5; 3. Cole Deraney, DL, over Austin Kovar 6-2, 6-3; 4. Aaden Wavra, EGF, over Mason Frank 6-2, 3-6, 10-8

Doubles

1. Nick Buboltz/Cooper Moore, DL, over Tate Steenerson/Trey D’Heilly 6-1, 2-6, 10-3; 2. Ryan McMahon/Jeb Haaven-Farstad, EGF, over Max Mercil/Max Spionkonski 6-1, 6-2; 3. Bauer Walter/Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, over Devon Berg / Reece Borgmann 6-4, 6-0

EGF Senior High head coach Kyle Hanson: “After finally getting to practice outside twice this week, it was back indoors for our match against Detroit Lakes. Thankfully we had it as an option as the weather was miserable and there was enough court space that all our JV players got to play too.

The boys got the 4-3 win today over Detroit Lakes and it is always a great feeling getting that first one out of the way. Both teams are coming into this season with similar makeups of five returners and a bunch of unknown athletic new players. So this was a very back-and-forth close match.

Early on the top of the lineup guys were trying to paint the lines with shots too much. They all had better second sets once they corrected that and quit giving so many points away. The team played very well and kept DL on their heels and having to run around the court. I was impressed with the hands on some of the new guys when they were at the net in doubles.

Volleying and where to put it hasn’t been worked on much yet, but these boys are naturals and they move very well.

Congratulations for winning their first match goes to junior Ryan McMahon, freshman Nolan Meulebroeck, 8th grader Aaden Wavra and 7th grader Bauer Walter! Hopefully this is the first of many.”

Prep softball

Tuesday’s results

Red River vs. GF Central, postponed to 5/10

Fargo Shanley 7, Fargo North 6

Mayville-Portland-CG, 25, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 0

Norman County East/UH 11, Ada-Borup/West 5

Crosby-Ironton 14, Detroit Lakes 13

Frazee 10, Perham 8

New York Mills 11, Menahga 5

Parkers Prairie 10-9, Wadena-Deer Creek 8-14

St. Cloud 12, Fergus Falls 1

Fertile-Beltrami at Red Lake County, postponed

Fergus Falls at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, canceled

Sacred Heart 15, Northern Freeze 4

N-F 010 012 --4 6 1

S-H 123 225 --15 6 1

WP: J. Pulkrabek; LP: B. Dahle

Highlights -- NF: B. Reese 2x3, R, J. Lee 2x3, R, RBI, R. Fredrickson 1x2, R, Dahle 6 SO; SH: Pulkrabek 3x5, R, 5 RBI, 9 SO, I. Cwikla 2R, L. Sundby 1x2, 4R, RBI, M. Dolan R, D. Martinez 1x2, 3R, L. Mueller 1x1, 2R, RBI, T. Johnson 2R, RBI

Hillsboro-Central Valley 7, Hankinson 2

HAN 000 000 2 --2 1 1

HCV 200 113 X --7 1 1

WP: Serrina Klose; LP: Kirstan Loewen

Highlights -- HCV: Klose 16 SO, Sanna Kritzberger 1x3; HAN: Loewen 11 SO

ADVERTISEMENT

Badger-Greenbush-MR 10,Red Lake Falls 3

RLF 110 001 0 --3 8 4

BAD 002 602 X --10 9 1

WP: Tessany Blazek; LP: Gabby Casavan

Highlights -- RLF: Jayden Breiland 2x4, R, RBI, Quinnlyn Kenfield 2x4, R, Anneke Lacina R, Kayla Schafer 1x1, RBI, Casavan 4 SO; BGMR: Blazek 5 SO, McKenzie Dahl 1x4, R, RBI, Kinsley Hanson 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Jaci Hanson 1x3, 2R, RBI, Tessany Blazek 1x4, 2 RBI, Sierra Westberg 1x4, R, RBI, Teagan Landsrud R, Elizabeth Gust 1x2, R, Jordan Lee 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI

Prep baseball

Tuesday’s results

Red River vs. GF Central, postponed to 5/4

Sacred Heart at Grafton, postponed

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 9, Crookston 1

Detroit Lakes 16-12, Crosby-Ironton 8-8

Red Lake County 4, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 2

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, West Marshall 3

Wadena-Deer Creek 2-9, Parkers Prairie 1-3

Red Lake 7, Bagley 6

Thompson at Ada-Borup/West, postponed

Crookston DH at Thief River Falls, postponed

Thief River Falls/Goodridge at Fosston, postponed

EGF Senior High 11, Goodridge-Thief River Falls 1

G-T 000 10 --1 2 2

EGF 211 52 --11 7 2

WP: D. Carpenter; LP: G. Zutz

Highlights -- GTRF: B. Mossestad 4 SO, J. Erickson R; EGF: Carpenter 3R, RBI, 5 SO, N. Frize R, 2 RBI, R. Hams 2x3, R, 2 RBI, C. Schmiedeberg 1x2, R, T. Nowacki 1x2, 4 RBI, C. Kofstad 1x2, 2 RBI, J. Van Eps 1x3, R, J. Nowacki 1x3, 3R

Thompson 4, Hatton-Northwood 1

THO 100 201 0 --4 5 0

H-N 000 100 0 --1 6 2

WP: R. Berberich; LP: D. Carpenter

Highlights -- T: D. Overby R, T. Schumacher 2x4, RBI, Berberich 2 R, 7 SO, W. Welke 1x3, R; HN: Carpenter 6 SO, T. Peterick R, M. Steinbrink 1x3, RBI

Girls track and field

Eagle Invite

At Fargo Davies, Tuesday

Team totals

1. Fargo Davies 370, 2. West Fargo 183, 3. Red River 111, 4. GF Central 25

Winners and GF top 5

100 dash -- 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 12.48; 5. Ellery White, RR, 13.41

200 dash -- 1. Gee, WF, 26.04

400 run -- 1. Kate Laqua, FD, 59.78; 2. Morgan Hartze, RR, 1:03.18

800 run -- 1. Jordan Knudsvig, WF, 2:22.38; 2. Lauren Dosch, RR, 2:22.59; 3. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 2:23.31; 5. Emily Nelson, RR, 2:30.95

1,600 run -- 1. Noof Ali, FD, 5:47.72; 3. Kaia Lam, RR, 5:50.03; 4. Rylie Lelm, RR, 5:50.63; 5. Ava Parks, RR, 5:59.36

100 hurdles -- 1. Samantha Gustafson, WF, 15.86; 4. Sophie Brakke, RR, 17.10

300 hurdles -- 1. Jane Donat, FD, 47.82; 2. Brakke, RR, 47.86; 5. Brynn Moen , GFC, 52.71

4x100 relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Sanie Gayflor, Alimath Salou, Nora Daub, Mariah Burian) 51.00

4x200 relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Ashton Safranski, Ashlan Urness, Kate Laqua, Bariborve Deebom) 1:42.19; 4. Red River A (Brakke, Bryn Larson, Danielle Buroko, Ellery White) 1:51.38

4x400 relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Ashlan Urness, Mariah Burian, Kate Laqua, Ashton Safranski) 4:11.99

4x800 relay -- 1. Red River A (Dosch, Nelson, Hartze, Schiller) 9:34.24; 4. GF Central A (Sierra Heyd, Tennasyn Henry, Katelyn Stern, Ellen Berry) 12:09.42

Shot put -- 1. Cailey Moton, WF, 39-9

Discus -- 1. Moton, WF, 118-1

Javelin -- 1. Kiara Zepeda, WF, 107-9

High jump -- 1. Maci Wheeldon, FD, 4-9; 2. (tie) Lauryn Rydell, RR, and Fallon Passanante, FD, 4-9; 4. Jocelynne Hoefs, RR, 4-9

Pole vault -- 1. Jolee Dahl, WF, 9-9; 2. Camille Finney, GFC, 9-3

Long jump -- 1. Taya Samek, WF, 15-9; 2. Bryn Larson, RR, 15-4.5

Triple jump -- 1. Brakke, RR, 36-3

Boys track and field

Eagle Invite

At Fargo Davies, Tuesday

Team totals

1. Fargo Davies 357, 2. Red River 261.5, 3. West Fargo 88.5, 4. GF Central 28

Winners and GF top 5

100 dash -- 1. Caleb Severson, RR, 11.03

200 dash -- 1. Severson, RR, 23.28; 4. Amir Dorudian, RR, 24.05

400 run -- 1. Grant Hoffarth, RR, 52.66

800 run -- 1. Jonah Dafoe, RR, 1:58.94; 3. Micah Larsen-Schmidt, RR, 2:10.09; 5. Elijah Dafoe, RR, 2:14.56

1,600 run -- 1. J. Dafoe, RR, 4:33.74; 3. E. Dafoe, RR, 4:36.39; 4. Larsen-Schmidt, RR, 4:36.81; 5. Joe Quinn, RR, 4:54.80

3,200 run -- 1. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 9:27.73; 4. Matt Evans, RR, 10:45.54

110 hurdles -- 1. Lukas Heydt , RR, 15.28; 2. Carter Byron, RR, 16.07

300 hurdles -- 1. Heydt, RR, 42.00; 5. Josh Neil, RR, 43.61

4x100 relay -- 1. Red River A (Amir Dorudian, Carter Byron, Brody Andrade, Mikey Mallory) 45.22; 4. GF Central A (Cade Lindseth, Kevin Kubat, Navy Oss, Naz Fisher) 46.03

4x200 relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Keaton Schwab, Jackson Greff, Thomas Schreiner, Eric Benson) 1:33.11; 2. Red River A (Severson, Amir Dorudian, Brody Andrade, Mikey Mallory) 1:33.62; 4. Red River B (Logan Lambl, Noah Brandvold, Mike Andrei Villas, Kyle Schafer) 1:37.98

4x400 relay -- 1. Red River A (J. Dafoe, Heydt, Severson, Grant Hoffarth) 3:31.06; 4. Red River B (E. Dafoe, Kyle Schafer, Jack Helgeson, Brody Andrade) 3:45.83; 5. GF Central A (Navy Oss, Sande, Danny Suedel, Talib Berry) 3:52.30

4x800 relay -- 1. West Fargo A (Noah Yahnke, Brady Wohl, Isaac Amundson, Andrew Knudsvig) 8:55.81; 3. Red River A (Matt Evans, Kael Berberich, Isaac Wild, Micah Schindler) 9:12.43; 4. Red River B (Jake Jenkins, Alex Prichard, Asa Berberich, William Krump) 9:17.07; 5. GF Central A (Preston Diederich, Jaxon Pecka, Jack Berry, Jaden Schwan) 10:20.16

Shot put -- 1. Brennan Palmer, FD, 49-2

Discus -- 1. Alexander Meece, FD, 138-1

Javelin -- 1. Eli Hayes, FD, 170-3; 3. Carter Byron, RR, 158-4

High jump -- 1. Alpha Camara, FD, 5-8; 2. Zach Oehlke, RR, 5-6; 4. Mbanzendore Urbain, RR, 5-4

Pole vault -- 1. Jonah Heyer, FD, 11-0; 2. Jack Kouba, RR, 11-0

Long jump -- 1. Golden Deebom, FD, 20-4.5; 3. Kouba, RR, 19-5; 5. Ben Strand, RR, 19-2

Triple jump -- 1. Ben Strand, RR, 41-8; 2. Isaiah Gaye, RR, 41-7; 5. Carson Blegen, RR, 38-5

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Red River 1

Fargo Shanley 4, Fargo North 1

Fargo Davies 10, Fargo South 0

Mandan 4, Bismarck Century 3

West Fargo 3, GF Central 1

First half -- 1. WF, Sustika Bhattarai 15:00; 2. WF, Miriey Simon 39:00

Second half -- 3. GFC, Madisyn McLaughlin (Clara Flores) 64:00; 4. WF, Simon 70:00

Goalie saves -- WF: Amber Pyle 6; GFC: Hannah Biby 6

ADVERTISEMENT

College softball

Wednesday’s results

North Dakota DH vs. Valley City State, canceled

MSU Moorhead DH at Minnesota Duluth, canceled

Minot State 3-4, Minnesota Crookston 1-7

MSU Mankato 4-4, Sioux Falls 1-3

Tuesday’s results

Bemidji State 5-3, UMary 4-0

St. Cloud State 8-8, Northern State 0-1

Valley City State 7-12, Mayville State 2-9

VCS 221 101 0 --7 13 2

MAY 020 000 0 --2 9 0

WP: J. Lamontagn; LP: Courtney Boll

Highlights -- VCS: Lamontagn 7 SO, A. Copinga 3x4, 2R, RBI, R. Perryman 1x3, R, 2 RBI, M. Hawkins 1x4, R, S. Crocker 2x4, R, 2 RBI, A. DePoorter 2x4, R, M. Zander 1x2, R, RBI, A. Rodriguez 1x3, RBI; MAY: Miquela Pino 1x3, R, Isis Johnson 2x3, R, Desiree Lawrence 2x3, 2 RBI

VCS 500 105 1 --12 16 0

MAY 306 000 0 --9 12 0

WP: Zander; LP: Sidney Fairbanks

Highlights -- VCS: Copinga 2x5, 2R, RBI, A. Diemert 2x5, 2R, Perryman 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Hawkins 1x3, 2R, Crocker 2x5, R, RBI, M. Stone 2x5, R, RBI, DePoorter 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Rodriguez RBI, S. Forseth 2x4, 3 RBI; MAY: Shumway 1x4, R, Mackenzie Hughes 3x4, R, 2 RBI, Erika Howell 1x4, R, Brooke Roeges 2x4, 2R, 3 RBI, Mackenzie Iverson 2R, Pino 3x4, R, 2 RBI, Johnson RBI, Fairbanks 1x2, R, RBI

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Clara Edwards, South Dakota

Player -- Madison Pederson, North Dakota

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth

Player -- Abby Lien, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue

Player -- Morgan James, Viterbo

College baseball

Wednesday’s results

UMary 8-4, Minnesota Crookston 0-13

St. Cloud State DH at Minot State, canceled

Minnesota vs. St. Thomas, canceled

MSU Mankato 12, Southwest Minnesota State 3 (game two suspended)

Tuesday’s results

Mayville State at N.D. State, canceled

Minnesota Duluth 7-11, Bemidji State 5-1

ADVERTISEMENT

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Evan Esch, St. Thomas

Player -- Ryan McDonald, S.D. State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Keaton Parker, Upper Iowa

Player -- Trey Wells, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Sam Tyrpa, Dakota State

Player -- Kanta Kobayashi, Bellevue

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana

Summit League tournament

In Tulsa, Okla.

Friday’s semifinals

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Omaha, 3 p.m.; No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 2 Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinals winners, 2 p.m.

Men’s tennis

Summit League tournament

In Tulsa, Okla.

Friday’s semifinals

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Omaha, 9 a.m.; No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 2 Drake, noon

Saturday’s championship

Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato, and Lindsay Cunningham, Winona State

Field -- Makayla Jackson, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Kaitlyn McColly, Dickinson State

Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Jared Gregoire, MSU Moorhead

Field -- Carter Aguilera, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Curtis Johnson, Dakota State

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State

Women’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Anna Cihak, MSU Mankato

Men’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Rylin Petry, Bemidji State