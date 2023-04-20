Wednesday's local scoreboard for April 19
Featuring local boys tennis scores, prep track and field results, and much more!
Girls tennis
Tuesday’s results
GF Central at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/8
West Fargo at Red River, postponed
Wahpeton at Valley City, postponed to 4/22
Fargo South at Fargo North, postponed
Boys tennis
Wednesday’s result
EGF Senior High 4, Detroit Lakes 3
Singles
1. Reed Henderson, DL, over Carson Knutson 6-1, 6-2; 2. Thomas McMahon, EGF, over Connor Zamzo 7-6 (9-7), 7-5; 3. Cole Deraney, DL, over Austin Kovar 6-2, 6-3; 4. Aaden Wavra, EGF, over Mason Frank 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
Doubles
1. Nick Buboltz/Cooper Moore, DL, over Tate Steenerson/Trey D’Heilly 6-1, 2-6, 10-3; 2. Ryan McMahon/Jeb Haaven-Farstad, EGF, over Max Mercil/Max Spionkonski 6-1, 6-2; 3. Bauer Walter/Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, over Devon Berg / Reece Borgmann 6-4, 6-0
EGF Senior High head coach Kyle Hanson: “After finally getting to practice outside twice this week, it was back indoors for our match against Detroit Lakes. Thankfully we had it as an option as the weather was miserable and there was enough court space that all our JV players got to play too.
The boys got the 4-3 win today over Detroit Lakes and it is always a great feeling getting that first one out of the way. Both teams are coming into this season with similar makeups of five returners and a bunch of unknown athletic new players. So this was a very back-and-forth close match.
Early on the top of the lineup guys were trying to paint the lines with shots too much. They all had better second sets once they corrected that and quit giving so many points away. The team played very well and kept DL on their heels and having to run around the court. I was impressed with the hands on some of the new guys when they were at the net in doubles.
Volleying and where to put it hasn’t been worked on much yet, but these boys are naturals and they move very well.
Congratulations for winning their first match goes to junior Ryan McMahon, freshman Nolan Meulebroeck, 8th grader Aaden Wavra and 7th grader Bauer Walter! Hopefully this is the first of many.”
Prep softball
Tuesday’s results
Red River vs. GF Central, postponed to 5/10
Fargo Shanley 7, Fargo North 6
Mayville-Portland-CG, 25, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 0
Norman County East/UH 11, Ada-Borup/West 5
Crosby-Ironton 14, Detroit Lakes 13
Frazee 10, Perham 8
New York Mills 11, Menahga 5
Parkers Prairie 10-9, Wadena-Deer Creek 8-14
St. Cloud 12, Fergus Falls 1
Fertile-Beltrami at Red Lake County, postponed
Fergus Falls at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, canceled
Sacred Heart 15, Northern Freeze 4
N-F 010 012 --4 6 1
S-H 123 225 --15 6 1
WP: J. Pulkrabek; LP: B. Dahle
Highlights -- NF: B. Reese 2x3, R, J. Lee 2x3, R, RBI, R. Fredrickson 1x2, R, Dahle 6 SO; SH: Pulkrabek 3x5, R, 5 RBI, 9 SO, I. Cwikla 2R, L. Sundby 1x2, 4R, RBI, M. Dolan R, D. Martinez 1x2, 3R, L. Mueller 1x1, 2R, RBI, T. Johnson 2R, RBI
Hillsboro-Central Valley 7, Hankinson 2
HAN 000 000 2 --2 1 1
HCV 200 113 X --7 1 1
WP: Serrina Klose; LP: Kirstan Loewen
Highlights -- HCV: Klose 16 SO, Sanna Kritzberger 1x3; HAN: Loewen 11 SO
ADVERTISEMENT
Badger-Greenbush-MR 10,Red Lake Falls 3
RLF 110 001 0 --3 8 4
BAD 002 602 X --10 9 1
WP: Tessany Blazek; LP: Gabby Casavan
Highlights -- RLF: Jayden Breiland 2x4, R, RBI, Quinnlyn Kenfield 2x4, R, Anneke Lacina R, Kayla Schafer 1x1, RBI, Casavan 4 SO; BGMR: Blazek 5 SO, McKenzie Dahl 1x4, R, RBI, Kinsley Hanson 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Jaci Hanson 1x3, 2R, RBI, Tessany Blazek 1x4, 2 RBI, Sierra Westberg 1x4, R, RBI, Teagan Landsrud R, Elizabeth Gust 1x2, R, Jordan Lee 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI
Prep baseball
Tuesday’s results
Red River vs. GF Central, postponed to 5/4
Sacred Heart at Grafton, postponed
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 9, Crookston 1
Detroit Lakes 16-12, Crosby-Ironton 8-8
Red Lake County 4, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 2
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, West Marshall 3
Wadena-Deer Creek 2-9, Parkers Prairie 1-3
Red Lake 7, Bagley 6
Thompson at Ada-Borup/West, postponed
Crookston DH at Thief River Falls, postponed
Thief River Falls/Goodridge at Fosston, postponed
EGF Senior High 11, Goodridge-Thief River Falls 1
G-T 000 10 --1 2 2
EGF 211 52 --11 7 2
WP: D. Carpenter; LP: G. Zutz
Highlights -- GTRF: B. Mossestad 4 SO, J. Erickson R; EGF: Carpenter 3R, RBI, 5 SO, N. Frize R, 2 RBI, R. Hams 2x3, R, 2 RBI, C. Schmiedeberg 1x2, R, T. Nowacki 1x2, 4 RBI, C. Kofstad 1x2, 2 RBI, J. Van Eps 1x3, R, J. Nowacki 1x3, 3R
Thompson 4, Hatton-Northwood 1
THO 100 201 0 --4 5 0
H-N 000 100 0 --1 6 2
WP: R. Berberich; LP: D. Carpenter
Highlights -- T: D. Overby R, T. Schumacher 2x4, RBI, Berberich 2 R, 7 SO, W. Welke 1x3, R; HN: Carpenter 6 SO, T. Peterick R, M. Steinbrink 1x3, RBI
Girls track and field
Eagle Invite
At Fargo Davies, Tuesday
Team totals
1. Fargo Davies 370, 2. West Fargo 183, 3. Red River 111, 4. GF Central 25
Winners and GF top 5
100 dash -- 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 12.48; 5. Ellery White, RR, 13.41
200 dash -- 1. Gee, WF, 26.04
400 run -- 1. Kate Laqua, FD, 59.78; 2. Morgan Hartze, RR, 1:03.18
800 run -- 1. Jordan Knudsvig, WF, 2:22.38; 2. Lauren Dosch, RR, 2:22.59; 3. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 2:23.31; 5. Emily Nelson, RR, 2:30.95
1,600 run -- 1. Noof Ali, FD, 5:47.72; 3. Kaia Lam, RR, 5:50.03; 4. Rylie Lelm, RR, 5:50.63; 5. Ava Parks, RR, 5:59.36
100 hurdles -- 1. Samantha Gustafson, WF, 15.86; 4. Sophie Brakke, RR, 17.10
300 hurdles -- 1. Jane Donat, FD, 47.82; 2. Brakke, RR, 47.86; 5. Brynn Moen , GFC, 52.71
4x100 relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Sanie Gayflor, Alimath Salou, Nora Daub, Mariah Burian) 51.00
4x200 relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Ashton Safranski, Ashlan Urness, Kate Laqua, Bariborve Deebom) 1:42.19; 4. Red River A (Brakke, Bryn Larson, Danielle Buroko, Ellery White) 1:51.38
4x400 relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Ashlan Urness, Mariah Burian, Kate Laqua, Ashton Safranski) 4:11.99
4x800 relay -- 1. Red River A (Dosch, Nelson, Hartze, Schiller) 9:34.24; 4. GF Central A (Sierra Heyd, Tennasyn Henry, Katelyn Stern, Ellen Berry) 12:09.42
Shot put -- 1. Cailey Moton, WF, 39-9
Discus -- 1. Moton, WF, 118-1
Javelin -- 1. Kiara Zepeda, WF, 107-9
High jump -- 1. Maci Wheeldon, FD, 4-9; 2. (tie) Lauryn Rydell, RR, and Fallon Passanante, FD, 4-9; 4. Jocelynne Hoefs, RR, 4-9
Pole vault -- 1. Jolee Dahl, WF, 9-9; 2. Camille Finney, GFC, 9-3
Long jump -- 1. Taya Samek, WF, 15-9; 2. Bryn Larson, RR, 15-4.5
Triple jump -- 1. Brakke, RR, 36-3
Boys track and field
Eagle Invite
At Fargo Davies, Tuesday
Team totals
1. Fargo Davies 357, 2. Red River 261.5, 3. West Fargo 88.5, 4. GF Central 28
Winners and GF top 5
100 dash -- 1. Caleb Severson, RR, 11.03
200 dash -- 1. Severson, RR, 23.28; 4. Amir Dorudian, RR, 24.05
400 run -- 1. Grant Hoffarth, RR, 52.66
800 run -- 1. Jonah Dafoe, RR, 1:58.94; 3. Micah Larsen-Schmidt, RR, 2:10.09; 5. Elijah Dafoe, RR, 2:14.56
1,600 run -- 1. J. Dafoe, RR, 4:33.74; 3. E. Dafoe, RR, 4:36.39; 4. Larsen-Schmidt, RR, 4:36.81; 5. Joe Quinn, RR, 4:54.80
3,200 run -- 1. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 9:27.73; 4. Matt Evans, RR, 10:45.54
110 hurdles -- 1. Lukas Heydt , RR, 15.28; 2. Carter Byron, RR, 16.07
300 hurdles -- 1. Heydt, RR, 42.00; 5. Josh Neil, RR, 43.61
4x100 relay -- 1. Red River A (Amir Dorudian, Carter Byron, Brody Andrade, Mikey Mallory) 45.22; 4. GF Central A (Cade Lindseth, Kevin Kubat, Navy Oss, Naz Fisher) 46.03
4x200 relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Keaton Schwab, Jackson Greff, Thomas Schreiner, Eric Benson) 1:33.11; 2. Red River A (Severson, Amir Dorudian, Brody Andrade, Mikey Mallory) 1:33.62; 4. Red River B (Logan Lambl, Noah Brandvold, Mike Andrei Villas, Kyle Schafer) 1:37.98
4x400 relay -- 1. Red River A (J. Dafoe, Heydt, Severson, Grant Hoffarth) 3:31.06; 4. Red River B (E. Dafoe, Kyle Schafer, Jack Helgeson, Brody Andrade) 3:45.83; 5. GF Central A (Navy Oss, Sande, Danny Suedel, Talib Berry) 3:52.30
4x800 relay -- 1. West Fargo A (Noah Yahnke, Brady Wohl, Isaac Amundson, Andrew Knudsvig) 8:55.81; 3. Red River A (Matt Evans, Kael Berberich, Isaac Wild, Micah Schindler) 9:12.43; 4. Red River B (Jake Jenkins, Alex Prichard, Asa Berberich, William Krump) 9:17.07; 5. GF Central A (Preston Diederich, Jaxon Pecka, Jack Berry, Jaden Schwan) 10:20.16
Shot put -- 1. Brennan Palmer, FD, 49-2
Discus -- 1. Alexander Meece, FD, 138-1
Javelin -- 1. Eli Hayes, FD, 170-3; 3. Carter Byron, RR, 158-4
High jump -- 1. Alpha Camara, FD, 5-8; 2. Zach Oehlke, RR, 5-6; 4. Mbanzendore Urbain, RR, 5-4
Pole vault -- 1. Jonah Heyer, FD, 11-0; 2. Jack Kouba, RR, 11-0
Long jump -- 1. Golden Deebom, FD, 20-4.5; 3. Kouba, RR, 19-5; 5. Ben Strand, RR, 19-2
Triple jump -- 1. Ben Strand, RR, 41-8; 2. Isaiah Gaye, RR, 41-7; 5. Carson Blegen, RR, 38-5
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s results
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Red River 1
Fargo Shanley 4, Fargo North 1
Fargo Davies 10, Fargo South 0
Mandan 4, Bismarck Century 3
West Fargo 3, GF Central 1
First half -- 1. WF, Sustika Bhattarai 15:00; 2. WF, Miriey Simon 39:00
Second half -- 3. GFC, Madisyn McLaughlin (Clara Flores) 64:00; 4. WF, Simon 70:00
Goalie saves -- WF: Amber Pyle 6; GFC: Hannah Biby 6
ADVERTISEMENT
College softball
Wednesday’s results
North Dakota DH vs. Valley City State, canceled
MSU Moorhead DH at Minnesota Duluth, canceled
Minot State 3-4, Minnesota Crookston 1-7
MSU Mankato 4-4, Sioux Falls 1-3
Tuesday’s results
Bemidji State 5-3, UMary 4-0
St. Cloud State 8-8, Northern State 0-1
Valley City State 7-12, Mayville State 2-9
VCS 221 101 0 --7 13 2
MAY 020 000 0 --2 9 0
WP: J. Lamontagn; LP: Courtney Boll
Highlights -- VCS: Lamontagn 7 SO, A. Copinga 3x4, 2R, RBI, R. Perryman 1x3, R, 2 RBI, M. Hawkins 1x4, R, S. Crocker 2x4, R, 2 RBI, A. DePoorter 2x4, R, M. Zander 1x2, R, RBI, A. Rodriguez 1x3, RBI; MAY: Miquela Pino 1x3, R, Isis Johnson 2x3, R, Desiree Lawrence 2x3, 2 RBI
VCS 500 105 1 --12 16 0
MAY 306 000 0 --9 12 0
WP: Zander; LP: Sidney Fairbanks
Highlights -- VCS: Copinga 2x5, 2R, RBI, A. Diemert 2x5, 2R, Perryman 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Hawkins 1x3, 2R, Crocker 2x5, R, RBI, M. Stone 2x5, R, RBI, DePoorter 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Rodriguez RBI, S. Forseth 2x4, 3 RBI; MAY: Shumway 1x4, R, Mackenzie Hughes 3x4, R, 2 RBI, Erika Howell 1x4, R, Brooke Roeges 2x4, 2R, 3 RBI, Mackenzie Iverson 2R, Pino 3x4, R, 2 RBI, Johnson RBI, Fairbanks 1x2, R, RBI
Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Clara Edwards, South Dakota
Player -- Madison Pederson, North Dakota
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth
Player -- Abby Lien, Augustana
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue
Player -- Morgan James, Viterbo
College baseball
Wednesday’s results
UMary 8-4, Minnesota Crookston 0-13
St. Cloud State DH at Minot State, canceled
Minnesota vs. St. Thomas, canceled
MSU Mankato 12, Southwest Minnesota State 3 (game two suspended)
Tuesday’s results
Mayville State at N.D. State, canceled
Minnesota Duluth 7-11, Bemidji State 5-1
ADVERTISEMENT
Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Evan Esch, St. Thomas
Player -- Ryan McDonald, S.D. State
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Keaton Parker, Upper Iowa
Player -- Trey Wells, Wayne State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Sam Tyrpa, Dakota State
Player -- Kanta Kobayashi, Bellevue
Women’s tennis
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana
Summit League tournament
In Tulsa, Okla.
Friday’s semifinals
No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Omaha, 3 p.m.; No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 2 Kansas City, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Semifinals winners, 2 p.m.
Men’s tennis
Summit League tournament
In Tulsa, Okla.
Friday’s semifinals
No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Omaha, 9 a.m.; No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 2 Drake, noon
Saturday’s championship
Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.
Women’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato, and Lindsay Cunningham, Winona State
Field -- Makayla Jackson, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Kaitlyn McColly, Dickinson State
Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State
ADVERTISEMENT
Men’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Jared Gregoire, MSU Moorhead
Field -- Carter Aguilera, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Curtis Johnson, Dakota State
Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State
Women’s golf
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Anna Cihak, MSU Mankato
Men’s golf
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Rylin Petry, Bemidji State
ADVERTISEMENT