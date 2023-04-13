99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Wednesday's local scoreboard for April 12

Featuring area college softball and baseball results, N.D. Shrine Bowl prep football rosters, and much more!

Local Scoreboard
Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
April 12, 2023 at 11:17 PM

Prep softball

Tuesday’s results
Pelican Rapids 6, Norman County East/UH 3
Red River at EGF Senior High, postponed
GF Central vs. Fargo Davies, postponed
Fertile-Beltrami at Sacred Heart, postponed
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at Red Lake Falls, postponed
Ada-Borup/West at Mahnomen-Waubun, postponed
Nevis at Bagley, postponed

Badger-Greenbush-MR 9, Warroad 1
WAR 001 000 0 --1 2 4
BAD 201 510 X --9 6 1
WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Tayanna Cole
Highlights -- WAR: Abby Reule 1x3, RBI, Aliyah Jackson 1x2, R, Cole 9 SO; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 1x3, 2R, RBI, Jaci Hanson 1x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Cassie Dahl 2 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x2, R, Jordan Lee 1x4, 2R, Kailey Hanson 2R, Kin. Hanson 5 SO

N.D. Class A
Preseason coaches’ poll
1. Dickinson (4 first-place votes)
2. West Fargo Sheyenne
3. Bismarck (5)
4. West Fargo
5. Jamestown (1)
6. Minot
7. Bismarck Legacy
8. Red River
9. Valley City
10. Bismarck Century

N.D. Class B
Preseason coaches’ poll
1. Central Cass (13 first-place votes)
2. Kindred-Richland (1)
3. Renville County (2)
4. Beulah
5. Thompson
6. May-Port-CG
7. Velva-Drake/Anamoose
8. Northern Cass
9. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark
10. Hankinson Co-op

Prep baseball

Tuesday’s results
Red River vs. Fargo North, postponed
GF Central at Fargo South, postponed
Sacred Heart vs. Win-E-Mac, postponed to 5/23
Crookston DH at Thief River Falls, canceled
Moorhead DH at Bemidji, postponed
Bagley at Nevis, postponed
Red Lake County at Warroad, postponed
Mahnomen/Waubun at West Marshall, postponed

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s results
Red River vs. Fargo North, postponed
GF Central at Fargo South, postponed

Prep football

N.D. Shrine Football rosters
9-Man East
Jacob Steele, Cavalier; Landon Carter, Cavalier; Levi Hinkle, Cavalier; Cruz Hernandez, Hankinson; Ruston Kath, Hankinson; Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Garrett Hebl, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Colter Thorsell, Larimore; Jebb Gerszewski, Larimore; Clay Hovelson, Maple River; Andrew Aarsvold, May-Port-C-G; Ethan Bergstrom, May-Port-C-G; Xyler Carlson, May-Port-C-G; Lucas Fugleberg, May-Port-C-G; Holden Lenz, Nelson County; TJ Cosley, North Border; Carson Brown, North Border; Nicholas Mears, North Prairie; Isaac Herbel, North Prairie; Mitchell Leas, North Prairie; Bryce Prouty, North Star; Andrew Arth, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Jake Kuchera, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Jason Barton, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Chisum Schmiedeberg, Kittson County Central
Coaches -- Mitch Greenwood, Cavalier; Josh Keller, North Prairie; Adam Sola, May-Port-C-G; Jason Monilaws, Hankinson

9-Man West
Trey Swanson, Beach; Keaton Rust, Central McClean; Easton Eriksmoen, Divide County; Max Dhuyvetter, Divide County; Wyatt Carballo, Divide County; Layton Woodbury, Grant County-Flasher; Kayedenn Rivinius, Grant County-Flasher; Wyatt Ottmar, Grant County-Flasher; Brandon Brunelle, Grant County-Flasher; Cole Manolovits, Hettinger County; Keaton Luhmann, Kidder County; Trenton Erbele, Napolean-Gackle-Streeter; AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont; Ty Wolding, New Salem-Almont; Levi Becker, New Salem-Almont; Alex Pitman, New Salem-Almont; Dylan Kessel, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron; Brayton Baker St. John; Jaydynce McCloud, St. John; Caden Belgarde, St. John; Isaac Charbonneau, St. John; Johnny Luger, Standing Rock; Ethan Hanson, Surrey; Tyler Blowers, Towner-Granville-Upham; Easton Andel, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn; Kyler Card, Park Christian
Coaches -- Steve Kleinjan, New Salem-Almont; Jamie Krenz, Grant County-Flasher; Cory Davis, St. John; Connor Hill, Surrey

11-Man East
Dylan LaMont, GF Central; Logan Arason, Red River; Hudson Flom, Red River; Caleb Zejdlik, EGF Senior High; Max Roller, Thompson; Colton Schneider, Devils Lake; Jacob Shriver, Bottineau; Ryan Stafford, Central Cass; Owen Wiersma, Central Cass; Cooper Johnson, Central Cass; Christian McCarthy, Fargo Davies; John O'Neill, Fargo Davies; Michael Rostberg, Fargo Shanley; Will Mehus, Fargo Shanley; Vuciri Hakim, Fargo Shanley; Damon Hospidales, Fargo Shanley; Tyler Christianson, Fargo South; Emanuel Spiyee, Fargo South; Zack Thomasson, Fargo South; Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Riley Olsen, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Easton Baesler, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Trey Heinrich, Kindred; Jack Packer, Kindred; Mason Nipstad, Kindred; Jack Romfo, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Boeden Greenley, Lisbon; Grant Lyons, Lisbon; Noah Sundby, Oakes; Broden Muske, Valley City; Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City; Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton; Payton McGregor, West Fargo; Josh Balstad, West Fargo; Ty Schlichting, West Fargo Sheyenne; Bryce Cain, West Fargo Sheyenne; Charlie Kalina, Detroit Lakes; Brock O'Keson, Detroit Lakes;
Coaches -- Scott Olson, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Tommy Butler, Casselton; Vyrn Muir, Red River; Tyler Kosel, Fargo South

11-Man West
Ethan Boll, Crookston; Armani Smith, Beulah; Tarren Larson, Beulah; Ryan Brynjolfson, Bismarck Century; Joel Edland, Bismarck Century; Jacob Burckhard, Bismarck Century; Jayden Sherwin, Bismarck; Jaxon Kellogg, Bismarck Legacy; Vegas George, Bismarck Legacy; Carl Henry, Bismarck Legacy; Jaxyn Richter, Bismarck St. Mary's; Jonathan Plante, Bismarck St. Mary's; Grant Kees, Bowman County; Brenden Hedges, Des Lacs-Burlington; Chase Selle, Dickinson; Max Wilkinson, Dickinson; Ben Carlson, Dickinson; Kaison Kaylor, Hazen; Payton Hochhalter, Jamestown; Jackson Walters, Jamestown; Ethan Gall, Jamestown; Devon Church, Mandan; Karsyn Jablonski, Mandan; Lincon Wiseman, Mandan; Kaydn Turnbow, Minot; Jayden Speraw, Minot; Tyson Enget, Ray-Powers Lake; Gracin Schroeder, Ray-Powers Lake; Joey Desir, Shiloh Christian; Kyler Klein, Shiloh Christian; Darrick Even, Shiloh Christian; Payton Bodine, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Kyle Sandy, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Gabe Lakoduk, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Preston Kraft, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Jason Hogue, Watford City; Landon Gilespie, Lake Park-Audubon; Zeke Noel, Lake Park-Audubon
Coaches -- Jim Dooley, Beulah; Matt Weidler, Velva-Drake-Anamoose; Chauncey Hendershot, Minot; Cory Volk, Bismarck Century

College softball

Wednesday’s results
North Dakota DH vs. Bemidji State, canceled
St. Cloud State 10-10, Minnesota Crookston 0-3
MSU Moorhead 8-10, UMary 6-1
Valley City State DH at Mayville State, postponed

Tuesday’s results
Minot State 5-5, Northern State 1-10
Bemidji State 1-2, Minnesota Duluth 0-4
MSU Mankato 5-4, Upper Iowa 3-6
Mount Marty 3-4, Jamestown 1-1

Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Tori Kniesche, S.D. State
Player -- Jocelyn Carrillo, S.D. State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth
Player -- Cheyenne Behrends, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue
Player -- Myla Beckstrom, Bellevue

College baseball

Wednesday’s results
Minot State 11-12, Wayne State 7-13
UMary 7-8, Augustana 1-11
MSU Mankato 5-2, Upper Iowa 2-1
Northern State DH at Bemidji State, canceled

Tuesday’s results
Minnesota 12, N.D. State 9
Valley City State vs. Dickinson State, canceled

Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Co-pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State and Dylan Smith, Northern Colorado
Player -- Mac McCroskey, Oral Roberts

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Seth Miller, Augustana
Player -- Colin Lynam, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- J.D. Kirchner, Dakota State
Player -- Shane Nixon, Valley City State

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Field -- Arika Harbo, Concordia-St. Paul
Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Field -- Kori Nagel, Dickinson State
Track -- Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Dickinson State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Field -- James Gilbert, MSU Mankato
Track -- Jared Gregoire, MSU Moorhead

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Field -- Treshawn Roberts, Dakota State
Track -- Khalmarly Holmes, Waldorf

Women’s hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship
In Brampton, Canada
Tuesday’s preliminary results
Germany 2, Hungary 1
Sweden 8, France 2
Czech Republic 5, Switzerland 2

Men’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Final season poll
1. Quinnipiac (34 first-place votes) 680 total points, 34-4-3 overall record
2. Minnesota 646, 29-10-1
3. Michigan 609, 26-12-3
4. Boston 581, 29-11-0
5. St. Cloud State 504, 25-13-3
6. Denver 490, 30-10-0
7. Ohio State 464, 21-16-3
8. Penn State 438, 22-16-1
9. Cornell 412, 21-11-2
10. Harvard 373, 24-8-2
11. MSU Mankato 335, 25-13-1
12. Western Michigan 324, 23-15-1
13. Michigan Tech 266, 24-11-4
14. Merrimack 252, 23-14-1
15. Alaska Fairbanks 150, 22-10-2
16. Northeastern 142, 17-13-5
17. Michigan State 127, 18-18-2
18. North Dakota 110, 18-15-6
19. Notre Dame 81, 16-16-5
20. Colgate 42 , 19-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 41, UMass-Lowell 18, Canisius 14, UConn 11

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Lois Page, MSU Mankato

Women’s golf

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Amanda Karvala, Waldorf

Men’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Ben Corbid, Bemidji State

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Rodrigo Navarrete, Bellevue

