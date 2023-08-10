Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Virgil Hill recognized as 48th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider award

The award is the highest recognition for North Dakota citizens.

By Staff reports
Today at 1:05 PM

BISMARCK — Five-time world champion boxer Virgil Hill is the 48th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider award, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday.

The award, which is the state’s highest honor for its citizens, recognizes Hill for his success in the ring and his philanthropic endeavors. Hill supports organizations focused on youth sports development, anti-bullying campaigns, veterans’ assistance and cultural preservation.

“His impact extends far beyond the boxing ring, making him a champion not only in the sport but also in his commitment to his community and the causes he holds dear,” Burgum said in a statement.

Hill celebrated his North Dakota roots and Indigenous heritage during his boxing career by carrying the state flag into the ring and wearing a tribal headdress. He “became a Native icon,” the statement said.

“North Dakota means so much to me. My whole life has revolved around everything I learned as a kid in North Dakota and trying to pass it on to the next generation,” Hill said in a press release. “It's a huge honor, and I appreciate everyone in North Dakota so much. This award is bigger than any title, any belt or any medal. To be acknowledged by my home state is amazing. My heart will always be in North Dakota.”

Hill, who was raised in Grand Forks and Williston, won a silver medal in the middleweight division at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. He set the record for the number of light heavyweight title defenses and was a first round inductee into the National Boxing Hall of Fame and International Boxing Hall of Fame.

He finished his professional career with 50 wins, 7 losses and 23 wins by knockout. Before turning pro in 1984, Hill put together an amateur record of 288 wins and 11 losses.

In 1987, Hill won his first World Boxing Association light heavyweight title after defeating Leslie Stewart. Hill’s career included memorable fights against Thomas Hearns, Roy Jones Jr., Frank Tate, Bobby Czyz, Fabrice Tiozzo and Henry Maske.

The award will be presented later this year.

