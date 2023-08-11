Veteran late model drivers show they've still got it at River Cities Speedway

GRAND FORKS — Joey Pederson won his first feature of the year at River Cities Speedway last Friday.

He beat out some familiar people to do it.

Dustin Strand finished second. Brad Seng finished third. Mike Balcaen finished fourth. Tom Corcoran finished fifth.

All five of them have won more than 100 features. Balcaen and Corcoran are over 200.

"It's tough, in any sport, to beat experience," Seng said. "In any sporting event, every commentator talks about how one team may have all this talent, but they don't have the experience the other team has. It's the same thing in racing, I think. The older you get, the more things slow down."

The late model field at River Cities Speedway is full of experience.

Entering this weekend's races, the top two in points at the track are Seng (905) and Strand (879). Tyler Peterson, who is new to a late model, is third with 875, followed by Pederson (867). Balcaen hasn't raced in Grand Forks as much in recent years, but has finished top-10 in all four appearances this summer.

"You know and trust them," Balcaen said. "It's pretty good that way. This is my 40th year. That's not as many as Tom Corcoran, but a few more than Seng and Joey. But Joey and Brad have had long, successful careers as well. Brad is one of the cleanest drivers out there. Tom and I have battled for five decades. We've always raced each other fair and hard, but we're able to stand next to each other after the race, sip on a beer and enjoy what we got to do together. I have total respect for those guys."

But there's also a new generation coming in the late models.

Peterson has won two late model features at The Bullring this summer.

"Now, you've got the Shane Edgintons, the Tyler Petersons, the Mike Greseths, the Brody Troftgrubens chasing us," Seng said. "If you're competitive, you're going to find a way to get better. The young kids, I tell you what, they're tough. They're real tough.

"These younger kids, they adapt more to the way these cars are supposed to be driven today.

Balcaen said he might be back for one more race this summer — the John Seitz Memorial in September.

"John Seitz. . . we had a lot of good battles back in the day," Balcaen said.

This week at River Cities Speedway

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

Where: River Cities Speedway.

Classes: Lightning sprints, streets, Midwest Modifieds and late models.