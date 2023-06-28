What to watch for in the 2023 NHL Draft

GRAND FORKS — The 2023 NHL Draft will be held in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first round is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

Rounds 2-7 will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday on NHL Network.

Here are a few things to know about UND and other area prospects:

Who is eligible to get picked?

Players born between Jan. 1, 2003, and Sept. 15, 2005, are eligible to be selected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any players older than that are classified as undrafted free agents. They are able to sign with any NHL team.

In most circumstances, teams hold college players' rights for four years.

Which UND players could be selected?

There are two UND recruits who are viewed as locks to be selected — incoming freshman forward Jayden Perron and 2024 defenseman recruit Andrew Strathmann.

Most draft analysts expect Perron to go in the second or third rounds. Strathmann is expected to go between the second and fourth rounds.

The next most likely to be picked is incoming freshman forward Michael Emerson, who was passed over in his first year of draft eligibility. Emerson had a breakout season with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League. It's not a lock he will get picked, but he has a chance.

UND incoming freshman defenseman Jake Livanavage was passed over last year in his first year of draft eligibility. His odds of going this year aren't as high, but it's not out of the question. Livanavage recently was invited to the U.S. World Junior Championship Summer Showcase.

A potential off-the-board selection is UND forward commit David Klee. He struggled to get in a rhythm offensively for the Waterloo Black Hawks, posting three goals and 13 points in 57 games. But with a 6-foot-3 frame and NHL pedigree (his father, Ken, played 14 NHL seasons), someone may take a shot.

UND incoming freshman goalie Hobie Hedquist and recruits Cody Croal, Jaksen Panzer, Trey Ausmus, Grayden Slipec and Jayden Jubenvill also are draft eligible, but are not expected to be picked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which local and area players could go?

Two members of Warroad's state runner-up squad are prospects.

Forward Jayson Shaugabay, the state's Mr. Hockey winner, is a lock to get picked. He is projected to go in the third or fourth rounds.

Goaltender Hampton Slukynsky, the state's Frank Brimsek Award winner, could go in the late rounds.

Who will be the college hockey headliners?

Connor Bedard, who played Canadian major juniors last season, is a virtual lock to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Blackhawks.

After that, the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner, Michigan's Adam Fantilli, could be next. The questions will immediately begin about whether Fantilli will turn pro or come back to school for another year.

Boston College will have a big Wednesday with at least three incoming freshmen going in the first round — forward Will Smith, forward Gabe Perreault and forward Ryan Leonard.

It also could be a notable draft for Colorado College. The Tigers could have as many as seven draft picks, including sophomore-to-be Gleb Veremyev. Colorado College only has one NHL pick on its current roster — forward Noah Laba.

NCHC players/commits in Central Scouting rankings

North American skaters

Expected arrival date in parenthesis

43. Jayden Perron, F, North Dakota

44. Andrew Strathmann, D, North Dakota (2024)

53. Tanner Ludtke, F, Omaha

55. Jayson Shaugabay, F, Minnesota Duluth (2024)

59. Zach Nehring, D, Western Michigan (2024)

86. Owen Beckner, F, Colorado College (2024)

87. Jake Fisher, F, Denver (2024)

92. Austin Burnevik, F, St. Cloud State (2024)

102. Ty Henricks, F, Western Michigan (2024)

103. Zaccharya Wisdom, F, Colorado College

111. Hunter Anderson, F, Denver (2024)

117. Aaron Pionk, D, Minnesota Duluth

120. Alex Weiermair, F, Denver

122. Philippe Blais-Savoie, D, Colorado College (2024)

137. Zack Sharp, D, Western Michigan (2024)

150. Gavyn Thoreson, F, St. Cloud State (2024)

151. Cooper Conway, F, Colorado College (2024 or 2025)

157. Ryan Koering, D, Colorado College (2024 or 2025)

165. Matthew Perkins, F, Minnesota Duluth

169. Warren Clark, D, St. Cloud State

181. Jake Livanavage, D, North Dakota

188. David Klee, F, North Dakota (2024 or 2025)

213. Sam Harris, F, Denver

217. Ty Hanson, D, Minnesota Duluth (2024)

ADVERTISEMENT

International skaters

85. Ian Scherzer, F, Miami (2024)

138. Casper Nassen, F, Miami (2024)

North American goaltenders

6. Adam Gajan, Minnesota Duluth (2024)

8. Carsen Musser, Colorado College (2024)

20. Cameron Korpi, Western Michigan (2024)