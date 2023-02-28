What to know about each NCHC team entering the regular-season's final weekend

GRAND FORKS — The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has reached its final weekend of the regular season.

Here's a look at where all eight teams stand.

Denver

Pairwise rank: 3.

NCHC finish: 1st.

NCHC points: 50.

This weekend: vs. Colorado College, at Colorado College.

The Pioneers won their third Penrose Cup on Saturday night in Kalamazoo, Mich., by beating Western Michigan 4-1.

The only thing to play for this weekend against Colorado College is positioning for the NCAA tournament. Denver has already locked up the No. 1 seed for the conference playoffs and it already won the Gold Pan, given to the winner of the rivalry series.

Freshman forward Aidan Thompson missed the first month of the season due to an injury, but has been a consistent performer since his return. Thompson, a third-round Chicago Blackhawks pick, has tallied at least a point in 20 of his 26 games this season.

Denver's lone injury concern is rookie forward Jared Wright, who missed last weekend's series against Western Michigan.

Omaha

Pairwise rank: 16.

Potential NCHC finish: 2nd, 3rd or 4th.

NCHC points: 41.

This weekend: at North Dakota.

Omaha primarily used American International transfer and Carolina Hurricanes draft pick Jake Kucharski in net early this season. But after Kucharski was pulled on Jan. 27, rookie Simon Latkoczy has started six of the last seven.

Latkoczy has been excellent for the Mavericks for much of this season. Although he was just spot-started early, he's 10-2-1 with a .941 save percentage since Oct. 21.

Last season, Latkoczy played for Madison in the United States Hockey League and was at his best in the playoffs. He led a fifth-place Capitols team to upsets over Youngstown, Chicago and Muskegon en route to the Clark Cup Final. Madison lost to Sioux City in the final.

Now, Latkoczy will try to bring Omaha to its first NCHC Frozen Faceoff. The Mavericks have never gotten out of the quarterfinals in the 10-year history of the league.

Their quarterfinal opponent will be UND, Minnesota Duluth or Colorado College.

Western Michigan

Pairwise rank: 10.

Potential NCHC finish: 2nd, 3rd or 4th.

NCHC points: 39.

This weekend: at Miami.

Western Michigan has clinched home ice for their best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series. The Broncos also are in a fantastic spot to make the NCAA tournament for a second-straight season under second-year coach Pat Ferschweiler.

The concern is on the injury front.

The Broncos have played the last two weekends without defenseman Carter Berger and forward Jamie Rome.

Berger, a transfer from UConn, has been outstanding for the Broncos this season, posting 23 points in 30 games. He's leading Western Michigan in average time on ice at 22:37. Without him, Western Michigan has mostly played five defensemen. Their sixth, Lucas Matta, has played 3:47, 2:00, 4:48 and 8:02.

Rome was Western Michigan's top option on the first power-play unit (team-high six power-play goals), but the Broncos have managed all right without him. They're 3-for-15 (20 percent) with the advantage in the four games he's missed.

St. Cloud State

Pairwise rank: 5.

Potential NCHC finish: 2nd, 3rd or 4th.

NCHC points: 39.

This weekend: vs. Minnesota Duluth.

The Huskies entered the weekend with one win in seven games since defenseman Dylan Anhorn went out with a season-ending injury. On Friday, it looked like they got back on track with a 6-2 win at Omaha, but the question marks returned after a 6-2 loss on Saturday.

Perhaps it's not just the Anhorn injury affecting the Huskies. They've also been on the road for three of the last four weekends — and they play much better at home on their Olympic-sized ice sheet. St. Cloud State is 11-2-2 in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center; 8-8-1 away from it.

St. Cloud State will finish the regular season this weekend in the Brooks Center against Minnesota Duluth. It's one last chance to get back on track before the playoffs.

Minnesota Duluth

Pairwise rank: 26.

Potential NCHC finish: 5th, 6th or 7th.

NCHC points: 29.

This weekend: at St. Cloud State.

As much as offense has been a struggle for the Bulldogs, it's the defensive issues that have been the most surprising.

The Bulldogs have already allowed 74 goals in league play this year, the most they've give up in the NCHC era. In the last eight seasons, they haven't allowed more than 60. Miami is the only team that's allowed more goals (86) in NCHC play than Minnesota Duluth.

The Bulldogs have started to get production out of NHL first-round draft pick Isaac Howard, though. Howard started the season with one goal, six points in 19 games. He has four goals and eight points in the last 11.

Minnesota Duluth is done playing in AmsOil Arena this season. From here, it will be on the road, where the Bulldogs are 4-8-1.

North Dakota

Pairwise rank: 21.

Potential NCHC finish: 5th, 6th or 7th.

NCHC points: 28.

This weekend: vs. Omaha.

UND was plagued by poor defense and erratic goaltending early in the season, but things have straightened out there.

Fifth-year senior transfer Drew DeRidder has a .914 save percentage since Dec. 1 and the Fighting Hawks are 7-3-3 in his starts in that span.

Offensively, the power play has been a major driver. UND is at 29.1 percent — the best mark in the country. But it went 0-for-8 last weekend with the advantage and scored just two goals in 125:29 at Colorado College. One of them came during three-on-three overtime.

The Fighting Hawks will play either St. Cloud State, Omaha or Western Michigan in the NCHC quarterfinals. It's noteworthy that UND is undefeated at Western Michigan (1-0-1) and Omaha (1-0-1) this season; 0-2 at St. Cloud State.

Colorado College

Pairwise rank: 38.

Potential NCHC finish: 5th, 6th or 7th.

NCHC points: 25.

This weekend: at Denver, vs. Denver.

The Tigers have relied upon goaltending and defense this season.

They're second in the NCHC in fewest goals allowed (54), only behind Penrose Cup champion Denver (50).

Freshman goalie Kaidan Mbereko has a .930 save percentage in league play and is a top contender to win the NCHC's goalie of the year award. Mbereko missed Saturday night's game due to a lower-body injury, but backup Matt Vernon stepped in and delivered a 26-save shutout in a 0-0 tie against UND.

Colorado College has sacrificed offense to be stingy, though. The Tigers have scored just 34 goals in league play. If they don't get five this weekend against Denver, they'll go down as the lowest-scoring team (goals per game) in conference play in the NCHC's 10-year history.

Miami

Pairwise rank: 43.

NCHC finish: 8th.

NCHC points: 13.

This weekend: vs. Western Michigan.

Miami's goal differential in January: minus-30.

Miami's goal differential in February: minus-1.

The RedHawks have been a significantly better team as of late, thanks in large part to excellent goaltending. Ludvig Persson has a .946 save percentage since an 8-0 loss to UND in late January.

Red Savage, a U.S. World Junior player, ended a 16-game goal drought during Saturday's 4-1 win over Minnesota Duluth. It was a much-needed breakthrough for a team averaging just 2.03 goals per game. Leading scorer Matthew Barbolini had nine goals in 18 games before New Year's Day. He has one goal in 12 games since.

The RedHawks have scored 35 goals in league play, just one more than the Tigers.

Miami already knows its NCHC quarterfinal opponent: Denver. That's a problem for the RedHawks who were swept 7-0 and 7-0 on their trip to Magness Arena this season.