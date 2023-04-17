99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports UND Hockey

Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim commits to UND

Pilgrim finished tied for second in the state with 52 goals in 2022-23. He led all juniors with 92 points.

020723 S GFH EGFBHKY0065.jpg
Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) reaches to tip a flying puck past Green Wave goaltender Chase Mero in the first period of a boys hockey game at the East Grand Forks Civic Center on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 9:36 PM

GRAND FORKS — Carson Pilgrim piled up numbers this season for Warroad High School.

He scored 52 goals and tallied 92 points — more than any junior in Minnesota high school hockey.

He saved his best for last, too.

Pilgrim scored two goals and tallied three points in the Section 8A title game against East Grand Forks Senior High, then tallied hat tricks in both the state quarterfinal and state championship games.

His performances on the big stage accelerated his recruitment from NCAA Division-I teams. That recruitment ended Sunday when Pilgrim gave a verbal commitment to play at UND.

"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play D1 hockey and continue my education at the University of North Dakota," Pilgrim wrote on Instagram. "I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends for all the support throughout the years."

Pilgrim's arrival date at UND is to be determined.

The 5-foot-10 forward helped fuel Warroad's 29-1-1 season, which ended with a double overtime loss to Mahtomedi in the state final.

Playing on a line with Minnesota Duluth commit Jayson Shaugabay and Murray Marvin-Cordes, Pilgram tallied points in 30 of Warroad's 31 games.

He ranked fourth overall in scoring in the state and first among juniors.

"I knew it was always there," Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said before the state tournament. "Last year, he had a good year, but it wasn't anything close to what he's doing this year. He had a really good spring and summer. He got to play in some very high-level hockey. That really helped him open his eyes to see players out there that he can be a part of if he wants to. That really helped raise the level of his game."

Since the high school season ended, the U.S. Under-17 Team has picked up Pilgrim to play for three games. He tallied two assists in those games.

UND has a long history of recruiting players from Warroad, but it has been a decade since the Fighting Hawks have had one.

The last Warroad player at UND was Brock Nelson, who is now a star with the New York Islanders. Nelson played at UND from 2010-12.

Minnesota's top-scoring juniors

During 2022-23 season
92 points — Carson Pilgrim, Warroad
86 points — Noah Urness, Roseau
81 points — Louie Wehmann, Providence Academy
72 points — Wyatt Farrell, La Crescent-Hokah

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
