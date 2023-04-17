Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim commits to UND

GRAND FORKS — Carson Pilgrim piled up numbers this season for Warroad High School.

He scored 52 goals and tallied 92 points — more than any junior in Minnesota high school hockey.

He saved his best for last, too.

Pilgrim scored two goals and tallied three points in the Section 8A title game against East Grand Forks Senior High, then tallied hat tricks in both the state quarterfinal and state championship games.

His performances on the big stage accelerated his recruitment from NCAA Division-I teams. That recruitment ended Sunday when Pilgrim gave a verbal commitment to play at UND.

"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play D1 hockey and continue my education at the University of North Dakota," Pilgrim wrote on Instagram. "I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends for all the support throughout the years."

Pilgrim's arrival date at UND is to be determined.

The 5-foot-10 forward helped fuel Warroad's 29-1-1 season, which ended with a double overtime loss to Mahtomedi in the state final.

Playing on a line with Minnesota Duluth commit Jayson Shaugabay and Murray Marvin-Cordes, Pilgram tallied points in 30 of Warroad's 31 games.

He ranked fourth overall in scoring in the state and first among juniors.

"I knew it was always there," Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said before the state tournament. "Last year, he had a good year, but it wasn't anything close to what he's doing this year. He had a really good spring and summer. He got to play in some very high-level hockey. That really helped him open his eyes to see players out there that he can be a part of if he wants to. That really helped raise the level of his game."

Since the high school season ended, the U.S. Under-17 Team has picked up Pilgrim to play for three games. He tallied two assists in those games.

UND has a long history of recruiting players from Warroad, but it has been a decade since the Fighting Hawks have had one.

The last Warroad player at UND was Brock Nelson, who is now a star with the New York Islanders. Nelson played at UND from 2010-12.

Minnesota's top-scoring juniors

During 2022-23 season

92 points — Carson Pilgrim, Warroad

86 points — Noah Urness, Roseau

81 points — Louie Wehmann, Providence Academy

72 points — Wyatt Farrell, La Crescent-Hokah